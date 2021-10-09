43 Tips & Tricks That'll *Finally* Declutter Your Home

There are always those spots in your home that continuously get cluttered. Perhaps it’s the entryway, the kitchen island, or you’re like me and you dump everything in your hands onto the dining room table as soon as you enter the house. It’s a problem I can’t seem to solve until I discovered a single trick that changed my life. Hooks by the back door. This simple tip from a friend freed up my table for actual dining and saved me from the anxiety that ensued every time I walked past this table in the past. It got me thinking about other clutter zones in my house and how I could finally get them in order. In my research, I found 43 tips and tricks that’ll finally declutter your home.

These tips and tricks are solutions that thousands of people on Amazon have found work for them. From the storage bin specifically for dog toys to the vacuum storage bags that allow you to store away seasonable clothes — these are more than just great deals, they’re serious life hacks. I’ve included on this list a way to expand your closet for less than $20. I found stylish and functional organization solutions for your K-cups, spices, technology cords, and art supplies.

Creating realistic organization solutions in your home will help you keep it that way. The secret to being neat and tidy is different for everyone, but these tricks have been highly rated and reviewed, so you can shop with confidence. A less cluttered home is just a click (or three) away.

1 The Bamboo Desk Organizers For Your Supplies Marbrasse Bamboo Art Supply Desk Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re an artist or an accountant, odds are, you need more desk storage. This versatile bamboo organizer is designed to neatly hold pens, paper clips, or art supplies. It has nine compartments and a small shelf that keeps everything within eyesight. Swiftly move from task to task without rifling through your desk drawers by adding this one to your cart.

2 These Under-Bed Storage Bins For Seasonal Clothes storageLAB Underbed Storage Containers (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here’s a handy tip: utilize the space under your bed with these foldable storage bins to store items like linens and jackets that are out of season, keeping your closets from becoming overcrowded. They‘re made with a breathable fabric that keeps clothing fresh and mildew-free and they have convenient handles on the side so you can effortlessly pull them out or push them back under the bed. The sturdy organizers have secure zippers and a clear lid that makes it easy to see what’s inside, plus they come in a money-saving pack of two.

3 A Large Hanging Toiletry Bag To Stay Organized NISHEL Large Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon Traveling can bring out the messy monster in anyone, but now you can finally fight the chaos with this large-capacity toiletry bag that has room for everything. With storage spaces like mesh and transparent pockets specifically designed for your toiletries, you can fit all your travel essentials (even full-size containers) and stay organized with ease. Plus, it has a convenient hanging hook to use on the back of your hotel door. It’s made of waterproof material and is easy to wipe clean after a trip.

4 The Adjustable Drawer Organizers You Need Now JONYJ Drawer Dividers Organizer (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon The key to staying organized is to give everything a home, and these adjustable drawer dividers allow you to customize your storage to create those designated homes. This four-pack features 4-inch-tall dividers that extend from 11 to 17 inches in length. Use them to create compartments for your socks and underwear or accessories like ties, belts, and more. They’re designed with foam padding on the inside to prevent scratches and damage to walls.

5 These Under-Desk Drawers For Discrete Storage NANKINGFANGAO Under Desk Drawer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Finally, reduce clutter in your WFH environment and add extra storage to your home office with these under-desk drawers. This pack of two plastic drawers sticks to the underneath side of your desk with a self-adhesive. The drawers slide out to store pens, business cards, sticky notes, or headphones while keeping the mess discrete. They come in two sizes and are easy to install on any smooth surface.

6 A Round Storage Ottoman That Hides Messes HomePop by Kinfine Round Storage Ottoman Amazon $94 See On Amazon The trick to a tidy living room is discrete storage, like this round storage ottoman. It looks like a comfy, luxurious velvet ottoman (which it is), but it also doubles as a great place to store the kids’ toys or extra blankets. The lid features tufted buttons, plus it comes off with ease. It also works as additional seating for guests.

7 This 10-Piece Drawer Organizer Set For Makeup STORi Clear Plastic Makeup & Vanity Drawer Organizers (10 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tidy up your bathroom drawers with these tray dividers to organize your hair accessories, makeup, and other miscellaneous items that usually end up in a jumbled mess. These trays are made of plastic and perfect for oddly shaped drawers, vanities, or closets — since they’re completely customizable. This pack of 10 comes with four different sized trays to fit makeup, hand sanitizer, and more.

8 A Small Trash Can That Comes In 25 Colors mDesign Small Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon This shatterproof trash can is the perfect size to stick beside a toilet or your office desk. It’s small, rectangular, and features two handles. It’s made of durable BPA-free plastic and comes in 25 colors to match every room in your house. Now there’s no excuse (from anyone) about messy rooms.

9 The Organizing Book That’ll Teach You To Declutter The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing Amazon $9 See On Amazon Before she was on Netflix or Pinterest, Marie Kondo wrote this book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing to encourage and teach people about keeping a tidy home. The book became a New York Times bestseller and started an organizing revolution around the world. With over 25,000 reviews, it teaches readers to minimize their possessions, only keeping items that “spark joy.” Her methods for folding clothes, organizing pantry space, and storing kitchen tools are included in the book, along with detailed guidance for readers to put into action.

10 This Catchall Tray That’s Made Of Faux Leather SITHON Valet Tray Amazon $16 See On Amazon Bring order to your chaos with one single trick: this valet tray. The catchall tray has two removable compartments to hold anything from keys and mail to makeup and accessories. The tray’s faux leather material is anti-scratch and water-resistant. It folds up easily so you can take it with you when you travel and never lose the backing of your earring again.

11 These Organizational Trays For Any Drawers JARLINK Desk Drawer Organizer Trays (21 Pieces) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everyone has at least one messy drawer that needs some order. This 21-pack of organization trays comes in four different sizes that are versatile enough to declutter your kitchen, bathroom, office, or craft room. They’re made of indestructible acrylic which is easy to wipe down, plus they have four non-slip feet on the bottom to keep them in place.

12 A Bamboo Drawer Organizer That’s Expandable Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer for Utensils Amazon $26 See On Amazon No matter the size of your drawers, this expandable organizer will fit. It’s made of bamboo and extends from 13 to 19.6 inches to accommodate all of your utensils. The sturdy piece has between six and eight compartments for serving spoons, salad tongs, or everyday silverware. If you love it, buy one for your office or bathroom — who says you can only use it to organize utensils?

13 This Caddy That Holds All Your Nighttime Essentials Hyness Bedside Caddy Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re constantly losing your phone, TV remote, or glasses, try this large bedside caddy to help you finally stay organized. It slides under your couch cushions or mattress, so you can store your bedtime essentials neatly in one place. It has a large main pocket that can hold tablets or books, as well as two rear pockets and two front pockets. It also features two convenient holes for charging cables.

14 The Remote Control Caddy That Hangs On Your Sofa Joywell Armchair Caddy Remote Control Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon This fabric organizer provides the ideal place to store those items you typically lose — like your remote. It tucks over the armrest of your sofa and has four smaller pockets for you to keep your glasses, phone, and, of course, remote controls. Plus it has two larger pockets for books, magazines, or tablets. It’s made of a durable linen material with rubber patches on the back that holds it in place. Choose from four sizes and 27 colors.

15 A Nightstand Organizer For Your Wallet, Keys, And Phone Duke Trays Nightstand Organizer Amazon $33 See On Amazon A place for everything and everything in its place, right? Keep your most valuable possessions secure at night in this nightstand organizer. It’s made of faux leather but is lined in soft velvet that keeps your belongings, such as phones, watches, or glasses, from getting scratched. There are six compartments, including a larger one with grooves to hold your phone charger. Use it to hold loose change, chapstick, jewelry, and more.

16 This Simple Label Maker For Keeping Your Home Neat Brother P-Touch Label Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Encourage everyone in your home to put things back by clearly labeling your bins and boxes with this label maker. It is easy to use, lightweight, and portable. Use it to label jars and containers in your pantry, office supplies, or bathroom items. It prints various widths and colors and comes with nine type styles, 10 framing options, and over 200 symbols. Plus it has a QWERTY keyboard and an easy-view display.

17 A Seven-Shelf Rack For Storing Family Albums Nearby TINSAWOOD 7-Shelf Bookcase Tree Rack Amazon $49 See On Amazon How many family photo albums do you have that you never look at? Now you can have them nearby without cluttering up your space with one simple trick. This seven-shelf rack can hold books, games, files, or music collections, yet has a small footprint. The sturdy shelf sits on a single drawer that offers even more storage.

18 The Three-Tier Stand For Extra Plant Babies Bamboo Utility 3 Tier Plant Stand Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your plant collection feels like it’s taking over the house, opt for one of these three-tier plant stands. The multipurpose rack is made with bamboo and has slatted shelves. It’s classic enough to match any decor while displaying your plants (and freeing up space). One five star review noted, “I got this cause I ran out of room for my plants and I love it! Super easy to build and looks great in my home!”

19 This Rotating Makeup Organizer For A Clean Vanity Awenia Makeup Organizer Amazon $33 See On Amazon This makeup organizer has room for all of your beauty supplies, plus it rotates 360 degrees, making it easy to find your favorite lip color or blush. It's made of acrylic, which is easy to wipe clean, and the shelves are fully adjustable to customize the configuration to your needs. It has multiple levels of storage in varying sizes to hold smaller items like nail polish or larger, full-size skincare products.

20 A Broom Holder That Takes 5 Minutes To Set Up Berry Ave Broom Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Does your utility room have numerous cleaning tools that don’t seem to have a home? Start organizing it with this cleaning tool holder that keeps your brooms and mops off the floor. It mounts to the wall and is lightweight, yet durable. It has five spring-loaded slots with rubber grips for holding tools, as well as six retractable hooks for brushes or towels. It can accommodate up to 40 pounds and can be set up in less than five minutes.

21 The Storage Bags That Protect Your Clothes Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Store your seasonal clothing safely in one of these large-capacity clothing bags. The bin is large enough to hold seasonal items like bulky sweaters and jackets, as well as comforters and pillows. Each bag holds 90 liters and each pack comes with three containers. They’re made from a fabric that provides ventilation, with strong handles and clear pockets that allow you to see the contents inside. They’re available in three colors: gray, blue, or black.

22 This Hair Tools Organizer That Hangs Over A Door mDesign Over Cabinet Door Hair Care & Styling Tool Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give all of your hair tools a home and keep your counters clear with this bathroom organizer. It’s made of steel that allows you to safely store tools while they are still hot and has three round holders to keep a firm grip on your blow dryer, straightener, and curling iron. You can mount it to the wall or hang it over your cabinet or bathroom door and it’s available in nine colors.

23 An Under-Desk Organizer That’s Portable Safco Products 5-Tray Underdesk Hanging Organizer Amazon $33 See On Amazon Need file storage by your desk, but also need the flexibility to take it with you to your next meeting? This hanging under-desk organizer is the solution. It has five slots for holding folders and files. It slides over the edge of your desk with ease and slides right back off when you need to head out.

24 This Additional Storage Solution With Window Pockets Simplehouseware Over Door/Wall Mount Window Pocket Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This over-the-door pocket organizer has four baskets, each with a clear window. Its hooks can be hung over any standard door or closet rod and it is designed with a flexible fabric that makes it easy to store. It’s available in seven colors and has earned more than 26,000 reviews and a 4.6-star review.

25 These Vacuum Storage Bags That Save Space Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags Amazon $40 See On Amazon Neat freaks always seem to have less stuff. But it’s possible their belonging are all stored away in convenient vacuum storage bags. Pack a bag with your thick bedding and winter clothes, and condense it down to a compact, flat bag that takes up 80% less space than a standard storage container, according to the manufacturer. They’ll protect your stored items from dust, odors, mildew, insects, and moisture, plus they’re completely airtight so you can safely store them in your attic, garage, or shed.

26 The Magic Hangers That Hold Five Times More Clothes Wonder Hanger (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These space-saving hangers can hold five times as many articles of clothing as traditional hangers, making it easier to keep your closet (and your closet floor) tidy. Each hanger can accommodate clothing horizontally or vertically — and is durable enough to hold the heavy stuff, so don't be afraid of adding bulkier items like coats. The cascading hooks hold your clothes so they don’t slide off.

27 This Flexible Cord Protector That Declutters Offices AGPTEK Cord Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon These cable sleeves are an inexpensive and versatile solution to hiding computer cords in your space and keeping cords out of your baby or pet’s reach. This flexible sleeve is 6.5-feet long (but can easily be cut down) and can hold up to six cords at a time. The flame-retardant sleeve comes in black and white to match your space. Use it in your home office, to organize TV cords, or to manage camera equipment.

28 These Genius Underwear And Bra Organizers SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider (4 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These clever organizers for your undergarments have more than 43,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. The non-woven fabric boxes are mold-proof and designed for specific uses. The four bins include a six-cell option for scarves or ties, an eight-cell option for underwear, a seven-cell box for bras, and a 24-cell option for socks. This four-pack costs less than $20 and will have you Marie Kondo-ing your bedroom in no time.

29 A Toothbrush Holder That Frees Up Bathroom Space showgoca Toothbrush Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Here’s a trick — try this wall-mounted toothbrush holder that keeps your toothbrushes and toothpaste clean and will never make a mess. It has slots to hold four toothbrushes by their heads, allowing them to hang dry and stay clear of dust. It also has a toothpaste dispenser and two cup slots for small cups, as well as a space for other bathroom tools like razors or combs. It easily disassembles to make cleaning easy.

30 An Accessories Organizer With A Customizable Layout Cocoon Accessory Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon This accessory organizer is ideal for tech gadgets, tools, and toys you need to keep safely stored. Whether it organizes your household tools like screwdrivers and hammers or keeps a grip on your arts and crafts, the rubberized woven elastic holds your items in place. It offers an endless number of configurations to fit your needs.

31 The Canvas Bin Specifically For Hiding The Dog’s Toys Morezi Dog Toys Storage Basket Amazon $22 See On Amazon eKeep your dog’s toys hidden when guests come over in a canvas bin that comes with a lid and an adorable label that reads “dog stuff.” The storage bin has two compartments for holding toys, leashes, harnesses, and more. The lightweight bin is fully collapsible for storing when you’re not using it. It features two handles, a removable plate, and a lid that fastens close.

32 This Nifty K-Cup Holder That Fits Under Your Keurig Nifty Coffee Pod Drawer Amazon $21 See On Amazon This coffee pod drawer is the easiest trick to store your favorite coffee pods. It holds up to 36 coffee pods, in six rows, and all you have to do is pull out the drawer to select one. You can even place your K-cup coffee machine on top of this convenient coffee pod drawer to save counter space. This organizer has nearly 23,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

33 The BPA-Free Bins That Keep Your Fridge Tidy HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8 Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Easily organize your pantry and fridge with these clear plastic storage bins. The eight-pack comes with 12.5-inch drawers to hold cans, produce, or snacks. They’re BPA-free and easy to wipe down, keeping your fridge and pantry shelves clean and tidy. They’re sturdy and the transparent design makes finding what you need a snap.

34 This Iron Spice Rack To Neatly Display Spices Farmhouse Style Hanging Spice Racks (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s a better way to store your spices and this farmhouse-style rack is both functional and adorable. This pack comes with four, single-tier spice racks that can be mounted to the wall. They each hold eight regular 4-ounce spice jars. The iron material is decorative so you can store them in plain sight without worrying about ruining the kitchen’s aesthetic. Plus, they come with everything you need to easily mount them.

35 The Magnetic Knife Bar That Clears Your Counters Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking to clear off your countertops? Here’s a trick: add this magnetic knife bar to your cart. It’s designed with strong stainless steel that’s easy to mount to any wall and offers an alternative to butcher blocks that take up space and look bulky. Use it in the kitchen or in the garage to organize your tools.

36 These Stackable Containers For Hair Clips STORi Stackable Clear Plastic Hair Accessory Containers with Lids (Set of 3) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your hair accessories clean and safe in these containers that come with lids and are transparent — making it easier to pick out your look for the day. The containers are the perfect size for holding bobby pins, scrunchies, claw clips, and more. This set of three stacks on top of each other, taking up a small footprint. These organizers have earned more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

37 This Transparent Shoe Organizer That’s Versatile SimpleHouseware Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get those shoes off the floor and keep them arranged neatly with this hanging organizer. It has 24 pockets and four hooks that hang on a standard door or clothing rod. It comes in three colors and is versatile enough to store more than just shoes. Here’s the best tip: buy a few and use them to store bagged snacks or ingredients in your pantry or office supplies in your home office.

38 A Laundry Sorter Cart That Keeps Whites Separate ROMOON Laundry Sorter Amazon $36 See On Amazon You probably already know that your laundry should be divided into whites, colors, and towels, but it's such a pain to do. The trick is to snag one of these laundry sorter carts. The cart has rolling wheels and features three compartments, each of which has removable soft bags with handles. It comes in black and gray.

39 These Folding Boards That Make Laundry Easy BoxLegend Clothes Folder (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon How many clean loads of laundry do you have currently sitting in a basket waiting to be folded? These clothes folding boards will help you cross the laundry finish line, eliminating clutter around your house. The board works with T-shirts, pants, and even towels, and folds these items into perfect, compact squares that fit neatly into your drawers. You’ll feel like you’re shopping at your favorite store every morning when you get ready.

40 The Genius Dividers That Make Shelves More Functional Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (Set of 2) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Transform your cluttered room into an organized one with these handy shelf dividers. They hook onto wire shelving and stand up without any additional screws or installation. They’re perfect for closets or bathrooms where you need more support to stack towels, washcloths, linens, or clothing. This pack of two dividers features a sturdy metal design with additional cloth for support. They are available in two colors.

41 A Hanging Closet Cubby For Additional Storage DonYeco Hanging Closet Organizer and Storage Amazon $17 See On Amazon Store even more clothing, laundry, and linens in this soft hanging closet organizer, which slides right onto any closet rod effortlessly. The organizer features four wide shelves. It instantly extends your storage without stealing valuable closet space and folds up and stores easily when you don't need to use it. Choose among five material types.

42 The Airtight Food Containers You Can See Into Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage Food Container (14 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon The problem with most food containers is that you can’t see what’s inside. These Rubbermaid containers offer 360-degree clarity, not to mention they’re also 100% leakproof, airtight, and BPA-free. The clear-like-glass plastic is odor and stain-resistant, plus they’re dishwasher and freezer-safe. This 14-piece set comes in four different sizes, all of which stack conveniently on top of each other.