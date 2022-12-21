Earlier in December 2022, internet users were figuring out what they’d look like in different time periods using AI. Now, TikTokers are more interested in seeing what their moms would look like as part of a different generation: their own. On TikTok, the latest wholesome trend to grace FYPs is the “transforming my mom into me” trend which is, well, exactly what it sounds like.

Users are making videos of their mom wearing her typical preference of clothing, often basic colors and silhouettes, then cutting to a clip of them wearing their child’s clothes. The results are so fun to watch and incredibly heartwarming, especially when you think about the behind-the-scenes bonding moment that may have happened as kids picked out their own wardrobe pieces to dress their mothers.

Although there is no distinct hashtag associated with the trend (many posts simply use #transformation) the videos are most often paired with an original sound posted by @ur.mother.co.uk which features a sped-up version of Skee-Lo’s 1995 song “I Wish.” Some videos under this trend have gone completely viral on TikTok, including posts from users @pedersenmalene and @celinakjolberg that have received 1.7 and 1.2 million likes, respectively.

Comments under the videos sing praises for the style changes and make comparisons to famous mom-and-daughter duos. “It’s giving Lorelai and Rory,” one user wrote, while another said, “If you don’t let her steal your clothes rn.”

The trend could possibly be popping off as it shows off each user’s individual style and proves that anyone can look good in any aesthetic as long as they have confidence. It also proves that 2022 fashion trends like cargo pants, graphic T-shirts, and leather pants transcend all generations. Below are some examples of the trend that could provide some inspiration if you can convince your mom to make one with you.

User @trippcult dressed her mom up in her personal alternative style and the results were amazing. Her followers noted the uncanny resemblance and her mom seemed to feel comfortably suited in the cargo pants and fishnet top in the video with over half a million likes.

TikTok account @urfavmarieolivia dressed her mom in an all-black ensemble with an off-the-shoulder shirt and choker in a video that now has over 200,000 likes. “This should really be her style, it suits her so well,” one commenter wrote.

In a video with 12,000 likes, user @dailydianag dresses her mom in a mini skirt and top, going all out with the accessories including colorful headphones and a claw clip attached to a crossbody purse.

User @_hinckley went viral with over a million likes showing off her mom wearing a vintage graphic T-shirt, claw clip, and Y2K-inspired slouchy purse. “Proof we should stay dressing cool forever,” one comment said.

Whether it’s the undeniable resemblance between a mother and their children, the confidence they walk with after their transformation, or the sheer message that playing dress up is never a bad idea, this trend is sure to make you smile — and potentially be fodder for your near TikTok rabbit hole. “This trend makes me so comfortable with the idea of aging,” a comment on one of the transformation videos read. How sweet is that?!