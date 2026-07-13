Savings are in season — despite what your bank statement might suggest. Between beach plans, girls’ nights that somehow end at 2 a.m., and vacations that finally make it out of the group chat, summer has a way of adding up fast. The last thing you want is to overpay simply because you missed out on a good deal. That’s where Walmart+ comes in.

Walmart is already known for everyday low prices, but Walmart+, the retailer’s annual membership program, helps you stretch your dollar even further. You can even try it out with a 30-day free trial for just $1. Chances are, it’s worth it — according to Walmart, annual members save an average of $380 a year by taking advantage of their membership benefits.

Wondering how, exactly, a Walmart+ membership can help you save? Read on to find out more.

Savings All Day

The Walmart+ membership comes with several perks to help you keep your budget in check.

Credit card perks: If Walmart is already your go-to shopping destination, why not earn rewards while you're at it? Members can get unlimited 5% cash back at Walmart with the OnePay CashRewards Card.

If Walmart is already your go-to shopping destination, why not earn rewards while you're at it? Members can get unlimited 5% cash back at Walmart with the OnePay CashRewards Card. Gas savings: Stress less about road trips, too. Members save 10 cents per gallon when fueling up at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy gas stations, and can access member pricing at Sam’s Club stations nationwide.

Stress less about road trips, too. Members save 10 cents per gallon when fueling up at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy gas stations, and can access member pricing at Sam’s Club stations nationwide. Savings on auto care: One less thing to worry about: Walmart+ members can get free flat tire repairs at Walmart Auto Care Centers.

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Travel perks: Get more out of every trip by booking with Walmart+ Travel, where members earn up to 10% Walmart Cash. Combined with Expedia's pricing, it's an easy way to save on your next getaway.

Get more out of every trip by booking with Walmart+ Travel, where members earn up to 10% Walmart Cash. Combined with Expedia's pricing, it's an easy way to save on your next getaway. Streaming savings: Looking to trim your subscription budget? Walmart+ members can choose between a Paramount+ or Peacock subscription at no additional cost — a benefit that can save up to $109 a year.

Looking to trim your subscription budget? Walmart+ members can choose between a Paramount+ or Peacock subscription at no additional cost — a benefit that can save up to $109 a year. Burger King deals: Dining just got cheaper. Walmart+ members get 25% off their online order at Burger King every day — plus a free Whopper with any purchase every three months.

Dining just got cheaper. Walmart+ members get 25% off their online order at Burger King every day — plus a free Whopper with any purchase every three months. Pet perks: Your furry friends get benefits, too. Members receive free, round-the-clock access to licensed veterinary experts through Pawp, included in their membership.

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Members-Only Benefits

The hottest club of the summer is Walmart+. Join to get your hands on perks, exclusive to members, that make everyday shopping a whole lot easier.

Early access to deals: Walmart+ members get first dibs on online sales during Black Friday and beyond.

Walmart+ members get first dibs on online sales during Black Friday and beyond. Shipping and delivery made easy: Whether you're stocking up on groceries or ordering household essentials, members get free grocery delivery on eligible orders over $35, plus free next- and two-day shipping with no order minimum.

Whether you're stocking up on groceries or ordering household essentials, members get free grocery delivery on eligible orders over $35, plus free next- and two-day shipping with no order minimum. Free returns: No more letting your unwanted items pile up in a closet. Walmart+ members get free returns, picked up right from your door — no packing or printing required.

No more letting your unwanted items pile up in a closet. Walmart+ members get free returns, picked up right from your door — no packing or printing required. Free pharmacy delivery: Your prescription can arrive day-of, with no order minimum necessary — because who wants to leave the house to pick up a prescription when they’re sick?

Your prescription can arrive day-of, with no order minimum necessary — because who wants to leave the house to pick up a prescription when they’re sick? Quick and easy shopping: Your IRL shopping trip doesn’t have to be a hassle. Members skip the lines with scan and go — scan your items as you shop, and pay on your phone before you leave.

Whether you're stocking up for beach days, booking your next getaway, or just trying to make everyday errands a little more affordable, Walmart+ packs plenty of ways to save into one membership. Summer goes by fast — but stretching your budget doesn't have to.