55 Weird New Things On Amazon That Are Actually Life-Changing

Wearing multiple necklace chains looks so stylish, but clasping and unclasping them can be annoying — not to mention the tangling. This magnetic clasp helps solve the problem by allowing you to put on and take off three necklaces at once. The clasp is made with 18-karat gold plating and stainless steel, so it’s water- and sweat-resistant. And it can hold up to 4 pounds, according to the brand, so it’s strong enough for even chunky jewelry.