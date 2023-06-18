Thousands Of Cat Owners Are Obsessed With These Genius Products On Amazon

Cats were once revered in some cultures as gods, and honestly, I’m not sure much has changed. After all, most modern-day cat owners practically worship their fur babies because, obviously, they deserve the best.

Pampering your pet is easier than ever, thanks to the internet. I’ve compiled a list of products that have been tried and tested and gotten the thumbs up from thousands of devoted pet owners like you.

1 A Water Fountain That Circulates Fresh, Flowing Water PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain Amazon $30 See on Amazon This cat water fountain features a quadruple filtration system to help clean and freshen water for your pets. The fountain's bubbling feature and free-falling stream encourages pets to drink more while infusing the water with added oxygen. It operates silently and is made of BPA-free, durable ABS material. It is also easy to set up and clean, and it comes with replacement filters for maintenance.

2 This Carrier That Lets You Snuggle Hands-Free iPrimio Dog and Cat Sling Carrier Amazon $26 See on Amazon Does your cat get underfoot when you’re busy, demanding cuddles? Hold that attention-seeking baby close with this reversible papoose pet sling carrier, designed for pet owners who like their hands free while keeping their pets close. Made from soft and breathable cotton fabric, it ensures maximum comfort for your pets. With its secure durability and safety latch, it provides peace of mind by helping prevent pets from falling out. Suitable for small pets, this convenient and spacious carrier is also machine washable for easy cleaning.

3 A Stylish Cat Bed That Enhances Your Decor Feltcave Cat Cave Bed Amazon $40 See on Amazon Give your cat its own bedroom with this felt, cat cave pet bed. Handcrafted with New Zealand merino wool and durable felt fabric, it offers coziness for cats of all sizes. Its seamless design and variety of colors blend with any home decor. Easy to maintain and washable, this cat bed is the perfect hideaway for your furry friend, and as a bonus, the felt holds onto shed cat hair, minimizing the amount floating around your home.

4 These Anti-Scratch Shields That Help Protect The Couch From Wayward Claws Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See on Amazon Preventing your couch from getting ripped to shreds is claws for celebration. This cat scratch deterrent is designed to help protect your furniture and upholstery from your furry friend's natural scratching urges. The extra-large pads easily cover an entire section of your sofa and can be trimmed to fit. With easy installation using self-adhesive pads and provided twist pins, they offer strong and reliable protection.

5 This Hemp Oil Supplement That’s Created For Pets Charlie Buddy Hemp Oil Amazon $21 See on Amazon This loaded hemp oil supplement is designed to be a comprehensive health booster for your pets and is said to aid in a huge swath of issues, from helping to soothe itchy skin and relieve inflammation to promoting hip and joint support. The brand says it can even stimulate appetite, ease digestive issues, and offer a sense of calm and relaxation. Packed with omega-3, -6, and -9, as well as vitamins B, C, and E, for nearly 5,000 five-star reviewers it’s an MVP for pet relief and support. Be sure to ask your vet before incorporating this product into your pet’s diet.

6 A Grassy Kitty Treat That Grows Out Of A Cute Mug The Cat Ladies Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit Amazon $20 See on Amazon If your feline friend is feasting on your ficus, they may be craving more fiber in their diet. Give your cat an appropriate option with this cat grass growing kit. Packed with nutrient-rich wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye, this organic blend helps promote healthy digestion and control hairballs. Simply plant the seeds in the included white kitty whiskers mug planter and follow the easy instructions. Not only is this grass thought to be beneficial for your cat, but it also can keep them away from toxic plants.

7 The Self-Cleaning Brush With Over 60,000 Five-Star Reviews Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $18 See on Amazon Keep your furry friend looking paw-some with this versatile and convenient pet brush. It helps with shedding, detangling fur, and removing dirt, leaving your pet's coat shiny and smooth. Suitable for cats and dogs of all fur types, it features retractable bristles for easy cleaning and a smart design with fine, angled bristles and an ergonomic grip.

8 A Homeopathic Treatment For Your Fur-Baby’s Skin BestLife4Pets All-Natural Healthy Skin and Allergy Relief Amazon $35 See on Amazon Most people think of cats as the cause of allergies, not having allergies themselves. This homeopathic allergy treatment works to address the root cause of skin issues in cats. It helps provide year-round relief from itching, dryness, allergies, and other skin irritations. With no artificial ingredients or gluten, it's said to be safe for all cats and has no side effects. The easy-to-administer tablets dissolve quickly and can be easily hidden in food or treats.

9 These Gloves That Massage & Groom At The Same Time Pawradise Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $12 See on Amazon If your cat hates hairbrushes, make grooming a breeze with these four-in-one grooming gloves. They not only groom and de-shed your pet but also provide a soothing massage and enhanced bathing experience. With rounded nubs, these gloves ensure a gentle and pain-free grooming session, and the longer nubs effectively remove knots and loose hair for a sleek coat. Suitable for all hair types, these gloves are a must-have for easier grooming.

10 A Mat That Helps Stop Litter Getting Tracked Around Your Home iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat Amazon $33 See on Amazon Keep your home cleaner with this innovative litter mat that's designed to trap litter from your cat's paws and litter box. It features extra large holes for efficient litter filtration, and an exclusive plastic film that repels urine, so this mat helps ensure maximum cleanliness. Its smooth surface is gentle on your cat's paws, and the extra large size provides ample coverage. Say goodbye to messy floors — this thing is litter-ally the best.

11 This Flavored Gel Designed To Prevent Hairballs TOMLYN Laxatone Tuna-Flavored Hairball Remedy Gel Amazon $11 See on Amazon This “hair gel” is not for kitty’s vanity, but for their digestion! This laxatone hairball gel is a gentle and effective remedy for cats. The oral gel works to lubricate ingested hair, aiding its passage through the digestive tract and helping prevent hairballs. Available in tasty flavors, it's easy to administer by placing it on your cat's nose or paws. The vet-formulated gel contains essential fatty acids and is safe for daily use.

12 A Plush, Memory Foam Bed Your Cat Won’t Want To Leave Pet Craft Supply Soho Round Cat Bed Amazon $18 See on Amazon If your cat has claimed your bed as their own, offer them an alternative: this round pet bed offers a luxurious and comfortable sleeping experience they won't be able to resist. With an orthopedic memory foam chip base and soft plush covering, it provides all-around comfort and can help relieve muscle and joint pressure. The bed's temperature-sensitive material adjusts to your pet's body heat, offering warmth and even reducing anxiety. It's made with high-quality, pet-safe materials and is machine washable for easy cleaning.

13 This Cat Tree They Can Climb, Scratch, & Sleep On Amazon Basics Cat Tree Amazon $50 See on Amazon This cat tree is a versatile and engaging activity tower they’ll love. It features multiple levels for climbing, scratching posts wrapped in jute rope, and a round top platform that doubles as a cozy cat bed. Made of sturdy wood with carpeted surfaces, it provides durability and comfort. The stable square-shaped base and simple assembly make it a convenient choice for any room corner.

14 A Hammock That Gives Your Feline A Bird’s Eye View PEFUNY Cat Hammock Window Seat Amazon $25 See on Amazon Cats love a good sunbeam, and this hammock window seat offers a reliable and cozy sunbathing spot for your cat. With its strong suction cups and thick wire ropes, it can hold over 40 pounds. Made with advanced materials and a sturdy frame, it provides durability and stability, and the removable outdoor fabric mat is tough, quick-drying, and easy to maintain. Your cat will enjoy the comfort of the included flannel pads while basking in the sun.

15 This Gentle-Yet-Effective Stain & Odor Eliminator Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See on Amazon Accidents happen. This stain and odor eliminator is a gentle and safe, chlorine-free, color-safe, solution to life’s little oopsie moments. The professional-strength bio-enzymatic formula contains natural enzymes that activate upon contact, targeting pet urine, feces, vomit, and other organic spills. It can be used on various surfaces, including carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, and litter boxes. Safe for pets and children, this product is highly effective and has over 100,000 ratings on Amazon.

16 A Toy Your Cat Uses To Groom Itself Catit Senses 2.0 Self Groomer Cat Toy Amazon $5 See on Amazon A must-have for cat owners looking to enhance their feline friend's grooming routine, this self-groomer toy is a convenient way for your cat to enjoy a massage while reducing loose hair in your home. It can be easily mounted at your cat's preferred height and is easy to clean. The self-groomer comes with a catnip pouch to encourage usage, stimulating your cat's senses and promoting its natural instincts.

17 This Motion-Activated Laser Toy To Keep Your Cat Entertained When You’re Busy Valonii Rechargeable Motion Activated Cat Laser Toy Amazon $17 See on Amazon As much as we'd like to play with our cats 24/7, the unfortunate truth is we can't. This motion-activated cat toy provides interactive play for cats, keeping your fur baby entertained even when you're not there. It features a long-range motion sensor and offers fast and slow modes to accommodate different play preferences. The toy's adjustable circling ranges stimulate a cat's hunting instinct, while the silent and durable motor ensures a quiet playtime experience. With a rechargeable battery and top-quality construction, this toy offers hours of entertainment for your feline friend.

18 These Tasty Treats That Help Reduce Tartar Buildup FELINE GREENIES Dental Treats Amazon $8 See on Amazon These dental cat treats are the perfect solution for maintaining your cat's oral health. They help clean teeth, reduce tartar buildup, and freshen breath, making cuddle time even better. With ingredients like rosemary extract and ground flaxseed, vitamins, and minerals, these treats are tasty and have less than two calories each.

19 A Crinkly Toy That Helps Freshen Breath Petstages Fresh Breath Mint Stick Dental Cat Chew Toy Amazon $4 See on Amazon No one likes stinky kitten breath, so help keep your cat's teeth clean and their breath fresh with this breath mint stick. This dental toy features mesh netting that helps remove tartar and plaque while your cat chews and bites, and the stick is filled with dried mint for a refreshing scent that freshens your cat's breath. It's fun to toss and bat around, and the crinkly leaf ends add extra excitement. Roll the center to release the invigorating mint scent and engage your cat in playtime.

20 This Pet Hair Remover The Internet Loves ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See on Amazon If your couch is always covered in shed fur, you need this highly effective pet hair remover that works on both pet and human hair. This reusable roller requires no adhesives or batteries, making it a convenient and eco-friendly solution. Simply roll it back and forth on any surface to pick up embedded hair and when you're finished, press the button, open the roller, and empty it out. It's the purr-fectly simple way to remove pet hair from furniture, beds, carpets, and more.

21 A Cat Bed That’s The Next Best Thing To A Warm Lap Mora Pets Self Warming Cat Bed Amazon $22 See on Amazon Had to kick your cat off your lap because you had an important Zoom call? Offer a worthy replacement with this self-warming cat bed. Designed to provide natural warmth to your furry friends without needing electricity or plugs, it utilizes self-heating technology to help absorb, hold, and reflect your pet's body heat, keeping them cozy on cold days. Made from ultra-soft fluffy fabric, it offers a noiseless and comfortable surface for napping. The removable zippered cover is machine washable, making it easy to clean and care for.

22 This Catnip Toy That Brings Out Your Cat’s Inner Kitten YEOWWW! Catnip Toy Amazon $9 See on Amazon Look, if your fur child is going to experiment with catnip, you’d just prefer they did it in the house. Over 20,000 five-star ratings verify that cats go bananas for this banana-shaped catnip toy. Cats go crazy for its curve and perfect size, allowing them to grab, nuzzle, and bunny kick. It is stuffed entirely with organically grown catnip and features a durable cotton twill fabric. It uses nontoxic soy and/or vegetable-based dyes.

23 A Waterless Shampoo That Can Save You A Lot Of Time & Energy Burt's Bees Cat Waterless Shampoo Spray Amazon $7 See on Amazon Anyone who’s ever tried to wash a cat knows it is not the simplest task in the world. This waterless cat shampoo spray is the perfect solution for cats who hate bath time. Ideal for quick refreshes, travel, or in between grooming appointments, it’s made with gentle ingredients including nourishing apple and honey. Also pH-balanced for all cats and kittens, this waterless cat shampoo is free of fragrances, sulfates, colorants, and harsh chemicals.

24 This Deodorizing Additive For Extending The Life Of Your Litterbox Rocco & Roxie Litter Box Odor Eliminator Amazon $12 See on Amazon Keep your litter box smelling fresh with this powerful litter odor eleminator. A blend of essential oils helps absorb even the strongest litter box smells at a molecular level, for a fresher and longer-lasting scent. With its ability to mix easily with all types of litter, it helps extend litter life by wicking away moisture, reducing the need for frequent scooping and even saving you money. Made from 100% plant-based corncob granules, it is safe for people, pets, and the environment. It's tough enough for multi-cat households and can also be used to deodorize other surfaces like trash compactors, garbage cans, kennels, and animal carriers.

25 A Wand Cat Toy That Nurtures Your Feline’s Natural Hunting Instincts MeoHui Interactive Wand Toys (9 Pieces) Amazon $12 See on Amazon This wand toy is an exciting and practical interactive cat toy with a 4.6-star rating after 29,000 reviews on Amazon. With its telescopic design, it extends to provide ample playing space and exercise for your cat. The materials are durable and the package includes multiple accessories for extended playtime. Cats will go wild for this feathered chase.

26 These Food Bowls That Elevate Mealtime Aesthetically & Literally Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl Amazon $22 See on Amazon These raised cat food bowls are designed to improve your cat's eating experience while adding a touch of style to your home. With a modern pedestal design, these bowls promote a natural eating posture, helping reduce neck tension. The whisker-friendly oval shape and easy-access front ensure optimal comfort for your feline companion. Each bowl holds 6.5 ounces and is top-rack dishwasher safe for convenient cleaning.

27 An Interactive Toy That Helps Keep Your Cat Active Cat Dancer Interactive Cat Toy Amazon $4 See on Amazon All kitties can benefit from exercise. This interactive cat toy is made with spring steel wire and rolled cardboard, and provides endless fun and exercise for indoor cats. This lightweight and highly durable toy stimulates both the physical and mental abilities of your feline friend, keeping them entertained and engaged.

28 This Reversible Cat Scratcher For A Suitable Place For Claws Coching Cardboard Cat Scratcher Amazon $14 See on Amazon Help save your furniture and provide an outlet for your cat's scratching instincts with this double-sided cat scratching pad. Designed with textures closely mimicking tree bark, it's irresistible to cats and is said to be more durable than regular scratchers. Made from heavy-duty corrugated and 100% recycled cardboard, it's nontoxic and long-lasting. The reversible feature extends its lifespan, and the sleek design looks nice wherever you place it.

29 A Best-Selling & Adorable Ball Toy UPSKY Cat Toy Roller Amazon $10 See on Amazon Made from durable and tear-resistant material, this interactive ball toy provides endless entertainment for your cat. With spinning balls to keep them engaged and a detachable multi-level design, it's perfect for a single or multi-cat household. It helps alleviate loneliness and encourage exercise, while the low center of gravity ensures stability. The anti-slip mats help protect your floors. Easy to clean and built to last, this toy has racked up 30,000 five-star reviews.

30 This Fish That Flops Around As Though It’s Freshly Caught Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy Amazon $13 See on Amazon Let your sweet, cuddly kitty feel like a mighty hunter with this flopping fish toy. Designed to provide hours of fun for your cat, the built-in motion sensor activates the wiggling fish, enticing your cat to kick and play. Made from durable plush, it's safe for chewing and wrestling. The toy comes with a silvervine catnip pouch for added excitement. It's USB rechargeable and easy to clean and is a great gift idea.

31 A Hammock Bed With Room For Airflow Underneath JUNSPOW Cat Hammock Bed Amazon $30 See on Amazon This versatile pet hammock is designed to help keep your pets cool and comfortable with its breathable material. Whether indoors or outdoors, the hammock provides a nook away from hot, cold, or dirty floors. With a removable lid and excellent drainage, it's easy to clean and dries quickly. Plus, it's convenient to store with its foldable design.

32 This Harness That Lets You Take Your Kitty For A Walk pidan Cat Harness and Leash Set Amazon $14 See on Amazon Now that's what I call a catwalk. This lightweight and adjustable leash and cat harness set offers comfort for your kitty, with a soft silk-polyester strap and quick-release buckles. It's escape-proof and secure, ensuring your cat's safety during outdoor walks. The eye-catching design also adds a charming look to your feline friend. This set is a must-have for stylish and safe cat adventures.

33 An Interactive Toy That Dispenses Kibble PetSafe SlimCat Meal-Dispensing Cat Toy Amazon $9 See on Amazon Turn mealtime into playtime — and help promote exercise for your cat — with this feeder ball. This interactive toy dispenses adjustable amounts of food as your cat plays, helping to fight obesity. The openings can be tailored to your cat's needs, making mealtime a fun challenge. With its easy-to-use design and compatibility with most kibble sizes, this feeder ball is a versatile and engaging solution for your pet's feeding needs.

34 These Best-Selling Nail Clippers For Managing Sharp Claws gonicc Dog & Cat Pets Nail Clippers and Trimmers Amazon $13 See on Amazon With thousands of positive reviews indicating they’re a “cut above the rest,” you can keep your pet's nails neatly trimmed with these pet nail clippers. Designed with ergonomically shaped nonslip handles, they’re lightweight and comfortable to use. The sharp stainless steel blades make quick work of trimming nails, while the safety stop blade helps prevent cutting them too short. The clippers also come with a hidden nail file for smoothing sharp claws.