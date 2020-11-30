Tech

The Difference Between TikTok, Reels, & Snapchat Spotlight, Explained

Here’s how the apps compare.

By Kaitlyn Wylde

TikTok is now sharing Home Screen space with two new short-form video apps: Instagram's Reels and Snapchat's Spotlight. While the apps have a lot in common content-wise — think, lip-syncing, hand-dancing, and memes — they're set apart by their utility.

TikTok

The home of the "Renegade" dance is still the number-one most downloaded app in the U.S., according to a spokesperson, with over 100 million active users just in this country. More users means more content: You could scroll through your FYP practically forever.

Tap