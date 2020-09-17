Sept. 15 marks the start of National Latinx Heritage Month which ends on Oct. 15. While this usually means parades, potlucks, and parties, this year will look different due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month virtually so you can partake at a safe distance.

This year’s Latinx Heritage Month will mark more than 50 years of the 30-day celebration. In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed the week of Sept. 15 National Hispanic Heritage Week. In the more than five decades since, Latinx Heritage Month has grown into a month-long event, celebrating the culture and contributions of Latinx, Hispanic and Latino-identifying communities around the world.

Though you may not be able to partake in person, you don’t have to miss out on the celebration. You can read books by Latinx authors, stream Latinx movies and shows, and listen to music by Latinx artists for starters. You can also donate to organizations dedicated to causes within the Latinx community. Organizations like RAICES, the Latino Equality Alliance, and the Latino Community Foundation are all great places to support during Latinx Heritage Month and beyond. Then, mark your calendar for some of these online events being hosted in honor of Latinx Heritage Month.

Here are 11 Latinx Heritage Month events you can attend from the comfort of your couch.

1. From Mi Cocina to Your Cocina: A Cooking Class

Arizona State University is hosting a series of different virtual Latinx Heritage Month events all September long. One of those events is a cooking class being held online on Friday, Sept. 18. You can register here.

2. Viva México

The Austin-area Emma S. Barrientos Mexican-American Cultural Center is hosting its annual Viva México celebration online on Wednesday, Sept. 16. It will feature music, dance, and other performances by Austin artists. Even if you miss the live stream, you'll be able to watch a recording of the event here.

3. Latin Fashion Week

From Sept. 16 until Sep 22., Latin Fashion Week Colorado is hosting a digital event every night. Each night will feature one of 35 designers and artists from around the world. See the full line-up here.

4. “The Very Very Very Long Day” Virtual Art Exhibition

From now until Sept. 25, you can "visit" an exhibit curated in honor of Latinx Heritage Month. Hosted by California's Self Help Graphics & Art gallery, the exhibition features work from more than two dozen artists who have created pieces that reflect current life as a person of color. You can learn more about the exhibit here.

5. Afrolatinidad Panel

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Illinois’ College of Lake County is hosting an Afro-Latino Panel via Zoom Meeting. Panelist will share their experience being Afro-Latinos, an often-overlooked demographic within the Latinx community. See more about the event here.

6. Latin American Classical Music Performance with David Pedraza

Florida's Palm Beach County Library is holding series of online events from dance performances to cooking classes to story hours for kids. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Violist David Pedraza will be performing classical music by Latin American composers. Register for the event here.

7. Charreada de las Fiestas Patrias

San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture is presenting a series of online events for Latinx Heritage month, including a two-hour exhibition of Mexico’s official sport: Charrería. On Saturday, Sept. 19, you can stream this rodeo-like event at home. See more details on the event here.

8. LatinX Business Professionals Panel

If you're looking for an event with an entrepreneurial lens, Mt. San Jacinto College in California is hosting a Latinx Business Professionals Panel on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The event will feature Latinx business professionals from the San Jacinto-area. Find out more about the event here.

9. Salsa and Latin Dance Classes

AARP is hosting a series of Salsa classes online every until October 15. For those under the age of 50, Dallas College also has a series of Latin dance classes being held online throughout Latinx Heritage Month. For more information, check out Dallas College's calendar of events.

10. ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Viva Broadway is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with a musical event hosted by Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!). It will feature dance performances and musical numbers by Tony-award winning artists from award-winning shows. After it debuts, you'll be able to watch the virtual event on Playbill.com until Monday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

11. Cooking Class With Eva Longoria

In partnership with Airbnb, Eva Longoria is hosting a Zoom cooking class in honor of Latinx Heritage Month. To try and snag a spot, you'll want to register on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. PT. The event costs $103 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Eva Longoria Foundation.

If you’re looking for events put on by organizations in your community, see if your local libraries, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and colleges are hosting any events to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month virtually.