The idea of gift-giving is great, because it's awesome to watch someone you love unwrap a thoughtful gift. But when it comes down to actually shopping for a present, though, you find yourself hopelessly lost — even when buying for those closest to you. You might be wondering where to even find unique best friend gifts, but they're out there if you're willing to look.

Gift cards are especially easy when it comes to friends, as they're often thought of as impersonal. Try challenging yourself this year. Instead of picking up a Starbucks gift card on Christmas Eve, try finding something unique and personalized for your closest friends.

The first step to figuring out what to get someone is considering what they enjoy. Maybe your best friend is super into traveling the world or spending time with their pets. Once you have a category in mind, it's pretty easy to find a sweet gift that they'll be sure to remember forever. Below, you'll find 26 creative holiday gifts for your best friend.

1 A Fun Puzzle Boobs Puzzle Jiggy Puzzles $40 With this 450-piece puzzle, you can support a female-founded company and celebrate boobs of all shapes and sizes. Plus, it's a fun activity you and your best friend can do together.

2 Terracotta Mirrored Pots Terracotta Mirrored Pots Jungalow $59 See On Jungalow These handmade terracotta pots, inspired by Gujarat mud homes in Western India, add an instant sparkle to your bestie's home. They can be filled with flowers, plants, or even kitchen utensils.

4 Rose Gold Headphones OneOdio Over Ear Headphones for Women and Girls Amazon $32.99 See On Amazon For your best friend who loves to rock out in style, these will become her go-to pair of headphones at the gym, office, or on a long commute.

5 A Beautiful Scratch-Off Travel Map Landmass Scratch Off Map of The World Amazon $49.99 $21.97 See On Amazon This is the ideal gift for a world-traveling best friend. They'll get to scratch off all the states and countries they've visited, which makes this the most fun wall decoration ever. The map is brightly colored, features cartographic details, and is printed on sturdy, extra-thick paper.

6 A Tile Finder For Lost Keys Tile Mate Amazon $19.99 $14.20 See On Amazon If your BFF forgets things easily, Tile is the perfect gift. It's a Bluetooth tracker that you can attach to your phone, keys or anything else that's easily misplaced. Double press the button and the phone will ring — and there's even an option to find the Tile if they lose that.

7 An Adorable Cat Jewelry Dish Exembe Cat Ring Holder for Jewelry Storage Trinket Bowl 3D Ceramic Shape Rose Gold Kitty Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon This super-cute ring holder keeps your friend's rings in one place — and organizes other small things (like earring studs) at the base. It's made of sturdy ceramic, and is glazed so it won't scratch over time.

8 The Homesick Scented Candle For Their Home State Colorado Candle Homesick $0 See On Homesick If you've ever moved away from home, you know just how bad you can long for your home state. This soy wax candle will remind your pal of their home state comes in every state (and even some cities and regions, like Boston or Southern California). It has over 60 hours of burn time, and is handmade in small batches.

9 An Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace Wild Essentials Tree of Life Essential Oil Necklace Personal Diffuser Gift Set with Aromatherapy Pendant Amazon $19.99 $17.99 See On Amazon If you have a friend who loves essential oils, this necklace is a brilliant find. It comes with oils like peppermint and lavender (perfect for staying calm) that you add to the removable, reusable pads — then place them in the cute necklace for aromatherapy all day.

10 A Unicorn Wine Holder Dragon Crest 10018130 Unicorn Wine Bottle Holder, Multicolor Amazon $22.83 $22.81 See On Amazon This wine bottle holder perfectly fits your friend's favorite Merlot or Cabernet — and it looks like a cute little unicorn. Use it to spice up any kitchen: it adds magic to any space.

11 A Jam Gift Set Signature Trio Gift Set Trades St. Jam Co. $42 $38 See On Trades St. Jam Co. In flavors like Strawberry Chipotle & Fig, Smoked Peach, and Blueberry Lemon Basil, these aren't your traditional jams — which makes them absolutely perfect for the foodie in your friend group.

12 A Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $19.97 See On Amazon This water bottle is super useful for people who love flavored water — stick herbs, fruits, or citrus into the diffuser, and you'll get spa water without having to chew on the rinds or leaves.

13 A Set Of Magnets That Look Like Dog Butts Dog Butt Magnets (Set Of 6) Amazon $12.95 See On Amazon These magnets are absolutely adorable — they look like little dog butts, and the pack of six also includes a little fire hydrant. They're sturdy, and a unique and conversation-starting way to keep track of your grocery lists.

14 A Soft And Cozy Blanket Chanasya Shaggy Longfur Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $29.99 See On Amazon If your BFF is always freezing regardless of the temperature, this is the blanket for them. It's incredibly soft microfiber, machine-washable, and comes in a variety of colors. The 70- by 60-inch size is perfect on a bed or on the sofa.

15 A Peel-Off Face Mask I DEW CARE Disco Kitten Glitter Peel-off Mask Amazon $23 $19.27 See On Amazon This illuminating peel-off mask is made with pearl powder — so not only does it look fancy, but it gently exfoliates and brightens dull skin. It's cruelty- and paraben-free, and keeps skin radiant and firm. One reviewer writes: "I have super sensitive skin that reacts to almost everything, but this mask has kept my skin super soft, and blemish-free."

16 A Holiday Candle "Holiday" Luxury Travel Candle 4 OZ Harlem Candle Company $15 See On Harlem Candle Company For the friend that puts on a Santa hat the day after Halloween, try a festive candle that Inspired by Billie Holiday’s favorite perfume, Emeraude. This wintery one smells of pine needles and cedarwood.

17 These Sloth Picture Hangers Fred SLOTHS ON A VINE Picture Hangers, Set of 6 Amazon $11.98 See On Amazon These adorable picture hangers, which come six in a set, are a perfect way to decorate a cork board or a desk. Include some of your favorite pictures of the two of you for a fun, customized present. They're sturdy, too, so they'll last a long time.

18 Matcha Set Traditional Japanese Matcha Set Brooklyn Tea $35.99 See On Brooklyn Tea For your Matcha-obsessed friend, this traditional set has everything they'll need to make their favorite bev right at home.

19 A Fun Elephant Coffee Mug Volar Ideas Elephant Tea Mug Amazon $17.95 See On Amazon This elephant mug is seriously adorable, and it's a perfect gift for your favorite animal lover. It holds 10 ounces of coffee, and is both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

20 A Pink Himalayan Salt Lamp Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $21.99 $16.97 See On Amazon This lamp is the perfect present for anyone who wants to add some positive energy back into their home — it also supposedly helps clear the air and makes it more breathable. The neem wood base is 100 percent antibacterial, and each lamp is completely unique.

21 Superfoods Face Mask Kit Superfoods Mask Kit Golde $60 See On Golde The only gift better than a mask made from superfoods? Two of the them. Golde's kit comes with powder-to-gel formulas in exfoliating Papaya Bright and purifying Clean Greens masks.

22 A Fun Outdoor Wine Table INNOSTAGE Portable And Foldable Wine And Snack Table Amazon $31.95 See On Amazon This portable, foldable wine and snack table is so versatile — use it on a picnic or on the couch for an easy way to eat cheese and sip on some wine. It has little slots for two wine glasses and a wine bottle, and the chrome-plated legs fold down, so you can store this easily.

23 An LED Lamp And Bluetooth Speaker DIKAOU Led Flame Table Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon This fun table lamp flickers like a flame thanks to warm LED lights — and it connects to your phone via Bluetooth to play music. The powerful bass works with devices up to 33 feet away, and it's the perfect addition to any outdoor party or picnic.

24 An Emoji Cap Go All Out Adult Peach Embroidered Dad Hat Amazon $19.95 See On Amazon If your friend is on the athleisure trend or is always texting emojis, this fun dad cap is sure to be a hit. It's sturdy, and one reviewer writes: "This is one of my favorite purchases."

25 A Prosecco Party Pack Mionetto Prestige Mini Party 6-Pack Gary’s Wine & Marketplace $24.99 See On Gary’s Wine & Marketplace For the chic friend who never misses a happy hour — even on Zoom — this mini party pack of Prosecco in a purse-like package is worth raising a glass to.