Food
FoodTok got creative this year.
Typical eggs on toast got an unexpected rebrand this year. By simply using a cheese grater, TikTokers created a whole new breakfast phenomenon with the hashtag #gratedeggtoast garnering 21 million views on the app.
Everyone has their go-to deli order, but the grinder sandwich reigned supreme for those making sandwiches at home. The star of the show? A dressed "grinder salad" with lots of seasoning and a crunch. #Grindersandwich has a solid 117.3 million views.