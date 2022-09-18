35 Ways To Dramatically Improve Your Patio & Backyard For Under $35

While updating your outdoor space may sound expensive, it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Sometimes, the smallest improvements — like better lighting or a new umbrella — can make a big difference. That’s why I’ve put together this list of affordable products that are sure to dramatically improve your backyard and patio.
From entryway mats to hummingbird feeders, there’s a little something in here for even the plainest outdoor spaces. And since each item costs less than $35, there’s no need to worry about ruining your monthly budget. That means you can grab a new patio umbrella, some stylish garden lights, and even an acacia wood planter box — all for less than $100.
So what are you waiting for? The inside of your home is already stylish. Isn’t it time for your outdoor space to look just as good?
1 The String Lights That Cast A Warm Inviting Glow
Not only do these
string lights cast a warm inviting glow across your patio, but you can also connect up to three strands together for a total length of up to 75 feet, making them perfect for large spaces. The weatherproof bulbs can also handle everything from rain to snow — and if one bulb goes out, it won’t keep the remaining bulbs from lighting up. 2 The LED Light That Brightens Up Your Patio Umbrella
Want to dine outside at night without having to sit in the dark? Just add this
LED light to your umbrella pole. The sturdy clamp on the inside lets you install it without any tools needed, and it’ll automatically adjust to fit most poles. It also comes with a remote — just in case you don’t feel like going back outside to turn it off. 3 A Planter Box Made From Stylish Acacia Wood
Not only is this
planter box made from real acacia wood, but it’s also suitable for indoor as well as outdoor use. The lightweight frame is easy to handle and features a helpful drainage hole at the bottom to help prevent overwatering. Choose from three sizes: 17, 20, or 31 inches. 4 A Sprinkler That Can Cover Up To 3,600 Square Feet
Lawn looking a little brown? This
sprinkler may be able to help, as the powerful spray nozzles are able to water up to 3,600 square feet. It’s made from high-quality ABS plastic — and the sides are covered with thermoplastic rubber for added durability. And unlike some sprinklers, this one also features metal weights at the base to help keep it from shifting out of place. 5 An Outdoor Rope Light That’s Powered By The Sun
There’s no need for any complicated wiring when it comes to setting up this
rope light: Just press the solar panel stake into the ground, and the sun will keep the 200 LEDs shining bright for up to 12 hours. It also features a built-in timer that you can adjust from three to eight hours, and both the solar panel and rope light are waterproof. 6 A Magnetic Screen Door That You Can Open Hands-Free
With a series of magnets running down the center, you can easily pass through this
screen door without using your hands to open it up — and the edges are even reinforced to help it hold up against constant use. The best part? Installation is also a total breeze, as each order includes a set of black thumbtacks to help you secure it in place. 7 The Stylish Outdoor Rug That’s Reversible
There’s no denying that this
outdoor rug would be a cute addition to your patio — and since it’s reversible, it’s almost like you’re getting two rugs for the price of one. It’s also UV- as well as water-resistant and has a low pile that’s unlikely to snag on doors. Choose from two colors: grey or beige. 8 A Waterproof Pillow Insert That’s Suitable For Use Outdoors
Some pillow inserts will become mildewy if used outside, whereas this
waterproof one is made to hold up against damp weather. It’s also noticeably fluffy, as it’s filled with soft, hypoallergenic fibers — and you also have the choice of five different sizes to fit a variety of pillows. 9 The Waterproof Spotlights That Blend Into Your Garden
If you’re looking for chic garden lights, search no further than these
waterproof spotlights. They’re designed to look just like rocks, allowing them to blend into your garden — until the sun goes down. Once dark, the built-in solar panel will keep them powered for up to eight hours. 10 An Entryway Mat That Won’t Snag On Your Door
Whereas some
doormats are too bulky for your door to easily open, this one only needs a quarter inch of clearance. It’s also made from heavy-duty polypropylene fibers, making it weatherproof as well as easy to clean in the sink — or you can simply hose it down outside for a quick wash. Choose from seven colors and two sizes. 11 An Outdoor Timer That Can Activate Your Sprinkler While You’re Away
You don’t have to be home in order to make sure your garden gets watered — just attach this
timer to your sprinkler, then adjust the frequency so that it goes off whenever your plants need it. The large LCD display is easy to read, and there’s even a rain delay mode so that it doesn’t go off when it isn’t needed. 12 This Flat Garden Hose That Takes Up Way Less Space
Unlike that bulky
garden hose you’ve got sitting in your garage, this one is designed to lay flat until water is flowing through it, helping you save space and making it easier to transport around the house. The inner plastic core is also resistant to kinks. Choose from four sizes: 15, 25, 50, or 75 feet. 13 This Heavy-Duty Grill Cover That’s Completely Waterproof
Strong winds and heavy rain are no match for this
grill cover, as it’s made from tough Oxford fabric that can handle all sorts of inclement weather. It’s also coated with a protective UV layer to help shield it from the sun’s harsh rays, while a built-in vent allows air to circulate through. Choose from three sizes, as well as five colors. 14 These Plant-Based Candles That Help Repel Mosquitos
Unlike some types of bug spray, these
candles are made without any DEET, instead relying on potent essential oils to keep mosquitos away. They’re made from eco-friendly soy and beeswax, without any petroleum, parabens, or synthetic fragrances — and each one can burn for up to 30 hours. 15 A Vintage Candle Holder Made From Sleek Glass
Made from sleek, lead-free glass with a vintage design on the outside, these
candle holders are a fun way to add some festive lighting to your patio. They’re ideal for tea light candles — though they’re versatile enough that you can also use them to hold small items, like loose change or Bobby pins. Choose from two colors: turquoise or clear. 16 This Outdoor Wall Light That’s Energy-Efficient
Not only does this
wall light rely on energy-efficient LEDs to brighten up your patio, but it also features a high-quality aluminum exterior that’s resistant to corrosion. The best part? It’s resistant to rain, snow, and dust, making it suitable for nearly any climate. 17 The Seat Cushions That Come In So Many Colors
Lilac, navy, mocha — with more than 20 colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding these
chair cushions in a shade that suits your style. The fade-resistant fabric helps keep them looking good when left outside, while high-resilience polyester filling helps keep them feeling soft and comfortable over time. 18 The Gravel That’s Been Polished To Look Way, Way Nicer
You don’t have to use grey, chalky gravel when landscaping your patio, as these
polished pebbles look like new. Each order includes a variety of colors, ranging from dark grey to light brown — and they’ll also look just as good when incorporated into indoor flower arrangements. 19 A Heavy-Duty Stand That Can Handle Large Garden Hoses
Able to hold hoses up to 150 feet long, this
stand is a must-have for anyone who needs a dedicated spot to store their garden hose. It’s made from solid steel, with three anchor points on the bottom that you can stake into the ground for added stability. 20 These Fans That Help Keep Flies Off Your Food
Tired of flies landing on your food when you’re eating outdoors? These
fans are powerful enough to keep them away, yet gentle enough that they won’t hurt if you accidentally touch one of the soft blades while they’re spinning. Each one only requires two AA batteries (which are not included). 21 A Patio Umbrella That’s Easy To Pop Open
Some
patio umbrellas require a good amount of upper body strength to open up, whereas this one is made with a helpful crank system that people of all strengths can easily use. The canopy is made from 100% polyester, providing 98% protection against UV rays — and the frame is even made from tough steel for added durability. 22 A Rain Chain That’s Just As Fashionable As It Is Functional
That rusty downspout you have leading down from your gutter could probably use some updating, so why not swap it out with this
rain chain? Each cup is made from tough metal, with an antique bronze finish that makes it look just as fashionable as it is functional. Plus, the rust-resistant coating helps keep it looking good from season to season. 23 A Digital Thermometer That Has A Range Of Up To 200 Feet
Want to know how humid it is outside without having to open the door? This
digital thermometer comes with a wireless sensor that you can install on your patio, allowing you to check the weather without having to go outside. You can connect up to three sensors so that you can get readings from all over your home — and the wireless range reaches up to 200 feet. 24 This Plant Stand That’s Made From Sturdy Eucalyptus Wood
Whereas some
plant stands can be rather flimsy, this one is made from sturdy eucalyptus wood that can fit a minimum of eight potted plants. It’s suitable for indoor as well as outdoor use — and you can even adjust its shape simply by swapping the connection points until it’s configured how you like. “The plant stand looks wonderful in my space,” wrote one reviewer. “It was a nice touch that the plant stand comes with gloves and a hammer to build the stand along with three extra mini gardening tools for future use.” 25 This Hummingbird Feeder That Can Hold A Lot Of Food
Able to hold up to 34 ounces of food, you won’t be stuck having to constantly refill this
hummingbird feeder — even if multiple hummingbirds stop by throughout the day. Five feeding ports mean multiple birds can feast at the same time, while a sturdy metal hook at the top lets you hang it wherever you like. 26 A Mat That Absorbs Oil & Drippings From Your Grill
Hot oil and grease drippings from your grill can damage even the toughest decks, so why not protect them with this
mat? The waterproof surface makes it easy to wipe clean when dirty, while a nonslip backing helps keep it from shifting out of place — even if you decide to move your grill. 27 The Waterproof Cover That Fits Over Stacked Patio Chairs
There’s no need to buy multiple
covers for all your patio chairs — just grab this extra-tall one that can fit overtop up to six stacked chairs. It’s made from waterproof Oxford fabric, with a UV-resistant coating to help keep it from fading in the sun. Plus, the drawstring at the bottom helps keep the wind from blowing your chairs over. 28 This Basket That Helps You Grill Smaller Foods
Not only does this
basket keep smaller foods (like chicken wings or asparagus) from falling between your grill grates, but it also makes it easier to flip them over. The basket itself is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, while the long, heat-resistant handle gives you somewhere safe to grip. 29 These LED Motion-Sensing Stair Lights That Are Simple Easy To Install
There’s no need for any complicated wiring when setting up these
LED stair lights, as each one only needs three C batteries (which are not included) in order to provide hours’ worth of light. They’re also weatherproof as well as UV-resistant, which helps keep them looking good from season to season. Plus, the built-in motion sensors help preserve the batteries, as they’ll only turn on when someone is around. 30 These Outdoor Curtains That Are Unlikely To Fade
Fade-resistant and waterproof, these
outdoor curtains are an easy way to add some shade to hot, sunny patios, The grommets along the top are also rustproof, allowing the curtains to easily slide back and forth. And with 10 shades to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style. 31 The Wind Chimes That Shouldn’t Rust Over Time
Unlike some
wind chimes that can grow rusty over time, these ones can be left outside in all sorts of inclement weather without any risk of corrosion. The sturdy nylon rope is also resistant to fraying — and if you don’t have space outdoors, they’ll also look great hanging up in your bedroom or in a hallway. 32 The Spray Nozzle That’s Designed To Fit Nearly Any Garden Hose
Whereas some
spray nozzles are only suitable for certain types of hoses, this one features a universal design that easily fits onto nearly any standard garden hose. The ergonomic handle fits comfortably in both hands — and since it’s made from a combination of solid metal and baked enamel, it’s also significantly more durable than some plastic options. 33 These Non-GMO Seeds That Can Be Grown Indoors Or Outdoors
Whether your garden is inside, outside, or hydroponic, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting these
seeds to grow. They’re completely non-GMO, and each packet is sealed waterproof-tight to help keep them fresh until you’re ready to plant. The best part? Each order includes a variety of vegetables, ranging from fresh turnips to crispy arugula. 34 A Bag Of Fertilizer That Helps Keep Weeds To A Minimum
Whereas most
fertilizers can encourage weeds to grow, this one is formulated to clear away everything from dandelions to clover without damaging your lawn. There’s enough inside to cover up to 5,000 square feet — and many reviewers appreciated how it’s easy to avoid burning your grass as long as you follow the instructions. 35 These Seeds That Can Help Restore Bare Spots On Your Lawn
Bare spots on your lawn can easily be remedied with this
bag of tall fescue seeds, as the mix contains a blend of fertilizer and mulch to help make sure the seeds sprout. You should be able to see growth within about seven days — and there’s enough fertilizer/ mulch inside to keep them fed for up to six weeks.
