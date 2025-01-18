55 Weird, Clever Things That'll Get You So Many Compliments

This lightweight mist is designed to add a subtle fragrance to hair and skin. The mist features a unique scent that’s equal parts sweet and spicy, with notes of amber and florals. It’s also packed with argan oil and vitamin E for an added layer of hydration.

One reviewer wrote of it, “This product doesn't weigh your hair down and smells wonderful! I even use it sometimes as a body spray. I've gotten several compliments on it.”