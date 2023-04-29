30 Weird-But-Genius Backyard Hacks You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Whether you’re hosting this year’s backyard bash or simply want to create a private outdoor oasis and enjoy some quiet time in the sun, upgrading your backyard can quickly become overwhelming. Thankfully, you don’t need to enlist contractors, electricians, and landscapers to make some seriously fabulous and easy changes. Instead, there are plenty of strange, yet genius hacks for upgrading your outdoor spaces that are affordable and low-fuss.

It may be as simple as hiding a cable box with a decorative boulder or investing in some simple outdoor lighting to brighten up the place at night. Whatever your style or budget, there’s something on this list for everyone.

1 Construct A Privacy Fence With Artificial Ivy DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Wall Screen Amazon $43 See on Amazon Protect your privacy and enhance the look of your balcony or fence by making a barrier out of this artificial ivy. The realistic-looking leaves are densely spaced, so they can block out light and prying eyes without obstructing airflow, thanks to the open-net backing. The vines are made of durable plastic and polyester, so they’re easy to clean and will maintain their fresh green color year-round. It’s easy to trim them to the size or shape you need and they can be easily installed with zip ties or tape.

2 Hang Colorful Drapes Around A Pergola For A Cabana Feel Exclusive Home Cabana Solid Indoor/Outdoor Curtain Panel Amazon $24 See on Amazon Achieve a luxe cabana vibe in your own backyard with these beautiful curtain panels. Made of heavy-duty polyester, they’re weather-resistant and protect against UV rays, making them suitable for outdoor settings. Their grommets are matte silver and rustproof — a perfect finishing touch for any patio, lanai, porch, or other alfresco situation. They’re simple, elegant, and available in 19 different colors.

3 Add A Splash Pad For Commitment-Free Cooling Off Raxurt Splash Pad Amazon $33 See on Amazon Keep your fur babies (or baby-babies) cool on hot summer days without any help from the beach or a pool with this splash pad. It’s made of a thick material that can withstand heavy use and is conveniently slip-resistant. Connect it to your garden hose and control the pressure and water height as you’d like.

4 Think Outside Of The Box With Outdoor Lighting & Add A Chandelier HEAGEERO Outdoor Battery Operated Chandelier Amazon $20 See on Amazon Your home is your castle, so treat it that way and bring some luxury to your outdoor area with this battery-operated chandelier. It’s designed with 180 super-bright LED lights that give off warm white light, and the arms can be bent into whatever shape you’d like. It has eight modes and can be operated by a manual switch or with the included remote control.

5 Light Pathways With Glow-In-The-Dark Rocks Blibly Solar Garden Lights Amazon $37 See on Amazon For something a little different, light your path and bring a glow to your grass with these glow-in-the-dark rocks. They’re 100% solar-powered and provide six to eight hours of illumination. They can light up in one of 16 colors and come with a remote control.

6 Keep Bugs Outside With These Magnetic Screen Doors Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $23 See on Amazon Delivering lemonade and grilling supplies to the porch is much easier if you don’t have to stop and open the door. This magnetic screen door keeps bugs out, opening with just a nudge. It closes automatically behind you, sealing with 26 strong magnets like magic. Quick to install, it’s made of heavy-duty mesh and is strong enough to withstand heavy use.

7 Illuminate Your Patio Umbrella So You Can Talk Through The Night Brilliant Evolution LED Umbrella Light Amazon $19 See on Amazon Just because the sun has called it a night doesn’t mean you have to. This patio light slips easily over your umbrella post, so you can stay up chatting long after the sun has gone to bed. It’s super easy to install, with built-in clamps that adjust to whatever width pole you need, and it comes with a wireless remote so you can control the brightness from up to 50 feet away.

8 Hide Ugly Eyesores With This Clever "Rock" Emsco Small Landscape Rock Amazon $40 See on Amazon Sprinkler valves, pumps, pipes, and cable boxes are all necessary elements to a functioning yard, but they aren’t exactly attractive. These architectural rocks are hollow, perfect for hiding objects and structures. They come in a wide range of shapes, sizes, and color options and are designed to look like natural quarry rocks, blending artfully into your landscaping.

9 Bring The Party With Drink Holders That Stick To The Ground Decko Heavy Duty Outdoor Beverage Holder Stakes (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See on Amazon The joy of winning a game of cornhole can be totally ruined when your celebratory dance knocks over your drink. Keep your beverages close by and protected from spills with these beverage holders. Portable, versatile, and installed with a simple step of your foot, they hold almost any size drink and are perfect for the yard.

10 Protect Patio Furniture With A Water-Repellent Spray Rust-Oleum Shield H2O Outdoor Fabric Spray $18 See on Amazon If you’ve ever sat down on your patio furniture to find it’s still completely soaked from the last time it rained, you need this water-repelling treatment. With a simple spray, it applies a thin layer of a crystal-clear hydrophobic barrier that’s designed to help keep outdoor items dry. In addition, its silicone-free formula will not change the appearance or feel of your things. One happy reviewer reported: “Water completely beads up; dries at the first hint of warm sun, or you can brush the water off and pretty much instantly use your furniture.”

11 Get Your Grill On With A BBQ Basket That Holds More Food Aizoam Portable Stainless Steel BBQ Grilling Basket Amazon $24 See on Amazon When it comes to outdoor parties, you’re the best of the best. You only use the best gadgets, so you need one of these fantastic grilling baskets. Made of stainless steel, the basket is generously sized to hold copious amounts of food, allowing you to grill more at once. Perfectly spaced grating lets heat and delicious smoky flavor in while preventing food from falling out. It comes with a bag of other accessories: a basting brush, some bamboo skewers, and grilling gloves.

12 Install Solar Garden Lights Yourself MAGGIFT Solar Pathway Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $29 See on Amazon Add a charming decorative glow to your garden path without calling an electrician by simply snagging this 12-pack of wire-free solar-powered lights. They’re made of sturdy plastic and have a waterproof rating of IP44, making them weather-resistant so they will work even on rainy and snowy days.

13 Replace Ordinary Fence Posts With These Solar-Light Ones MAGGIFT 15 Lumen Solar Post Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon Fashionable, modern, and weather-resistant, these fence caps take six to eight hours of sunlight and convert them into illumination at night. They automatically come on when it darkens out, then switch off again at dawn. One thrilled reviewer says, “Great addition to our backyard! These are some of the best solar lights I’ve seen.”

14 Tent Food To Keep Bugs Away Spanla Pop-Up Mesh Screen Food Cover Tent Umbrella (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Nothing ruins a picnic faster than flies crawling all over your delicious spread. Protect your delicacies with these food tents. They’re made with a tight-seal mesh material that your buggy winged friends can’t penetrate, supported by a galvanized steel framework that pops up quickly and collapses easily for storage. Easy to clean and hand-washable, they’re large enough for most plates and are perfect for any backyard BBQ, picnic, or other outdoor gathering.

15 Stencil Pretty Patterns Into Plain Concrete Patio Floors More Lovely Days Reusable Tile Stencil (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon No need to spend the big bucks on massive flooring renovation: Add personality to any space with these beautiful reusable tile stencils. This 12-by-12-inch stencil is reusable and has easy connection points, helping you to space your patterns evenly. It is durable and reusable and can be used on tile, concrete, and wood.

16 Hide The Garden Hose In A Cute Wicker Pot Suncast Mocha Wicker 100-Foot Capacity Hose Pot Amazon $32 See on Amazon Keep your garden hose neatly stored in this decorative and functional wicker pot. Made of durable resin that can withstand harsh outdoor elements, it has drainage holes in the base to release trapped water, preventing mold and mildew. Its large capacity can hold up to 100 feet of standard vinyl hose, and its lightweight design makes it easy to relocate.

17 Conceal Garbage Cans In This Decorative Vessel Suncast 33 Gallon Hideaway Can Amazon $59 See on Amazon With the right tools, even trash can look beautiful. Store your garbage in this decorative outdoor trash vessel. It has a hinged lid for easy access and is compatible with standard 30-gallon trash bags. It’s constructed with durable, weather-resistant resin that is resistant to UV rays and keeps water out.

18 Sit Outside Longer With A Sun Shade Sail That Keeps You Cool Asteroutdoor Sun Shade Sail Rectangle Amazon $38 See on Amazon A little sunlight can make you feel amazing, but it is possible to have too much of a good thing. This sun-shade sail blocks out 95% of UV rays and is easy to install, making it a functional shade solution for any outdoor space. The fabric is breathable, allowing light and air to pass through for comfort, and it comes in 13 sizes and six stylish colors.

19 Water Plants Even When You Forget With These Stakes Modern Innovations Self-Watering Plant Stakes (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon These self-watering spikes have kept my houseplants alive on more than one occasion. They’re ingeniously made of terracotta clay, which supplies your plants with a steady stream of water, so you don’t have to worry about overwatering. Designed to fit any long-neck bottle, they can deliver at least a liter of water to your thirsty foliage over a week, making them great for when you go on vacation or if you’re simply forgetful.

20 Install Interlocking Deck Tiles For An Instant Upgrade Goovilla Plastic Interlocking Deck Tiles (9-Pack) Amazon $38 See on Amazon Replacing an old deck can run in the thousands of dollars; save yourself the financial burden with these easy-to-install interlocking deck tiles. Lightweight but durable and firm, the high-density plastic they’re crafted out of has excellent stability and better weatherproof performance than a traditional wooden deck.

21 Add String Lights To Create Major Ambiance Afirst Outdoor String Lights Amazon $24 See on Amazon Is it a chic Parisian cafe? Brooklyn’s hottest alfresco gastropub? No — it’s your very own backyard. These outdoor string lights emit a soft, warm white light, bringing charm to your outdoor space. The waterproof and durable LED bulbs are plastic and won’t break even if dropped from a height of 10 feet. They come already assembled, so they’re straightforward to install and you can choose from two lengths to suit the size of your yard or patio.

22 Set Up A Game Area Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game Amazon $25 See on Amazon Make your next cookout extra fun with this ring toss game. It’s both kid and adult friendly and works on any surface, whether grass, tile, or concrete. It includes everything you need, with no additional parts required; plus, it’s portable and super easy to set up and take down. It even has a carrying case, so you can take it along when you hit the beach, park, or go camping.

23 Hang A Hammock For Outdoor Relaxation Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Swing Amazon $37 See on Amazon This hammock chair is the ultimate must-have piece of furniture for making your outdoor space a relaxing haven. Made of high-quality, durable cotton, it has a solid wood spreader bar and a steel hook for easy setup to hold up to 400 pounds of weight. In addition, it features a handy accessory pocket for storing snacks or your favorite book, and its beautiful cream shade makes it an attractive choice for any porch, patio, or sunroom.

24 Create An Outdoor Movie Theater Experience Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen Amazon $26 See on Amazon Whether you're feeling nostalgic for yesteryear's drive-in movie theaters or want to find a new, affordable way to keep the family entertained, you can DIY a backyard movie theater with this projection screen. It's made of high-quality polyester material that effectively resists wrinkles, and it's easily hung with hooks, ropes, or nails through the secure brackets.

25 Bring Cozy Charm To Your Patio By Replacing Your Pillow Covers Pyonic Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See on Amazon These gorgeous throw pillow covers add a fresh pop of color to your patio. They’re made of durable canvas with a polyurethane coating, so they’re water-resistant and easy to clean, making them a perfect addition to your outdoor space. Their pretty and elegantly whimsical design comes in five beautiful color variations.

26 Roast Marshmallows On A Fire Pit AMAGABELI GARDEN & HOME Fire Pit Amazon $50 See on Amazon Toast the perfect s’mores safely and easily with this home fire pit. It weighs only 5 pounds and has four foldable legs, so it’s easy to carry and requires no installation. A honeycombed cover allows air to flow through and protects you from rogue sparks, and it comes with a barbecue grate for grilling out. It’s heat and rust-resistant and comes with an extra-long poker.

27 Save Money On Plants & Flowers By Accessorizing With Low-Cost Succulents GARDEN REPUBLIC Cactus Succulent Seed Starter Kit Amazon $30 See on Amazon For decorative accent plants that are low maintenance and low cost, try this grow-your-own cactus and succulent kit. It comes with packets of non-GMO seeds, soil disks, pruning shears, burlap grow bags, and bamboo plant markers — everything you need to grow two succulents and two cacti. As a bonus, it all comes in a beautiful wooden gift box that doubles as an indoor planter.

28 Consider A Vertical Planter If You Have A Small Outdoor Space VIVOSUN 5 Tier Vertical Gardening Stackable Planter Amazon $36 See on Amazon Grow a wide variety of beautiful plants, even if you only have a small amount of space, with this stackable planter. It’s weather-resistant so that it can live outdoors and altogether makes up 15 different pots while maintaining a relatively small footprint. In addition, it has a built-in water filtration system that saves and retains moisture, and its material is environmentally friendly.

29 Separate One Outdoor Area From Another Using A Stylish Outdoor Rug fifame Outdoor Rugs Amazon $37 See on Amazon This soft and sturdy outdoor rug is UV-coated to protect against sun damage, making it the perfect addition to accent any alfresco space. It’s reversible, so really, you get two rugs for the price of one. It’s also weather-resistant and easy to clean, so there’s no worrying about mildew if it gets wet. Choose from four sizes.