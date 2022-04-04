Whether you’re hungry or not, a scroll through TikTok will inspire your appetite in surprising ways. While creators might be most well known for their hair blow out tutorials and DIY home makeovers, snack specialists are becoming increasingly more prevalent on the FYP. In between GRWM videos and Trader Joe hauls are some of the most creative snack recipes on the internet, and videos tagged #snackideas have over 400 million views.

On TikTok, chips are not just a destiny for potatoes, pasta, and lettuce leaves can also become chips with a little bit of magic. What’s more, you can sub bread with anything from a hollowed-out cucumber to a hash brown and still get a sandwich experience. A few minutes of scrolling will remedy any bakers block you might have and inspire you to try something completely out of your comfort zone with ingredients that you already have.

According to data found by OnePoll for the National Peanut Board, out of a group of millennials and Gen Zers, 42% said they decide what to eat based off what they find appetizing on social media. Of the group, 47% said they prefer crunchy snacks — which might explain why so many viral snacks in this list have a major crunch factor. The poll also found that 68% of participants noticed an increased interest in snacking during times of anxiety or stress, which could explain why over the last two years, people have been searching for snack ideas more than ever, per Google Trends.

Here are some of the most viral snack ideas that will send you straight to the kitchen.

Apples Nachos

Slice up an apple and load on your favorite toppings. Honey, peanut butter, chocolate, and mixed nuts will render a crisp, salty, and sweet snack that’s easy to whip up with whatever you have.

Lettuce Chips

Lettuce chips are not chips, but they are a snack-able way of eating salad with your hands if you’re craving salt and vinegar but only have a head of lettuce in the fridge and nothing interesting in your pantry. Rip up a head of Romain lettuce, add some vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste and start crunching.

Candy Grapes

Transform your grapes into a sweet and sour treat by coating them in lemon juice, dipping them into sugar, and freezing them until hard. This is also a great hack to make your grapes last longer if you don’t think you’ll finish them before they expire.

Pizza Toast

In the mood for homemade pizza but don’t have any dough? A slice of toast will suffice. First butter the toast on both sides and add a drizzle of truffle oil if you’re fancy. Brown the toast on a hot pan, and remove to dress with toppings. Burrata is the viral cheese of choice, but you can use anything you have. Top with sliced tomato seasoned with oil, lemon, salt and pepper, and then pop in the oven until desired melty-ness has been achieved. Finish off with a warmed dollop of your favorite pasta sauce.

Cucumber Boats

Cucumber boats are a versatile vessel for any sandwich star or spread. Simply cut the cucumber in half, scoop out the seeds to make room for the filling and load it up with tuna salad, cream cheese, deli meat, hummus — whatever sounds good.

Yogurt Bark

You can go as bold or as simple as you want on yogurt bark. Simply spread a thick layer of your favorite yogurt on a pan lined in parchment paper. Sprinkle toppings like fruit, nuts, seeds, candies or pretzels and then pop into the freezer.

Pasta Chips

Pasta doesn’t have to be a meal, it can be a pop-able snack. Just cook your favorite noodles. top with cheese, seasoning and a thin coating of tomato paste, and then pop them into the air fryer until it reaches the desired stage of toasted. You can enjoy them bare or dip them into warm pasta sauce.

Banana Split

Swap out ice cream for yogurt and have a banana split for breakfast. Slice a banana vertically, and top it off with anything that sounds good like peanut butter, honey, berries, nuts, or chocolate.

Baked Oats

If regular old microwaved oats are losing their appeal, try popping them into a bake safe bowl, adding chocolate, peanut butter, or berries to create a warm, decadent treat out of your basic breakfast oats.

Snicker Dates

It’s official, dates are no longer boring. They are now the the foundation of a DIY Snickers bar and you’ll never look at them the same way again. Slice your dates open, pop out the pit, and fill them with the nut butter of your choice. Next, melt chocolate chips with a little bit of coconut oil, and dip your loaded dates into it. Place them on a piece of parchment paper until dry and enjoy.

Baked Brie

You can bake a wheel of brie and top it off with sweet jams, fruits, or more savory spreads to turn it into a warm dip that’s super versatile.

Hash Brown Toast

Elevate your toast game with a salty, hearty alternative: frozen hash brown patties. Heat up the patties in the air fryer or on the stove and then top with avocado, eggs, or whatever inspires you.