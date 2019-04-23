30 Wedding Gift Ideas For Your Eco-Friendliest Friend

When wedding season hits and you suddenly need gift ideas for every couple you’ve ever met, who are you going to call? The eco-friendly gift industry, of course. Yes, the best advice is to always stick to the registry, but what if everything out of your price range is taken? These wedding gift ideas are also environmentally friendly. Better yet, the gifts on this list are beautiful whether your friends are hippies who regularly hike under the stars, or urban sophisticates who love lattes and jet-setting. Eco-friendly wedding gifts are everywhere these days, so it's a matter of your budget and their taste.

A word of warning: just because a product says it's eco-friendly doesn't necessarily mean it has the credentials to back it up. Look for certifications and do your research. Certified B companies have passed rigorous testing on their environmental performance to earn their membership, for instance. And if something says it “contains” sustainable materials but they only make up a tiny percentage of the whole, they're probably not as green as they might look. Fortunately, eco-friendly gifts are trendy in a big way right now — whether you're purchasing for a lavish-lifestyle couple with a house and garden fill or newlyweds with a tiny apartment and a windowsill garden. Get ready to be the hit of the post-wedding thank-you note session.

1 A Sweet Bug Hotel Insect and Bee Hotel Etsy $50.53 See On Etsy This bug hotel is made without pesticides or chemicals and uses bamboo tubing to provide a sweet home for bees and bugs in a new garden.

2 This Gorgeous Fair Trade Bowl Turquoise Stripe Large Deep Bowl $80 See On Greenheart Shop This fair trade ceramic bowl is made by local artists in a Tunisian artisan studio. The studio offers education opportunities and free transportation to the community.

3 Recycled Glass Wine Goblets Recycled Glassware Double Old Fashioned $42 See On West Elm This drink set is made from recycled glass. Cheers to keeping it green.

4 A Glam Compost Pot Decorative Ceramic Compost Keeper Earth Easy Nobody says composting has to be ugly; this ceramic pot can hold kitchen scraps before they're ready to go outside for composting. $41.95 See On Earth Easy Nobody says composting has to be ugly; this ceramic pot can hold kitchen scraps before they're ready to go outside for composting.

5 A Fair Trade Bedspread Kantha Bedspread Fairtrade Winds $150 See On Fair Trade Winds Made with sustainable materials using ancient traditional techniques by a fair trade initiative in India, this bedspread will keep newlyweds warm all night long.

6 A Recycled Steel Pizza Cutter Recycled Steel Pizza Cutter Uncommon Goods $66 See On Uncommon Goods Handmade in Vermont, this pizza cutter uses recycled steel to make cutting up your pepperoni a breeze.

7 Two Delightful Reusable Coffee Cups KeepCup Thermal $30 See On KeepCup These reusable, insulated tumblers are made for newlyweds to grab their coffee without needing a plastic cup.

8 Recycled Glass Vases Recycled Glass Vase Collection Pottery Barn Varying in size from small to large ($119.00), these recycled glass vases make for picturesque and eco-friendly gifts. $40.99 See On Pottery Barn Varying in size from small to large, these recycled glass vases make for picturesque and eco-friendly gifts.

9 Eco-Friendly Luggage Samsonite ECO-NU Expandable Spinner Case Samsonite Perfect for honeymooning, this 29-inch Samsonite case is made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. $147.99 See On Samonsite Perfect for honeymooning, this 29-inch Samsonite case is made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

10 A Patterned Lantern Botanical Lantern Fairtrade Winds This lantern, made of partially recycled iron, just needs a candle inside to shed a glorious glow. $24 See On Fairtrade Winds This lantern, made of partially recycled iron, just needs a candle inside to shed a glorious glow.

11 Zero Waste Travel Cutlery Sets Portable Cutlery Set Etsy $0 See On Etsy A paired set of these zero-waste cutlery kits make for adorable travel companions for two.

12 Recycled Coasters Ripped Coasters Etsy Even if the newlywed twosome have never been near skateboards in their lives, they'll love these recycled skateboard coaster sets. $40 See On Etsy Even if the newlywed twosome have never been near skateboards in their lives, they'll love these recycled skateboard coaster sets.

13 Bamboo Bowls Bamboo 7-Piece Nesting Bowl Set Food52 $80 See On Food52 As a replacement for plastic and other materials, these sustainable bamboo bowls are excellent additions to the kitchen — and can last for years.

14 Indoor Gardening Garden Jars - Herbs modern sprout $20 See On Modern Sprout These four "grow kits" for herbs allow people who've never had a plant they didn't kill to produce a flourishing kitchen garden — complete with its own watering system.

15 A Sustainable Mini Speaker House Of Marley Mini Bluetooth Speaker Earthgood This little speaker is made entirely of recycled materials, including bamboo, PET and cotton, and for every purchase Earthgood plants a tree. $179.99 See On Earthgood This little speaker is made entirely of recycled materials, including bamboo, PET and cotton, and for every purchase Earthgood plants a tree.

16 A Celebration Candle Celebration Candle Gift Set Prosperity Candle Prosperity candles are made of eco-friendly soy and coconut wax by female refugees in the US. A celebration set will contain the story of the woman who poured the candles, too. $38 See On Prosperity Candle Prosperity candles are made of eco-friendly soy and coconut wax by female refugees in the U.S. A celebration set will contain the story of the woman who poured the candles, too.

17 Organic Robes Repurposed Cotton Sari Robe Uncommon Goods $50 See On Uncommon Goods These recycled cotton robes are handmade using eco-friendly techniques and make for a spectacular lounging-around gift.

18 A Hemp Cooking Apron Denim Apron Bambu Home Made from 80 percent hemp, a sustainable crop, this kitchen apron will withstand the hardiest of stains. $28 See On Bambu Home Made from 80% hemp, a sustainable crop, this kitchen apron will withstand the hardiest of stains.

19 Recycled Wood Bread Boards Reclaimed Wood Bread Boards Etsy These bread boards are constructed from vintage French wood from the 1970s and 80s, making them both eco-friendly and one-of-a-kind. $170 See On Etsy These bread boards are constructed from vintage French wood from the 1970s and '80s, making them both eco-friendly and one-of-a-kind.

20 Online Vegetarian Cooking Class Homemade Focaccia Bread 101 Cozymeal $29 See On Cozymeal For those who like experiences over items, an online vegetarian cooking class is the perfect gift for breaking in a new kitchen.

21 Organic Soap Mind and Body Wash Refillable Glass Bathing Culture $35 See On Bathing Culture Bathing Culture makes plant-based, water-free soaps in reusable (and super stylish) glass containers. Perfect to dress up a newlyweds bathroom.

22 Bamboo Sheets Classic Bamboo Bed Sheet Set Cariloha $179 See On Cariloha These bamboo sheets are sustainably made to last and will make for a soft nest for new love birds.

23 A Toilet-Paper Saving Bidet TUSHY Spa 3.0 Tushy $119 See On Tushy A home bidet isn’t just the lap of luxury, it’s the unlikely face of sustainability. Using water saves a ton of toilet paper every year, and will step up your newlywed’s bathroom.

24 An Organic Tea Set Organic Teas 12 Tea Sampler David's Tea $24.50 See On David's Tea These organic teas are made with ethically sourced herbs as part of the Ethical Tea Partnership, with recyclable, minimal packaging. Warm up their kitchen and save the planet.

25 A Grow-Your-Own Mushroom Kit Pink Oyster Grow Kit Nearby Naturals $40 See On Nearby Naturals A grow-your-own mushroom kit is a hobby and a snack all in one. Give your bride something to do — and something to eat.

26 Zero-Waste Baking Set Zero Waste Baker's Bundle Net Zero Co. $80 See On Net Zero Co. This zero-waste kitchen set contains reusable sandwich bags and containers for produce and leftovers. Give the gift that keeps on giving.

27 A Set Of Vibrant Reusable Shopping Bags Standard Baggu Set of Three Baggu $36 See On Baggu Who said sustainability can’t be stylish? A set of patterned reusable shopping bags will let your eco-friendly bride shop in style.

28 Reusable Sandwich Bags Starter Kit Seven Pack Stasher $75 See On Stasher This colorful set of reusable plastic bags will dress up your bride’s lunch and keep all their bulk nuts and dried fruits fresh.

29 A Sparkling Water Machine AARKE Carbonator II Amazon A Soda Stream, but make it fancy. $199 See On Amazon A home carbonator means endless seltzer with none of the packaging. Nix one-time use metals and let the good times roll.

30 A Rescued Produce Delivery Membership Full Organic Harvest Hungry Harvest $34 See On Hungry Harvest A sustainable produce subscription saves produce from food waste, and your bride a trip to the grocery store.

Additional reporting by Griffin Wynne.