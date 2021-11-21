26 Weird Bras & Underwear That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

Let’s chat about bras and underwear. Sometimes, it’s easy to get nice and comfy with your tried-and-true neutral classics. I’m talking about the cozy bulk-packs of your favorites, whether they’re comfortable or designed in a style that always makes you feel your best. Sticking to those is totally fine — but if you’re hoping to explore out of the box, check out all of the weird bras and underwear that are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. The ones listed here are affordable, so you can go ahead and test out some funny, funky, and practical new pieces.
Seriously: There are
so many fun options on this list for whatever style makes you feel your best. I’ve even found a converter bra strap that offers a comfy solution to low-back tops or dresses. There are also tons of cozy bras for lounging or going out, including a three-pack of unlined, breathable cotton bras for under $25 that tons of reviewers swear by. (Plus, they each have a front-clasp closure that just makes things easier, right?)
You’ll also find plenty of bra options for plunging necklines, including a convertible bra that so many reviewers love for wedding dresses. This list is even full of unique underwear, including a pack of high-waisted options with pockets for small valuables (like your passport). And if you’re looking for something super fun and unique, there’s a pair of cat underwear that’s decorated with cat ears.
I’m not saying you should forget your go-to bras and underwear (it can take years to find those favorites). But this list offers tons options that could be unique additions to your wardrobe — if that’s something you’re looking for.
1 A Pack Of High-Waisted Underwear With Hidden Pockets For Travel
So many reviewers love this pack of
high-waisted underwear for keeping their passports safe while they travel, thanks to the hidden zipper pocket in the front. They’re made of a microfiber nylon and stretchy spandex blend fabric — and one reviewer wrote, “I love them. They are supportive and discreet.” Available sizes: Small — Medium Available colors: One variety-colored pack 2 The Petal-Shaped Sticky Bras With Transparent Tabs
If push-up bras make you feel best, these
petal-shaped nipple covers have unique transparent sticky tabs that mimic them. They’re waterproof as well as reusable, and the transparent tabs can be cut down to wear with a low-cut top or dress. The tabs make them stand out from other nipple covers, and tons of reviewers say they’re coming back to buy more. Available sizes: One size Available colors: Beige 3 This Pack Of Moisture-Wicking Workout Thong Pack
A thong may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to workout underwear — but some folks, swear by it. These moisture-wicking thongs have over 1,000 five-star ratings — and one reviewer raved, “Been wearing these for every workout since I bought them. They’re great.” They’re
quick-drying and come in plenty of unique color pairings, including pink, blue, bright green, multi-colored, and more. (They also come in various neutral tones.) Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 17 4 A Mega-Pack Of Tape That Will Replace Your Uncomfortable Bras
Instead of finding a no-show bra in your closet, reach for this
mega-pack of bra tape that’s only $10. The pack includes a roll of breathable and waterproof cotton-blend tape and 10 nipple covers. It’s easy to apply, and one reviewer loved it so much that they raved, “I will buy this tape forever.” Available sizes: One size Available colors: Beige 5 This Bra With A Plunging U-Shape For Low-Cut Tops & Dresses
This
$17 bra is perfect to wear with your plunging neckline dresses and tops, all thanks to the deep U-shaped front. The straps can be adjusted in seven different ways, including crisscross and halter. The bra even comes in luxe red and deep purple shades. Available sizes: 32A — 42D Available colors: 6 6 These Lightweight, High-Waisted Lace Shorts With Pockets
If you love wearing bike shorts under skirts or dresses to help prevent chafing, grab these
lace shorts that are designed for exactly that purpose. Unlike traditional bike shorts, the modal and spandex blend fabric is thin and lightweight. Plus, they have pockets and chic lace trim. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 5 7 These Pastel-Colored Underwear With Hidden Zippered Pockets
These pairs of
pocket-front underwear have embroidered details on the fronts and zipper pockets to hold your small valuables. If you don’t love the zippers, there are also mesh-pocket options that don’t have. They’re high-waisted and come in pastels or neutrals, and they come in a six-pack to have you covered during your next trip. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large Available colors: 5 8 A U-Shaped Plunging Bra With An Extra Strap For The Perfect Fit
Wrap the extra strap of this U-shaped
multi-way plunging bra to adjust how the padded cups sit for a fit that feels right for you. The shoulder straps are fully adjustable, and one reviewer raved, “My new favorite bra! For the price, you get a convertible bra that really works as advertised!” Available sizes: 32A — 42D Available colors: 9 9 This Longline Bra With Mesh Accents & No Underwire
This
longline bra is a comfy option that also has mesh accents, and the best part — no underwire. The mesh details line the V-neck front, and the longline design is seamless. Many reviewers like the scoop back for low-back tops, and it comes in the best colors like pastel pink and even lace options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 13 10 These Seamless Boy Shorts With Removable Padding
These
padded boy shorts are a more structured option, but they also feature lace trim at the bottom. Many reviewers love that they’re under $15, and they’re super versatile because you can easily remove the soft foam padding for two styles of underwear. One reviewer raved about them and advised, “Don’t think about it. Buy it.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 14 11 This Cat Underwear With Sewn-On Ears
I mean, cat underwear? Yes. Cat underwear with ears? For sure — let’s go all out. This
soft and breathable underwear that’s made with polyester and cotton doesn’t only come in a cat print. Grab a pair as a funny gift or even for yourself and choose from a cat, dog, tiger, fox, even an owl, and more. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 12 12 This Seemingly Magic Instant-Growing Underwear These underwear come super compacted in a little retro tin for a unique gift, but reviewers have also written that they’re also kind of practical for tucking extra underwear into a small bag. This underwear expands in water, and one reviewer who bought it as a gift said they’re “totally worth” the $7 price tag. Available sizes: Medium Available colors: White 13 A Comfy Cotton Front-Clasp Bra For The Ultimate Lounge Moment
You don’t even have to reach around and fumble with a clasp with this
pack of comfy cotton unlined bras, because they all have a front closures. These bras are so soft and stretchy and even free of underwire, and they’re made with cotton that’s breathable (along with some stretchy spandex). Basically, they’re ideal when you want the ultimate cozy lounge moment. Available sizes: 34 — 48 Available colors: 17 14 This Plunging Bra That So Many Reviewers Love For Wedding Dresses
So many reviewers wore this
plunging convertible bra under their strapless wedding dresses with plunging necklines and low backs — and one customer wrote, “I needed something to wear with my strapless, low back, wedding gown and this is the only bra that did the trick!” Even if you’re not wearing a wedding dress, this lightly padded bra will work with pretty much any dress or top you have since you can change the straps to fit various necklines. Available sizes: 2 — 15 Available colors: 2 15 A Silicone Adhesive Bra That Reviewers Say You Can Wear All Day
One reviewer wore this
100% silicone adhesive bra for her wedding day and honeymoon and swears by its durable adhesive that lasts all day. Thousands of other reviewers agree, and this bra has over 12,500 five-star ratings. It has a clasp closure, comes with silicone nipple covers, and it's only $20. Available sizes: A — F Available colors: 4 16 A Plunging Adhesive Bra That’s Completely Backless
This
plunging bra looks like any other strapless bra — except it has adhesive sides, so it’s completely backless. Unlike a lot of stick-on bras, this one is a little more eco-friendly because it’s washable and reusable (yes, it still keeps its stickiness). Plus, because it’s an open-back design, you don’t have to worry about a constricting strap. Available sizes: A — E Available colors: 2 17 The Front-Closure Bra With A Shiny Metallic Print
This
wireless bra has a shiny metallic design that gives all the retro vibes (especially that ‘70s brown color option) — but it’s also unlined and super comfy, thanks to its nylon and spandex build. It features easy-to-use front clasps, and there are over 4,500 five-star rating backing it. Plus, the bra comes in beige, white, brown, pastel pink, black, and blue. Available sizes: 34 — 48 Available colors: 6 18 This Wire-Free Contour Bra With Straps Adjustable In The Front
In my opinion, the best parts of this
contour bra are the straps that are adjustable in the front (instead of the back). Don’t get me wrong: There are plenty of other details that help this bra have over 9,500 five-star ratings, including a wire-free design, the machine-washable fabric, and of course, the non-elastic fabric on the sides that shouldn’t dig into your skin. Available sizes: 34A — 40DD Available colors: 18 19 These Breathable Modal Boyshorts With 2 Secret Pockets
These
boyshort-style panties provide a little extra coverage, but they’re still soft and breathable thanks to the silky modal fabric build. They come in a two-pack for under $20, and the two low-profile zipper pockets let you store small and valuable items. Plus, reviewers love that they don’t ride up. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: Black 20 The Easy Bra Converter That Hooks To Your Bra Clasps
You can attach this
converter bra strap to any bra with clasps and adjust it around your waist for the perfect low-back moment with your outfit. It’s stretchy, so you can adjust it to sit low enough for even the lowest-back style you own — and one reviewer raved, “Perfect quick fix for super low back clothing.” Available sizes: One size Available colors: 2 21 A Front-Closure Bra That Improves Your Posture This bra has a unique snap-front design, and it aims to provide extra support in the back (plus, it’ll be so much easier to hook, and that’s always a win). The stretchy X-back straps are super adjustable, and this bra even comes in leopard prints and fun bright colors. Available sizes: 34B — 48E Available colors: 24 22 A Sports Bra With Phone Pocket & A Unique Slot For Your Earbuds
This
racerback sports bra has tons of great features that you might look for in a medium-support sports bra (including removable pads), but it also has a handy phone pocket in the back. Plus, there’s a unique slot to thread your earbud or headphone cord through so they don’t bounce everywhere while you work out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 26 23 A High-Neck Lace Bralette That’s Comfy Enough To Be Loungewear
This
high-neck lace bralette is comfy enough to pair with your favorite cozy pants for a stylish lounge vibe. It has a sheer top with scalloped details throughout, and the T-strap design features an open back — but don't worry it also holds up in the washing machine. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 2 24 These Waterproof Silicone Nipple Covers With A Protective Carrying Case
These medical-grade and hypoallergenic
silicone nipple covers come in a five-pack for under $15, and the thing that’s really skyrocketing their popularity with many reviewers is their handy and protective carrying case. These nipple covers are reusable, and one reviewer raved, “Super comfortable and sticky. They didn’t budge once.” Available sizes: One size Available colors: 3 25 This Super Sleek Wireless Bra With Breathable Pads
One reviewer wrote that this
wireless bra is so soft and seamless that it feels like a “second skin.” It has a super sleek design that comes with breathable pads. The best part? The comfy back is free of metal clasps that dig into your back, and it can be pulled on and off. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 7 26 This Bike-Short Style Underwear That Reviewers Are Stocking Up On
Over 1,900 customers have given these
bike-short-style underwear five-star reviews. Why? The smooth, lightweight, and seamless nylon-blend fabric helps prevents chafing under skirts and dresses. One reviewer wrote, “Will buy a couple of more pairs so I can finally start wearing the dresses in my closet.” Available sizes: 5 — 10 Available colors: 21