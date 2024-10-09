Weird But Genius Things For People Who Are Messy AF

This kitchen gap filler can take the heat. Made of sturdy silicone, it resists temperatures of up to 608 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s 21 inches long, but you can cut it down to a smaller size to best fit your kitchen space. It’s available in four different colors, and all you need to do is wipe it down for an easy clean. Bonus: Because it prevents food residue from falling through, it can also help keep bugs and rodents at bay.