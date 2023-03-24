These 11 TikTok Trends Will Give You Serious “Quarantine Nostalgia”

COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, which means it’s been over three years since the world shut down indefinitely. As you probably recall, there was a whole lot of nothing going on in March 2020, so it wasn’t hard to spend hours on end scrolling through the FYP on TikTok — an app a lot of people had just downloaded for the first time due to boredom, desperation, or some combination of the two. But despite being one of the main sources of entertainment at the time, you might not remember what TikTok was like in 2020 as well as you’d think. To refresh your memory, here’s a rundown of all the songs, trends, and memes that were going viral on TikTok three years ago during the lockdown.
March 2020 was filled with so many TikTok trends that made us laugh, kept us dancing, and gave us solid music recommendations that it’s not unusual to think fondly of that objectively terrible time in our lives. Believe it or not, quarantine nostalgia is a very real thing, which might explain why sentimental March 2020 content was having a moment on TikTok around the three-year anniversary of the pandemic. Thankfully a lot has changed since then, including the trends all over your FYP, and now the songs you thought you’d never get out of your head have become a distant memory. Still, there’s no harm in taking a trip down memory lane or checking if you still remember all those dances you learned in 2020. As soon as you see these popular TikToks from March 2020, you’ll be transported back to where you saw them for the first time (which was probably your bedroom).