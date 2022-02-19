Thousands Of Reviewers Say These Things Under $15 Made Them Look So Much Better

Believe it or not, I've found all of the accessories, skincare products, selfie lights, and even comfy underwear on Amazon with thousands of reviewers who love them. No, seriously — one of these products has over 167,000 five-star ratings. Why? They're all extra-pampering things you can add to your routine and life to look even better than you already do. You know, for those extra-luxe weekend moments or spa nights.

I have to tell you about the product with over 167,000 five-star ratings. It’s a set of pillowcases made of a satin fabric that’s way more durable than silk — but still super easy on your hair and skin. Grab those washable pillowcases and a shiny eye mask to feel really blissed out at bedtime. In the morning, you’ll look and feel like a million bucks after a restful night of sleep.

Looking good is all about the details, and there are plenty of small but impactful things that can make you feel better. Consider these gel nail polishes that last for three weeks or a dainty bracelet that gives you a trendy stacked look for less.

Go ahead and grab a few of these luxurious (but super cheap) add-ons for your routine.

1 This Sunflower Oil Enriched Cuticle Oil With A 4.7-Star Rating Cuccio Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon This moisturizing cuticle oil comes in 11 unique scents, like mango with bergamot and milk and honey. Each bottle is complete with vitamin E and natural cold-pressed oils — including a super lightweight sunflower oil — to strengthen your nails and hydrate your cuticles. This small but mighty bottle is effective, which is why this fan favorite product has over 81,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer raved: "I love, love, love this oil. I apply it consistently. It smells nice. It's very lightweight and moisturizing. The oil absorbs very quick leaving no residue. The tilted body of the bottle make for easy access. This is absolutely amazing and a great addition to your cuticle maintenance routine."

2 A Convertible Bra That Supports Without Wires Or Padding Hanes Comfy Support Wirefree Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can easily switch up the fully adjustable straps of this wire-free bra for an adorable criss-cross back that means you can wear this with racerback tanks. The non-restrictive flex-fit fabric is made of a nylon and polyester blend fabric with a touch of spandex and four-way stretch, making it super comfy. Plus, if you don't prefer padding — this super soft bra is padding-free. One reviewer raved: "Comfort AND convertible? Sign me up. I absolutely love Hanes wire-free bras. The fabric is stretchy, comfortable, breathable, and forgiving. I love that I can convert the bra into halter if necessary." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

3 This Moisturizing Hair Treatment That Works In Just 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon The water-like consistency of this hydrating hair treatment makes the application way easier than a thick cream. But don't worry about this liquid formula absorbing — it only takes eight seconds to give you silkier, smoother, and shinier locks. It's complete with amino acids, proteins, and moisturizing agents that quickly treat your hair without sulfates, silicones, or dyes. One reviewer raved: "This stuff is magic! It literally feels like water yet it conditions my hair better than any conditioner I've used. I have fine, tangly hair and this stuff makes my hair easy to brush which is a miracle. I just wish they sold bigger bottles!

4 A Fabric Defuzzer That’s So Easy To Use Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pilling happens even to the nicest sweaters, and this battery-powered fabric defuzzer makes de-pilling all of your clothes super easy. It’s complete with a mesh design to keep your fingers safe, and it comes with three depth settings to protect your fabric. It catches all of the lint it collects in an easy to empty chamber, which is why this ergonomic defuzzer has over 60,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer raved: “I don’t know how I’ve been living without this in my house. SUPER easy to use. Previously, I’d painstakingly use a sweater comb to depill but would eventually give up. I’ve gone through my entire house finding things to depill.”

5 A Nail Top-Coat With A Unique Dropper Design OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $11 See On Amazon I love a good quick-drying topcoat, but this glossy topcoat has a unique dropper design that makes it easy to apply. The design makes your topcoat application even quicker because you simply apply one drop on each nail (no brush needed). If you're not into painted nails — apply this dropper treatment to quickly moisturize your nails with jojoba oil and vitamin E. One reviewer raved: “I followed the directions and applied 1-2 drops after my final top coat. I was really skeptical that this would actually work, but it dried my nails quickly! It was so nice not having to wait 30+ minutes and worry about touching things.”

6 The Silky Pillowcases With Hundreds Of Thousands Of Fans Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen Amazon $13 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases come in 21 different colors, like a glossy teal and luxe gray, so you can match your bedroom’s exact aesthetic. The silky soft material can help you avoid frizzy hair and dry skin at the fraction of the price of other pillowcases. Plus, they’re a practical choice. They’re machine washable and have an envelope closure for a polished look, which is why they have over 167,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer raved: "I purchased this item after reading that satin pillowcases can help with static hair and clearer skin in the summer. I immediately saw a difference! The satin is so soft and so comfortable. The real magic may just be that it keeps you cooler at night"

7 This $5 Overnight Lip Treatment With A Matte Finish O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon This overnight lip treatment has a super soothing sensitive, hypoallergenic formula comprised of shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil, and more which hydrates and smoothes your lips without irritation or bothersome scents and flavors. The brand claims you’ll see results in just one night. Plus, it has a matte finish if you want to reapply it in the morning for your day-look. One reviewer raved: "This product is my new favorite for healing my cracked, sore winter damaged lips! It literally works overnight to soften and heal my chapped, cracked and bleeding lips! I love this product. It doesn't have any flavor to it, so it's not a concern when I want to put lots of it on overnight.”

8 This Pack Of 28 Stackable Hair Clips That Are Seriously Trendy Hingwah Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Clip in two or more of these resin and beaded hair clips for that trendy stacked look. They come in a pack of 28, each one different, and they easily pair together if you want to mix and match your look. The entire pack is super durable and comes with three different clip styles so you can find your favorite. One reviewer raved: "Gorgeous, well-made clips! I love every single one. They’re so beautiful & actually stay put. I love the variety, colors & styles."

9 A Gold-Plated Layered Necklace That Looks *So* Expensive MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This layered necklace set already comes with a trendy satellite-style beaded choker — so you don’t have to search for the perfect one. It’s paired with a minimalist disc necklace, but if you want something a little less simple, it comes in 24 other styles including a crescent moon, lock, and dotted heart. And yes: all of the styles are durable brass with 18K gold plating, which gives you an expensive look for less. One reviewer raved: "I’ve received tons of compliments on this set. Looks high end and it’s trendy. Really cute set that can also be mix and matched with other jewelry." Available styles: 25

10 The Flyaway Taming Hair Gel Stick That Won’t Make Hair Greasy Or Stiff BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon The mascara-like stick design of this hair-shaping gel will stop you from over-applying and getting your hands messy, all while taming flyaways and baby hairs. The nourishing gel formula is complete with natural plant oils, so it also acts as a moisturizer. Best of all, this easy-to-use gel won’t leave residue or make your hair greasy or stiff. One reviewer raved: "I have a halo of frizz around my head that I have tried every product to try to control. This stuff works like magic, has no real noticable scent, and doesn't leave a stiff feeling. And it lasts all day!"

11 This 8-Ingredient Hydrating Lip Mask That’s Easy To Apply YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon This little pink tube of lip mask uses just eight ingredients, including coconut oil and jojoba oil, to naturally hydrate your kisser. The lightly peach flavored gloss works overnight to soften chapped lips and create a moisture barrier to prevent further dryness. It also comes with a matching pink spatula for easier application of this glossy, thick product. One reviewer raved: “I love that a little goes a long way. This jar will defiantly last you months of every day use!!! It also comes with a silicone spatula for easy, clean application. It feels luxurious in its frosted glass container."

12 A Pack Of Necklace Extenders That Give New Life To Your Jewlery D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extender (8-Piece) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This eight-pack of stainless steel necklace extenders comes with four sizes, including an extra-long 6-inch option and a smaller 2-inch option that’s ideal for bracelets of anklets. Available in three different finishes (silver, gold, and rose gold), these extenders seamlessly blend into your jewelry to add some much-needed length. One reviewer raved: “I love that they come in different sizes so you can get the exact length you want. And the metal color closely matches the necklace I have. Can't beat the price either. I highly recommend these.” Available colors: 4

13 This Quick-Freezing Ice Roller That Can Soothe Your Skin Teenitor Ice Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon The roller on this ice therapy device is completely removable for cleaning, and for popping it in the freezer, of course. It’s filled with tiny gel beads that freeze within 10 to 15 minutes, which is much faster than other ice rollers. The soft roller grip lets you control the pressure to soothe skin, reduce puffiness, or just give yourself a little massage. One reviewer raved: “Love this product so much I have ordered it multiple times and had them shipped to friends and family. Typically, I roll my face every morning while I have my coffee. It is a perfect wake me up and calms any inflammation. Everyone I have ordered it for, loves it too!”

14 An Absorbent Microfiber Towel That Wraps Around Your Hair Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $9 See On Amazon This extra-large wrap-style microfiber towel is designed for your hair. The heavyweight microfiber absorbs water and dries your hair 50% faster than other towels and is gentler on delicate follicbles. It comes in three large sizes, and there aren't any buttons, snaps, or elastics that could snag your hair. Plus, that means you have the freedom to wrap and secure it however you want. One reviewer raved: "Love this towel! I run it through my hair and dry normally and then I wrap it tight to absorb the water while I finish getting ready. It doesn’t make my hair frizzy at all! It leaves my hair wet enough to apply product and air dry!"

15 A Pack Of Patterned Headbands That Can Go From Cardio To The Bar PLOVZ Headbands (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These stretchy polyester and spandex-blend headband pack has super trendy patterns, including florals and a colorful tie-dye set that can fit your vibe whether you fancy yourself an artist or a hippie. Each pack has six headbands, and they're built to wear to your workout but work just as well for morning skincare or a little extra something-something for your ‘fit. They’re super stretchy, so you won’t have to pin or tie them — even during cardio. One reviewer raved: “These are perfect. They are so soft and you honestly forget you’re even wearing it. Perfect for washing your face, working out, yoga, and everyday wear just to accessorize!” Available Colors: 8

16 These Fuzzy Spa Socks That Moisturize Your Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These fuzzy spa socks work to moisturize your heels while still letting your foot breathe — perfect for an overnight treatment. They work with any moisturizer you already have, but they also have a moisturizing gel lining built-in with jojoba oil, olive oil, and vitamin E. Plus, they’re washable and ankle-height, so you could wear them under your socks during the day. One reviewer raved: “They are super for moisturizing your heels, they don't come off, they're not restricting, and they don't make you hot. I just love these, I wish I'd bought them years ago. I bought another set because I like them so well.”

17 A Rechargeable Ring Light With 3 Brightness Settings QIAYA Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon This mini selfie ring light has a minimalist clip design that’s super easy to add to your phone, tablet, or laptop. It has three light settings to choose from, so you can adjust it to suit your needs. It’s lightweight and rechargeable with the included USB cord, so you can take it with your wherever you go for a little bit of glam lighting. One reviewer raved: “It really helps brighten everything up and also makes selfies look 10 times better. Highly recommend this little guy. It’s very easy to charge and it charges very quickly I’ve been using it for quite a while now and it’s still going strong.”

18 These Gold Collagen Eye Masks With Super Hydrating Ingredients LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches Amazon $15 See On Amazon These rose-scented under eye masks come in a chic floral box, and each pair is individually wrapped. They’re full of go-to moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen, but the unique formula of rose essential oil, oat peptide, and nano-active gold make these feel, smell, and look luxurious all while they work to de-puff and lift under eye skin. One reviewer raved: “These make you feel glorious. Great for spa day. Refreshing and easy to use. Good moisture, great packaging and instructions. Price is right. I’ll buy more!”

19 A Nourishing, Non-Greasy Moisturizer With 24,000 Five-Star Reviews CETAPHIL Rich Hydrating Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon This fragrance-free moisturizing cream has over 24,500 five-star ratings, and it totally makes sense. Why? It’s extra nourishing and lightweight all at the same time and provides 24 hours of hydration with hyaluronic acid, olive extract, and vitamins E and B3. The non-greasy, hypoallergenic formula won’t clog your pores and is suitable for sensitive skin. One reviewer raved: "Love this night cream. It’s one of my favorites stacked up against many expensive ones I own. It hydrates your face really well overnight and goes on smoothly."

20 A 4-Pack Of Lightweight Hoops Available In 4 Different Finishes ORAZIO Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings (4 Pairs) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These clasp-style hoop earrings are lightweight, super glossy, and polished, and they come in a pack with four pairs of different size. Beyond customizing your hoops to your size preference, you can choose from gold, rose gold, silver, or black. These hoops are great for stacking if you have multiple ear piercings, but they also work as a timeless, standalone accessory. One reviewer raved: “These little beauties go with everything and can be a simple accessory for the evening or a must-have for everyday wear. They're sturdy yet light and the various sizes give you a choice depending on the outfit or occasion.” Available colors: 5

21 An Organic Gel-Like Vitamin C Serum That Brightens Skin Tree of Life Glow Vitamin C Serum Amazon $13 See On Amazon This vitamin C serum has that powerhouse ingredient and is rounded out with other brightening, firming ingredients like vitamin E, jojoba oil, aloe, and witch hazel. But the gel formula really makes this serum stand out because it makes it easier to apply and more cost-effective. How? You’re less likely to pour out too much product (or worse, spill some of it). It still comes in a classic dropper bottle, and it’s formulated with all organic ingredients. One reviewer raved: “I can tell a difference in my skin with this brand just in the last couple of weeks, a brightness, a glow. It’s thicker than most of the formulas I’ve tried and just seems more potent. 10/10 will reorder.”

22 An Exfoliating Foot Mask That Leaves You With Super Soft Feet CÉLOR Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These exfoliating and moisturizing foot peel masks are a super pampering option that leave you with baby soft feet. They come in a pack of three, and each one is formulated with fermented milk extract, aloe vera, and lavender extract that work hard to remove calluses and cracked skin from your feet. After a week or two, all that old skin will peel away, leaving your feet feeling brand new. One reviewer raved: “This product is the best when it comes to foot care. It is easy to use. The instructions are so simple. It does everything you need for a spa day at home. I love it!!!”

23 This Double-Sided Eyeliner Stamp That Gives You The Perfect Cat Eye Lovoir The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon Simply stamp on your eyeliner with this flick stick-winged eyeliner. The set of eyeliners (one for each eye) are double-sided with an easy-to-use cat eye stamp on one end and a classic liquid eyeliner brush on the other. Both sides are waterproof, and you can choose between two eyeliner styles and three brush widths. This eyeliner is complete with candelilla and carnauba wax, so it dries super quickly and stays on. One reviewer raved: “I love how easy and quick it is, and most of all I love how long it lasts! The first day I wore my makeup for a little over 8 hours and no smudging at all.”

24 This Spot Remover That Even Works On Old Stains Grandma's Secret Spot Remover (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This concentrated stain and spot remover comes in a three-pack of 2-ounce squeeze bottles, which are handy for taking on the go. This hard working product works without any chlorine or bleach to remove makeup, grease, ink, clay, and other stains from your favorite clothing, should any accidents happen. Simply apply this citrus-scented concentrate, and blot your fabric. One reviewer raved: “This is my third time to order this stuff! I just love it. It has worked so well I even give it as gifts now. It is so great to get out any stain, even older set in ones.”

25 A Mini Sewing Kit That You Can Take With You For Quick Repairs Coquimbo Sewing Kit for Traveler Amazon $8 See On Amazon This mini sewing kit has over 18,000 five-star ratings, and it contains everything you need to make small repairs on your clothes, no matter where you are. It comes in a sturdy zip-up case with designated spots for the included 14 spools of thread, seam ripper, transparent buttons, tiny scissors, and more. One reviewer raved: "It's a small kit that can fit into my medium sized purse. It's got a decent variety of colors, and the little tools that come with it really get the job done. I would recommend it for people who need a little kit to get small jobs done."

26 A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set That Give You A Soothing Facial Massage BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon This matching jade roller and gua sha set can help relieve tension, decrease puffiness, and make your skin look firmer and dewier. And it feels really good to massage your face in the process. This jade roller has a non-squeak design so you can keep the zen vibes going. If you want to really give yourself a spa experience, keep these beauty tools in the fridge or freezer to add some cooling therapy to your routine. One reviewer raved: “This is absolutely amazing. For the price it comes with both the jade roller and the gua sha. It’s such amazing quality and I’ve been seeing results from using it within a week!"

27 An Ergonomic Foot Pumice Stone That Hangs In Your Bathroom KuuCare Pumice Stone for Feet Amazon $7 See On Amazon This ergonomic pumice stone is made of 100% natural exfoliating volcanic stone, and works hard to smooth your calluses and remove dry skin from your feet. Cleanable with any basic soap, this useful tool fits in your hand and is complete with an extra-durable waterproof nylon rope to hang it in your bathroom. One reviewer raved: “Just as a good pumice stone should be! Leaves your feet super soft and is gentle at the same time. The string is convenient for hanging it up in the shower.”

28 This Foaming Shoe Cleaner With A Scrub Brush In The Cap Sof Sole Instant Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon This shoe cleaner has a foaming formula, and multiple reviewers love the citrus scent. The handy bottle is complete with a durable scrubber on top of the cap, so you don’t need any extra tools to make your kicks look fresh and new. It has over 1,700 five-star ratings, so you can trust that this handy all-in-one product really works. One reviewer raved: “This cleaner works well, and the foam gets down in the rubber sole sides of my running shoes well. It does a good job of lifting out and removing dirt.”

29 These Satin Scrunchies That Prevent Hair Breakage Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These chic satin scrunchies are even softer than silk options. How? Each elastic is covered in super-soft 100% satin charmeuse, which helps prevent hair breakage and weird bends in your locks. In addition to being practical, these scrunchies are seriously cute. They come in six colors, including a super unique black and white striped pattern, a neutral leopard pattern, a glossy silver, and more. One reviewer raved: “They are very comfortable and soft, they do not break my hair and they look very chic in my hair And good quality in general.” Available colors: 6

30 This Dainty Bracelet That Gives You A Trendy Layered Look MEVECCO Gold Tiny Pearl Bracelet Amazon $14 See On Amazon This 14K gold plated bracelet has a dainty layered design with beaded gold and a delicate chain. For an extra tuoch of glam, there’s even a glittery detail on the clasp. Instead of investing in a ton of stacking bracelets, you can wear this one piece and still get that desired layered look. One reviewer raved: “This bracelet is stunning. It’s exactly what I wanted and great quality! Very dainty, but beautiful as can be. I wear it all day every day, and it’s held up very well!” Available styles: 27

31 This Low-Odor Gel Nail Polish Set That’s Toxin-Free Beetles Gel Nail Polish Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon This gel polish set is low odor, toxin-free, alcohol-free, and the color lasts for over 21 days when applied with a base coat and top coat and cured with a lamp. Each order comes with six colors, and there are nine super fun color options including matte and shimmer, to match your style. One reviewer raved: “I’m going on week three of my nails being painted and it has not started to peel or chip. It will actually take effort to get this polish off and I feel that rarely happens. The colors are stunning and it is long lasting. I will be buying this brand from now on.”

32 A LED Nail Lamp To Set Gel Nail Polish Set PHIAKLE UV LED Nail Lamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re diving into at-home gel manis, be sure to pair this affordable UV LED nail lamp. This lamp works with all types of gel, and the addition of 15 LED lights helps your nails dry a little quicker. Plus, it has three timer settings, a painless low-heat mode, an automatic sensor, and it comes with the USB you’ll need to charge it. One reviewer raved: “I was hesitant on buying this. Glad I did. Works great and may not be making trips to the salon anymore. I love how much space there is. You can even do your toes.”

33 A Bra Strap Clip Set To Adjust Your Existing Bras Thsinde Bra Strap Clips Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you prefer a bra strap-free look with racerback tops, this 12-pack of bra clips can be used to adjust your existing bra’s straps to work with your top. This pack comes with three colors and two styles, including a strap-style clip that’s can add support to older underwear. One reviewer raved: “No bra straps showing with these and I don't even remember they're there. No more constantly pulling bra straps up! Why didn't I look for this solution sooner?!"

34 This Matte Finishing Mist That Lasts All Day Long NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon This matte setting spray is cruelty-free and super lightweight, and it will keep your makeup locked in place for up to eight hours. This magical little bottle is even infused with niacinamide, which helps to balance oil and improve skin texture. Don’t worry — if matte isn’t your go-to look, it also comes in dewy, plump, and radiant finishes. One reviewer raved: “I've tried setting sprays in the past, without much luck. But I'm fed up with my eyeliner smudging onto my eyelids, and my foundation rubbing off. This stuff is AMAZING... for the price, it's extra amazing. And have I mentioned that it actually works!!”

35 A Waterproof, Handheld Shampoo Brush That’s Comfortable To Use HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this lightweight shampoo brush to massage your scalp, work in shampoo, or even get rid of leftover dry shampoo. It has a waterproof and ergonomic handheld design that makes it comfortable to use while in the shower. The silicone bristles are safe to use on all hair types, making this a no-brainer for a great head massage. One reviewer raved: “I absolutely love this scalp cleaner. It really works! I will never wash my hair without one again.”

36 An All-Natural Clay & Charcoal Powder That Whitens Teeth One Living Earth Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This teeth whitening powder with activated coconut charcoal and bentonite clay comes in an easy-to-use jar and a bamboo toothbrush, so you have a dedicated whitening tool set. The tooth powder is gluten free, flouride free, cruelty free, all natural, and vegan, so it’s a product you can feel good about using while you’re on your way to truly pearly white teeth. One reviewer raved: “My only regret is not doing it sooner! This is a great product and so easy to use. It is tasteless and hardly has any texture. I feel that it is gentle on my teeth as well.”

37 A Bulk Pack Of Eyeshadow Stencils That Are Gentle & Fragrance-Free Yaomiao Eyeshadow Stencils (200-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You won’t have to worry about these adhesive eyeshadow stencils because they’re made of gentle non-woven fabric, fragrance-free, and non-toxic. These disposable pads catch eyeshadow fallout and stray liner and give you a crisp, clean line for your makeup routine. One reviewer raved: "When I peel them away, the most beautifully defined line is left and I just powder back over the area that was underneath and they look great all day. I LOVE THEM!"