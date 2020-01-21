23 Trader Joe's Essentials That Are Perfect For Your Super Bowl Party

The Super Bowl is almost upon the world, and regardless if you enjoy the sport or not, there’s one thing everyone looks forward to on that faithful Sunday: a day filled with delicious food. Of course, some might view a football-focused event as one defined by tasteless wings or soggy nachos. But if you do a tiny bit of planning, you can go to Trader Joe's and get all the Super Bowl items you need to make your party one to remember.

As a grocery store chain, Trader Joe's (also known to many as "TJ's") is beloved, appreciated for its many unique sauces, pre-made meals, and yummy appetizers. That's why it's the perfect companion to any Super Bowl event. From turkey meatballs to buffalo chicken dip, you can get pretty much anything and everything you want for the big day, at a pretty reasonable price. To make things even better, TJ's offers a bunch of recipes to spark your imagination, most of which require three ingredients or less, and most of which are bound to make your friends (or just you) totally content on Super Bowl Sunday.

When you're tired of ordering takeout and paying way too much for food that isn't even that good, these Trader Joe's food choices await you. Here are some of the best options to consider for the Super Bowl in particular:

Buffalo Chicken Dip Trader Joes Talk about a staple. This buffalo chicken dip packs all the flavor of your favorite buffalo wings, with none of the hassle that comes with transporting (or baking) actual wings.

Cornbread Bites Trader Joe's Cornbread is the ultimate comfort food, and these cornbread bites make them oh so easy to eat with friends on a couch. All the deliciousness, with none of the crumb issues.

Organic Italian Nocellara Olives Trader Joe's Sometimes it's nice to have a non-carb option for mindless snacking, and the salty brine of olives make them a perfect candidate for a cheese platter combo. You can stick them on little kebab sticks, as shown in the picture above. Or you can just throw them in a bowl and dive in.

Gluten-Free Cornbread Trader Joe's Anyone looking for a delicious gluten-free option for the Super Bowl will be stoked to come across this gluten-free cornbread mix from Trader Joe's. And if you want to really get fancy, you can check out TJ's Cranberry Orange Cornbread recipe, as shown in the photo above.

Hold The Corn! Appetizer Trader Joes These Hold the Corn appetizers are as adorable as they are delicious. Pair them with a dip, or eat them alone. Either way, you're bound to enjoy the flavor (which is comprised of sweet corn, water chestnuts, green onions, mushrooms, and more) as much as the simple act of eating a warm, flaky appetizer and treating it like an ice cream cone.

Mac & Cheese Bites Trader Joe's Mac and cheese, aka the ultimate comfort food is now baked in poppable bites to make watching the Super Bowl and eating at the same time a breeze.

Organic Chili Seasoning Blend Trader Joe's Sometime's it's good to stock up on the basics. For example, this Chili Seasoning Blend from Trader Joe's will be great for your homemade chili recipe, or for pretty much any other dish you want to make. Just add a dash of seasoning to whatever recipe you want, and you're guaranteed a pack of flavor.

Cheddar Cheese With Caramelized Onions. Trader Joe's When you're not in the mood to go all out, sometimes the best thing to do is buy a hunk of delicious cheese and call it a day. That's why it's worth knowing what types of cheese are out there in the world. Trader Joe's, for example, has a cheddar cheese with caramelized onions baked into the cheese itself. Talk about heavenly.

Sweet Balls Of Fire, AKA Turkey Meatballs With Sweet Chili Sauce Trader Joe's They're fun to eat, delicious, and easy to make. What more can you ask of a Super Bowl appetizer? This turkey meatball recipe by Trader Joe's requires two ingredients: turkey meatballs and Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Sauce. All you have to do is combine them, pop them in the oven, and enjoy.

Sloppy Joe Sliders Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Sloppy Joe Sliders recipe is as easy to make as it is fun to eat. The secret ingredient is a turkey bolognese sauce that you can use for the filling, giving you the perfect balance of delicious and messy. Plus, it's fun to watch other people eat them, too.

Mexican Style Corn & Quinoa Salad Trader Joe's The key to a good smorgasbord for the Super Bowl is versatility in flavor and food type. That's why a recipe like this Mexican Style Corn & Quinoa Salad is such a good idea. It's a perfect complement to some of the heavier and more meat-based recipes, and it's every bit as delicious.

Chimichurri Stir-Fry Trader Joe's If you're looking for a spicy rice-based dish to bring to the Super Bowl party, look no further. This Chimichurri stir fry recipe includes jalapeños and sausages to really pack a punch. It's a nice switch-up of flavors to include on Super Bowl Sunday.

Pulled Pork Sandwiches Trader Joe's Like sloppy joes, pulled pork sliders are kind of a game day staple. That's why it can come in handy to have an easy pulled pork sandwich recipe in moments like this. This Trader Joe's recipe relies on a smoky barbeque sauce and a coleslaw kit to make it happen.

Peppery Peachy Burrata Trader Joe's The only thing better than creamy burrata is creamy burrata with some delicious peachy concoction on top. This peppery peachy burrata recipe only requires two ingredients: Trader Joe's Peach Bellini Jam and the creamiest burrata you can find. It's a win-win for even the pickiest of your friends.

Spinach & Artichoke Sweet Potato Gratin Trader Joe's This spinach and artichoke sweet potato gratin recipe by Trader Joe's sounds super fancy and gourmet, but actually only takes 15 minutes of prep time. Plus, with one of the main ingredients being sweet potatoes, you can sort of argue that it's healthy, too.

Sweet Potato Chili Cheese Fries Trader Joes. Yes, you read the title right: Sweet potato chili cheese fries are a thing you can eat for the Super Bowl this year. Even better, this Trader Joes recipe is about as simple as it gets. All you have to do is pair the sweet potato frites with the Trader Joe's organic vegetarian chili, and boom, you're officially the most popular Super Bowl guest at your friend's house. It's not just about the Super Bowl, though. Sometimes you just want to make a bunch of fun meals for yourself on a random Tuesday evening. You can check out some more great appetizers from TJ's here, if you can't get enough.

Truffle Cheese Party Mix Trader Joe's There's always at least one hardcore cheese lover lurking around. Trader Joe's oven-baked cheese bites are a yummy and crunchy addition to your party mix bowl.

Crispy Veggies Pouches Trader Joe's It's important to always have a vegetable option, and these Crispy Vegetable Pouches are a great way to get your veggies in while also satisfying the need to have some crunch.

French Onion Soup Bites Trader Joe's For when you're feeling fancy but don't want to put in the work, these French Onion Soup Bites will have your pinky out as you yell at the score board.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops Trader Joe's A must for any occasion. Make sure you get all that you want in your first helping. Bacon wrapped scallops don't typically last past 10 minutes out of the oven.

Mini Quiche Duo Trader Joe's A dynamic duo that will send your tastebuds on a rocket trip. Trader Joe's Mini Quiche Duo includes a mushroom and swiss quiche for the veggie lovers and a uncured bacon and sweet onion blend for the meat eaters.

Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos Trader Joe's Having variety at your party is always a good thing, and these Black Bean and Cheese Taquitos will definitely add some spice to your serving tray. Don't forget the guac!