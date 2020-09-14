Even when you're on the go, it's comforting knowing that you can watch your favorite shows and movie no matter where you are (and no matter how bad the wifi gets). Luckily, Netflix makes it possible to download videos to watch when you're offline, so you don't have to stop your New Girl marathon even when you're traveling to work, waiting for your food at a drive-thru, or cast away on a remote island. All you need is your iPhone and a little preparation.

How To See What's Available To Download On Netflix

To download videos on Netflix for when you don't have wifi, you're going to have to follow a few steps when you do have wifi. First, open up the Netflix app and tap Downloads at the bottom of your screen. If you've never downloaded something off of Netflix before, your list should be empty. You should be prompted with a screen that says, "Never be without Netflix," which lets you know you can download shows and movies ahead of time. At the bottom of the screen, tap See What You Can Download to see a list of things available to you.

How To Download Netflix TV Shows & Movies

Next to each of the shows you can download, you should see an icon that looks like an arrow pointing downward toward a horizontal line. This means "download." Tap on this icon for any show or movie you want to save for later and allow some time for it to download to your app. Do this for entire seasons of shows or multiple movies. Even if you don't think you might need plenty of shows, it's probably a good idea to give yourself options to choose from should you ever find yourself without a wifi signal.

How To Watch Your Netflix Downloads While You're Offline

Once you've downloaded everything you want to save later, all you have to do is wait for a moment when you don't have wifi. Then, in the same way that you checked to see what was available to download, you can go to your Downloads and everything that you saved will be there for you to watch — whether you're online or offline.

Even if you're not planning on going anywhere soon, using this tip is a great hack to save data if you don't have wifi and have been using up all of your internet. This way you'll know that no matter where you might end up, at least you'll have good ole' Netflix to keep you company.