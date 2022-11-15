10 Yummy Holiday Party Snacks With Literally 3 Ingredients Each

Holiday parties are the best excuse to buy a new outfit, show off your gift-wrapping skills, and try out a new recipe. If you plan to be the party host that does the most or you tend to be a guest this time of year, there are plenty of dishes to make for any occasion. At holiday parties, appetizers are always the most memorable part — and the easiest to feed a crowd. Sure, a holiday cocktail or classic side dish deserves some love, but there’s something about quick and easy finger foods that are ideal for any seasonal gathering.

It’s never a good idea to show up empty-handed, especially during the season of giving, so you’ll want to whip something up in the kitchen. Below, here are 10 party snack ideas that require no more than three ingredients. The fewer ingredients needed, the lower the chances of forgetting something when you make your way through the crowded grocery store aisles. Plus, cleanup will be a breeze.

Read on to find some three-ingredient recipes for every holiday party you have this year. Then go ahead and make your grocery list... and check it twice.

1. Coconut Cookies

Even if you’re all cookie-d out during the wintertime, these coconut cookies won’t be as tedious as the other cookies you leave out for Santa. Using only banana, coconut, and vanilla extract, these bite-sized sweets are sure to please.

2. Chicken Wings

It’s important to have salty options to offset all the sweetness that comes with the season. With chicken wings, barbecue sauce, and soy sauce, you can make an app that is bound to make it on at least one Instagram story that night. Just be sure to serve it with a stack of napkins.

3. Nutella Brownies

Don’t underestimate the power of a brownie on a dessert table. During the season of cookies, a change of pace will be much appreciated. This Yummly user thought up this brownie recipe that calls for Nutella, flour, and eggs. If you happen to have them on hand, sprinkles, frosting, or nuts can be an added touch.

4. Cheese Dip

Is there any appetizer crowd-pleaser quite like cheese dip? Upgrade from using the canned stuff with this three-ingredient alternative from Cooking Classy, and serve it with whatever chips, veggies, or crackers you want on the side.

5. Crock-Pot Meatballs

Bonus points for this recipe from Suburban Simplicity that requires barely any maintenance or kitchen finesse. These sweet-savory meatballs are made in a slow cooker, so all you have to do is put all three ingredients (tomato-based chili sauce, grape jelly, and meatballs) together then let it do its thing.

6. Chili

A warm stew is the best way to warm up when it’s chilly, and this simple recipe from I Heart Nap Time enhances a plain can of chili. Read as: No vegetable chopping necessary.

7. Mac & Cheese

Leite’s Culinaria’s genius three-ingredient mac and cheese recipe will taste homemade with love (because it is). The only difference is this version can be made in 20 minutes — all you need is macaroni pasta, heavy cream, and cheddar cheese.

8. Popcorn Chicken

Get this: You can bread your chicken with chips instead of bread crumbs. Doritos are used for this recipe and the popcorn chicken is served alongside a mayo sauce. If you have it on hand, you can likely use other flavorful chips like barbecue or sour cream and onion. Mayo not your thing? Any sauce like ketchup or honey mustard can work for dipping.

9. Peanut Butter Cups

The peanut butter center is the best part of a Reese’s, after all. Duplicate your favorite candy flavor with peanut butter, banana, and coconut oil. Easy as that.

10. Turtle Pretzels

Look no further for a bite-sized snack that will have guests coming back for seconds. Turtle pretzels, inspired by Turtles chocolate clusters, use pretzels, Rolos, and whole pecans.