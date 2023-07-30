Shopping

40 Weird, Cheap Things For Your Bathroom That Are So Damn Clever

Turn your bathroom into a personal oasis.

by Caroline Reinstadtler
Whether you’ve just moved into a new place or you’re finally getting around to some much-needed home improvement tasks, sprucing up your bathroom can seriously take your space to the next level. With all of the weird, yet cleverly designed gadgets on the market, there’s no shortage of cool things for you to add to your cart immediately, from faucet aerators to sparkly shower curtain hooks and everything in between. As you scroll, you’ll notice that all of the items on this list are incredibly wallet-friendly, so if you’re ready for an upgrade or two, there’s no time like the present.

1

This 4-Pack Of Motion-Activated Nightlights That’ll Add An Extra Glow For Safety

Invest in this four-pack of bright nightlights which will help you see where you’re going late at night. Each nightlight is equipped with two user-friendly modes: a dusk-to-dawn sensor that turns off automatically in the morning and a motion sensor that turns on when it detects movement within a range of five meters and turns off after 60 seconds of stillness. You can press its convenient button to brighten and dim your nightlights for a glow you can customize, whether you use the short press function to choose between five built-in settings or the long press function for even more specificity.

2

A Mini Stainless Steel Trash Can That’s Perfect For Smaller Items

Keep this mini stainless steel trash can in your bathroom to dispose of tissues, hygiene products, empty bottles, and anything else you’re ready to toss. Its space-saving design makes it a compact choice you can fit into just about any corner of your bathroom, so apartment dwellers or students in dorms can use it with confidence. Also, its brushed stainless steel material resists rust, stains, and fingerprints for long-term use. Don't let its diminutive size fool you — it's equipped with a much larger capacity than it lets on, considering that it'll hold up to 100 cotton balls at a time.

3

These Gem-Shaped Floating Shelves To Store Your Favorite Essentials In Style

If you’re low on storage space, install these gem-shaped floating shelves on your bathroom walls to keep your essentials within reach. Each shelf is designed with three spacious tiers for a total weight capacity of up to 13 pounds, so you can trust that it'll comfortably hold skin-care essentials, picture frames, and anything else you'd like to keep in the bathroom. They’re made of durable metal wire and sturdy paulownia wood that keep them in great condition for years to come. Plus, they're incredibly easy to assemble and mount, so even if you're brand new to the world of home improvement, the installation process will be a breeze.

4

These Stacking Basket Bins For Storage That Saves Valuable Space In Your Bathroom

If you’re in desperate need of storage space but don’t have the real estate to match, pick up these stacking basket bins for a convenient solution. They make an adorable alternative to your average wire rack or metal stand, and their large capacity can hold all your favorite linens, soaps, and toiletries, freeing up space so you can store even more of what you need. Simply choose how many baskets you'd like to use at once and stack them on top of one another; with four baskets in each set, you'll have more than enough room for your entire bath bomb collection (and then some).

5

This Bamboo Bath Tray That Brings The Spa Directly To Your Tub (& Saves You Money)

Sure, you could spend half your paycheck on a pricey treatment at the spa, but you could also invest in this bamboo bath tray to unwind for much less. With its adjustable design, you can expand or contract it to create a custom fit for your bathtub. It's made of high-quality bamboo wood that resists water for years to come. It's equipped with a wine glass holder, a soap dish, and even a supportive back to prop up your book or tablet, so you can read as many chapters or watch as many episodes as you like in bubbly bliss.

6

This Olive Wood Tea Light Holder With A Versatile Wedge Design

Because this olive wood tea light holder is so versatile, you can display or arrange it however you like, since it’s sure to match the rest of your bathroom decor. Each tea light holder comes with an intentional rough-cut design that gives it a rustic look and feel, and its caramel and chocolate colors give your space a warm and cozy vibe that you and your guests will adore. Plus, each wedge comes from renewable sources, since this brand practices sustainable forestry methods, so you can feel confident with your purchase knowing that its effect on the planet is just as positive as its effect on your bathroom (and your mood).

7

A Free-Standing Toilet Paper Holder With A Chic Matte Black Design For Maximum Elegance

If you don’t usually associate toilet paper holders with chic elegance, you’ve probably never seen this free-standing toilet paper holder, which boasts a classic matte black design you’ll adore. Because it stands on its own, you can skip the complicated installation process — just place it anywhere in the vicinity of your toilet, and you're good to go; it'll fit into even the smallest of spaces, so even if you're severely lacking in bathroom real estate, this might be a smart investment for you. You'll also appreciate its weighted and padded base, which keeps your floors free of scuffs and scratches and gives it an extra boost of stability.

8

This 2-Pack Of S-Shaped Shelves That Will Match Any Color Scheme

No matter what color scheme you’ve chosen for your bathroom, this two-pack of S-shaped shelves is sure to match, thanks to their gorgeous gray finish. Each set comes with two sleek and modern floating shelves, which are made of a durable laminated material that's designed to last for years to come, and when you buy, you'll receive all the necessary mounting hardware. Not only are they unbelievably sturdy, but their unique design makes them a great option for storing essentials of all shapes and sizes, from plants and flowers to beloved souvenirs.

9

This Electric Scrub Brush With 4 Replaceable Head Attachments To Keep Your Bathroom Clean

Keeping your bathroom clean can be an arduous process; pick up this electric scrub brush, and your floors and surfaces will positively sparkle like never before. Each scrub brush comes with four uniquely designed head attachments, which you can interchange depending on the surface you're about to scrub, from tubs and toilets to tile floors and everything in between. Because each head attachment is reusable, you'll save money on disposable sponges. Plus, the scrubber itself has an ergonomic grip for comfort while you clean.

10

This Toiletry Bag That Resists Water To Keep Your Personal Care Products Safe & Dry

If you’ve ever experienced a shampoo or conditioner explosion in your suitcase, you know the importance of keeping your personal care products somewhere safe, so the rest of your belongings will stay dry. That’s where this toiletry bag comes in: it’s made of a water-resistant fabric that won’t rip or tear, so you’ll stay organized and mess-free while you travel. Each bag is equipped with multiple convenient pockets that help you keep track of cosmetics, dental hygiene products, and more, and its side straps make it incredibly easy to carry on its own or hang up by the bathroom mirror.

11

These Gray Bamboo Drawer Dividers With Adjustable Lengths For A Customizable Fit

As your makeup and skin care collections continue to grow, it can be easy to lose track of beloved products; that’s why these gray bamboo drawer dividers are such a smart investment. They're made with an adjustable design that expands and contracts to fit just about any drawer in your home, and soft foam material on either end keeps surfaces from getting scuffed or scratched up. Each divider is made of premium bamboo wood with a smooth painted finish, so it'll fit beautifully below your sink or in your cabinet for a touch of elegance and efficiency.

12

A Fogless Shower Mirror With An Included Squeegee & A Travel Bag To Bring It On The Go

If you’ve ever stepped out of the shower and attempted to begin your skin-care routine, only to find that your mirror has fogged up and that you won’t be able to see your own face for the next five minutes, you might want to pick up this fogless shower mirror. It's unbelievably easy to use; just fill its chamber with warm or hot water and hang it up on the wall, and you'll be able to see yourself while you shampoo, shave, and everything in between. It comes with a self-storing squeegee that makes it super easy to remove excess water between uses and a convenient travel bag.

13

This Black Bathroom Hook That's So Versatile, You Can Use It To Hang Almost Anything

Give yourself the gift of additional storage with this black bathroom hook, which is a versatile option you can use to hang just about anything. It's made of heavy-duty stainless steel that resists rust and corrosion, and it's strong enough to safely hold wet bathroom towels, robes, and even coats or jackets; you can trust that it'll stay firmly in place. Because it comes with all the hardware you need for installation, you'll find it easier than ever to mount your new bathroom accessory, especially because the instructions are super simple.

14

A User-Friendly Bidet Attachment With Smooth Pressure Control For An Adjustable Flow

If you’ve been interested in trying a bidet but haven’t been sure where to start, this user-friendly bidet attachment might be just what you’ve been looking for. With its ultra-thin design, you can install it beneath your toilet seat for comfort and ease. Its self-cleaning retractable nozzle makes maintenance a breeze since you'll barely ever have to scrub it yourself. You'll also appreciate its smooth pressure controls, which let you adjust the flow of water to customize your cleaning experience. Once you're used to it, you'll hardly believe that you used to rely exclusively on toilet paper.

15

An Acrylic Makeup Palette Organizer That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Holy Grail Products

Beauty gurus and novices alike will love this acrylic makeup palette organizer, which is an especially great option if you’re something of a collector. Its single mold construction makes it extremely durable and shatter resistant, and its shelves are fully removable, so you can customize it perfectly to your collection. If you'd like to store bottles of various shapes and sizes, simply remove a couple of its shelves and place the organizer vertically; you'll immediately have more than enough room for the products you love that might not necessarily lie flat.

16

A Heavy Duty Bamboo Bath Mat With A Multi-Panel Design That Allows Air To Pass Through

Unlike many other bath mats, which tend to become breeding grounds for mold, this heavy-duty bamboo bath mat has a multi-panel design that lets air and water pass through to prevent buildup. It's layered with a nonslip fabric that keeps the mat firmly in place, even when the bathroom floor is completely soaked, and it gets in the way of any potential scratches or dents, which could cause damage. You can use it to dry off post-bath or shower, but it's also an excellent choice for kitchens, pools, and anywhere else you need a reliably dry surface that looks cute and chic.

17

This Motion-Sensing Toilet Light For Safety & Visibility When You Use The Bathroom At Night

When you’re using the bathroom at night, you want to be able to see where you’re going; luckily, sink corners and sharp objects are no match for this motion-sensing toilet light, which gives you all the visibility you need to prevent those nighttime bumps and scratches. When it detects motion and body heat, it'll turn on automatically to illuminate the bathroom, and when you've left, it'll turn off all on its own; plus, you and your kids will adore all 16 of its color choices, of which you can select one at a time or cycle through. It’s also equipped with a five-stage dimmer, which lets you customize its brightness in case you've just woken up and you want to go easy on your eyes.

18

This Faucet Aerator With 2 Different Water Flow Settings To Take Your Sink To The Next Level

Take your sink to the next level with this faucet aerator, which comes with two different water flow settings that let you customize your face-washing or tooth-brushing experience. Because it's designed with a 360-degree swivel, this attachment makes it easier than ever to access the water from your tap without craning your neck, and it's made of durable, high-quality brass that's built to last. Plus, it actually reduces the water you use with its built-in conservation function, which can seriously cut your energy bill and save you money.

19

A Magnetic Soap Holder That Clears Up Space In Your Shower

This magnetic soap holder is equipped with a unique design that makes bars of all shapes and sizes float by your shower wall, freeing up space for all your personal care essentials on your shelves and in your caddies. Because of its airborne design, it won't collect water in any sort of dish, which prevents buildup and mildew and prolongs the life of your soap, so it's a great choice if you tend to splurge on essentials at the spa. Plus, it's easy to install without the use of drills or screws, so even home improvement amateurs can successfully secure it in place.

20

This Toilet Plunger Holder With A Built-In Drip Tray To Keep Your Floors Clean & Dry

If you’ve ever used your plunger and put it away, only to find a Hansel-and-Gretel-style trail of dirty water from the toilet to your sink, you might appreciate this toilet plunger holder. It’s designed with a built-in drip tray, which catches excess water to keep it from dripping on the ground, so your floors will stay cleaner and drier than ever before. Its covered canister springs open on its own when you lift the handle of the plunger, and when you're finished taking care of your toilet emergency, it'll close up on its own; plus, when you buy, you'll actually receive a heavy-duty plunger that's equipped to clear up clogs quickly and easily.

21

This Tea Light Holder & Essential Oil Warmer To Diffuse Scents In Your Bathroom

If your bathroom is in need of an olfactory reset, pick up this tea light holder and essential oil warmer to diffuse incredible scents with the utmost ease. It's incredibly easy to use: just fill the bowl about two-thirds of the way with water, add four to six drops of essential oil, and light the candle beneath the bowl; the tea light will warm up the essential oil to diffuse its scent across your bathroom, whether you prefer a soothing lavender or a sunny citrus. Plus, your tea light is likely to burn out in about two and a half hours, making it a safer alternative to larger candles, which can be easy to forget about.

22

This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With A 24-Hour Playtime To Keep The Party Going

Shower singers, rappers, and DJs rejoice: this waterproof Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a 24-hour playtime to keep the party going as long as you like. Its high sensitivity drivers, bass port, and digital signal processor give it a sound quality that's positively breathtaking and crystal clear, and it'll maintain a connection with your Bluetooth-enabled device from up to 66 feet away; plus, its chic design makes it a great choice for pool parties and time spent with friends outside. The best part? Its strong casing provides thorough protection against liquids, so you can take it with you to the tub without ever having to stop the music.

23

This Adorable Snail Soap Dispenser With A Simple Design That's So Fun To Use

If you’re looking for the finishing touch that’ll take your bathroom to its full potential, look no further than this adorable snail soap dispenser. It's made of a high-quality plastic that's nontoxic and odorless, and it'll hold all sorts of liquid soaps, from shower gels to shampoos, cleansers to conditioners, and everything else in between. Plus, it's super simple to use: just press down on the snail shell, and it'll dispense the right amount of product into your hand — just don't be surprised if your kids become obsessed with washing their hands.

24

These Gold Shower Curtain Hooks With A Beautiful Hand-Painted Finish For A Charming Detail

If you’ve got an eye for detail, you’ll adore these gold shower curtain hooks, which feature a beautiful hand-painted finish for elegance in every corner of your bathroom. Each hook is made of high-quality metal and finished with smooth resin, so you can trust that it'll hold up through years of showers to come, and when you buy, you'll receive 12 hooks, so it couldn't hurt to buy a set for every bathroom in your house. Whether you prefer a rustic farmhouse vibe or you tend toward glamorous Old Hollywood decor, these hooks will perfectly complement the rest of your furniture and accessories for a gorgeous finishing touch.

25

This 2-Pack Of Acrylic Shower Caddies That Mount On Your Wall With Strong Suction Cups

If you tend to accumulate body washes, shampoos, and conditioners easily, you might appreciate this two-pack of acrylic shower caddies to keep your collection in order. Each shelf will comfortably hold three bottles with a weight capacity of up to 20 pounds, so you can trust that they'll stay in place without slipping or sliding, and their curved bottoms drain water automatically for maximum hygiene. You'll also notice the convenient hooks and compartments on the bottom shelf, which you can use to store loofahs, sponges, razors, and anything else that contributes to a positive shower experience.

26

This Lazy Susan You Can Store Beneath Your Bathroom Sink For Accessible Storage

Stash this lazy Susan beneath your bathroom sink and spin it around to your heart’s content for storage that’s incredibly accessible. Its stainless steel ball bearings help it rotate 360 degrees in both directions, and it's equipped with three adjustable, removable dividers to help you craft perfectly sized compartments for whatever you need to store. It'll hold up to 30 pounds of your most necessary products and comes with nonslip feet, which keep it firmly in place, even in case of leaks and spillage.

27

A Stylish Toilet Brush That’s Earned 4.6 Out Of 5 Stars On Amazon

Until now, “stylish toilet brush” might’ve sounded oxymoronic, but this cherry-shaped model will change your preconceived notions about what a toilet brush could be. With thick, sturdy bristles and a rust-resistant stem, it's more than equipped to scrub even the toughest of stains. The curvature of its handle helps to keep dirty water from splashing back onto you. You'll also love its adorable holder, which completes its cherry design with a bright red color to rival Taylor Swift's lipstick and a non-porous design that allows for airflow. With a 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon, customers love that it’s both cute and functional.

28

A Dust-Proof Toothpaste Dispenser That Squeezes Each Tube Down To The Last Drop

With this dust-proof toothpaste dispenser, you'll be able to squeeze each tube all the way down to the last drop, reducing waste and maximizing each purchase. Its hands-free design keeps germs from spreading, so brushing your teeth will be a more hygienic process than ever before — plus, its dustproof design keeps dirt and debris from building up. Simply place the head of your toothbrush beneath the dispenser, and it'll automatically squeeze out the perfect dollop of toothpaste, basically guaranteeing your path toward becoming the star patient at your dentist's office.

29

This Charming Bath Mat That’ll Give Your Bathroom Some Extra Purr-sonality

If your bathroom could use a touch of whimsy, this charming bath mat is more than prepared for the job of making you smile after every shower — and it’s extremely effective. It's made with incredibly soft fibers that make you feel like you're walking on a cloud, and it's super absorbent, reducing the amount of water that might drip onto your bathroom floor. Plus, its nonslip design ensures that it'll stay in place no matter how hot and steamy your bathroom may become. Its cat design is so cute, even your dog might just become obsessed.

30

This All-Purpose Shower Squeegee That Has Over 50,000 5-Star Reviews

Clean windows, mirrors, and surfaces of all kinds with this all-purpose shower squeegee, which removes soap scum, limescale, and other forms of buildup for surfaces that positively sparkle. Its 10-inch rubber blade and ergonomic design make it incredibly easy to use, and its lightweight handle means you can clean for as long as you like without straining your wrist or hands. Plus, it comes with a set of adhesive waterproof hooks, making it easy to store.

31

This Popular & Convenient Stool That’s #1 For Your #2’s

Relieve constipation with this convenient stool, which makes your time in the bathroom significantly easier and reduces the stress that comes with irregularity. It'll raise your feet exactly nine inches, which puts your body in a comfortable squatting position that makes it easier than ever before to eliminate waste, and its nonslip surface keeps your feet stable and secure. You'll especially appreciate its intuitive design, which features absolutely no nuts, bolts, or challenging instructions; once you've received yours in the mail, just place it under your toilet, and you're (literally) good to go.

32

This Circular Wall Mirror With A Chic Black Frame That Looks Amazing In Every Room

Hang this circular wall mirror over your sink, in your bedroom, or anywhere you need an additional touch of glamour since it looks amazing in just about every room of your house. Its chic black metal frame makes it a versatile choice that goes with everything, and it doubles as something of a protective bumper, making it significantly more durable than the average mirror, so it'll withstand wear and tear. The mirror itself is made of thick glass with a width of four millimeters, which gives you a clear view of your reflection that's completely free of distortion for a better fit check each morning.

33

These Aromatherapy Shower Steamers For A Luxurious Spa Experience At Home

You don’t need to splurge on a pricey spa experience to relax and unwind; you can simply pick up these aromatherapy shower steamers and breathe a little easier. Each set comes with six sweet-smelling shower steamers with scents like watermelon, grapefruit, and lemongrass/coconut to accommodate your olfactory preferences, Each steamer is made with powerful essential oils and without animal testing. Pro tip: this set makes an excellent gift for best friends, brides, and anybody else in your life who loves to add a little extra luxury to their everyday routines.

34

This Charcoal Air Purifying Bag That Eliminates Odors & Pollutants For A Better Smelling Space

Keep this charcoal air-purifying bag in your bathroom, and it’ll absorb unpleasant odors, potential irritants, and moisture to keep your space feeling fresh all day long. Its only ingredient is moso bamboo charcoal, which keeps your home free of bad smells without replacing them with artificial scents that might irritate airways, and each bag can cover up to 90 square feet of air that's in need of purification. The best part? You’ll receive three bags with your purchase, and each bag will last for up to two years; when its lifespan is up, you can sprinkle the bamboo charcoal into your garden to help your plants grow.

35

These Sage Green Shower Curtains With A Heavy Linen Texture For Wrinkle-Free Durability

These sage green shower curtains make an excellent choice if you’re looking for something heavy-duty and durable that won’t wrinkle over time. Each curtain is made with a high-quality polyester fabric, which maintains its color even after years of showers and baths, and its weighted hem helps it maintain its shape without billowing like its lighter counterparts on the market. When you buy, you'll receive 12 plastic hooks, so you won’t need to buy any additional hardware.

36

This Shower Drain Hair Catcher That Might Help Save Money On A Plumber

If you or your roommate has ever found copious amounts of hair lining your shower walls, it’s time for a new disposal plan; that’s where this shower drain hair catcher comes in. It fits neatly inside standard shower drains to neatly collect hair while you shampoo and condition, and after a few days of showers, you can simply remove its convenient cylinder, toss hair in the trash can, replace it, and repeat. Because plumbing services can be exorbitantly expensive and liquid drain cleaners can irritate your airways, this is an inexpensive solution that's incredibly effective; your drain (and your roommate) will thank you.

37

This Rubber Bath Mat That's Super Absorbent & Dries Quickly

Step out of the shower onto this rubber bath mat, and you’ll be absolutely shocked at just how quickly it absorbs water, keeping your bathroom floor totally dry. In fact, it'll soak up water in less than a second, thanks to its permeability, soft sponge layer, and natural rubber backing; because it's designed with a faux suede surface, it won't shed or pill, which makes it a durable option that'll maintain its construction for years to come. It's also unbelievably easy to clean — all you have to do is wipe it down with a wet cloth or rinse it off with the shower head, and it'll look as good as new in no time. It comes in nine colors and multiple sizes to best fit your space.

38

This Shower Cupholder That Keeps Beverages Within Reach While You Unwind In The Steam

This shower cupholder lets you keep your favorite beverages close at hand, so you can take a break between shampoo and conditioner to sip and unwind. It'll comfortably hold wine glasses, coffee mugs, beer cans, and anything else your heart desires; it'll attach to any nonporous surface with its strong suction cup, which can comfortably hold up to seven pounds at a time. It's made of a strong, dishwasher-safe plastic that's fully recyclable, and it's packaged in recyclable cardstock without any additional plastics, which makes it a great choice as a gift for loved ones who already seem to have it all.

39

This Clear Overflow Drain Cover That Lets You Relax Into Even More Bath Water

Bath enthusiasts know that a few extra inches of water can make a world of difference, and this clear overflow drain cover can help you get there. It's lined with powerful suction cups, which you can use to create a tight seal around your overflow drain to keep water from trickling away while you get some much-needed R&R. While you're running the bath, just place the suction cups under the tap to get them wet and press them firmly against the tub, and your bubble baths will be more luxurious than ever before.

40

A Sleek Towel Rack With 3 Bars To Store Linens Of Every Size

With this sleek towel rack, you’ll always have more than enough linens on hand for those moments when you step out of the shower and realize you’ve forgotten to bring one into the bathroom with you. Its modern three-bar construction was efficiently designed with smaller gaps that keep towels securely in place, and it's large enough to hold the biggest towels in your collection without squishing or squeezing. Plus, it's made of high-quality materials like stainless steel and aluminum, which ensure it'll last for years to come.