40 Types Of Eyesores Around Your Home That Can Be Fixed For Under $35

No matter how well you maintain your space, it’s possible you’ve got an eyesore or two hanging around your home. And while you might be content letting some of them fly under the radar, others might really grind your gears. But there’s no need to fret — because oftentimes, even tricky, unsightly problems have quick and affordable solutions.
Are your dresser drawers constantly overflowing? You might try a hanging set of shelves that turns your closet into extra drawer space. Are you tired of looking at your bulky dish rack that takes up too much space? Maybe you could swap it out with a rolling dry rack that drains over your sink and folds away for easy storage after use. Is your wooden furniture showing tons of nicks and scratches? Instead of splurging on costly repairs, you might try an affordable pack of wooden-hued markers that conceal furniture nicks.
No matter which eyesores bother you the most, you’ll find a clever solution to neaten up your space on this list of highly reviewed products. And for extra peace of mind, they are all priced under $35, so you can banish the mess without breaking the bank.
1 Solution: This Charging Station That Streamlines Cords Eyesore: Your Charging Cables Are A Tangled Mess
Power up multiple devices in a flash with this
charging station. It’ll keep your space looking neater by charging up to seven devices with short USB cords in one streamlined dock. It’s both Apple- and Android-compatible and works with mini USB, USB-C, and micro USB charging connections. 2 Solution: This De-Matting Comb That Can Help Reduce Shedding Eyesore: Your Space Is Covered In Pet Hair
This
de-matting comb can work out tangles as well as mats (and even remove dirt). The comb’s teeth are rounded to help prevent scratches while removing excess hair that would otherwise be shed around the house. It even comes reinforced with a rubber nonslip handle to keep things steady — even with squirmy pets. 3 Solution: These Under-Cabinet Lights That Are Wire Free Eyesore: Your Lamp Power Cords Are Always In View
You can banish unsightly cables but keep all the lighting you require with these under-cabinet,
wire-free LED lights. Powered by three AA batteries, these lights can be installed easily with either the included adhesive or screws. The convenient remote lets you adjust the brightness or even set a timer, too. 4 Solution: This Rug Pad That Holds Rugs In Place Eyesore: Your Rug Is Constantly Bunching Up
Keep your area rug from wrinkling and bunching with this
nonslip rug pad. Made from thick and pillowy polyvinyl, the mat shouldn’t damage your floors but provides enough tension to keep your rug from moving. You can even easily trim the mat with scissors to fit uniquely shaped rugs. 5 Solution: This Coconut Coir Door Mat That Traps Debris While Looking Stylish Eyesore: Your House Is Full Of Tracked-In Dirt
This
natural door mat is a chic-looking way to keep dirt out of your entryway. Made from coir, which is derived from coconut fiber, it has thick bristles and a nonslip undercoating to keep it in place. The natural material also dries quickly without soaking up tons of water. 6 Solution: These Foldable Cubes That Keep Mess Packed Away Eyesore: Books, Toys & More Are Spilling Out Of Their Cases
If you’ve got a mess that needs organizing,
storage cubes are here to help. Designed to fit into many storage cube shelves, these bins are made from sturdy fabric and lie completely flat when not in use. Their convenient handles give them a drawer-like functionality, so accessing your items is quick and easy. 7 Solution: These Nonslip Hangers That Will Keep Your Closet In Order Eyesore: Your Clothes Are Constantly Falling Off Their Hangers
If you open your closet to find half your garments on the floor instead of hanging up, these
nonslip hangers will help keep them suspended with ease. They come in a pack of 20 and feature a velvet coating that provides gentle friction, even on slippery fabrics like satin. Each hanger comes with two strap notches as well. 8 Solution: This Product Organizer That Will Display Your Items In Style Eyesore: Your Makeup Is Overflowing Out Of Your Vanity
Tidy up your bathroom or dresser with this
vanity holder. It’s made of clear acrylic material and features eight compartments and slots of differing sizes. The varying height levels and see-through design make it a breeze to find your items when you need them. When it needs a cleaning, soap and water will do the trick. 9 Solution: This File Organizer That Sorts Papers & More Eyesore: Your Office Desk Is Untidy & Overflowing
You can tame your office clutter with this
desk file organizer. It’s made from metal wire and mesh — and it’s compact, standing just over 7 inches tall. The top tier features five standing slots for papers or folders, and there are two levels below it. On the side, you’ll find a caddy for pens, note pads, or any other items that need organizing. 10 Solution: This Silverware Drawer Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Needs Eyesore: You Can Never Find The Items You Need In Your Kitchen Drawers
If you have silverware clutter, this
drawer organizer can get it sorted. Made of durable bamboo, this drawer organizer has two expandable side compartments that can be closed or opened, giving you anywhere from seven to nine slots of varying sizes. It’s even water resistant, too. 11 Solution: This Accessory Organizer That Helps Keep Bags On Display Eyesore: Your Purses Are Packed Into Your Closet
If you’re looking to store and protect your bags at the same time, this
hanging purse organizer has you covered. The plastic organizer features four slots in front and four in the back. Simply slide in your items through the open side flaps, and they’ll be protected and clearly visible. 12 Solution: This Hanging Organizer That Adds Extra Drawers To Your Closet Eyesore: Your Drawers Are Overstuffed
This
hanging shelf organizer adds five drawers to your closet, allowing you to organize more without extra space. It’s secured on your closet rod with two stainless steel hooks, and it even features six mesh compartments on the sides for extra storage. You can use it in the linen closet to store extra towels, too. 13 Solution: This Low-Profile Coat Rack Tree That’ll Organize Your Belongings Eyesore: Your Entryway Is Full Of Clutter
Get your entryway or mudroom organized with this slim wooden
coat rack stand. It features an organic, tree-like shape and comes with six pegs for hanging items. For extra convenience, there are no tools required for assembly: all the parts simply snap into place with ease. 14 Solution: This Utensil Holder That Properly Aligns Your Items Eyesore: Your Kitchen Utensils Aren’t Well Organized
This
utensil holder sets itself apart from others because it features three internal compartments which help keep your items from getting tangled or collapsing inward. It’s made from stainless steel and even has a rotating bottom that turns 360 degrees like a lazy Susan. The base is made of foam, so it shouldn’t slip on countertops. 15 Solution: This 3-In-One Gadget That Repairs Holes In A Flash Eyesore: There Are Tiny Nicks Or Holes In Your Walls
If your walls are covered in nail holes, this
3M hole repair system can fill them in faster than traditional methods. First, you dispense the primer and spackle from the tube. Then you use the flat end on the back to smooth it over. Finally, you use the textured cap to sand everything down. Your walls will be hole-free and ready to paint. 16 Solution: This Roll-Up Dish Rack That Fits Over Your Sink Eyesore: Your Clunky, Unsightly Dish Rack Takes Up Too Much Space
If you don’t have room for a large, free-standing dish rack, this
roll-up drying rack can save you space. Made from stainless steel and food-grade silicone, the rack unrolls and fits over your sink so dishes can dry over the drain. It even has a slot and basket for silverware. Simply roll it back up when you’re done. 17 Solution: This Fabric Shaver That Trims Off Fuzz Eyesore: Your Couch Is Covered With Lint & Pills
This
fabric shaver can easily remove pilling, lint, and other fuzz from a variety of fabrics, including sweaters and even couches. It’s battery-operated and offers three different depth settings. It even has an ergonomic handle for comfort. Simply open and empty the lint filter after use. 18 Solution: This Ultra-Accurate Level Tool That Fixes Tilting Picture Frames & More Eyesore: You Can’t Get Your Wall Hangings Straight
If you struggle to hang your photos straight, this
Craftsman leveling tool can help. It’s made of lightweight aluminum and features three fluid-filled vials for measuring. When the air bubble is in the middle of the parallel lines, you’ll know your surface is level and straight. The rubber caps on the ends will prevent scratches, too. 19 Solution: This 3-Tiered Rack That Stores A Dozen Pairs At Once Eyesore: Your Shoes Are Sitting In Messy Piles All Around The House
This
three-tiered shoe rack — with space underneath for additional storage — can organize your shoes in a flash. It can store anywhere from 12 to 20 pairs of shoes and support up to 90 pounds of weight (30 pounds per shelf). The polyester shelves can be easily cleaned in the washing machine, too. 20 Solution: This Cable Management Box That Covers Cords With Ease Eyesore: Your Surge Protectors Are A Wiry Mess
This
cable management box can neatly conceal several cords at once. Its lid separates from the base and can store an 11-inch surge protector and six cords. It has three different entry points for cords to flow through while it covers the look of messy cords and prevents tangles. 21 Solution: This Pan Rack That Protects & Stores Your Items Eyesore: Your Pots & Pans Are Spilling Out Of Your Cabinets
This
heavy-duty pan rack secures up to five pans in place while freeing up more space in your cabinets. The durable steel construction can support up to 39 pounds of cookware, while the shelves are adjustable so you can customize your storage. It even protects your items by preventing scratches that can occur when they’re stacked without the support of the rack. 22 Solution: This Device Organizer That Puts Them At Your Fingertips Eyesore: Your Remotes Are Scattered All Across Your Space
If you want to round up all your remotes and store them safely in one place, this
remote control organizer is for you. Made from supple faux leather, it features five different compartments all at varying heights, which makes it easy to spot and grab exactly which device you need when you need it. It can also be used to store makeup products. 23 Solution: This Multi-Functional Tray That Puts Random Items On Display Eyesore: Your Table Is Covered In Clutter
This elegant
serving tray could have several uses in your home. Made from faux leather and stainless steel, it can be decoratively staged with plants, used to serve a meal, or even for the organization of makeup and perfume atop a dresser. The polished gold handles offer a chic touch, too. 24 Solution: This Streamlined Bag Dispenser That Neatly Stores Them All Eyesore: Your Extra Grocery Bags Are Taking Over Your Junk Drawer
This
wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser can hold up to 30 grocery bags at a time, ensuring you always have a spare when you need it. Just stuff them through the opening at the top, and pull them through the slot in front to dispense. It’s easily installed via adhesive or the included screws. 25 Solution: These Clear Containers That Make Everything Easily Identifiable Eyesore: You Can’t Find What You’re Looking For In Your Over-Full Kitchen Cabinets
These
cereal storage containers are an easy way to tidy up messy cabinets while also keeping food fresher for longer. They’re made from BPA-free plastic and feature an airtight seal to prevent cereals from going stale. Plus, they come with labels and markers, so you’ll know exactly which item is which. 26 Solution: This Toothpaste Dispenser That’ll Help Clean Up Your Act Eyesore: You’ve Got Toothpaste Residue All Over Your Bathroom
This
toothbrush holder and dispenser that stores up to five brushes will have your bathroom organized in a flash. Simply load up two tubes of toothpaste into the units and apply pressure with your toothbrush to dispense. It also holds cups for mouthwash, and it’s installed quickly via adhesive. 27 Solution: This Hanging Laundry Bag That Keeps Mess Out Of Sight Eyesore: Your Worn Clothes Are Piling Up On The Floor
Made from a woven Oxford fabric, this
hanging laundry bag has a wide mouth for depositing worn clothes along with a convenient zip closure at the bottom to empty it all into the washer. It comes with two sets of hangers: a suction cup hook, and an over-the-door metal hook. Plus, it’s machine washable. 28 Solution: These Shower Dispensers That Show You Just How Much Product Is Left Eyesore: Your Shower Is Full Of Half-Empty Shampoo Bottle Clutter
Rid your bathroom of unnecessary product bottles with these
shower dispensers. Each of the two included units holds about 12 ounces. Simply load your soap, shampoo, or conditioner through the top and press the button at the bottom to dispense. It’s installed with anchors and waterproof adhesive mountings. 29 Solution: This Touch-Free Soap Dispenser That Lives On Your Wall Instead Eyesore: Your Soap Takes Up Too Much Space On Your Countertops
Too many bottles at your bathroom sink can easily be an eyesore, but this
wall-mounted electric soap dispenser can change that. This dispenser holds 17 ounces of soap and has an infra-red sensor activated for touch-free application. You can even program it to control exactly how much soap you want to be dispensed. 30 Solution: These Door Stoppers That Help Protect Them From Slams & Damage Eyesore: Your Walls Are Covered In Scuffs From Door Handles
These silicone
stopper pads are here to help protect your walls. If a door is opened too quickly, the handle can bang against the surface behind it and potentially cause damage. Simply peel off the backing and stick each of these pads wherever you need them. They’re over 3 inches wide, providing a large surface area of protection. 31 Solution: These Felt Pads That Let Your Tables & Chairs Glide With Ease Eyesore: Your Furniture Is Tearing Up Your Floors
Attach these
felt furniture pads to the bottoms of table and chair legs, and you’ll be able to move them across flooring easily without leaving scuffs. Each pack comes in a range of sizes and shapes to fit varying furniture items. With five colors to choose from, you’ll be sure to find a set that matches your decor. 32 Solution: These Handle Covers That Help Protect Them From Grease & More Eyesore: There Are Smudges All Over Your Appliance Handles
These
door handle covers can reduce the amount of time you spend wiping fingerprints and stains off your appliances. They wrap easily around refrigerator, oven, or microwave handles and secure into place with Velcro. When they’re dirty, simply toss them in the washing machine to clean. 33 Solution: This Set Of Matching Microfiber Sheets That Are Made To Last Eyesore: Your Mismatched Bedding Needs An Upgrade
Swap out your current bedding for this
queen-size set of matching sheets. Made from durable brushed microfiber, these sheets shouldn’t tear or fade their color in the wash. Each set includes two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet with a generous 16 inches of depth. 34 Solution: These Markers That Make Repairs Affordable Eyesore: Your Wooden Furniture Is Covered In Scratches
If your wooden furniture items are showing signs of wear and tear, these
furniture repair markers can cover up scratches with ease. This kit comes with six different markers in varying wooden shades and six waxy crayons. Lightly cover the scratch with a matching marker, let it dry, and the discoloration will be concealed. 35 Solution: These Customizable Shelves That Can Straighten Out The Mess Eyesore: Your Spice Cabinet Is Disorganized
These customizable
kitchen shelves can help tame a messy spice cabinet and more. They’re made from durable mesh steel and can easily be stacked or layered beneath each other to fit your kitchen space. They’ve also earned an impressive 4.6-star rating after over 13,000 reviewers have weighed in. 36 Solution: This Wall-Mounted Mail Organizer That Keeps Things Tidy Eyesore: Your Mail Ends Up In Unruly Piles All Around Your House
Get your entryway clutter under control with this
mail organizer. It mounts to your wall with the included nails and features a rustic-looking wooden finish. It features two folder slots for mail and other papers, plus three metal hooks on the bottom to store keys, hats, coats, and more. 37 Solution: This Ultra-Secure Shower Liner That’s Resistant To Mildew Eyesore: Your Shower Liner Is Mildewy
This vinyl
shower curtain liner can help protect your shower curtain and your floors from mid-shower leaks. It’s mildew-resistant and even features weighted magnets at the hem to keep it secure and ensure water stays in your shower. It attaches to your shower rod via 12 rustproof grommets and provides 6 feet of coverage. 38 Solution: This Plunger & Caddy Set That Conceals It Eyesore: Your Unsightly Toilet Plunger Is On Display
Plungers are a necessary tool, but that doesn’t mean you want to stare at them all day — and with this
plunger and caddy set, you won’t have to. The caddy snaps open to both conceal your plunger as well as catch any water that may drip off after use. The canister even has ventilation slots to dry things out even faster. 39 Solution: This Grout Marker That Can Brighten Without Bleach Eyesore: Your Old Grout Looks Faded
If your grout is looking worn down despite your efforts to clean it, this
grout paint pen can brighten it up. Simply uncap the marker and trace your grout. Each pen holds enough paint to cover 150 feet of grout, and they come in both narrow- and wide-tip options. The formula is non-toxic, too. 40 Solution: This Slim Outlet Cover That Sits Flat Against The Wall Eyesore: Your Plug Is In The Way Of Furniture
This
ultra-thin electrical outlet cover is attached to a three-outlet surge protector, giving you extra power while hiding the cords. The cable cover hides any exposed wires, while the surge protector and its attached extension cord can be tucked conveniently behind an appliance. It comes in both 8- and 6-foot options.