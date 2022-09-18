35 Ways To Dramatically Improve Your Patio & Backyard For Under $35

While updating your outdoor space may sound expensive, it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Sometimes, the smallest improvements — like better lighting or a new umbrella — can make a big difference. That’s why I’ve put together this list of affordable products that are sure to dramatically improve your backyard and patio.

From entryway mats to hummingbird feeders, there’s a little something in here for even the plainest outdoor spaces. And since each item costs less than $35, there’s no need to worry about ruining your monthly budget. That means you can grab a new patio umbrella, some stylish garden lights, and even an acacia wood planter box — all for less than $100.

So what are you waiting for? The inside of your home is already stylish. Isn’t it time for your outdoor space to look just as good?

1 The String Lights That Cast A Warm Inviting Glow Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only do these string lights cast a warm inviting glow across your patio, but you can also connect up to three strands together for a total length of up to 75 feet, making them perfect for large spaces. The weatherproof bulbs can also handle everything from rain to snow — and if one bulb goes out, it won’t keep the remaining bulbs from lighting up.

2 The LED Light That Brightens Up Your Patio Umbrella Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $25 See On Amazon Want to dine outside at night without having to sit in the dark? Just add this LED light to your umbrella pole. The sturdy clamp on the inside lets you install it without any tools needed, and it’ll automatically adjust to fit most poles. It also comes with a remote — just in case you don’t feel like going back outside to turn it off.

3 A Planter Box Made From Stylish Acacia Wood Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only is this planter box made from real acacia wood, but it’s also suitable for indoor as well as outdoor use. The lightweight frame is easy to handle and features a helpful drainage hole at the bottom to help prevent overwatering. Choose from three sizes: 17, 20, or 31 inches.

4 A Sprinkler That Can Cover Up To 3,600 Square Feet Signature Garden Lawn Degree Rotation Amazon $27 See On Amazon Lawn looking a little brown? This sprinkler may be able to help, as the powerful spray nozzles are able to water up to 3,600 square feet. It’s made from high-quality ABS plastic — and the sides are covered with thermoplastic rubber for added durability. And unlike some sprinklers, this one also features metal weights at the base to help keep it from shifting out of place.

5 An Outdoor Rope Light That’s Powered By The Sun ANJAYLIA Solar Outdoor Rope Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s no need for any complicated wiring when it comes to setting up this rope light: Just press the solar panel stake into the ground, and the sun will keep the 200 LEDs shining bright for up to 12 hours. It also features a built-in timer that you can adjust from three to eight hours, and both the solar panel and rope light are waterproof.

6 A Magnetic Screen Door That You Can Open Hands-Free Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a series of magnets running down the center, you can easily pass through this screen door without using your hands to open it up — and the edges are even reinforced to help it hold up against constant use. The best part? Installation is also a total breeze, as each order includes a set of black thumbtacks to help you secure it in place.

7 The Stylish Outdoor Rug That’s Reversible LILIOFFIC Reversible Mats Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s no denying that this outdoor rug would be a cute addition to your patio — and since it’s reversible, it’s almost like you’re getting two rugs for the price of one. It’s also UV- as well as water-resistant and has a low pile that’s unlikely to snag on doors. Choose from two colors: grey or beige.

8 A Waterproof Pillow Insert That’s Suitable For Use Outdoors EMEMA Outdoor Pillow Insert Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some pillow inserts will become mildewy if used outside, whereas this waterproof one is made to hold up against damp weather. It’s also noticeably fluffy, as it’s filled with soft, hypoallergenic fibers — and you also have the choice of five different sizes to fit a variety of pillows.

9 The Waterproof Spotlights That Blend Into Your Garden EiGreen Solar Garden Rock Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for chic garden lights, search no further than these waterproof spotlights. They’re designed to look just like rocks, allowing them to blend into your garden — until the sun goes down. Once dark, the built-in solar panel will keep them powered for up to eight hours.

10 An Entryway Mat That Won’t Snag On Your Door SlipToGrip Universal Doormat Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whereas some doormats are too bulky for your door to easily open, this one only needs a quarter inch of clearance. It’s also made from heavy-duty polypropylene fibers, making it weatherproof as well as easy to clean in the sink — or you can simply hose it down outside for a quick wash. Choose from seven colors and two sizes.

11 An Outdoor Timer That Can Activate Your Sprinkler While You’re Away RAINPOINT Sprinkler Timer Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to be home in order to make sure your garden gets watered — just attach this timer to your sprinkler, then adjust the frequency so that it goes off whenever your plants need it. The large LCD display is easy to read, and there’s even a rain delay mode so that it doesn’t go off when it isn’t needed.

12 This Flat Garden Hose That Takes Up Way Less Space LINEX Garden Flat Soaker Hose Amazon $29 See On Amazon Unlike that bulky garden hose you’ve got sitting in your garage, this one is designed to lay flat until water is flowing through it, helping you save space and making it easier to transport around the house. The inner plastic core is also resistant to kinks. Choose from four sizes: 15, 25, 50, or 75 feet.

13 This Heavy-Duty Grill Cover That’s Completely Waterproof Zober BBQ Grill Cover Amazon $18 See On Amazon Strong winds and heavy rain are no match for this grill cover, as it’s made from tough Oxford fabric that can handle all sorts of inclement weather. It’s also coated with a protective UV layer to help shield it from the sun’s harsh rays, while a built-in vent allows air to circulate through. Choose from three sizes, as well as five colors.

14 These Plant-Based Candles That Help Repel Mosquitos Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Unlike some types of bug spray, these candles are made without any DEET, instead relying on potent essential oils to keep mosquitos away. They’re made from eco-friendly soy and beeswax, without any petroleum, parabens, or synthetic fragrances — and each one can burn for up to 30 hours.

15 A Vintage Candle Holder Made From Sleek Glass TripodBird Vintage Candle Holders (12 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from sleek, lead-free glass with a vintage design on the outside, these candle holders are a fun way to add some festive lighting to your patio. They’re ideal for tea light candles — though they’re versatile enough that you can also use them to hold small items, like loose change or Bobby pins. Choose from two colors: turquoise or clear.

16 This Outdoor Wall Light That’s Energy-Efficient HUADEEC Wall-Mounted Sconce Lamp Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only does this wall light rely on energy-efficient LEDs to brighten up your patio, but it also features a high-quality aluminum exterior that’s resistant to corrosion. The best part? It’s resistant to rain, snow, and dust, making it suitable for nearly any climate.

17 The Seat Cushions That Come In So Many Colors WONDER MIRACLE Chair Cushion (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Lilac, navy, mocha — with more than 20 colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding these chair cushions in a shade that suits your style. The fade-resistant fabric helps keep them looking good when left outside, while high-resilience polyester filling helps keep them feeling soft and comfortable over time.

18 The Gravel That’s Been Polished To Look Way, Way Nicer OUPENG Decorative Pebbles Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don’t have to use grey, chalky gravel when landscaping your patio, as these polished pebbles look like new. Each order includes a variety of colors, ranging from dark grey to light brown — and they’ll also look just as good when incorporated into indoor flower arrangements.

19 A Heavy-Duty Stand That Can Handle Large Garden Hoses KeFanta Garden Hose Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Able to hold hoses up to 150 feet long, this stand is a must-have for anyone who needs a dedicated spot to store their garden hose. It’s made from solid steel, with three anchor points on the bottom that you can stake into the ground for added stability.

20 These Fans That Help Keep Flies Off Your Food utipef Fly Fans (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Tired of flies landing on your food when you’re eating outdoors? These fans are powerful enough to keep them away, yet gentle enough that they won’t hurt if you accidentally touch one of the soft blades while they’re spinning. Each one only requires two AA batteries (which are not included).

21 A Patio Umbrella That’s Easy To Pop Open UHINOOS Patio Umbrella Amazon $35 See On Amazon Some patio umbrellas require a good amount of upper body strength to open up, whereas this one is made with a helpful crank system that people of all strengths can easily use. The canopy is made from 100% polyester, providing 98% protection against UV rays — and the frame is even made from tough steel for added durability.

22 A Rain Chain That’s Just As Fashionable As It Is Functional CYNOR Copper Rain Chain (6 Cups) Amazon $22 See On Amazon That rusty downspout you have leading down from your gutter could probably use some updating, so why not swap it out with this rain chain? Each cup is made from tough metal, with an antique bronze finish that makes it look just as fashionable as it is functional. Plus, the rust-resistant coating helps keep it looking good from season to season.

23 A Digital Thermometer That Has A Range Of Up To 200 Feet ThermoPro Wireless Thermometer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Want to know how humid it is outside without having to open the door? This digital thermometer comes with a wireless sensor that you can install on your patio, allowing you to check the weather without having to go outside. You can connect up to three sensors so that you can get readings from all over your home — and the wireless range reaches up to 200 feet.

24 This Plant Stand That’s Made From Sturdy Eucalyptus Wood New England Stories Plant Stand Indoor, Outdoor Wood Plant Stands $29 See On Amazon Whereas some plant stands can be rather flimsy, this one is made from sturdy eucalyptus wood that can fit a minimum of eight potted plants. It’s suitable for indoor as well as outdoor use — and you can even adjust its shape simply by swapping the connection points until it’s configured how you like. “The plant stand looks wonderful in my space,” wrote one reviewer. “It was a nice touch that the plant stand comes with gloves and a hammer to build the stand along with three extra mini gardening tools for future use.”

25 This Hummingbird Feeder That Can Hold A Lot Of Food BOLITE Hummingbird Feeder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Able to hold up to 34 ounces of food, you won’t be stuck having to constantly refill this hummingbird feeder — even if multiple hummingbirds stop by throughout the day. Five feeding ports mean multiple birds can feast at the same time, while a sturdy metal hook at the top lets you hang it wherever you like.

26 A Mat That Absorbs Oil & Drippings From Your Grill AiBOB Under Grill Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Hot oil and grease drippings from your grill can damage even the toughest decks, so why not protect them with this mat? The waterproof surface makes it easy to wipe clean when dirty, while a nonslip backing helps keep it from shifting out of place — even if you decide to move your grill.

27 The Waterproof Cover That Fits Over Stacked Patio Chairs Vailge Stackable Patio Chair Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s no need to buy multiple covers for all your patio chairs — just grab this extra-tall one that can fit overtop up to six stacked chairs. It’s made from waterproof Oxford fabric, with a UV-resistant coating to help keep it from fading in the sun. Plus, the drawstring at the bottom helps keep the wind from blowing your chairs over.

28 This Basket That Helps You Grill Smaller Foods SHIZZO Grill Basket Value Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this basket keep smaller foods (like chicken wings or asparagus) from falling between your grill grates, but it also makes it easier to flip them over. The basket itself is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, while the long, heat-resistant handle gives you somewhere safe to grip.

29 These LED Motion-Sensing Stair Lights That Are Simple Easy To Install Mr. Beams Wireless Motion-Sensing LED Stair Light Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s no need for any complicated wiring when setting up these LED stair lights, as each one only needs three C batteries (which are not included) in order to provide hours’ worth of light. They’re also weatherproof as well as UV-resistant, which helps keep them looking good from season to season. Plus, the built-in motion sensors help preserve the batteries, as they’ll only turn on when someone is around.

30 These Outdoor Curtains That Are Unlikely To Fade OutdoorLines Waterproof Curtains Amazon $11 See On Amazon Fade-resistant and waterproof, these outdoor curtains are an easy way to add some shade to hot, sunny patios, The grommets along the top are also rustproof, allowing the curtains to easily slide back and forth. And with 10 shades to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style.

31 The Wind Chimes That Shouldn’t Rust Over Time Pgzsy Outdoor Wind Chime Amazon $9 See On Amazon Unlike some wind chimes that can grow rusty over time, these ones can be left outside in all sorts of inclement weather without any risk of corrosion. The sturdy nylon rope is also resistant to fraying — and if you don’t have space outdoors, they’ll also look great hanging up in your bedroom or in a hallway.

32 The Spray Nozzle That’s Designed To Fit Nearly Any Garden Hose Signature Garden Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whereas some spray nozzles are only suitable for certain types of hoses, this one features a universal design that easily fits onto nearly any standard garden hose. The ergonomic handle fits comfortably in both hands — and since it’s made from a combination of solid metal and baked enamel, it’s also significantly more durable than some plastic options.

33 These Non-GMO Seeds That Can Be Grown Indoors Or Outdoors HOME GROWN Bulk Lettuce & Leafy Greens Seed Vault Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether your garden is inside, outside, or hydroponic, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting these seeds to grow. They’re completely non-GMO, and each packet is sealed waterproof-tight to help keep them fresh until you’re ready to plant. The best part? Each order includes a variety of vegetables, ranging from fresh turnips to crispy arugula.

34 A Bag Of Fertilizer That Helps Keep Weeds To A Minimum Scotts Turf Builder Weed and Feed Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whereas most fertilizers can encourage weeds to grow, this one is formulated to clear away everything from dandelions to clover without damaging your lawn. There’s enough inside to cover up to 5,000 square feet — and many reviewers appreciated how it’s easy to avoid burning your grass as long as you follow the instructions.