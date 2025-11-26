Trinity Rodman is making a name for herself alongside National Women’s Soccer League legends like Mia Hamm, Megan Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan. The 23-year-old Washington Spirit forward became the youngest-ever NWSL draftee when she was 18 and has since earned the national championship title in 2021 and an Olympic gold medal in 2024.

Rodman was the first NWSL player to be honored as Rookie of the Year and win a championship the same year. To date, she’s played in three NWSL finals, helped the Washington Spirit win the 2025 Challenge Cup, and became the youngest player to score two goals in a single match for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

While her future in the NWSL remains uncertain — her contract with Washington ended after the championship game on Nov. 22 — one thing can’t be understated: No matter where she goes next, Rodman is one to watch.

Below, Bustle caught up with Rodman before the NWSL finals in San Jose, California, to discuss how she gets amped up before a game.

Congrats on making it to the finals! How does it feel to be back in the NWSL championship with your team?

It’s really exciting. Obviously, it’s an accomplishment to get here. This year has been a roller coaster for sure, but we’ve had that consistent performance, and we’ve built off that every single game. And to be ending at the No. 2 spot and then now making the final is very exciting.

What are some of your good pregame rituals or superstitions?

I have a bunch. I sit in the same spot on the bus. I have my specific warmup line; I have to be right behind Tara [McKeown]. I make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich every game day, especially at home. I listen to specific songs before we get to the locker room, and then Bris [Brittany Radcliffe] on DJ.

Do you have a go-to hype-up song?

Nokia’s “Drake” is my pump-up game day song. Or Meg Thee Stallion, GloRilla.

Your fans are still talking about your iconic pink hair at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Can you tell me a little bit more about your decision to rock that on a global stage?

For the big tournament, I wanted to do something crazy and not just do fun nails. I wanted to do something that would really pop and stand out. So I decided I was going to do colored hair. I didn’t know what color until the very last minute. I had my braider bring blue, purple, and pink, and we held it up to my skin, and I was like, “Let’s go with pink.” Obviously, [Megan] Rapinoe has done the pink vibe before, so I was like, “All right, let’s see.” And then it turned out really good.

What's the most memorable moment of your career so far?

My most memorable moment would be between the 2021 championship and then obviously the Olympic gold medal, which was huge.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.