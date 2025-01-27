Shopping
55 Weird New Things On Amazon That Are Actually Life-Changing
You’ll only wish you knew about these odd finds sooner.
Can a product truly be life-changing? If it solves a problem or makes your day a little better then, absolutely. I’ve combed Amazon’s virtual aisles and found 55 weird items that can do everything from solve annoying storage problems to make your space a little cozier. In fact, these products are so brilliant, you’ll probably wish you knew about them sooner.
1A Blanket Hoodie That’s Perfect For Keeping Cozy
If you’re looking for the coziest way to keep warm, this blanket hoodie is about to rock your world. It comes in three sizes and an assortment of colors, so you can get the perfect look and fit. The wearable blanket features an adjustable waist belt, a fleece-lined hood, and a generous length that will even keep your legs warm.
2Compostable Produce Savers That Can Reduce Food Waste
If your food frequently spoils before you can eat it, these genius reusable produce savers can help. To use them, tuck the sheets into produce bins, storage containers, or any space you keep food. The produce saver papers are plastic- and BPA-free and reusable for up to 30 days. And they have a unique scent that fades when it’s time for a replacement.
3A Silicone Mat That Can Keep Your Sink Organized
The area around the sink is prone to splash damage, but this silicone mat can keep the area tidy. It is designed to sit snugly around your faucet, helping to keep the counter area underneath dry. Available in several colors and sizes, the mat features drainage holes to speed up drying and plenty of storage space for items like sponges and soaps.
4A Super Comfy Ice Pack That Can Help Soothe Headaches
This ice pack is designed fit snuggly on your head, making it a lifesaver for when you have a migraine or tension headache. The flexible ice pack features an adjustable fit, and you can even pull it down over your eyes and ears for extra relief. Just keep it stashed in the freezer so it’s ready for the next time you need it.
5A Cute Humidifier That Can Solve Your Dry Air Problem
This mini flower humidifier helps to create the perfect conditions in your space — while adding a cheerful touch. The humidifier is lightweight and portable, and it’s powered by a USB cord, so you never need to worry about battery replacements. The humidifier has an easy-to-use power button, and it even features a seven-color night-light for added ambiance.
6Rechargeable Hand Warmers That Can Keep Your Fingers Comfy
These portable warmers help keep your hands toasty no matter the temp. The warmers are rechargeable, so they’re an environmentally friendly alternative to disposable options. Shaped like cute cat paws, they feature three heat settings and last for up to six hours on a single charge.
7An Insulated Water Bottle With A Handy Carrying Case
This insulated water bottle makes staying hydrated just a little easier. Available in several designs, the bottle has a generous half-gallon capacity and is made of durable stainless steel. It features vacuum insulation and a leak-resistant lid, so you can sip on ice-cold water all day long. And the sleeve’s zipper pocket offers up convenient storage for all your essentials.
8A Squishy Fidget Toy For When You’re Feeling Stressed
This squishy toy is a cute and practical gadget to have on hand when you’re feeling antsy or stressed. The fidget toy is designed to look like a peaceful cat, and it’s made of squishy material that feels so satisfying to squeeze. This pick would look adorable on your desk or make a thoughtful gift for anyone who need a little TLC.
9A Clever Spice Caddy With A Unique, Rotating Design
With a unique pull-out design, this Cabinet Caddy can organize small pantry items and help you figure out exactly what you have on hand — even if you’re dealing with limited space. Each one features a double-decker design that maximizes storage space, and there’s no assembly required so you can start using them right away. And the nonslip feet work to keep everything stable.
10Grippy Cord Organizers That Keep Wires From Getting Tangled
If you’ve ever had a charging cord fall behind a piece of furniture, these grippy cable holders are a simple way to solve that problem. The silicone cord organizers feature a magnetic closure and can accommodate cables up to 7 millimeters in diameter. Available in several colors, they come with six in a set, and each one includes adhesive tape that works on most types of flat surfaces, including mirrors, glass, and painted wood.
11A Silicone Holder That Corrals Makeup, Office Supplies, & More
This three-pack of silicone storage trays are designed to hold small items upright, like makeup brushes and office supplies, making them easy to grab when you need them. The sturdy silicone material is flexible, so it can fit items in a range of sizes. Plus, the base can be detached so you can rinse the pieces clean when needed.
12A Crumb Sweeper That Cleans Up Countertops In A Flash
This clever kitchen tool has a durable stainless steel blade that can tidy counters or help transfer chopped ingredients as you cook. The crumb sweeper is lightweight and portable, so it’s easy to handle. And it comes with a clip so you can attach it to a shirt or apron pocket.
13A Cushy Wrist Rest With A Quirky Cloud Design
This keyboard accessory is a cute way to give your wrist a comfy landing spot while you type. The cloud-shaped wrist rest is made of waterproof memory foam and is designed to help support your hands and arms while you type. Available in 14 colors, it also comes with a matching mouse rest and cup pad, so you can give your desk a unified look.
14A Car Charger With Retractable Cords That Makes It Easy To Power Up Devices
This car charger is designed for 12-volt cigarette lighter ports and can make it easier to charge multiple devices on commutes or road trips. The charger has a rotating design to work with your car’s layout and features two charging cords and two types of USB ports. And it has a retractable cord that extends up to 31.5 inches, giving you plenty of leeway.
15A Change Holder That Fits In Your Car’s Cup Holder
Managing all your loose change and keeping it sorted can feel like a part-time job, but this coin holder can simplify the process when you’re on the road. The organizer is designed to fit in most car cup holders and can hold up to $15 dollars in coins, with designated slots for quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies, making it easy to dispense whatever you need at tolls, drive-through windows, and more.
16A Multitasking Jar Opener That Can Reduce Drawer Clutter
This five-in-one tool can streamline your kitchen drawers and help you get rid of single-use tools. The versatile tool features a stainless steel blade that can open pull-tab cans, metal bottle caps, twist-off caps, jar lids, and more. It has a comfy handle and it’s dishwasher safe for easy maintenance.
17A Hanging Waste Bin That Maximizes Efficiency In The Kitchen
Hang this durable bin on a cupboard door or pop it open and stash it in your car. The trash bin is made from durable plastic that’s built to last, and it features a special storage space for disposable bags. The waste bin is an easy way to keep your space tidy and can reduce trips back and forth to your main garbage can during meal prep.
18A Dish Scrub Brush That Looks Like An Adorable Lady Bug
Scrubbing dishes can feel like a chore, but do it with this ladybug-shaped tool and it’s bound to feel so much more fun. This scrubbing brush is made with durable bristles that are designed to clean off crud without causing scratches. Plus it also comes with a leaf-shaped storage dish.
19Leather Cord Organizers With A Cute, Bow-Like Design
If your desk is a jumble of cords and wires, these genius snap organizers can help keep them tangle-free. Designed to look like little bows, the organizers are made from real leather and have a snap closure that stays secure. They come in a pack of five and since they’re so lightweight, it’s easy to toss a few in your backpack or work tote.
20Scrunchies With A Clever, Hidden Zipper
These scrunchies have a hidden zipper pocket so you can keep small essentials like a key or cash secure — while also holding back your hair. The zipper matches the scrunchie fabric, so the pocket blends in seamlessly, and the soft fabric is designed to hold hair without any painful pulling.
21A Transparent Organizer For Your Mouthwash & Cups
Is there a better way to store mouthwash and keep your counter tidy? This mouthwash dispenser and tray says yes. The storage container features a 25-ounce pump bottle for dispensing your mouthwash along with a dedicated slot for cups. It is made from durable, shatter-resistant plastic and there are nonslip feet on the bottom to keep it from sliding around.
22Food Prep Bowls Designed To Integrate Into Your Cutting Board
These food prep bowls can change the way you make dinner — in the best way possible. The bowls are designed to slide right up to the cutting board and make it super easy to transfer food. They come in a pack of three with a nesting design for efficient storage. And they’re dishwasher safe, so you can toss them in with the rest of your dishes.
23A Stylish Soap Dish That Drains Super Quickly
This leaf-shaped ceramic tray features a self-draining design that can provide storage and prevent mushy soap. It’s crafted from high-quality ceramic that’s ideal for frequent use and it’s sized to fit most bars of soap. Plus the leaf and twig design is so cute, it’ll make you smile every time you wash your hands.
24Fluffy Hand Towels That Make Hand-Drying More Fun
If you’ve been using regular towels to dry your hands, these fuzzy chenille balls might change your mind forever. The balls feature an absorbent sponge interior and a microfiber chenille covering that feels as soft as it looks. And the towel balls come with hanging loops and hooks so you can install them almost anywhere.
25A Flat & Transparent Water Bottle That Can Keep You Hydrated
This sleek water bottle might be exactly the motivation you need to stay on top of hydration. The flat water bottle is designed to fit easily in bags, and everything from the Tritan plastic jug to the leakproof seal are BPA-free. Plus, it comes in your choice of several colors.
26A Funky Cactus Coaster Set That Doubles As Decor
This cactus coaster set is not only practical, it’s also a super fun conversation starter. The kit includes six cactus-leaf shaped coasters and a flowerpot holder, so it’s easy to keep the set together. The coasters are made from water- and heat-resistant EVA material that will help protect surfaces from drippy drinks.
27Organizing Bins That Neatly Store Bed Sheets
Storing sheets isn’t easy, but these bedding organizers can make your linen closet look totally Pinterest-ready. Available as a set of four, each organizer features a label card and a small window, so you can see exactly what’s inside. The organizers are also large enough to hold a complete sheet set, a duvet cover, and pillowcases, so you can store everything compactly.
28Zippered Jewelry Bags To Keep Your Stuff Organized
If you’re a frequent traveler (or just like keeping things organized), don’t sleep on these velvet-trimmed storage bags. With six in a set, the storage bags are transparent, so you can see exactly what’s inside, and they feature sturdy zippers to keep everything contained. The bags would also work great for small toiletry and makeup items.
29Fleece-Lined Eyeglass Holders That Can Prevent Scratches
These plush eyeglass holders come in a ton of fun colors and most importantly, keep your specs safe and smudge-free. The holders are made with a combination of PVC and fleece, with a sturdy base that keeps everything upright. And they come in a two pack, so you’ll always have a spare.
30A Mushroom-Shaped Gadget That’s A Fun Way To Store & Dispense Toothpicks
Toothpicks are so much more to use fun when they’re stored in this wooden dispenser. Shaped like a mushroom, it holds up to 200 toothpicks and has six slots to dispense them. And the toothpick holder is made from durable walnut and beech wood, so you won’t mind displaying it out on the counter or table.
31Magnetic Hooks That Can Maximize Kitchen Storage
If you’re always losing kitchen tools, these magnetic hooks can add a ton of storage space, giving items like spatulas and other tools a dedicated and accessible spot. Designed to work with magnetic surfaces, the hooks don’t require any assembly. Plus, they have a head that rotates 180 degrees, and they are strong enough to hold all your utensils.
32An Exfoliating Cloth That’s Perfect For Reaching Your Back
Washing and scrubbing hard-to-reach areas like your back can be a challenge, but this exfoliating cloth makes the job much easier. The cloth is free of harsh chemicals and irritating additives, and it’s designed to exfoliate dry skin and promote blood flow. It can also prep skin for moisturizers and help products absorb more quickly.
33Grippy Socks That Add Stability To Yoga & Barre Moves
Barre moves and yoga are challenging enough, so the last thing you want to worry about is slipping on the floor. These grippy socks are toeless, so they won’t restrict your range of motion, and they’re designed to be moisture-wicking as well as nonslip. And the socks come in a bunch of fun colors, so you can match them to your outfit.
34A Unique Gadget That Can Whip Up Your Face Washes & Moisturizers
This beauty tool whips up face creams and washes, making them extra foamy and easy to apply. The beauty whip maker also helps you use less product, according to the brand, saving you money and extending your supply. Plus, the whip maker is made of durable material and it’s super easy to clean.
35A Golden Cat Sculpture That Can Also Hold Your TP
Need a fun and practical way to store paper towels and toilet paper? This cast iron cat sculpture features a long tail that’s perfect for holding multiple rolls of toilet paper or some paper towels. It doesn’t require assembly, so you can start using it right away. And if cats aren’t your thing, you can also choose from frog or giraffe designs.
36Divided Bowls That Are Perfect for Apps & Snacks
These divided bowls are the answer to keeping items like soup and salad or chips and dip separate, not soggy. The bowls are made from BPA-free melamine and they have a fun confetti pattern. They’re also dishwasher safe for quick cleanup (but keep them out of the microwave).
37Fun Sun Catchers That Can Add Personality To Your Space
These sun catchers come in multiple fun designs and if you have bland windows, they’re a real game changer. The sun catchers come in a pack of six and are made from high quality crystal that creates beautiful prisms when the sun shines.
38A Versatile Stopper That’s A Game Changer For Wine
This five-in-one tool can minimize kitchen clutter and help you pour a pretty amazing glass of wine. The tool fits most standard bottles and has multiple features including an aerator, pourer, wine filter, re-corker, and leak-proof bottle stopper. The tool is made from BPA-free, food-safe material and it’s dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to keep clean.
39A Portable Light That Folds Down For Storage
If you have a dim area that’s not near an electrical outlet, this battery-operated lamp can be a real game changer. The light features a rechargeable battery that works for up to 300 hours on a single charge, and it features multiple brightness settings. The lamp also folds down compactly for space-saving storage.
40A Pretty Cocktail Jigger That Looks High-End
This colorful cocktail jigger is a stylish upgrade for shot glasses. It has two sides: a large cup that hold 1.34 ounces and a smaller cup that holds 0.68 ounce. The translucent glass features a ridged design and two color tones, so it will add a pop of personality to your bar cart.
41An Acrylic Cutting Board That Hugs The Edge Of Your Counter
This clear acrylic cutting board has a unique design that helps it grip to your counter as you slice and dice. It is made from food-grade acrylic and it’s durable, so it can be used daily. The cutting board features a lip that wraps around the counter edge and nonslip feet on the bottom that help keep everything in place.
42A Multi-Loop Resistance Band That You Can Take Anywhere
This multi-loop exercise band makes it easy to get in a good stretch at home or anywhere. The band offers multiple levels of resistance, from 5 to 30 pounds, and it’s designed to improve flexibility and strength. It also comes with access to an app that can provide coaching and training plans.
43A Genius Clasp For Layering Your Favorite Necklaces
Wearing multiple necklace chains looks so stylish, but clasping and unclasping them can be annoying — not to mention the tangling. This magnetic clasp helps solve the problem by allowing you to put on and take off three necklaces at once. The clasp is made with 18-karat gold plating and stainless steel, so it’s water- and sweat-resistant. And it can hold up to 4 pounds, according to the brand, so it’s strong enough for even chunky jewelry.
44A Paper Towel Holder With A Convenient Storage Shelf
If you could use a little extra space (and let’s be honest, who couldn’t?) this paper towel holder might be the ticket. It features a built-in shelf that’s perfect for small items like plants or candles, and it’s made from durable metal that’s resistant to rust and stains. Install it with the included hardware or adhesive tape, and it’ll be ready to use.
45An Exfoliating Face Wash Made With Kombucha
If you’re looking for an effective yet gentle face wash, add this cleanser to your cart. It’s formulated with kombucha, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid, which work together to help exfoliate and brighten skin. It’s suitable even for sensitive and acne-prone skin, according to the brand. Plus reviewers have noted that it smells great, so you’ll look forward to your skin care routine.
46A Book Page Holder That Fits On Your Thumb
Holding open a book can get tiring after a while, but these pretty floral page holders can make reading more comfortable. The portable and lightweight resin accessories are designed to fit around your thumb, while the durable wings keep the pages in place. The page holders come in a pack of two and also include a matching floral bookmark.
47Bunion Guards That Can Relieve Foot Discomfort
These transparent foot guards are designed to cushion bunions and help you enjoy activities with less discomfort. The bunion guards are made of a durable gel material that’s washable and reusable. And, since they’re so flexible, they can adapt to most foot shapes. Plus they come in a pack of four so they’ll last awhile.
48Collagen-Infused Face Jelly For Luminous Skin
This luxe face cream is infused with nourishing ingredients like collagen and niacinamide, and it’s formulated to promote glowing, even-toned skin. The jelly-like cream is free of silicones, and since you only need a quarter-sized dab, it lasts for a long time.
49A Collapsible Laundry Hamper With Removable Sorting Bags
This collapsible laundry hamper makes it easy to store and transport dirty linens or clothes. It features a durable bamboo and fabric design with a lid that keeps everything contained. The hamper also comes with two removable bags that you can use for sorting clothes. And, because the bin is so lightweight, it’s easy to take it to and from wherever you do your laundry.
50An Electric Lunch Box For Hot Meals On The Go
If you’re always on the go but still want to enjoy a hot meal, this electric lunchbox can make it possible. The durable lunchbox features a leakproof gasket that helps prevent spills and removable food containers that can go right into the dishwasher. And most importantly, the lunchbox comes with two chargers, so you can plug it into a regular outlet or your car’s 12-volt outlet.
51A Durable Microwave Cloth That Can Prevent Burns From Hot Dishes
The unique shape of this microfiber cloth forms to cookware, making it easier to transport hot dishes from the microwave. Round bowls can be awkward to carry with traditional oven mitts, but these cloths are specially designed to fit them. Available in several cute designs, the colorful pot holders come in a two-pack and are designed to be heat-resistant and easy to hold.
52A Wedge Pillow That’s Designed Support Your Knees
If you frequently experience aches in your back and hips from side sleeping, this memory foam pillow may provide some relief. It features a contoured design that helps cradle your knees and legs, while the high-density foam keeps its shape for hours. Plus the pillow also has a breathable zipper cover that can be washed for easy maintenance.
53A Refreshing Shower Mist That’s Infused With Eucalyptus Oil
This eucalyptus oil mist can level up your daily shower, making it feel like a trip to the spa. The essential oil spray is free from harsh chemicals and can soothe sore muscles and relieve sinus congestion. The bottle contains enough product for up to 100 showers and is simple to use — just point the nozzle into the shower steam and spritz away.
54Cutting Board Feet That Can Prevent Sliding Around
These nonslip pads solve the annoying (and possibly dangerous) issue of cutting boards that won’t stay put. Made of grippy silicone, they can be placed under the corners of your cutting board and will stay firmly in place (no adhesive necessary). The cutting board feet are also gentle and nonabrasive, so they won’t scratch countertops.
55A Food-Grade Wax For Maintaining Wooden Cutting Boards & Tools
Taking care of your cutting board with this wood butter can prevent damage and make meal prep go more smoothly. The butter is made from food-grade mineral oil and beeswax, and it’s designed to condition and protect wooden cutting boards and kitchen tools. Plus a portion of the proceeds benefits animal rescue missions, so it’s a win for your kitchen and furry friends.