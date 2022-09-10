35 Ugly Things In Your Home That Can Be Fixed For Under $35

A few eyesores can distract from an otherwise beautiful home. Lucky for you, fixing them doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Amazon has plenty of DIY solutions that won’t break the bank, so take note of these products that can help fix those decor mishaps (which, yes, are oftentimes unavoidable).

Among my tips, you’ll find solutions to common problems like rugs that won’t lay flat, messy entryways, or hard-to-clean stains. These products, which can arrive on your doorstep in as quickly as a few days, will make a huge impact.

Your wallet doesn’t have to suffer to give your home a little TLC. You’ll love these budget-friendly finds and your guests will take notice.

1 Decorative Rugs That Constantly Curl Up StepNGrip NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your rug corners from curling with these rug corner grippers. The EVA foam and gel adhesive won’t leave behind residue, even if you change your mind about the placement. The V-shape tape fits in the corner of your rugs to keep everything in its place. Best of all? They’re reusable and under $20.

2 A Closet Overflowing With Piles Of Shoes Greenco Clear Foldable Shoe Storage Boxes (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These storage boxes are made specifically for shoes and will store them neatly so that you don’t have piles of your seasonal sneakers and boots all over the closet floor. The durable plastic bins feature ventilation holds and are transparent to quickly identify which pair you’re looking for. This set comes with 10 boxes that collapse flat when not in use.

3 Silverware Drawers That Are Lacking Organization Dynamic Gear Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $32 See On Amazon Don’t let your tableware sit loosely in your drawers — use this organizer to keep them looking neat and protected from scratches. It expands from 13 to 20 inches, making it suitable for all sorts of drawers. Plus, the frame is made from natural bamboo that easily blends with nearly any style and is easy to clean.

4 A Messy, Cluttered Closet With Limited Shelves Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon A messy closet is starting your day off on the wrong foot. Instead, add this hanging closet organizer that offers a shocking amount of space. The foldable organizer includes five shelves for storing undergarments, jeans, accessories, or even diapers. The non-woven fabric won’t rip or snag, plus it has side mesh pockets. The metal hangers make it a breeze to install and stabilize.

5 Plastic Grocery Bags That Are Haphazardly Stored Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $12 See On Amazon Be honest: Where do your plastic grocery bags really end up? Make it easy to reuse them with this grocery bag dispenser. You can mount it to the wall or inside a cabinet by using the accompanying adhesive tape or screws. The dispenser is made from sturdy stainless steel and allows you to store and neatly retrieve up to 18 bags. When you need one, simply pull it out — the other bags will stay neatly in place.

6 Bath Mats That Never Fully Dry & Start Getting Moldy Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Waterlogged bath mats are bringing your bathroom’s vibe down but they can get pricy to continuously replace. Instead, try this bamboo mat that will stay dry and remain grime-free for longer due to its elevated slots and three protective coats that help prevent dirt and mildew build-up.

7 Fallen Clothes On The Floor Of Your Closet Zober Velvet Skirt/Pant Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your closet tidy for less with these velvet skirts and pant hangers. The nonslip material helps keep clothes in place. Each hanger has two clips for securing pants or skirts so you can store them hanging in your closet rather than stuffing them in your drawers. This set of 20 includes stainless steel hooks that swivel 360 degrees. It comes in several colors and a 10-pack option, as well.

8 Crowded Countertops & Kitchen Drawers Estilo Stainless Steel Jumbo Utensil Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cluttered drawers and crowded countertops are making your kitchen feel chaotic. This stainless steel utensil caddy is designed to hold your frequently used kitchen tools upright in a small footprint. The 7-inch basin can accommodate spatulas, ladles, tongs, whisks, and more, and it can be washed in the dishwasher.

9 A Stovetop Used As Pots & Pans Storage Greenco Wall Mounted Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make room on your stovetop, countertop, and cabinets by adding this wall-mounted organizer to your kitchen. The powder-coated iron organizer features a sturdy mesh shelf capable of holding 35 pounds of pots, pans, and other kitchen necessities. On three sides of the shelves, you’ll find a bar and S-hooks for holding hand towels, oven mitts, and utensils. This set comes with all the mounting hardware you need to easily install it and free up kitchen space.

10 Dirty Clothes Piles Throughout Your Room Greenco Bamboo Foldable Double Hamper Amazon $33 See On Amazon You can keep your dirty clothes off the floor and store them in this stylish and compact laundry hamper. The rounded double basket is made of bamboo, which is lightweight and stylish. The flip top conceals your dirty laundry until it’s ready to be washed. Inside the basket, you’ll find a washable white liner and divider to separate your clothes by color before washing them.

11 A Chaotic Entryway Full Of Mail Piles & Keychains Dahey Wall Mounted Mail Holder Amazon $27 See On Amazon This entryway shelf is the perfect place to stash your keys, mail, or wallet to avoid inevitable clutter build-up. The wall-mounted shelf has a wood finish that’ll vibe well with most home decor styles. It features four dual hooks, a small shelf, and a mail slot. No assembly is required, and it comes with all of the hardware needed to hang it up — and Amazon reviewers have noted that it’s quite simple to do.

12 Tile Grout That Looks Old & Stained Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd White Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon A grout pen is a cheap way to revamp your bathroom in a day. Use this affordable marker to simply "color in” the grout between your tiles and wait 30 minutes for it to dry — your walls and floors will look brand new. The pen comes with a narrow or wide tip and boasts more than 24,000 ratings.

13 Jackets & Hats Thrown Around The House ZOBER Wooden Tree Coat Rack Stand Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep your entryway free of clutter with this standing coat and hat hanger. It’s earned thousands of reviews citing its sturdy wood construction and rustic white coating. It’s easy to put together and features six hooks that can hold hats, handbags, coats, and dog leashes to avoid that inevitable pile by the door.

14 A Pantry That’s Overloaded & Lacking Storage ZOBER Over The Door Pantry Organization Amazon $20 See On Amazon Functional storage can be tricky to find, but this affordable option is loved by shoppers because it’s so versatile. This pack comes with two clear hanging organizers, each has 24 clear pockets for storing spices, condiments, snacks, and more. The transparent design makes it easy to find what you’re looking for quickly. It hangs on a standard door and requires no hardware or tools to install.

15 Dirty Windows On The Inside & Out ITTAHO Squeegee for Window Cleaning Amazon $24 See On Amazon Windows can be such a pain to clean, but this squeegee set makes it so much easier. It comes with a 12-inch squeegee and 11-inch microfiber brush, along with a long pole with sections that extend to 60-inches long. Now you can easily wash those tough-to-reach spots.

16 Ceiling Fan Dust That You Can’t Quite Reach Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $14 See On Amazon Say goodbye to dusty ceiling fans and dangerous ladders. Instead, clean your fan with this duster designed specifically for fan blades. The detachable microfiber head extends from 27 to 47 inches and can be washed between uses. The brush’s fluffy fibers trap dust and allergens to help make your home more comfortable.

17 Lingering Smells From Your Garage Disposal Duracare Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer Tablets (9-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your garbage disposal might be the cause of lingering odors in your kitchen. Eliminate them quickly with these deodorizing tablets. The pack of nine is less than $10 and is formulated to eliminate grime and dried on food bits. Just add a tablet to your drain and turn on the hot water to let the foaming cleanser do its job.

18 There’s Cat Litter Tracked Throughout Your Home WePet Cat Litter Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Are you tired of finding litter throughout your house? The solution is simple and cheap: a cat litter mat. The double-layer mat features a honeycomb design that naturally traps cat litter that may be sticking to your cat’s paws. It falls through the first layer of the mat and safely stays in the lower chamber until you empty it. This mat is gentle on paws, easy to clean, and resistant to water and urine. Choose from four sizes and six colors based on your needs.

19 Scratched Walls & Dented Paint Distracting From Your Home’s Beauty Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Paint touch-ups just got easier with this genius paint pen that’s only $20 for a two-pack. The refillable pens can be filled with stain or paint that will stay fresh, inside the pen, for seven years. That means no more lugging around a gallon of paint just for a tiny touch-up.

20 Chaotic Charging Cables Ruling Your Living Areas SOULWIT Cable Holder Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Your home office probably has a few too many cords and loose wires that could be de-cluttered. This three-pack of cable clips is the much-needed upgrade your home office deserves and you’ll be shocked at what an impact they make. This affordable $8 pack comes with three adhesive bars, each with seven slots to secure cords in your office, kitchen, or bedside table.

21 Mismatched Appliance Cables In Every Corner Addtam USB Wall Charger Surge Protector Amazon $18 See On Amazon This outlet extender makes it possible to organize your cords and charging cables by offering enough spots for many of your appliances and lights in five AC outlets (as well as three USB ports and one USB-C port). The unique three-sided power strip is discrete and modern, and it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

22 A Crowded Pantry That’s Completely Disorganized Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (12-Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Is a messy pantry stressing you out? Try using these transparent, airtight food containers. The set of 12 includes matching 1.6-liter bins with locking lids and included labels. They’re stackable, dishwasher-safe, and sure to help keep your food fresh.

23 Blank, Dull Walls That Lack Personality Greenco Geometric Mounted Floating Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can add these floating shelves to your cart for custom wall decor that creates new storage space in your home. The set of two modern yet rustic shelves is perfect for knick-knacks. This wall-mounted set features a geometric metal design backdrop for a unique look and a practical flat wooden surface for holding plants or photos.

24 The Doorway Cluttered With Seasonal Boots Greenco Clear Foldable Shoe Storage Boxes (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These storage boxes are the perfect sizes for your seasonal boots, and they come in a convenient five-pack that’s enough to get your shoes out of the entryway and neatly stored. Plus, the clear design makes it easy to pick out your pair for the day — and many reviewers wrote that they’re “easy to assemble.”

25 A Disorganized Vanity With Makeup Spilling Over Greenco Acrylic Cosmetic and Jewelry Storage Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your vanity and bathroom countertops clear of clutter with this vanity makeup organizer. With nine compartments, you can fit nail polish, makeup, lotions, nail files, or anything else you regularly use. The clear acrylic design makes it easy to find your favorite product and it's a breeze to wipe clean.

26 Spice Jars Haphazadly Stored Wherever There’s Room Talented Kitchen Magnetic Spice Jar Container Set (12-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon The side of your refrigerator is under-utilized and with the right tools, makes an excellent place to store things. These magnetic spice jars are a prime example. The magnetic bottom adheres easily to the side of your fridge to clear out an overflowing spice drawer or countertop. Keep your most-used spices nearby in these 12 empty spice jars that come with shaker lids. The set also includes 269 spice labels in two styles: five blank stickers and eight number decals in white text.

27 Smudged Computer & TV Screens Throughout The House Care Touch Lens Wipes (400-Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Are smudged screens in your home bringing down the entire look of your space? Keep this set of 400 individually wrapped wipes handy for cleaning glass, camera lenses, or binoculars. The streak-free formula is gentle and trusted by shoppers. In fact, this set has earned more than 13,000 reviews for its effectiveness and convenience.

28 Walls That Have Holes From Decor In Them 3M High Strength Hole Repair Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Even small holes in your walls can give your home an unfinished feel, making it resemble a construction zone. This hole repair compound makes it a cinch to fix them without spending a fortune calling in professionals. It replaces vinyl spackling and won’t shrink, crack, or sag. It even doubles as a primer, so once it’s dry, all you need to do is add a touch-up of paint.

29 An Unmanageable Mess Of Food Container Lids YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lid organizer is exactly what your kitchen storage is missing. For just $20, solve your organization woes by storing lids in between these five adjustable dividers. They hold round and square lids up to 9-inches wide. The organizer is made of BPA-free plastic and has earned more than 31,000 ratings.

30 Wrinkled Linens, Curtains & Drapes Prosteam Travel Garment Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sure this portable steamer is ideal for traveling and ensuring your clothes are neatly presented, but it works just as well for your home. This steamer will revive wrinkled curtains, pillows, or shower curtains and make your rooms look more polished. Not to mention, it also neutralizes odors to give your entire home a refresh.

31 Faded & Outdated Throw Pillow Covers MIULEE Velvet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These throw pillow covers are a steal — and super chic. The set comes with two velvet covers that fit an 18-by-18-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine. Choose from 33 luxurious colors and nine different sizes.

32 Chipped Cabinets From Accidentally Shutting Them Too Hard BAIPOK Cabinet Bumpers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Accidental cabinet slamming (and subsequent cabinet chipping) can be avoided. These simple $10 cabinet bumpers adhere to cabinet doors so that each slam lands softly, protecting its wood finish. The translucent button-shaped bumpers come in a pack of 200.

33 Tile Surfaces That Are Starting To Crack Tile Repair Kit Stone Repair Kit Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your floors have seen better days, there’s a cheap solution. This tile repair kit works on stone, ceramic, and marble surfaces. The kit includes different colored putty options to get the right match and will easily conceal flaws on floors as well as tubs and shower stalls. The best part is: It costs less than $30 and will help make your home look brand new.

34 A Scratched-Up Sofa Courtesy Of Your Cat Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Your cat may love to scratch the corner of your sofa, but it’s distracting from the rest of your home. These cat scratch deterrent shields can be cut to size to fit the sides of your furniture to keep wandering paws from ruining your investment. They stay in place with a peel-off adhesive that sticks to the furniture. The protectors are clear, so they won’t ruin your aesthetic, and they’ll gently persuade your cat to move their scratching needs over to the lovely scratching post you provided them.