Why everyone on your For You Page was posting #drafts.
On July 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration considered banning TikTok, claiming ByteDance, the app’s Chinese parent company, could be forced to give user data to the Chinese government (which TikTok disputes).
"As far as TikTok is concerned we're banning them from the United States," Trump said on July 31, adding that it “could be gone by Saturday.” At the same time, U.S.-owned Microsoft shared they were in talks to buy the app from ByteDance.