Everyone has, at least, some changes they’d like to make to their home. Clutter, dust, and just overall messiness can ruin the entire vibe of a home. Lucky for you, Amazon offers plenty of home hacks to upgrade your space. Check out these 40 ugly mistakes you don’t realize you’re making in your home — and let’s fix them together.

On this list, you’ll see plenty of universal home items that you probably already have, except these have been upgraded a bit. Toss your hideous plastic trash can and opt for an automatic, stainless steel version. Or swap out your well-loved bed sheets for a set of hotel-inspired replacements that have earned nearly 300,000 reviews. And before your next dinner party, check out the linen napkins that look more elegant than paper and are better for the environment. These small updates can make a huge difference in the presentation of your home.

Another big mistake you may be making is allowing clutter to distract from your home’s beautiful design. No matter the finishes, paint colors, or materials you use in your home, stacks of papers, kids’ toys, and mismanaged books, CDs, or movies will deter guests from seeing its elegance. I’ve packed this list with organizational solutions that are practical and look good — like the kid-sized, multi-bin storage unit or the desk organizer that resembles real marble.

You’ll be surprised how easy and effective these products are in making your house the stunning home of your dreams.

1 These Tap Lights That Offer Custom Lighting For Cheap Star-Spangled Tap Lights (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Poor lighting may be hurting the vibe in your house. But no need to splurge on custom lights: these battery-powered push lights are Amazon bestsellers. They are easy to use and install in your home and they instantly upgrade your lighting without spending a fortune. This five-pack is available in warm white or cool white lighting, with different finishes as well. Stick them anywhere with their strong adhesive backs.

2 The Life-Proof Bags For Decluttering Your Closet Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Declutter your closet instantly by storing your seasonal clothing safely in one of these large-capacity clothing bags. One bin is large enough to hold seasonal items like bulky sweaters and jackets, as well as comforters and pillows. Each bag holds 90 liters and each pack comes with three containers. They’re made from a fabric that provides ventilation, with strong handles and clear pockets that allow you to see the contents inside. They’re available in three colors: gray, blue, or black.

3 These Wrinkle-Resistant Bed Sheets For A Neat Bed Mellanni Queen Sheet Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon Say goodbye to messy, wrinkled sheets and opt for these luxurious microfiber sheets. Not only are they wrinkle-resistant, but they are affordable and highly rated with more than 272,000 reviews. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These sheets are low-maintenance, too, since they’re resistant to fading, stains, and shrinking. They’re available in 42 colors and patterns like stripes and checks.

4 The Electronic Cable Sleeves For A Tidy Office JOTO Cable Management Sleeve (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These cable sleeves are an inexpensive and versatile solution to hiding computer cords in your space and keeping cords out of your baby or pet’s reach. This flexible sleeve can easily be cut down to size and can hold up to 10 cords at a time. Use them in your home office, to organize TV cords, or to manage camera equipment. For just $11, you can say goodbye to clutter and organize those cords to make your home feel polished and tidy.

5 A Soothing Touch Control Lamp With USB Ports Crystal Touch Control Table Lamp with Dual USB Charging Ports Amazon $30 See On Amazon This touch-control lamp is perfect for your bedside table, especially because it also doubles as a phone charger. It has two USB ports, eliminating the need for a bulky and ugly wall charger. It comes with an LED bulb that can be dimmed with the touch of a button. The warm glow is much more calming than harsh overhead lighting.

6 This Stylish Ottoman That Has Hidden Storage Ornavo Ottoman Amazon $45 See On Amazon This linen storage ottoman is a prime example of decorative storage because it’s practical without ruining a room’s aesthetic. This go-to piece is perfect for storing everything from toys to towels and it has a classic design with fastening buttons on top that fits right in with any home decor.

7 A Large Basket For Concealing Clutter And Toys Luxury Storage Basket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Store toys, dirty laundry, or linens in this woven basket and instantly make your home feel more put together with minimal effort. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without a few of these cute home accessories that are actually really practical. It’s made from durable jute and features two handles so you can carry it around the house. Choose from the natural brown color or white; either one comes with a decorative beaded tassel.

8 This Multi-Bin Organizer To Conceal Kids’ Toys Delta Children Deluxe Multi-Bin Toy Organizer with Storage Bins Amazon $35 See On Amazon Need a little extra room for all of the kids’ toys? This multi-bin organizer is made of engineered wood, solid wood, and fabric bins (in three sizes). It’s a breeze to assemble and keeps toys nearby yet out of sight. One review noted, “I needed something for my 1-year-old’s toys in her playroom. Mainly small toys and books. We've had it a month and it's great for what we need it for.”

9 The Charcoal Bags That Absorb Odors Naturally House Edition Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Eliminating mold and mildew smells can be a challenge, but these bamboo charcoal bags can protect your home’s most vulnerable areas. Each bag is made with activated charcoal that absorbs odors and purifies the air, all while trapping dust. Just place or hang these bags in your closet, car, or near your pet’s litter box to clean and freshen the space without adding chemicals to your environment.

10 This Mail Organizer That Keeps Countertops Clean Greenstell Mail Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Avoid the usual “dumping ground” mess that occurs by your door with this wall-mounted mail organizer. It includes four double key hooks, a study mail holder, and a shelf for decor. Install it in your mudroom, entryway, or garage to keep the mess organized before you have the chance to toss the mail on the counter. This best-selling mail sorter comes in three colors to match your home.

11 A Recipe Binder Set That Protects Family Favorites Jot & Mark Recipe Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep your grandma’s cookie recipe safe in this adorable three-ring recipe binder. This set comes with dividers, classic double-sided recipe cards, and secure sleeves that protect recipes while allowing you to easily read them. It holds up to 100 recipes, newspaper clippings, or photographs that you can pass down to future generations.

12 These Elegant Linen Napkins That Are Reusable Eight Owls Linen Napkins Amazon $33 See On Amazon Skip the paper napkin and upgrade to these affordable linen napkins. Not only do they look better, but they’re reusable — so the planet will thank you. They’re made of 100% pure linen, so they’re soft, lightweight, and can be machine washed on gentle mode. This set of four comes in 10 colors.

13 A Unique Free-Standing Bookcase With Nine Tiers Berry Ave 9-Tier Tree Bookshelf Amazon $62 See On Amazon This bookshelf is unique and acts more like a statue in your home, rather than an organizational system. The nine-tier bookshelf keeps books at an angle so you can easily see your entire collection at once. The free-standing structure looks like a tree and is so easy to assemble.

14 This Grout Pen That Refreshes Old Tile For $9 Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Discolored grout is inevitable, no matter how much you clean. But there’s a $9 fix that you won’t believe: a grout pen. Use this paint marker to simply "color in” the grout between your tiles and wait 30 minutes for it to dry. Your walls and floors will look brand new for less than you’d expect.

15 A Unique Tool That Makes Dusting Window Blinds Easy SetSail Blind Duster Amazon $8 See On Amazon No matter how well you clean your home, those window blinds are tricky to get spotless. This is the tool you need to get this tough job done: it’s a handled window blind duster with three blades that you cover with microfiber sleeves to capture every speck of dust and dirt from blinds.

16 The Desk Organizer That Looks Like Real Marble My Space Organizers Desk Organizer with Drawer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Jazz up your office space with this decorative and functional desk organizer that looks like it’s made of real marble. It has a spot for everything, with nine compartments, including one that holds full-size notebooks and planners, scissors, pencils, sticky notes, and more. The bottom has rubber grips that keep the organizer in place.

17 An Automatic Stainless Steel Trash Can hOmeLabs 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can for Kitchen Amazon $95 See On Amazon Toss that cheap, plastic trash can and replace it with this modern, automatic option. The stainless steel garbage can opens quickly when it detects motion to keep germs at bay. The outside of the 13-gallon can is resistant to fingerprints so it stays clean and discrete. One reviewer noted, “Now I'm a sucker for stainless steel and I love anything that makes life easier so this was the perfect combination of the two!”

18 This Grocery Bag Dispenser That Eliminates Clutter simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $16 See On Amazon Be honest: where do your plastic grocery bags really end up? Make it easy to reuse them with this grocery bag dispenser. You can mount it to the wall or inside a cabinet by using the accompanying adhesive tape or screws. The dispenser is made from sturdy stainless steel and allows you to store and neatly retrieve up to 18 bags. When you need a bag, simply pull it out — the other bags will stay neatly in place.

19 A Fan Duster That Traps Dust In One Swipe Estilo Removable and Washable Ceiling and Fan Duster Amazon $13 See On Amazon I loathe cleaning our fans, but this ceiling and fan duster make it infinitely easier. The long, extendable handle can reach high ceilings and fan blades, while the wide brush removes and traps dust. The secret is in fluffy fibers and high-quality materials. It fits around fan blades for a 360-degree clean in one swipe.

20 The Trendy Key Holder That’s Also Great For Jackets Picowe Key Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stop leaving your keys on the counter, or worse, losing them somewhere in your home by installing this modern key holder. The decorative organizer is versatile enough to double as a coat holder in the entryway or to work in your bathroom for holding towels. The stainless steel material is durable and its gold color is elegant in any room.

21 These Wood Markers That Hide Imperfections Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your well-loved furniture an upgrade by concealing any scratches or nicks with this wood repair kit. This set comes with six markers and six wax crayons, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. The pack features six colors, ranging from maple to black. Just draw over the scratch and watch it disappear. They’ve earned more than 20,000 reviews and only cost $9.

22 This Canister Set For Storing Kitchen Necessities 10 Strawberry Street Kitchen Canister Set (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon A canister set, like this three-pack, provides a more decorative place to store your kitchen essentials. It comes in three different sizes, each with easy-to-remove lids so you can store sugar, flour, and coffee (and more) with the confidence in knowing they will stay fresher for longer. The embossed pattern is elegant and high-end looking and it comes in 16 colors.

23 The Sleek Outlet Cover That’s Functional Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon Are outlets ruining your home’s design? You need them, but they can be an eyesore. An inexpensive way to fix this common issue is this ultra-thin electrical outlet cover and power strip. It covers your existing outlet and has an eight-foot cord so you can extend the power source wherever you need it. It has three universal outlets to achieve an uncluttered look for less.

24 A Modern Toilet Paper Holder That’s Affordable SimpleHouseware Bathroom Toilet Tissue Paper Roll Storage Holder Stand Amazon $22 See On Amazon Elevate your bathroom instantly with this sleek yet practical toilet paper stand. It holds four rolls at a time. It’s easy to assemble — you won’t need any tools, and it’s made of metal with a smooth coating that prevents rust and looks modern in any bathroom.

25 This Toilet Plunger And Brush Combo That's Discrete MR.SIGA Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Combo Amazon $22 See On Amazon A toilet plunger and brush are a bathroom necessity, but not the most impressive or aesthetic thing to look at. This discrete option is hygienic, sleek, and includes a stand that elevates it off your floor. This option comes with a durable brush with strong nylon bristles that deep cleans the toughest-to-reach spots, along with a commercial-grade plunger that unclogs even the toughest drains.

26 The Modern Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper You’ll Love Abyssaly Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Peel and stick wallpaper has opened a brand new world for decorators because it’s stylish, easy-to-install, and surprisingly affordable. This embossed wallpaper is made via a PVC lamination film process, which protects against stains and makes it easy to wipe down. Simply cut and paste this wallpaper to countertops, walls, cabinets, or furniture flips for a low-maintenance decorating solution that makes a big impact.

27 A Broom Holder That Keeps Cleaning Supplies Tidy Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sometimes a little organization is all a room needs to feel instantly nicer. Get your mops and brooms off the floor and organize them on this wall-mounted holder. It will hold up to five tools and has six additional hooks for hanging towels, scrubbers, and smaller accessories. At this price, you’ll want a second one to store your sporting equipment or tools.

28 The Fridge Containers That Keep Food Organized HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Reviewers love how affordable these pantry and fridge organizers are and how easy they make it to stay tidy. This eight-pack comes with drawers to hold condiments, produce, snacks, and more. They’re BPA-free, easy to wipe down, and a total steal for a set of eight. Plus: the transparent design makes it easy to quickly find what you need.

29 An Extra-Large Shoe Rack To Keep By Your Front Door Blissun 7 Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Calling all shoe lovers: this seven-tier shoe rack is for you. This closet-sized organizer is a designated place to store up to 36 pairs of shoes. The rack is made with steel tubes, plastic connectors, and breathable fabric. It has a full cover that you can pull over it to hide the extra shoes or protect them on a porch or in a garage (which is especially ideal if you want to conceal muddy boots or sneakers).

30 This Laser Level To Fix Crooked Art In Your Home Tavool Self Leveling Laser Level Amazon $43 See On Amazon Say good-bye to crooked art in your home — this self-leveling laser is the foolproof way to precisely decorate walls. The three-in-one laser has a horizontal and vertical line, as well as a crossline that’s easy to see day or night. It works up to 50 feet away and will ensure you never install anything off-centered again.

31 A Crowd-Favorite Carpet Tape That’s Safe For Floors YYXLIFE Carpet Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon I swear by this budget-friendly carpet tape that keeps your rugs in place, in fact, it’s Amazon’s best-selling “floor underlayment.” This heavy-duty tape is double-sided to grip rough or smooth surfaces without damaging them. Use it on tile, vinyl, concrete, wood, cement, and any outdoor surfaces, without worrying about it leaving residue behind. It’s only $10 and comes with 10 yards of tape.

32 This Blacklight Flashlight For Detecting Stains ANGRY ORANGE UV Flashlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon Lingering pet odors driving you crazy? You need one of these LED black flashlights that detect stains and urine — even after they’re dry. This small and easy-to-store flashlight is worth the $13 price tag and will ensure your home is cleaner and smells fresher.

33 The Magnetic Dry-Erase Calendar For Your Fridge USA Made Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar for Refrigerator Amazon $18 See On Amazon This magnetic dry erase calendar is the best way to keep your family on the same page. This best-selling set comes with a whiteboard monthly calendar, grocery shopping list, and six dry-erase markers. The five-week planner is backed with strong, nonslip magnets so you can stick it to the fridge where everyone will see it.

34 A Two-Tier Rack That’s Versatile And Modern FLE 2 Tier Standing Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon This sleek free-standing rack is a stylish option for additional countertop storage, wherever you need it. The two-tier organizer is versatile enough to use on your bathroom counter, for cosmetics, or on your kitchen island to hold produce and spices. The stainless steel shelf is rust and waterproof and features strong handles and a lid to keep items from falling off.

35 This Organizer That Keeps Your Family’s Files Tidy PAG 3 Pockets Hanging File Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep everyone’s papers organized with this three-pocket hanging file holder. The wall-mounted organizer is made with metal chicken wire and features easy-to-read labels. It holds school papers, magazines, mail, bills, and more to keep your home clutter-free.

36 These Food Containers That Are Airtight And Labeled Chefstory Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lid (Set of 8) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Avoid attracting bugs, critters, or mold by storing your food in these low-cost, airtight storage containers — that also look pretty in your pantry. This set of eight comes with several sizes of jars to accommodate all your favorite snacks fresh — from coffee beans to noodles or candy. Their BPA-free plastic design won’t break and the set includes labels and a liquid chalk marker so you can more effectively organize your kitchen and keep your food fresher, longer.

37 This Slim Laundry Hamper That’s Discrete And Sturdy ZERO JET LAG Slim Laundry Hamper Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your laundry discrete with this slim laundry hamper. The collapsible design is easy to store, lightweight enough to carry, and easily blends in with your space to avoid the eyesore of dirty clothes. It has handles on all four sides, plus it’s made of oxford cloth, which is durable and won’t rip. It’s earned more than 2,600 reviews, including one that noted, “The stylish, slim-line dimensions are exactly what was needed for my laundry room.”

38 A Sleek Knife Bar To Replace The Bulky Block Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $20 See On Amazon Toss that ugly, bulky knife block on your counter and upgrade your kitchen with this magnetic stainless steel bar. While it safely holds knives, it’s also perfect for storing tools or crafts of various sizes, thanks to its ultra-strong magnet. It’s 16-inches long and easily mounts to the wall. This simple switch will make your home look better in a flash.

39 The Clear, Over-The-Door Organizer For Shoes SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This over-the-door shoe organizer utilizes otherwise unusable space to keep your home clutter-free. The 24-pocket organizer can hold 12 pairs of shoes, each in a clear compartment so you can see all of your options at once. The durable material prevents moisture and dust from gathering on your belonging. Plus, it’s versatile enough to use for other organizational needs like spices, towels, or socks.