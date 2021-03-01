Everything We Know About Twitter’s “Super Follow” Feature

Social Media
Paid premium content could be coming to the social media platform.
On Feb. 25, Twitter quietly announced a buzzy new feature: Super Follows, where Twitter users can charge their followers to unlock premium content, The Verge reported.
The feature, disclosed during a presentation for investors, seems kind of like Twitter’s answer to Patreon, Twitch, or OnlyFans: users will be able to pay creators directly for access to things like extra tweets or a newsletter subscription, per The Verge.