26 Weird Bras & Underwear That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

Let’s chat about bras and underwear. Sometimes, it’s easy to get nice and comfy with your tried-and-true neutral classics. I’m talking about the cozy bulk-packs of your favorites, whether they’re comfortable or designed in a style that always makes you feel your best. Sticking to those is totally fine — but if you’re hoping to explore out of the box, check out all of the weird bras and underwear that are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. The ones listed here are affordable, so you can go ahead and test out some funny, funky, and practical new pieces.

Seriously: There are so many fun options on this list for whatever style makes you feel your best. I’ve even found a converter bra strap that offers a comfy solution to low-back tops or dresses. There are also tons of cozy bras for lounging or going out, including a three-pack of unlined, breathable cotton bras for under $25 that tons of reviewers swear by. (Plus, they each have a front-clasp closure that just makes things easier, right?)

You’ll also find plenty of bra options for plunging necklines, including a convertible bra that so many reviewers love for wedding dresses. This list is even full of unique underwear, including a pack of high-waisted options with pockets for small valuables (like your passport). And if you’re looking for something super fun and unique, there’s a pair of cat underwear that’s decorated with cat ears.

I’m not saying you should forget your go-to bras and underwear (it can take years to find those favorites). But this list offers tons options that could be unique additions to your wardrobe — if that’s something you’re looking for.

1 A Pack Of High-Waisted Underwear With Hidden Pockets For Travel Barbra’s Women’s Travel Pocket Underwear Girdle Briefs Amazon $17 See On Amazon So many reviewers love this pack of high-waisted underwear for keeping their passports safe while they travel, thanks to the hidden zipper pocket in the front. They’re made of a microfiber nylon and stretchy spandex blend fabric — and one reviewer wrote, “I love them. They are supportive and discreet.” Available sizes: Small — Medium

Available colors: One variety-colored pack

2 The Petal-Shaped Sticky Bras With Transparent Tabs FLORENCE IISA Sticky Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon If push-up bras make you feel best, these petal-shaped nipple covers have unique transparent sticky tabs that mimic them. They’re waterproof as well as reusable, and the transparent tabs can be cut down to wear with a low-cut top or dress. The tabs make them stand out from other nipple covers, and tons of reviewers say they’re coming back to buy more. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: Beige

3 This Pack Of Moisture-Wicking Workout Thong Pack Balanced Tech Quick Dry Breathable Seamless Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon A thong may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to workout underwear — but some folks, swear by it. These moisture-wicking thongs have over 1,000 five-star ratings — and one reviewer raved, “Been wearing these for every workout since I bought them. They’re great.” They’re quick-drying and come in plenty of unique color pairings, including pink, blue, bright green, multi-colored, and more. (They also come in various neutral tones.) Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

4 A Mega-Pack Of Tape That Will Replace Your Uncomfortable Bras Boobs Tape - Breast Lift Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of finding a no-show bra in your closet, reach for this mega-pack of bra tape that’s only $10. The pack includes a roll of breathable and waterproof cotton-blend tape and 10 nipple covers. It’s easy to apply, and one reviewer loved it so much that they raved, “I will buy this tape forever.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: Beige

5 This Bra With A Plunging U-Shape For Low-Cut Tops & Dresses Nanier Deep U Push Up Multi-Way Convertible Plunge Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This $17 bra is perfect to wear with your plunging neckline dresses and tops, all thanks to the deep U-shaped front. The straps can be adjusted in seven different ways, including crisscross and halter. The bra even comes in luxe red and deep purple shades. Available sizes: 32A — 42D

Available colors: 6

6 These Lightweight, High-Waisted Lace Shorts With Pockets Xuvozta Lace Undershorts High-Waisted Boy Shorts Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you love wearing bike shorts under skirts or dresses to help prevent chafing, grab these lace shorts that are designed for exactly that purpose. Unlike traditional bike shorts, the modal and spandex blend fabric is thin and lightweight. Plus, they have pockets and chic lace trim. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

7 These Pastel-Colored Underwear With Hidden Zippered Pockets ToBeInStyle Women's High Waist Front Zipper Pocket Underwear Girdles Amazon $25 See On Amazon These pairs of pocket-front underwear have embroidered details on the fronts and zipper pockets to hold your small valuables. If you don’t love the zippers, there are also mesh-pocket options that don’t have. They’re high-waisted and come in pastels or neutrals, and they come in a six-pack to have you covered during your next trip. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 5

8 A U-Shaped Plunging Bra With An Extra Strap For The Perfect Fit ZUKULIFE Essentials Deep U Multi-Way Push Up Convertible Low Cut Plunge Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Wrap the extra strap of this U-shaped multi-way plunging bra to adjust how the padded cups sit for a fit that feels right for you. The shoulder straps are fully adjustable, and one reviewer raved, “My new favorite bra! For the price, you get a convertible bra that really works as advertised!” Available sizes: 32A — 42D

Available colors: 9

9 This Longline Bra With Mesh Accents & No Underwire Plunge Bralettes for Women Padded Lace Longline Bra Camisole Amazon $25 See On Amazon This longline bra is a comfy option that also has mesh accents, and the best part — no underwire. The mesh details line the V-neck front, and the longline design is seamless. Many reviewers like the scoop back for low-back tops, and it comes in the best colors like pastel pink and even lace options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

10 These Seamless Boy Shorts With Removable Padding KIWI RATA Womens Seamless Butt Lifter Amazon $15 See On Amazon These padded boy shorts are a more structured option, but they also feature lace trim at the bottom. Many reviewers love that they’re under $15, and they’re super versatile because you can easily remove the soft foam padding for two styles of underwear. One reviewer raved about them and advised, “Don’t think about it. Buy it.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

11 This Cat Underwear With Sewn-On Ears Ababalaya Funny Panties Amazon $9 See On Amazon I mean, cat underwear? Yes. Cat underwear with ears? For sure — let’s go all out. This soft and breathable underwear that’s made with polyester and cotton doesn’t only come in a cat print. Grab a pair as a funny gift or even for yourself and choose from a cat, dog, tiger, fox, even an owl, and more. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 12

12 This Seemingly Magic Instant-Growing Underwear Archie Mcphee Instant Underpants Amazon $7 See On Amazon These underwear come super compacted in a little retro tin for a unique gift, but reviewers have also written that they’re also kind of practical for tucking extra underwear into a small bag. This underwear expands in water, and one reviewer who bought it as a gift said they’re “totally worth” the $7 price tag. Available sizes: Medium

Available colors: White

13 A Comfy Cotton Front-Clasp Bra For The Ultimate Lounge Moment Fruit of the Loom Women's Front Closure Cotton Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon You don’t even have to reach around and fumble with a clasp with this pack of comfy cotton unlined bras, because they all have a front closures. These bras are so soft and stretchy and even free of underwire, and they’re made with cotton that’s breathable (along with some stretchy spandex). Basically, they’re ideal when you want the ultimate cozy lounge moment. Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available colors: 17

14 This Plunging Bra That So Many Reviewers Love For Wedding Dresses Maidenform Sexy Plunge Convertible Bra-Fully Adjustable Amazon $28 See On Amazon So many reviewers wore this plunging convertible bra under their strapless wedding dresses with plunging necklines and low backs — and one customer wrote, “I needed something to wear with my strapless, low back, wedding gown and this is the only bra that did the trick!” Even if you’re not wearing a wedding dress, this lightly padded bra will work with pretty much any dress or top you have since you can change the straps to fit various necklines. Available sizes: 2 — 15

Available colors: 2

15 A Silicone Adhesive Bra That Reviewers Say You Can Wear All Day Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon One reviewer wore this 100% silicone adhesive bra for her wedding day and honeymoon and swears by its durable adhesive that lasts all day. Thousands of other reviewers agree, and this bra has over 12,500 five-star ratings. It has a clasp closure, comes with silicone nipple covers, and it's only $20. Available sizes: A — F

Available colors: 4

16 A Plunging Adhesive Bra That’s Completely Backless FANELIK Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push Up Silicone Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This plunging bra looks like any other strapless bra — except it has adhesive sides, so it’s completely backless. Unlike a lot of stick-on bras, this one is a little more eco-friendly because it’s washable and reusable (yes, it still keeps its stickiness). Plus, because it’s an open-back design, you don’t have to worry about a constricting strap. Available sizes: A — E

Available colors: 2

17 The Front-Closure Bra With A Shiny Metallic Print Carole Martin Full-Freedom Front Closure Wireless Comfort Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wireless bra has a shiny metallic design that gives all the retro vibes (especially that ‘70s brown color option) — but it’s also unlined and super comfy, thanks to its nylon and spandex build. It features easy-to-use front clasps, and there are over 4,500 five-star rating backing it. Plus, the bra comes in beige, white, brown, pastel pink, black, and blue. Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available colors: 6

18 This Wire-Free Contour Bra With Straps Adjustable In The Front Warner's No Side Effects Wire-Free Contour Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon In my opinion, the best parts of this contour bra are the straps that are adjustable in the front (instead of the back). Don’t get me wrong: There are plenty of other details that help this bra have over 9,500 five-star ratings, including a wire-free design, the machine-washable fabric, and of course, the non-elastic fabric on the sides that shouldn’t dig into your skin. Available sizes: 34A — 40DD

Available colors: 18

19 These Breathable Modal Boyshorts With 2 Secret Pockets H&R Underwear with Secret Pocket Panties Amazon $18 See On Amazon These boyshort-style panties provide a little extra coverage, but they’re still soft and breathable thanks to the silky modal fabric build. They come in a two-pack for under $20, and the two low-profile zipper pockets let you store small and valuable items. Plus, reviewers love that they don’t ride up. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: Black

20 The Easy Bra Converter That Hooks To Your Bra Clasps Maidenform Plus Size Low Back Bra Converter Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can attach this converter bra strap to any bra with clasps and adjust it around your waist for the perfect low-back moment with your outfit. It’s stretchy, so you can adjust it to sit low enough for even the lowest-back style you own — and one reviewer raved, “Perfect quick fix for super low back clothing.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

21 A Front-Closure Bra That Improves Your Posture DELIMIRA Full Coverage Front Closure Wire Free Back Support Posture Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This bra has a unique snap-front design, and it aims to provide extra support in the back (plus, it’ll be so much easier to hook, and that’s always a win). The stretchy X-back straps are super adjustable, and this bra even comes in leopard prints and fun bright colors. Available sizes: 34B — 48E

Available colors: 24

22 A Sports Bra With Phone Pocket & A Unique Slot For Your Earbuds QUEENIEKE Medium Support Back Pocket Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This racerback sports bra has tons of great features that you might look for in a medium-support sports bra (including removable pads), but it also has a handy phone pocket in the back. Plus, there’s a unique slot to thread your earbud or headphone cord through so they don’t bounce everywhere while you work out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

23 A High-Neck Lace Bralette That’s Comfy Enough To Be Loungewear Mae Women's High-Neck Lace Bralette Amazon $10 See On Amazon This high-neck lace bralette is comfy enough to pair with your favorite cozy pants for a stylish lounge vibe. It has a sheer top with scalloped details throughout, and the T-strap design features an open back — but don't worry it also holds up in the washing machine. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 2

24 These Waterproof Silicone Nipple Covers With A Protective Carrying Case FJYQOP Silicone Nipple Covers Amazon $13 See On Amazon These medical-grade and hypoallergenic silicone nipple covers come in a five-pack for under $15, and the thing that’s really skyrocketing their popularity with many reviewers is their handy and protective carrying case. These nipple covers are reusable, and one reviewer raved, “Super comfortable and sticky. They didn’t budge once.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

25 This Super Sleek Wireless Bra With Breathable Pads PRETTYWELL Comfortable Bras Amazon $24 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this wireless bra is so soft and seamless that it feels like a “second skin.” It has a super sleek design that comes with breathable pads. The best part? The comfy back is free of metal clasps that dig into your back, and it can be pulled on and off. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7