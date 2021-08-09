Tech
These Apps Will Make It Easy To Prove That You’re Vaccinated
Never worry about misplacing your vaccine card again.
In early August, New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the NYC will require proof of vaccination, starting on August 16, for entrance to numerous activities, including indoor dining, entertainment, and gyms. Though this may be the first city to do so, if all goes according to plan, and numbers of active COVID cases drop, it’s predicted that other cities will follow suit. Meaning, similar mandates may be coming to a place near you. However, this may not be the only case — there are other situations that having proof of vaccination may be required. For example, if you visit any private property with its own set of rules, or you’re traveling international. That’s why it would be extremely helpful to have something that takes the hard work out. Ladies and gentleman, I introduce to you, the “vaccine passport,” a simple and digital way to store all of your vaccine information. Because chances are that you’re probably going to need one of these vaccine passport apps to guarantee your admission sometime in the near future.
If you’re anything like me, you probably have managed to misplace your vaccination card, too many times to count, in the past few months. But you know what’s something I never have out of my sight? My phone. So, obviously, I need a way to show proof, because frankly, if I lose my card for good, I’ll be screwed. Thank goodness for the incredibly smart and talented app developers for creating something we all will need: vaccination passport apps.
So, what exactly is a vaccination passport app, and how do you use one? Think of it, as the name suggests, like a passport — the app will show a verified proof of vaccination upon entrance to public places that require you do so. Although the United States is not implementing a federal mandate to have such apps, they can be helpful when you, say, find yourself in New York City.
To make your job a little easier, I’ve compiled the best vaccine passport apps that will provide an easy, secure, and contactless way to get into your favorite public places.
Although these are some of the only applications currently on the market, they are on the rise. Many vaccine passports are currently in development and are expected to roll out soon, so keep an eye out for one that will best suit your needs, wherever you are.