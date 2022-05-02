45 Ways To Significantly Improve Your Home For Under $35

Home improvement can seem like a daunting and expensive undertaking. Things like new wallpaper, tile, and lighting can really add up, especially if you don’t know where to look. Luckily, Amazon has tons of products to make improvements — both big and small — to your home.

Whether you want to update your kitchen with tools to make cooking easier, like this set of three tongs, or want a way to give your living room a little makeover, like this peel and stick wallpaper, there is something here to help get you started.

In this list, you’ll find organizational tools, home decor, and other items that will help improve the function and style of your home. And the best part is that all of it is under $35.

1 Maximize Your Closet Space By Storing Your Blankets & Sweaters Under Your Bed With These Storage Bags combocube 3 Pcs Jumbo Zippered Storage Bag Amazon $19 Keep your closet organized with these zippered storage bags that are ideal for storing extra blankets, linens, or clothing. The bags are waterproof and have sturdy handles that make them easy to carry around. The bags come in a set of three and they’re stackable, so they’re easy to store.

2 Drink And Be Merry Without Incident With These Unbreakable Wine Glasses FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wineglasses (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These unbreakable wine glasses are safe for any occasion, no matter how fun your party gets. Made from stainless steel, these cups can withstand dropping without breaking, which makes them perfect for using on the patio or taking with you on a picnic. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe and come in 17 colors.

3 Add A Safety Upgrade To Your Cooking With These Silicone Tongs Hot Target Stainless Steel Silicone Tongs (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon I’m always reaching for tongs in the kitchen because they’re one of the most useful and versatile cooking tools. These stainless steel tongs come in three different sizes. Use the largest one for tossing noodles and use the smallest one for handling small vegetables. The tongs are coated in heat-resistant silicone, so they’re easy to clean.

4 Stop Dirt From Coming Into Your Home With This Doormat That Gently Scrapes Your Shoes SlipToGrip Universal Door Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dirt belongs outside and this door mat helps keep it that way. The mat has bristles that help scrape dirt and mud off your shoes, and an anti-slip coating on the bottom that helps keep it in place. It’s ideal for keeping by the front door, in the garage, or on the patio. It’s easy to clean too; all you have to do is spray it down with water.

5 Give Your Trinkets A Place To Live With These Gorgeous Floating Shelves Greenco 4-Cube Intersecting Shelves Amazon $26 See On Amazon Floating shelves are a great way to add three-dimensional decor to your home. This set of four intersecting shelves has a unique geometric design. They slot together easily and come with the hardware needed to install. The shelf is great for displaying books, candles, and knick-knacks. The shelf can also be rotated for different hanging configurations.

6 Discover What “Clean” Really Feels Like With This Bidet Attachment Greenco Handheld Bidet Sprayer Attachment Amazon $30 See On Amazon You may not think there’s a way to improve your experience of going to the bathroom, but that’s because you don’t have a bidet attachment yet. This handheld bidet sprayer makes it easy to keep yourself clean and reduce the amount of toilet paper you use. It can be installed without a plumber and has a handheld hose so you can aim it exactly where you need it.

7 Upgrade Your Home Bar With A Cocktail Set That Includes Mixology Instructions FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (7-Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cocktail shaker set comes with everything you need to make the perfect drinks at home: a stainless steel shaker, a jigger for measuring, a spoon for stirring, a bottle opener, and other handy accessories. It even comes with an illustrated guide to some classic cocktails to get you started.

8 Never Lose A Shoe Again After Giving Each One A Home In This Convenient Organizer ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your shoes from piling up at the bottom of your closet with this over-the-door organizer. With 12 mesh pockets, the organizer can hold up to six pairs of shoes. It can also be used for socks, hosiery, or small items. The organizer has two metal hooks that easily slide over the door, so no fancy installation is required.

9 Create Less Dish Cleanup And Cook Easier With This Genius Pasta Strainer Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon A scenario I run into all the time while cooking is having to drain pasta even though my sink is full of dishes. This silicone strainer solves that problem by clipping onto your pot, so you can drain your noodles without them ever leaving the pan. It has plenty of other uses too, like washing produce. It’s also heat resistant and dishwasher safe.

10 Add More Privacy To Your Living Space With Non-Slip Rubber Door Stops Wundermax Door Stoppers Amazon $14 See On Amazon The one thing you don’t want a door stopper to do is to slip out of its spot. These rubber door stoppers have a strong grip that can hold even the heaviest of doors, but they also come with adhesive holders for extra reinforcement. The stoppers can also be stacked and clipped together for doors with a larger gap underneath.

11 Add This Steamer Basket To Your Cookware Collection To Help Create More Mouthwatering Meals Prime Home Direct Bamboo Steamer Basket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make your dumplings the right way with this bamboo steamer basket. Just place the steamer basket over a pot or pan of simmering water to perfectly steam your dumplings, vegetable, or fish. The basket has two layers for holding your food, and also comes with paper liners, two sets of chopsticks, and a bowl for dipping sauce.

12 Save Your Kitchen From Grease Splatters With This Splatter Screen BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cooking fatty foods can lead to grease splatter on your stove or wall. Use this splatter screen to cover your pan and the fine stainless steel mesh catches the oil. It also protects you from getting burned by the hot grease. This screen is nine and a half inches wide and covers most basic pots and pans. You can buy larger versions as well, if they better fit your cookware.

13 Add Height To Any Piece Of Furniture While Creating Additional Storage Space With These Risers iPrimio Bed and Furniture Risers (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add some extra height to your bed or table with these furniture risers. They come in a set of six and are made from a sturdy plastic that can hold even your heaviest furniture. They also have an anti-slip pad on the bottom so they won’t slide around. Choose from black, white, or brown to match your furniture.

14 Class Up Your Kitchen With A Glass Cutting Board That’s Easy To Clean VASUHOME Glass Cutting Board (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cutting boards don’t have to be bland. This glass cutting board comes with a decorative marble slab, classing up your countertop. The actual cutting board is made from tempered glass, so it’s heat and shatter-resistant. It also has little rubber pads on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around.

15 Illuminate Your Yard With These Easy To Care For Solar Powered Lights MAGGIFT Solar Pathway Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Light your walkway or patio with these solar pathway lights, which come in a pack of 12. The lights are attached to a stake that is easy to stick in the soil or grass. The lights have solar panels on top, so they don’t need any batteries. They are also resistant to rain and snow.

16 Save Space In Your Kitchen With A Heat-Resistant Roll-Up Drying Rack Surpahs Over The Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon This handy dish rack rolls up, so it’s easy to put away when not in use. Made from silicone-wrapped steel, the mat can be laid over half of your sink, so your wet dishes have somewhere to drain. The rack is heat-resistant and strong enough to hold your heavy pots and pans.

17 Make Your Bedroom Feel More Like A Hotel Room With These Silk Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Did you know that sleeping on a satin pillowcase can help improve your skin and hair? The smoothness of the fabric reduces tugging on your skin, which helps keeps your skin moisturized (whereas cotton can dry absorb your skin’s natural oils). They can also help reduce split ends in your hair. These pillowcases come in a pack of two and come in 22 colors.

18 Create A Library Anywhere With A Small Bookshelf That’s Made For Your Desk Flexzion Freestanding Desktop Book Shelf Amazon $24 See On Amazon Organize your desk with this small, freestanding bookshelf. The shelf is about a foot tall and has two tiers, so you can store books, office supplies, and anything else on your desk that needs organizing. It’s made from white wood, glass, and plastic, and has an intricate cutout design on the side panels.

19 Update Your Kitchen In Just An Afternoon By Replacing Your Cabinet Hardware HBL' Matte Black Euro Cabinet Pulls Amazon $26 See On Amazon Switching out the handles on your cabinets is a low-cost way to give an updated look to your kitchen. These handles come in a set of up to 30 and include the necessary screws for installation. The ones pictured here have a matte black finish, but they also come in brushed nickel and gold.

20 Upgrade Your Shower Head To Make Mornings Slightly More Magical GURIN High Pressure Rain Shower Head Amazon $21 See On Amazon A good shower head can go a long way in improving your bathroom — and your entire morning. This high-pressure rain shower head has a six-inch circumference and 90 splash nozzles that produce a powerful stream of water that — as the name indicates — feels like standing in the rain. One reviewer even wrote they were “so impressed” with this shower head, they ordered another one for their guest bathroom.

21 Personalize Your Home By Framing Your Favorite Moments And Memories MIMOSA MOMENTS Rose Gold Picture frame Amazon $23 See On Amazon Framing photos around your house is some of the best art you can have. This rose gold picture frame surrounds a large glass panel, which makes any photo you use look like it’s floating. The frame comes in vertical and horizontal orientations, as well as a variety of sizes. It also comes in silver and gold.

22 Use These Apothecary Jars To Perfectly Organize Your Most-Used Bathroom Essentials AOZITA Apothecary Jar Set (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Organize your cotton pads, bath salts, and other bathroom supplies into these clear apothecary jars. The jars come in a set of four and come with pre-printed labels for each jar (of course, you can also make your own). The jars are also made of plastic, so you don’t have to worry about dropping and breaking them.

23 Have More Control Over The Amount Of Light In Your Room With These Decorative Curtain Holdbacks HIKMLK Leaf Shaped Curtain Holdbacks Amazon $15 See On Amazon These bronze curtain holders add a unique touch to your decor with their delicate leaf design. Each curtain holder has two holes for attaching to the wall. All you have to do is pull back your curtains into the holder, which is big enough to hold even the thickest of curtains. They also come in nickel and white.

24 Add A Healthy Dose Of Oxygen To Your Home With An Easy-To-Care-For Houseplant American Plant Exchange Monstera Adansonii Live Plant Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s amazing how much one plant can brighten up your home. This monstera Swiss cheese plant is unique for the holes in each of its leaves. It can grow in low light and can also be used with a hanging pot. Each plant comes wrapped in a plastic sheath, ready to be planted into your favorite pot.

25 Replace Any Outdated Light Fixture With An Artsy Chandelier That’s Bound To Get Compliments Zevnico Modern Mini Crystal Chandelier Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add some dimension to the lighting in your home with this mini chandelier. The metal light fixture is decorated with elegant crystals that reflect light across your ceiling, like a fancier disco ball. Add it to your dining room, entryway, or kitchen. In addition to black, it comes in gold, silver, and white.

26 Update Your Plugs With Smart Plugs That’ll Allow You To Turn Off Electronics With Your Voice Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Turn off your lights or appliances with voice-activated commands using this Amazon smart plug that connects to Alexa. The plug can fit into a three-prong outlet and connects to the Alexa app on your phone in just a few minutes. It also has over 400,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers praising how easy and convenient it is to use.

27 Add An Essential Oil Diffuser To Any Room Without Taking Up A Lot Of Space Airome Bamboo Pluggable Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Essential oil diffusers can be bulky and take up valuable counter space, but this mini diffuser is the size of a night light and plugs directly into an outlet. The diffuser comes with a refillable pad where you can add your favorite oils. It has lights that alternate between eight different colors. It also has an attractive bamboo cover.

28 Clean And Polish Your Wood Furniture With This Spray That Has Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews Guardsman Clean & Polish For Wood Furniture Amazon $11 See On Amazon Wood is a special material that needs its own special cleaning products to keep it intact. This Guardsman Clean & Polish spray cleans and shines your wood furniture, leaving behind a fresh lemon scent. It also protects it from discoloration from UV rays. Use it on your dining table, coffee table, or other wood pieces.

29 Set The Mood By Letting This Alexa Device Play Your Favorite Playlist Whenever And Wherever You Want Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Amazon Echo Dot speaker is small and compact, so it hardly takes up any space. Despite its size, it has all the functions you want out of a smart speaker, including voice-activated commands for music, timers, and other features. It can also connect to audio streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

30 Update The Floors In Your Bathroom With These Waterproof Tile Stickers FGHJU Hexagonal Floor Stickers (10-Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Redoing your floors can be expensive, but these hexagonal floor tile stickers are only $15 (for a pack of 10). The PVC stickers look similar to ceramic tiles, but they stick to your floor with an adhesive backing. The stickers work on wood, laminate, ceramic, and other floor materials. They can also be used on a wall as a backsplash.

31 Add Smart Lights That Can Easily Dim Or Change Color On Command Kasa Smart Bulb Amazon $13 See On Amazon Control the brightness and color of your lightbulbs with your voice. These smart lightbulbs connect to an app on your phone and to Amazon Alexa. You can also use the app to set a timer for the lightbulb, so it automatically turns on or off at a certain time.

32 Hide Television Cords With These Covers To Make Your Home Look Less Cluttered EVEO Wire Covers for Cords Amazon $13 See On Amazon No matter how hard you try, it’s impossible to avoid having a mess of cords from your TV and other electronics. These cord covers can at least hide the mess with a white casing that helps them blend into the wall. Each cover can hold 3-4 wires and can attach to the wall with strong adhesive tape.

33 Take Care Of Crumbs And Residue With A Vacuum Built Just For Your Desktop IGOKOTI Mini Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you spill crumbs on your desk or make a mess on the kitchen counter, this mini vacuum is great for cleaning up small messes. It’s battery-operated, so no cord gets in the way, and it’s compact enough that you can keep it within reach. It’s ideal for hard surfaces like wood or tile.

34 Filter Obnoxious Light Out With A Paper Shade That’s Quick To Install Redi Shade Light Filtering Paper Shade Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add some blinds to your windows without investing too much time and money with these light filtering paper shades. The pleated shades are lightweight and easy to install with an adhesive. They can be cut to fit the exact size of your windows. It also comes with clips so you can raise them to let light in.

35 Add Some Privacy By Using Window Film That’ll Still Let Some Outdoor Light In Finnez Rainbow Privacy Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add some privacy to your windows without blocking out the natural light. This privacy window film is a clear sticker with a design that filters light into a colorful kaleidoscope pattern. It also blocks out UV rays to protect against sun damage to your furniture. It’s also easy to cut down to the size of your window.

36 Change Up Your Backsplash Easily With These Popular Stick-On Tiles Art3d Premium Stick On Backsplash Tiles Amazon $30 See On Amazon Update your kitchen’s look quickly and affordably with these stick-on backsplash tiles. The tiles are technically stickers that peel off to reveal an adhesive. They can also be cut to fit your wall space. The vinyl tiles are three-dimensional, so they don’t have a flat look on your wall.

37 Create A Chalkboard Wall To Make Your To-Do List Far Less Forgettable Krylon Chalkboard Paint Amazon $25 See On Amazon Turn any wall or surface into a writing surface with this chalkboard paint. The paint creates a slate-like surface that you can write on and erase, just like you would a regular chalkboard. Paint it on your kitchen wall to create a big to-do list, or on a table for an easy drawing surface.

38 Make Anything A Magnet With This Easy-To-Use Magnetic Tape Master Magnetics Flexible Magnetic Tape Amazon $8 See On Amazon This roll of magnet strips is 15 feet long, so you can cut out tons of magnets both big and small. The strip has an adhesive on one side, so you can stick it onto whatever surface you need. Use it to decorate your fridge, hang posters in a classroom, or organize your workspace. You can even make your own magnetic wall hangings for kitchen knives or utensils. The magnet pieces hold six pounds per foot.

39 Organize The Space Under Your Sink With An Expandable Shelf That’ll Secure Your Cleaning Products Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon The space below your bathroom or kitchen sink can be tricky to organize because there are often pipes in the way. This expandable shelf has a unique U-shape designed specifically to go around those pipes. Put cleaning products or toiletries on the raised shelf as well as the space underneath it. The shelf can be adjusted for width, depth, and height.

40 Add More Light To Your Home With A Night Light That Works On A Motion Sensor myCozyLite Smart Movement Sensor Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon These motion sensor night lights are handy for putting in your bathroom, kitchen, or other room you might walk through in the middle of the night. The light sensor detects motion up to 10 feet away and automatically turns off after 25 seconds of inactivity. It comes in four hues, including red, blue, amber, and white.

41 Create More Room For Towels And Robes With These Adhesive Hooks DELITON Adhesive Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of adhesive hooks is versatile. They can be used for anything from towels to purses. They also have a sleek, modern design with a flat hook that has rounded edges. Just peel off the adhesive cover on the back of the hook to attach them to the wall.

42 Upgrade Your Bathroom With A Toilet Paper Holder With A Rustic, Built-In Shelf Elibbren Industrial Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon As a bathroom accessory, this toilet paper roll holder is pulling double duty, as it doubles as a shelf to hold your phone, a candle, or any other bathroom must-haves. The holder comes with all the screws necessary to attach it to your wall and is quick to install. The shelf is wooden while the arm looks like an exposed pipe, giving it a rustic farmhouse look.

43 Add An Accent Wall To Any Bedroom Easily With Peel And Stick Wallpaper NuWallpaper Peel & Stick Wallpaper Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wallpaper can cost hundreds of dollars, but this peel and stick wallpaper is less than $25 for 30 square feet. It has a modern gray and white floral design that instantly updates your home’s decor. It’s also easy to remove if you decide to take it down, and won’t leave behind a sticky residue.

44 Create A Home For All Of Your Water Bottles To Help You Avoid Losing Lids YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Water bottles are an awkward shape, so they don’t always fit neatly in a cabinet. This water bottle organizer has a three-tier shelf designed for storing water bottles on their side. The shelves can be adjusted by moving them up or down. It’s easy to put together and doesn’t require any special tools.