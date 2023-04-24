Your “big three” in astrology (aka your sun, moon, and rising signs) say a lot about you, but sometimes it can be hard to grasp what your placements actually mean and how they impact your personality. If you’re not sure what ~vibes~ your sun, moon, and rising give off, there’s a Twitter thread that explains everything you need to know, all thanks to *checks notes* Pantone? Instead of breaking down the traits of each placement, the viral Twitter trend turns your big three into a color palette, and the results are so aesthetically pleasing that it actually makes sense.

Figuring out which colors best represent your big three is probably something you never knew you needed, but now that it’s a thing, you’re gonna want to run to Twitter ASAP. The viral thread, which was posted on April 17 by user @magstrology, assigns one of 48 gorgeous flower-based Pantone color swatches to every sun, moon, rising, and Venus placement so you can create a mood board that perfectly matches your energy. The color palette options are grouped together according to sign, so in order to find the placements that match your birth chart, all you need to do is scroll through the thread until you land on the sign you’re looking for, then locate the color that’s been labeled as the sun, moon, rising, or Venus.

Each option not only features the swatches name, but also lists the color’s unique Pantone Reference Number, sRGB, and HEX code so you can use the exact color in all your content, as well as its LAB number to give you a better understanding of how the color is made.

Per the creator, Aries suns have a radiant energy not unlike a Rose Bouquet, while Aries moons are fiery like a Golden Poppy. Taurus moons, on the other hand, are subdued like a Sunflower, and Taurus risings are as calming as a Green Lily. Meanwhile, Gemini risings are giving Orchid Haze, and having your Venus is Gemini is just as dreamy as a purple Lupine.

The color options run the gamut from bright, eye-catching hues like Poppy Red (Aries rising) and Poinsettia (Leo rising) to subtle pastels such as Sweet Lavender (Cancer Venus), Hydrangea (Pisces moon), and Lilac Sachet (Virgo rising). Plus, there’s no shortage of vibrant picks, thanks to colors including Azalea Pink (Libra Venus) and Honeysuckle (Sagittarius sun), or deep, rich tones like Petunia (Scorpio Venus) and Blue Iris (Aquarius sun), either.

Virgo moons’ Spider Mum and Taurus risings’ Green Lily appear to be the only green options available, and Taurus moons’ Sunflower seems to be the only yellow representation in the entire thread. Thankfully, there are plenty of blues, purples, and pinks to go around, and even a few orange variations, too, like Leo Venus’ Bird of Paradise and Taurus Venus’ Nasturtium.

The new trend finally makes it easy to express what your sun, moon, and rising signs mean without actually having to explain anything by putting your birth chart into terms that everyone can understand — including you.