Food

These 7 TikTok Food Trends Defined 2022

FoodTok got creative this year.

TikTok food trends of 2022
TikTok/@naughtyfork

TikTok/@healthyishfoods

Grated Egg Toast

Typical eggs on toast got an unexpected rebrand this year. By simply using a cheese grater, TikTokers created a whole new breakfast phenomenon with the hashtag #gratedeggtoast garnering 21 million views on the app.

TikTok/@newyorknas

Grinder Sandwich

Everyone has their go-to deli order, but the grinder sandwich reigned supreme for those making sandwiches at home. The star of the show? A dressed "grinder salad" with lots of seasoning and a crunch. #Grindersandwich has a solid 117.3 million views.

