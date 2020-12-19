Christmas dinner is one of the most looked forward to meals of the year. But, festive food is about so much more than just a roast. From canapés and Christmas pudding, to the essential cheeseboard complete with crackers and chutney. Whether you’re having a small family get together or hosting a cheese and wine night over Zoom, Waitroses’ Alpine cheese with edible flowers would make the perfect centrepiece. It’s likely your festive plans are more low key in 2020, but this seriously avant-garde creation is worth adding to your trolley, whatever you're up to this Christmas.

Waitrose unveiled their new alpblossom cheese on Instagram. It’s made in the Alpine meadows of Germany and has a silky smooth taste. To top it off it’s coated in dried cornflowers, rose petals, calendula, lavender and herbs, which make it look as though it’s been sprinkled with pretty confetti.

The flowers and herbs aren’t just for decoration. They add a subtle flavour and texture to the nutty cheese. “Our shoppers come to our counters for inspiration, innovation and unique products that can’t be found anywhere else, as well as expertise from our Partners, so this cheese is the perfect new addition,” Alice Shrubsall, cheese buyer for Waitrose told Delish.

She added: “The cheese has a really unique and delicate aroma to match its pretty appearance, but packs a punch when it comes to flavour. Cheese is often the finale of a special meal and this stunning Alp Blossom will be a real showstopper on the cheeseboard this Christmas.”

You can buy the alpblossom Cheese in Waitrose stores now.