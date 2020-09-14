The Best Sounds To Use To Get On TikTok's #ForYou Page

Usually, the most complicated aspects of social media platforms is figuring out their algorithms. What is it that helps you get more views, likes, comments, and follows? Platforms like Instagram and Twitter leave users to guess at which methods may bring in more engagement, but TikTok has revealed exactly what its system takes into consideration when the #ForYou page is calibrated.

TikTok revealed that there are few factors that go into the #ForYou page including your user interactions (the accounts you follow and engage with), your device and account settings (what language your TikTok is in, etc.) and the video information. The video information is comprised of a couple of things: The caption, the hashtags, and even the sounds. Even though they only make up a part of the equation for the algorithm, the sounds that you use in your TikTok video can actually give you a slightly better chance of getting on the #ForYou page.

The key to using sounds to get on the #ForYou page is knowing which sounds to use in your TikTok video. There aren't any specific sounds that will always bump up the odds of your video getting featured. This is because the algorithm considers trending sounds that are popular at the moment. So a sound that may help you get on the #ForYou page one week may not be helpful the next week, depending on how trends go. This is why seeing what sounds or songs are trending or popular on TikTok can help your video get noticed more.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Finding which sounds and songs are popular on TikTok is actually pretty simple, and there are a few ways to go about it. One option is to go to your home screen and select the "+" icon that you usually tap on to start creating a video. Here, tap Sounds at the top of the screen and you'll be able to see a whole list of songs that are currently trending on TikTok.

Another way to do this is by logging onto TikTok on your desktop rather than your phone. When you do this and click Watch Now and then Discover, you'll see a list of popular songs and sounds to the right of the screen. Using these sounds in your next TikTok video could help increase the number of people who see it, and eventually engage with it.

While sounds are not the end-all-be-all trick to get on the #ForYou page, they do raise your chances of getting more exposure to your videos. Plus, everyone loves a good trend. So if you can get more engagement by taking part, why not?