40 Weird, Cheap Things For Your Bathroom That Are So Damn Clever

When you’re using the bathroom at night, you want to be able to see where you’re going; luckily, sink corners and sharp objects are no match for this motion-sensing toilet light, which gives you all the visibility you need to prevent those nighttime bumps and scratches. When it detects motion and body heat, it'll turn on automatically to illuminate the bathroom, and when you've left, it'll turn off all on its own; plus, you and your kids will adore all 16 of its color choices, of which you can select one at a time or cycle through. It’s also equipped with a five-stage dimmer, which lets you customize its brightness in case you've just woken up and you want to go easy on your eyes.