Weird But Genius Things For People Who Are Messy AF

Let’s face it: life can get messy. But your space doesn’t have to be. These organizational hacks will refresh any room for next-level tidiness. Your apartment, house, or getaway cabin will look so good — even if you’re on a budget. That way, you can spend less time cleaning and more time on the fun stuff. So, go ahead — scroll on for some weird yet genius things that are perfect for messy people.
1These Fabric Shoe Organizers With Transparent Covers That Fit Under Your Bed
This shoe organizer is perfect for smaller spaces. Each one stores up to 16 pairs, and it slides under your bed, so it won't take up too much space. Its transparent cover shows off your shoes at a glance. You'll also appreciate its durable fabric. Since it's non-woven, it won't rip, tear, or unravel. You’ll get a set of two per purchase.
2A Heat-Resistant Stovetop Shelf With Magnetic Backing To Hold It In Place
Kitchen space can feel like a precious resource, so make the most of yours with this silicone stovetop shelf. Install it over your stove for easy access to your favorite flavors. It resists temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, thanks to its heat-resistant silicone material. If it gets dirty, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth. You can buy it in five different colors to best match the interior of your kitchen.
3This Bamboo Organizer For Baggies With 4 Slots For All Different Sizes
This bamboo bag organizer will fit bags of various sizes. With four different slots, it comes with 21 stick-on labels for easy identification. Made of durable bamboo, it’ll last for years to come — and it looks so sleek in drawers. “Easy to install and place bags in. It can hold a lot of bags,” said one five-star reviewer.
4These Car Seat Hooks For The Back Of Your Headrest That Support Up To 55 Pounds
Before your next road trip, try these car seat hooks. They hang from the backs of your headrests, keeping tote bags and purses well within reach. With a 55-pound weight capacity, they’re incredibly strong. You can also rotate them for easy access. When they’re not in use, tuck them out of sight or store them in the glove compartment.
5These Fabric Drawer Organizers With 64 Slots For Serious Storage Space
Socks and underwear fit perfectly in these drawer organizers. They’re odorless and washable, and made of a durable fabric. With 64 slots, they can comfortably fit all your small items. Collapse them down when they’re not in use. Each set comes with three organizers. Aside from gray, you can also grab them in black, white, and beige.
6These Space-Saving Hangers With Rubber-Coated Clips That Won’t Damage Clothes
Hanging pants in your closet can be a project, but these metal hangers make it much easier. Each hanger has 10 sturdy clips, which are strong enough to hold jeans, leggings, and all your favorite bottoms. They’re made of carbon steel, so you know they’ll last for years to come. Plus, they come in a pack of four.
7A Retractable Laptop Cleaner To Dust Off Your Keyboard & Screen
Whether you’re working from home or a coffee shop, this convenient laptop cleaner is a lifesaver. Croissant crumbs in your keyboard will be a thing of the past, as you wipe them away with one swift motion. Smudges on your screen are no match for its microfiber pad. When you’re finished, you can retract its brush and pop it in your bag.
8These Clear Pantry Organizers With Handles That You Can Stack To Save Space
Take charge of your kitchen with these clear pantry organizers. Made of shatter-resistant plastic, they have a durable design with easy-grip side handles. They’re also great for storing arts and crafts, including brushes, paints, and bracelet materials.
9An Expandable Pot Rack With 10 Compartments You Can Adjust
Store your kitchenware in this expandable pot rack. With 10 adjustable dividers, it fits pots and pans of all sizes. Its U-shaped bracket won't let anything slip through the cracks. Since it saves space in your kitchen drawers, it’s a worthwhile investment. Just pull out the base and insert the partitions into place.
10A Stainless Steel Bag Saver That Resists Smudges & Fingerprints
Keep this stainless steel bag saver beneath your kitchen sink, in a closet, or wherever you need it. It resists smudges and fingerprints, so it looks brand-new for years to come. Almost anyone can pull off its easy mounting process, even if you’re newer to home improvement. You can also install it on walls, doors, and even fridges. If you normally keep your plastic bags shoved in a slightly bigger plastic bag, this is a necessary upgrade.
11An Extendable Duster With A Slim Design To Get Into Gaps
This retractable gap dust cleaner has an extendable pole that reaches up to 61 inches, giving you access to spots that are out of the way. Hang it on the wall for an easy storage solution. You can remove and wash its covers when you’re finished cleaning. They’re made of soft microfiber, which is perfect for picking up dust and hair.
12This Set Of Zippered Storage Bins With Lids & Handles For Easy Transportation
Keep out-of-season clothes in these fabric storage bins. They come in a six-pack, so you’ll have space for sweaters, swimsuits, and anything else that’s seasonal. Their window panels let you see what's inside. With built-in handles and lids, they’re easy to carry around the house. Plus, their strong zippers won’t break or get stuck.
13These Little Cable Labels With A Hook-And-Loop Closure That Come In So Many Colors
If you have trouble keeping track of your cords, try these little cable labels. Since they come in so many colors, they’ll help you organize your desk or power strip. Designed with a hook-and-loop closure, each one is reusable — no sticky residue here. These are also great for musicians and their instruments, whether you work from a studio or at home.
14These Stainless Steel Shower Shelves With Sturdy Hooks For Extra Storage
Use these shower caddy shelves for all your shampoos, conditioners, and soaps. Their stainless steel material and suction cups make them strong enough even for heavier bottles. They feature built-in storage hooks, so they'll also hold sponges and razors, freeing up even more space. With two in a set, these shelves have won over reviewers and earned a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon.
15A Hanging Lidded Trash Can That Holds 2 Gallons Of Garbage
Made of stainless steel, this lidded hanging trash can looks so chic in any kitchen. Its brushed metal material lends a modern look, and it’s so easy to clean. There are three ways to use it: Hang it over a cabinet door, mount it to a flat surface, or keep it on your countertop. It works well for containing garbage odors and can hold a little over 2 gallons of trash at a time.
16These Clear Cereal Containers With Airtight Lids To Keep Things Fresh
These cereal storage containers help keep your favorite foods in delicious condition. Their airtight lids ensure freshness for longer than a cardboard box. Since they’re clear, they make it easy to find what you’re looking for. They also come with chalk labels and a pen for better organization. In addition to cereal, you can also use them to store other dry pantry items, like pasta, rice or flour.
17These Stackable Drawer Dividers With Silicone Padding To Keep Them From Sliding
Messy desks will benefit from these drawer dividers. They come in four different sizes to fit all sorts of supplies. They come with silicone pads you can put on the base of each organizer, which will help keep them from sliding around. You can also stack them on top of each other. Use them for makeup, crafts, office supplies, and more.
18These Laundry Detergent Cup Holders That Help Prevent Messes
These laundry detergent cup holders work with dispenser-style bottles to reduce mess. Simply press the button to dispense the right amount. Their drip trays help keep detergent from spilling onto the floor. Each set comes with two holders.
19A Waterproof Mattress Protector That’s Soft & Hypoallergenic
This waterproof mattress protector allows air to flow through, but it stops liquids in their tracks. Made with a soft cotton terry fabric, it wicks away moisture to keep you comfortable. It’s also hypoallergenic for sensitive sleepers and works to block dust mites, pollen, and bacteria. “A full glass of red wine was spilled on the bottom sheet. Not one drop made it to the mattress and the stain came out of the cover!” raved one five-star reviewer.
20This Large Cotton Rope Basket With Handles That Can Be Folded When Not In Use
Storage doesn’t have to be unsightly — just look at this large rope basket. Made of a soft cotton rope, it has a stylish look while being large enough to accommodate clothes, pillows, linens, and more. Fold it up when it's not in use, and move it around with its convenient handles. While this one has neutral hues that will complement any interior, it’s also available in 17 other shades that’ll make any bedroom pop.
21A Set Of Acrylic Bathroom Organizers That Can Hold Hair Ties, Scrunchies, & Other Accessories
Hold on to your hair ties with these acrylic bathroom organizers. Their slotted surfaces are perfectly sized for scrunchies. You can also keep hairbrushes, makeup products, and tampons within reach. Their clear, modern design looks so chic on countertops, especially since they have staggered heights for added dimension.
22A Cable Management Box That Hides Plugs Out Of Sight
This cable management box is a game-changing way to keep spaces looking tidy. Its sturdy plastic material helps keep plugs protected and out of sight. With curved edges and three sleek colors to choose from, it will fit right in with the rest of your home decor. Keep it under your desk, or use it with your gaming consoles and TV.
23This Easy-To-Clean Kitchen Gap Filler That’s Heat-Resistant To 608 Degrees Fahrenheit
This kitchen gap filler can take the heat. Made of sturdy silicone, it resists temperatures of up to 608 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s 21 inches long, but you can cut it down to a smaller size to best fit your kitchen space. It’s available in four different colors, and all you need to do is wipe it down for an easy clean. Bonus: Because it prevents food residue from falling through, it can also help keep bugs and rodents at bay.
24A Thick & Supportive Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels Like Walking On A Cloud
Step out of the shower and onto a cloud with this memory foam bath mat. Its thick material is both soft and strong, supporting your feet with a luxurious touch of velvet. You can machine wash and dry it for an easy clean. PVC dots on its base keep it from slipping or sliding out of place.
25This UV Flashlight That Illuminates Hard-To-See Spots & Stains For A Deeper Clean
Pets owners will appreciate this UV flashlight. It illuminates stains that might otherwise be hard to see. That way, you can deep clean your carpets and upholstery, getting rid of bad smells for good. With 68 LED lights, it shines brightly. Use it in conjunction with your favorite stain and odor-eliminating products for the best results.
26A Set Of Minimalist Baking Pan Racks For Streamlined Storage
Muffins, cupcakes, and more — with this steel baking pan rack, it’s all possible. With four large slots, it holds pans of all shapes and sizes. Its durable coated steel material will resist wear and tear. You'll also adore its chic, minimalist design. By organizing your bakeware, you can bring your imagination to life — and still keep your kitchen clean.
27An Adjustable Box Organizer With Strong Steel Wire Supports That Can Hold Up To 20 Pounds
Give your pantry some TLC with this adjustable box organizer. Switch up the height of its shelves in seconds. Its nonslip feet hold it in place, and its strong steel wires will support up to 20 pounds. Available in multiple sizes, it’s simple to assemble. Just snap its pieces together — in mere minutes, you’ll be able to find your breakfast bars and midnight snacks faster than ever.
28This Heat-Resistant Silicone Utensil Rest For Cleaner Countertops While You Cook
You could constantly wipe down your counters while you cook, or you could try this silicone utensil rest. It catches spills to keep your kitchen clean. Made of heat-resistant silicone, it’s safe to use with any cookware. Slippery surfaces are no match for its nonslip base. Plus, with four slots and a tray, it has room for all of your most-used utensils.
29This Front Door Mat That Catches Mud, Dirt, & Snow Before You Go Inside
This front door mat is designed to withstand any weather, including snow, rain, and high heat. Its natural rubber backing grips your floor. With its ultra-thin material, your door will glide right over it. You can use it inside or outside.
30This Car Trash Can With A Leakproof Lining To Collect Snack Wrappers While You Drive
No road trip is complete without your favorite snacks — or this car trash can, for when you’re done with them. It’s the perfect receptacle for wrappers and cans while you’re on the road. Its leakproof lining keeps your car clean. With its four magnetic snaps, it locks your trash bag in place, until you're ready to empty it out. You can buy it in 15 colors and designs.
31This Storage Bench That Blends In With Your Decor & Can Provide Extra Seating
For a sneaky storage solution, look no further than this ottoman bench. Its chic design will fit right in with the rest of your decor — no one will know it’s full of stuff. Things that won’t fit anywhere else, from towels and linens to beloved toys, can go right inside. Crafted from engineered wood, it’s easy to assemble. Use it as furniture, too — since it holds up to 660 pounds, it works well as a seating option.
32These Stick-On Cord Organizers For Appliances That One Reviewer Called A “Great Invention”
If you’re constantly wrangling the cables for your kitchen appliances, check out these stick-on cord organizers. They're specifically designed for thicker, longer cords. Simply press their adhesive sides onto your appliances. They come in an eight-pack, so you’ll have more than enough. Use them with your blender, coffee machine, and other kitchen essentials. “These are a great invention,” wrote one reviewer. “They keep the cords neat and stick great to kitchen gadgets. No more cords dangling on countertops and in cabinets getting stuck in [doors] while closing. Love these.”
33A Retractable Lint Roller You Can Pack In Your Purse & Use On The Go
If you’ve ever stepped into the light of day, only to realize you’re covered in pet hair, this retractable lint roller is for you. It’s easy to use and compact enough to pack in your bag. That way, you can brush off your clothes and go about your day even while you’re not at home. It comes with 90 sticky sheets, so you’ll be ready for any fashion emergency.
34These Space-Saving Vacuum Bags That Are Puncture-Resistant & Reusable
For a smart way to make extra space in your closet or even in your luggage, these vacuum storage bags will do the trick. These durable, puncture-resistant bags are easy to use and can help you store out-of-season clothes, blankets, linens, and more. This set also comes with a hand pump, so you can use them even without a vacuum present.
35This Narrow Storage Cart That Has Utility Hooks On The Side For Added Storage
This three-tier storage cart is small yet mighty, with plenty of space to stash various items, from plants and remote controls to a collection of cleaning supplies. It has a handle for easy access as well as three hanging hooks on either side. It’s sturdy, with steel support tubes ensuring it’s properly supported. Available in five different colors, these versatile carts can make a difference in almost every room.
36A Lightweight, Rotating Makeup Organizer With Compartments For All Of Your Supplies
This clever makeup brush organizer serves as a great way to see your entire collection all at once. Available in seven different colors, this lightweight and durable organizer offers a smooth 360-degree rotation that will turn it into an everyday essential. With five compartments in total, there’s more than enough room to store everything you need.
37This Cordless Desktop Vacuum That Offers High Suction & Low Noise
Clear off your desktop without annoying any cubicle-mates with this quiet yet powerful cordless desktop vacuum cleaner. Powered by batteries, this high-suction vacuum is perfect for crumbs, paper scraps, pet hair, and dust. It’s handheld, easy to operate, and also makes a weird yet impressive gift for the neat freak in your life that’s hard to shop for.
38These Stackable Water Bottle Organizers To Maximize Your Vertical Space
Whether you choose to display these stackable water bottle organizers on your counter or ready-to-go in your fridge is up to you. One thing’s for sure either way: They’re a great way to take advantage of vertical space and keep your collection together. Made from durable BPA-free plastic, these organizers are great for a variety of tumblers and travel mugs. Best of all, they’re super easy to assemble.
39These Reusable Dishcloths Made From Cotton & Cellulose
If you feel like your paper towel budget has gotten out of control, give these Swedish dishcloths a spin. Not only are they designed to be more environmentally friendly, but they can get a lot done. Each cloth in this pack of five is made from a blend of cotton and cellulose and can be washed and reused up to 50 times. Since each cloth can replace about 17 rolls of paper towels, you’ll be saving money in no time.
40This Clever Battery Organizing Case That Holds Up To 93 Batteries Of Various Sizes
Instead of depending on old plastic bags to hold spare batteries, upgrade to this clever hinged case that will keep your entire collection in view. With the ability to hold 93 batteries of varying sizes, it has a clear cover so you can easily check your inventory. You can mount it to the wall for easy access, or keep it secured in a drawer. It also boasts a battery tester to make sure everything inside is good to go.
41This Absorbent Mat That Can Conceal Coffee Stains & Spills While Protecting Your Countertop
If you don’t believe in magic, you might after introducing this counter mat to your home. Crafted with a rubber backing to provide a reliable grip, this mat is excellent at absorbing coffee and water spills. That said, it’s also incredibly easy to clean. Aside from being an excellent addition to your coffee station, it can also serve as a great place to hold clean dishes that need to be dried. You can buy it in one of eight colors.
42These Guards For Your Front-Load Washer That Keep Items From Falling Behind It
Anyone with a front-loading washer/dryer set can probably appreciate these clever laundry “guards,” which sit along the top edges of your machine and keep items from slipping behind it. Designed with powerful magnets, they’re ideal for metal front-loaders with a flat-top construction. And they can be customized to fit side-by-side machines too.
43A Modern Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf
Whether you have a small bathroom or you just like to make the most of your space, this toilet paper holder is a clever upgrade. Available in a stylish matte-black finish, it has a built-in shelf that you can use for practical storage, decorative accents, or both. The wall-mounted holder comes with all the hardware you need, and it’s also available in other smart designs.
44A Magnetic Holder That Gets Your Paper Towels Off The Counter
This magnetic holder is a simple yet brilliant way to free up counter space, allowing you to mount your paper towel rolls to the side of your fridge or other metal fixtures. Designed with an attractive black finish, it consists of two separate pieces for a custom fit suitable for a range of paper towel sizes.
45An Expandable Lid Organizer That Fits In Drawers & On Shelves
If you’re swimming in old takeout containers, try this expandable lid organizer. With six adjustable dividers, it holds lids of all sizes. Simply insert the dividers into the built-in slots. It includes 30 labels to better help you differentiate between lids. Each organizer holds up to 40 lids at a time, so it’s big enough for your whole collection — but if not, it comes in an extra-large size as well for additional storage.
46This Slide-Out Basket That Makes Cabinets More Functional
Tired of items getting pushed to the back of the cabinet and forgotten? This bin organizer has a clever, slide-out design so you can reach all of your items with ease. In addition to pantry items, it’s also great for storing cleaning supplies, laundry products, and more.
47A Bamboo Utensil Organizer That Expands To Your Needs
Made of attractive bamboo that’s water-resistant and easy to keep clean, this utensil organizer has a brilliant expandable design, giving you as much or as little storage as you need. It can expand from 13 to 20 inches in width (and from six to eight compartments), so you can get a perfect fit in your drawers.
48A Stackable Organizer To Wrangle Your Canned Goods
Instead of stacking cans on top of each other and risking them toppling over, opt for this convenient wire rack. It has a stackable design so you can maximize vertical space and get as much storage as you need. It’s easy to assemble, and each one can hold up to 36 cans.
49This Sticky Ball That Cleans Your Purse Or Bag For You
Is your bag constantly collecting all sorts of crumbs and lint? Instead of having to empty everything out to tidy up, simply toss in this cleaning ball. The reusable gadget has a two-piece design, with an outer shell that encases an inner sticky ball — this allows it to pick up unwanted debris without grabbing on to things you don’t want it to, like your keys, phone, or wallet.
50A Storage Turntable To Organize Your Cooking Oils, Makeup, Cleaning Products, & More
This clear turntable makes sure items are always within reach, whether it’s cleaning supplies, pantry staples, or skin care essentials. Made of clear plastic, it comes in several sizes and has high sides to keep your stuff secure. Use it in your pantry, in a cabinet, under the sink, or even on your countertop.
51A Hanging Rack That Turns Doors Into Stealthy Storage
Unlock a covert storage spot by using this hanging rack, which is designed to hook go over a door, giving you space to stash everything from pantry items to toiletries (depending on where you need it). Equipped with three sturdy hooks, each rack has 24 clear pockets that you can easily see inside (so nothing gets lost).
52A Stackable Shelf Set That’s Perfect For Small Corners
Even the smallest counters are no match for this stackable shelf set, which is designed to fit in corners to create extra storage. With two pieces in a set, the shelves can be used separately or stacked together. They’re made with a sturdy combination of stainless steel and wood, and they come in your choice of seven finishes.
53A Roll-Out Caddy Designed Specifically For Your Fridge
Don’t let items get pushed to the back of your fridge and forgotten; with this roll-out caddy, everything will be easy to see and easy to access. It’s made of clear plastic for a streamlined look that won’t create visual clutter, and it comes in several sizes.
54A Tiered Storage Rack That’ll Look Chic On Your Vanity
Instead of hiding skin care or beauty products out of sight, keep them where you can grab them using this tiered organizer. The metal organizer is rust-resistant, making it suitable for bathrooms. And it has adjustable feet so you can make sure it doesn’t wobble.
55These Storage Bins Made Of Strong Woven Material
Everything in your closet or drawers will have a sturdy place to live, thanks to this set of bins. With four in a set, each one includes assorted sizes, and they feature sturdy woven material that’s designed to last.