Shopping
55 Weird, Clever Things That'll Get You So Many Compliments
These oddball products were made to be noticed (in a good way).
Amazon's virtual aisles are packed with quirky products that are bound to have you collecting the compliments. Whether you're looking for luxe personal care products that can give your skin a glow up or clever home items that'll make things extra cozy, these 55 weird-but-clever products are bound to reel in the compliments. Sure, some of these items are a little oddball, but I promise, they'll be a welcome addition to your routine.
1A Moroccan Oil Mist For Softer Hair & Skin
This lightweight mist is designed to add a subtle fragrance to hair and skin. The mist features a unique scent that’s equal parts sweet and spicy, with notes of amber and florals. It’s also packed with argan oil and vitamin E for an added layer of hydration.
One reviewer wrote of it, “This product doesn't weigh your hair down and smells wonderful! I even use it sometimes as a body spray. I've gotten several compliments on it.”
2Flameless Candles That Are Remote-Controlled, For The Coziest Vibes
This set of LED candles includes four pillars and four votives, so there are plenty of options for creating the perfect ambiance. The flameless candles are battery operated and are a mess-free alternative to traditional candles. The set also comes with a remote so you can adjust brightness and set timers easily.
3An Essential Oil Diffuser That Can Make Your Home Smell Amazing
This essential oil diffuser is a convenient way to infuser your space with your favorite scents. The diffuser operates without water or heat, so it’s convenient and easy to maintain. With multiple mist settings and timers, it operates via a rechargeable lithium battery, so it can be used wirelessly wherever you need it.
4A Clever Trash Can That Helps Keep Your Car Clean
Keep your ride tidy with this collapsible trash bin. Available in 14 designs, it features adjustable straps that make it easy attach it to headrests and car seats. The bin also has four magnetic snaps inside that are designed to hold disposable bags. The leakproof lining even helps to prevent spills and keep odors contained.
5Tulip-Shaped Straw Covers That Add Personality To Your Cup
These adorable tulip-shaped straw covers are designed to fit water tumblers in the 30-to-40-ounce range, helping to prevent spills and keep dust and debris from getting into your drink. The covers are made from BPA-free food-grade silicone, and they can be cleaned in the dishwasher for easy maintenance. And they come in additional designs, like dogs, baseball caps, and even cute mushrooms.
6A Toilet Brush Set That’s So Cute You Won’t Want To Hide It
This toilet brush holder is so cute, you’re bound to get compliments from houseguests. The set includes a nylon bristle brush, a holder, and a saucer. The ergonomic handle is fun and comfy to use, and the nylon bristles are designed to be gentle on surfaces. “It is well made and looks good,” one fan wrote. “It makes me smile every time I see it.”
7A Nonslip Cutting Board That Hugs Your Countertop
This acrylic cutting board has a unique design that fits snug to your counter or tabletop for seamless kitchen prep. It’s made from a lightweight food-grade material, and it features six nonslip grippers on the bottom to keep it in place. It comes in your choice of three sizes so you can find the right fit.
8A Modern Soap Dish That Looks Like A Piece Of Art
This soap dish features a beautiful sculptural design with an angled spout for quick water drainage. With several colors and patterns to choose from, it’s made from durable ceramic that’s resistant to cracking and breakage, and it’s easy to clean with a rinse of water. Plus, it has a stable base that keeps it in place without the need for suction cups.
9A Hanging Planter That Looks Like A Cute Sloth
With an impressive 4.7-star overall rating, this sloth-shaped hanging planter can give your plant babies a quick glow up. The planter is made from hand-painted and durable ceramic along with a sturdy jute rope that’s easy to hang. “This little planter is adorable and well made,” one shopper noted. “I love the touch of warmth and whimsy it brings to my home.”
10Funky Bar Glasses That Can Elevate Your Next Happy Hour
Toast with these unique cocktail glasses during your next happy hour and everyone will be asking, “Where’d you get those?!” The set comes with two glasses, and each one holds about six ounces of liquid. The colorful glasses are available in your choice of two designs.
11Collagen-Infused Face Masks That Can Give You A Glow
These hydrating masks are designed to moisturize your skin and increase elasticity, which can help you feel your best. Available as a set of four, the sheet masks are designed to be worn over night and they eventually become transparent on your skin. These masks feature a gentle formula, so they’re suitable for even sensitive skin, according to the brand.
12A Unique Glass Vase With An Eye-Catching Design
A handbag-shaped vase might sound odd at first, but turns out it’s a unique way to display your next floral arrangement. It is made from glass that comes in several transparent hues. The vase also features a fabric ribbon that adds some extra detail and makes it instantly ready for gifting.
13A Sleek Stand That’s Made For Boxed Wine
This clever drink stand can elevate your next box of wine, making it easier to pour yourself a glass of vino. The minimalist stand assembles easily and is designed for 3-liter boxes of wine, and when you’re done using it, the legs fold down for efficient storage.
14A Soft, Faux Stone Bath Mat With Spa-Like Vibes
This memory foam mat has a cobblestone design and comes in a range of size and color options to suit your bathroom. The mat is designed to be extra absorbent and has a nonslip backing to keep it in place. It’s an ideal choice for high-moisture areas like the bathroom, but it also works well in other rooms where you want to add a touch of comfort.
15Rollerball Perfume That You Can Take On The Go
With a compact design you can take anywhere, these rollerball perfumes can be worn individually or combined for a layered effect. The five-piece set includes five different scents, with options like warm cotton and spring breeze, and the formulas are gentle and free from phthalates, parabens, and artificial dyes.
16An Illuminated Bonsai Tree That Adds A Glow To Your Space
This twinkling bonsai tree works with AA batteries or a USB cord, so you have different options for powering it up. The LED lights are attached to a copper wire that adds warm illumination to any room in your home, whether it’s for a special occasion or just every day. The tree’s branches are also flexible, so you can experiment with the perfect shape.
17Peel & Stick Wallpaper In A Gorgeous Floral Design
This easy-to-use peel and stick wallpaper is a budget-friendly way to give your room a refresh. It features a pink peony design, and the thick vinyl material is easy to wipe clean when needed. The wallpaper has built-in adhesive so it’s simple to install, and when needed, it removes easily, according to the brand.
18Magnetic Accents That Dress Up Your Garage Door
This garage door accent kit comes with four hinges and two handles that can make the exterior of your home look even better. The accents feature a textured surface with a high-end feel, and the strong magnetic backings make them easy to install — and durable enough to hold up to all types of weather conditions.
19Quirky Throw Pillows That Look Like Succulents
These plush throw pillows are designed to look like your lush succulents and come in two sizes that complement each other. The pillows are filled with 100% cotton, so they make a cozy and plush addition to your bed or sofa. And they come in three colors so you can mix and match them.
20Press-On Nails For An At-Home Mani That Looks So Professional
Made with gel-polish, these fancy-looking press-on nails help you to get a salon-worthy mani at home, and they come in 29 designs, so there’s something for everyone. With multiple sizes included to fit a variety of nail shapes, the kit comes with everything you need for installation, including nail glue, adhesive tabs, and a nail file.
21A Wine Glass-Shaped Hook That Holds Your Bag Anywhere
This clever handbag hook is bedazzled with rhinestones and features a fun wine glass design. It’s portable enough to toss in your bag for a night out, and the versatile design can keep small items like handbags and umbrellas off the floor. Plus it’s so much cuter than hanging your things on the back of a chair.
22Fuzzy, Fruit-Shaped Towels For Drying Your Hands
These fuzzy, round hand towels are made from microfiber chenille, so they’re a super absorbent and soft way to dry your hands. They come in a pack of two and feature loops for easy hanging. The towels are also machine washable, so it’s easy to keep them looking (and smelling) good. One reviewer wrote, “They add a fun and creative touch to my bathroom decor, and I’ve received so many compliments from guests.”
23A Square Water Bottle With A Convenient Carrying Strap
The unique shape of this square water bottle is sure to make you stand out in the best way possible. The bottle features a flexible silicone straw and a wide opening for easy refilling, and it comes with an adjustable strap in a fun checkered design. Wear the strap across your chest or over your shoulder to take the bottle on the go.
24Fuzzy Socks That Resemble Cute Animals
These super comfy socks come in a variety of fun designs, with options like cats, bears, groundhogs, and even cute monsters. The microfiber material is exceptionally soft and plush, and the socks fit women’s sizes 6 to 10, so they’re quite versatile.
25A Stuffable Neck Pillow With A Handy Carrying Strap
Maximize your packing space with this stuffable travel pillow. It can store multiple days of clothing and essentials, freeing up space in your luggage. The pillow’s plush cover and hidden zipper provide a smooth surface for resting your face again while you’re traveling, and it also has an adjustable neck size and a shoulder strap for easy transport.
26A Unique LED Clock That Shows The Time With Words
This LED clock is a unique and stylish way to keep track of the time. The cool clock comes in your choice of copper or rose gold finishes, with words that illuminate to display the time. The clock uses an included USB charger for power, and it’s intuitive to set up and adjust the time. Add this clock to your desk or console table and don’t be surprised when visitors start asking where they can get their own.
27Heart-Shaped Spoons That Can Make Dessert Sweeter
These stainless steel dessert spoons come in a cute heart shape that can make everything from stirring your coffee to digging into an ice cream sundae that much sweeter. The spoons are made from heavy-duty, food-grade material that’s perfect for daily use, and they come packaged in a portable storage bag so you can keep them together.
28A Reusable Shopping Bag Rack That Keeps Your Stuff Organized
This shopping and gift bag organizer can streamline your storage and make it easier to find the things you need. The organizer features four adjustable dividers so you can customize the size of the compartments, and it’s perfect for everything from food storage bags to wallets and even small handbags.
29Succulent-Shaped Votive Candles That Are So Fun To Light
If you’re looking for something a little different (dare we say, weird), these succulent votives would make a fun addition to your next garden party or outdoor hang. The succulent tea lights are made from colorful paraffin wax that offers four to five hours of burn time each, and they come in a pack of six.
30A Portable Fan That Looks Like A Fancy Perfume Bottle
With a luxe design that channels a high-end perfume bottle, this stylish portable fan does double duty as both a personal breeze and a conversation piece. The fan features a pull-out design that’s lightweight enough to take on the go, plus multiple fan speed settings. It has a USB-rechargeable design, and it comes with a rhinestone sticker that you can use to add some pizzazz.
31A Double-Sided Dishwasher Magnet That Lets Everyone Know If Dishes Are Clean Or Dirty
Add this stylish magnet to your dishwasher and you’ll never accidentally put a dirty fork in with the clean dishes again (we’ve all be there). The magnet features an aesthetically pleasing white and green design and a surface that’s water and scratch resistant. The strong magnet works on most magnetized dishwasher exteriors, and it’s durable enough to withstand daily use.
32Raspberry-Infused Hair Vinegar That Can Leave Your Locks Shiny and Smooth
This raspberry vinegar hair treatment is designed to nourish your scalp and promote healthy, shiny strands. The hair vinegar is easy to use and can be washed out with just a rinse of warm water (no scrubbing required). With regular, it can help balance oil production and keep hair looking healthy, according to the brand.
33A No-Touch Soap Dispenser For Easy Hand-Washing
This automatic soap dispenser features an infrared motion sensor that can make it easier and more sanitary to wash your hands. Available in three metallic finishes, the dispenser holds up to 17 ounces of soap and features five output levels, so you can customize it to the exact amount you prefer. The dispenser also has a nonslip base to keep it in place, and it runs on four AA batteries, so it can be used anywhere.
34A Genius Electric Foot File For Smoother Feet
This electric callus remover is designed to make your feet look and feel like you’ve spent the day at the spa. The callus remover is cordless and has a rechargeable battery that can work for up to two hours at a time. Plus, it’s water-resistant, so you can take it in the shower. It comes with multiple heads, so you can choose from course or super gentle exfoliation.
35Funky Wool Coasters That Can Make Your Next Drink More Fun
Set drinks atop of these nubby felt coasters and you’ll impress everyone at your next coffee or cocktail hour. The coasters are made from dozens of felt balls and are designed to be durable and water-resistant. Available in several color schemes as well as round or square shapes, these coasters are the ideal size for most mugs, cups, and glasses, and their nonslip backing helps keep everything stable.
36A Sticky Note Holder That’s Bedazzled With Rhinestones
This sticky note holder is a fun way to add some personality to your desk. The rhinestone-studded holder is designed to easily dispense most brands of pop-up sticky notes. The clever design makes it simple to grab a note whenever you need it, and the sparkly design helps dress up what might otherwise feel like a utilitarian desk accessory.
37Clip-On Air Fresheners Made Especially For Bathrooms
These toilet bowl air fresheners come in lots of colors and most importantly, have a long-lasting fragrance that can keep your bathroom smelling fresh for up to 30 days. The freshener’s clip-on design is easy to install and it’s minimalist enough that it won’t interfere with toilet operation. Plus, it can also be clipped on to a trash can rim, a cabinet lip, or anywhere else you need to freshen things up.
38A Reusable Facial Roller That Soaks Up Excess Oil
This reusable facial roller is made from natural volcanic stone and is designed to remove unwanted oil from the skin. The facial roller is a long-lasting alternative to blotting papers, it won’t smudge or smear makeup, according to the brand. The roller is suitable for all skin tones and types, too.
39A Hair Wax Stick That Makes Styling So Much Easier
This non-greasy wax styling stick makes it easier than ever to smooth flyaways and unwanted frizz. It’s infused with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, avocado oil, and castor seed oil, and it’s free from potentially irritating fragrances and additives. The stick is versatile enough to use for everyday styling.
40An Overnight Hair Curling Set That Works Without Heat
This heatless curling set can give you a salon-worthy style without the potential heat damage. The flexible curling rod is easy to use, and the two satin scrunchies help to keep everything in place overnight. All three pieces feature a super soft satin fabric to minimize friction on hair and maximize comfort. “This is so easy and fast. I always get hair compliments when I use it,” one reviewer wrote. “I don’t have to sleep in it. I can put my hair in it and then do other things. An hour or two later I take it down and my hair is done.”
41A Sponge-On Dry Shampoo That Gives Your Hair A Refresh
Use this dry shampoo to give your hair a refresh when a full wash isn’t in the cards. The non-aerosol powder is made with a nourishing blend of ginseng and biotin, and it’s designed to absorb excess oil and sweat. It comes in several colors to better match your hair, and the puff applicator is simple to use, so you can get fresher strands right away.
42A Food Dispenser Duo That Keeps Things Fresh
This food dispenser duo is an easy way to improve your cereal or snack setup. The containers each have a 17.5-ounce capacity that’s designed to hold dry items such as cereal, candy, or nuts and keep them fresh for over a month. To use, just twist the knob and one ounce of food will be dispensed.
43Cool LED Light Bulbs That Look Like Flames
Install these fun LED bulbs to add a realistic flame effect anywhere in your home. When a real fireplace or bonfire isn’t an option, this cozy flame light is the next best thing. Once installed, you can choose from four different lighting modes, like flickering or steady. The bulbs have an energy-efficient design and even work well as porch lights.
44Pretty Window Clings That Filter Light & Add Privacy
Whether your goal is to increase energy efficiency or add privacy, this vinyl window film is an easy solution. It comes in a ton of size options and it’s easy to install and remove — no glue or tools required. The film helps block harmful UV rays while still allowing a moderate amount of light to filter in, and the prism design adds a pretty effect to rooms.
45A Quirky Gadget That Chills Your Wine In A Flash
If you’re a fan of perfectly chilled drinks, this clever device is a must-have. Pop this wine chiller in the freezer, and then when you’re ready to use it, simply place your glass inside of it. The device also features a colorful and rechargeable LED light that can make your next drink even more fun.
46This Sticky Gel That Can Remove Dust & Debris From Your Car
This car cleaning gel is so good that it might make passengers think you’ve had your ride detailed. The gel works on just about any waterproof surface (think: vents, consoles, and steering wheels), and it’s perfect for picking up dust and crumbs. The gel can be used multiple times, and it leaves behind a subtle pleasant scent, but no sticky residue.
47A Vanity Mirror With A Funky Cloud Shape
This cloud-shaped mirror has a cool, wavy design and will add a bit of personality to your bathroom counter or vanity. The frameless mirror features a bamboo base that works with almost any decor style, and since it’s so lightweight, it’s easy to move around. The mirror’s surface is made of durable acrylic, so while it’s reflective like glass, it won’t break as easily.
48Under-Cabinet Lights That Help You *Actually* See What You’re Doing
Install these magnetic under-cabinet lights to add a soft glow and extra visibility to your space. The lights feature multiple colors and brightness levels along with a rechargeable battery that powers up quickly. You can choose from multiple settings such as always off, always on, or automatic motion sensor.
49A Vintage Mailbox That’s So Charming
Impress your neighbors (and your mail carrier) with this antique-inspired mailbox. It features a vintage design that works best in covered locations such as under porches. The mailbox is easy to install, works on most surfaces, and even has a design that would work with your own padlock, if you ever need to secure it.
50Wall-Mounted Shoe Shelves That Will Give Your House Guests Closet Envy
If there’s always a jumble of shoes in your closet or entryway, these mountable racks can get you organized. The shoe holders are easy to install with the included adhesive mounts and feature a generous size and durable design so they can hold even some larger shoes. The shoe holders would be a perfect way to take advantage of vertical space in places like small closets, mudrooms, or even RVs.
51A Soft & Supportive Bra That’s So Comfy
This soft and comfy bra features simple sizing and a smooth, V-neck design. The straps are free from metal hardware and there’s no underwire to deal with. The nylon-elastane material is designed to be soft and stretchy, making it perfect for all-day wear, and it comes in a bunch of colors so there’s an option for everyone.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X
- Available colors: 11
52A Simple Eyelash Separator For Smoother Mascara Application
This eyelash comb can help give you more control when you’re applying mascara. The stainless steel comb features fine teeth that work to separate each lash and remove any excess mascara. And the comfy, ergonomic handle helps provide a steady grip as you primp.
53Flexible Solar Lights That Sway In The Breeze
Bump up your curb appeal (and your neighbors’ admiration) with these solar-powered garden lights. The LED lights feature a flexible design with sturdy stakes and a solar-panel that recharges in the sunlight. The bulbs sway in the wind, adding a whimsical effect to your outdoor space. Plus, they’re water-resistant and easy to install, so they’re a true low-lift upgrade.
54Hand Lotion That Looks & Smells Like A Banana
Is this banana-shaped hand lotion kind of wacky? Yes. But it’s also a delightful way to keep your hands moisturized. The lotion smells like fresh-baked banana bread and comes bottled in a fun peel-shaped container. And it’s compact, so it’s the perfect size for tossing in your bag and taking on the go.
55A Wooden Message Board That Adds Light & Personality To Your Space
Hang this wooden night light on a door knob, hook, or bar and it’ll turn on when it detects motion. The light operates via infrared sensors, so it will turn off again when activity stops. The light features a rechargeable battery that works for up to eight hours on a single charge and has an erasable surface for writing messages.