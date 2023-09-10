Weird Things For Your Home That Are So Dope & Under $35 On Amazon

Weird is good. Weird is interesting. Weird can be unexpected and a little out of the ordinary, but that’s what makes it fun — especially when it comes to online shopping. But you work hard for your money and likely don’t want to waste it by splurging on novelty for novelty’s sake. That’s why I curated this list of weird things for your home that are not only dope but functional, too — and they’re available on Amazon for less than $35.

From unique decor to clever storage solutions, there’s something useful — and a little weird — on this list for everyone.

1 A Shower Curtain That Doubles As Bathroom Storage Maytex Mesh-Pocket Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $20 See On Amazon This useful shower curtain is a waterproof liner with nine mesh storage pockets for all your shower essentials. Organize toys, soaps, and more in quick-draining pockets. This clear liner fits most tub and shower spaces with rust-proof grommets for durability. It's easy to clean with a damp cloth, making maintenance a breeze.

2 This Indoor Broom That Uses Blades Instead Of Bristles Broombi Smart Broom for Indoor Cleaning Amazon $35 See On Amazon At first glance, this smart broom looks more like a squeegee on a stick. Don’t be dissuaded by its appearance: It uses quad-blade technology with a silicone edge to tackle various surfaces while generating static electricity that attracts and traps fine dust and hairs. The air-flow grid frame prevents dust from dispersing as you clean, and it works on liquid spills too. With its washable, hygienic design, it's a uniquely helpful cleaning solution for your home.

3 This Duster Designed To Clean Ceiling Fans & Other Hard-To-Reach Spaces Estilo Ceiling and Fan Duster Amazon $19 See On Amazon Reach and clean with ease using this microfiber duster. The detachable handle extends from 27 to 47 inches, tackling ceiling fans, blinds, furniture, and more. Its large microfiber head traps dust and allergens without harsh chemicals, and it's soft enough to use on electronics. Plus, it's washable and reusable.

4 This Waterproof Bath Pillow That Makes Bathtime Luxurious GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $18 See On Amazon Turn bathtime into a spa-like experience with this bath pillow. The plush headrest boasts 2 inches of thick foam, offering unparalleled support to your tired head, shoulders, neck, and back. Seven strong suction cups keep the pillow securely in place on your tub’s surface. A waterproof design repels water and ensures quick drying.

5 A Space-Saving Shelf That Easily Clips Onto Your Bed Frame BedShelfie Bedside Shelf Amazon $34 See On Amazon Essential for college dorm rooms, this floating nightstand is a must for small-space living. Choose from seven stylish models in white or black to match your decor. It’s versatile in shape and style, has a built-in cable catch organizer, and can support up to 35 pounds.

6 This Magnetic Key Holder That Is “Cirrus”-ly Cute TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add some functional whimsy to your decor with this cloud-shaped key holder. This charming organizer has no hooks, just powerful magnets that securely hold three key rings. It’s easy to install on various surfaces with the included adhesive backing.

7 A Hands-Free Screen Door That Lets You In — & Keeps Insects Out AUGO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $27 See On Amazon Enjoy a bug-free breeze with this magnetic screen door. Thirty invisible-yet-powerful magnets securely seal it shut behind you as you walk through, keeping bugs out while allowing fresh air to circulate. The durable polyester mesh is perfect for kids and pets to pass through, and the convenient snaps hold the sides in place when needed.

8 A Supportive Sofa Insert That Bolsters A Saggy Couch LAVEVE Couch Cushion Support Amazon $26 See On Amazon Breathe new life into your saggy couch with this couch cushion support. Crafted with 15 high-hardness solid wood boards, it prevents sagging and provides better support for up to 400 pounds. Simply place it under your cushions for an instant upgrade, and enjoy a more supportive sofa that looks majorly upgraded.

9 This Stylish Towel Rack That Hangs Over Your Door iDesign Over the Door Towel Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Maximize your bathroom storage with this over-the-door towel rack. It has three bars for holding towels, washcloths, and more. It's stylish and functional, constructed from durable chrome steel with brushed stainless steel accents. Easy to install, just hang it over any standard shower or interior door up to 2 inches thick.

10 A Therapeutic Pillow That Fits All Sleeping Styles Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $32 See On Amazon Side sleepers, back sleepers, and even stomach sleepers will enjoy a good night’s rest with this gel-infused cooling memory foam pillow. Designed to support the neck, shoulders, and back, this pillow is made from certified CertiPUR-US memory foam — this means it’s undergone rigorous testing to meet high safety and environmental standards. It’s hypoallergenic, ventilated for optimal airflow, and has a soft, breathable bamboo modal cover. The cover is removable and washable.

11 This Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Fits Over Your Sink Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Heat-resistant and food-safe, this over-the-sink drying rack is a kitchen essential. Crafted from durable stainless steel, it holds up to 33 pounds and is rust-resistant. Use it also as a dish drainer, veggie colander, trivet, and more. Its collapsible design with silicone-secured stainless steel tubes offers easy storage, saving counter space.

12 This Handy Paint Pen That Restores Dirty Grout To Its Former Glory Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon Transform your tired tiles effortlessly with this grout pen. It's your secret weapon in the bathroom, kitchen, and any tiled room. No DIY project is too big or small, as this pen's long-lasting ink covers up to 150 feet of thin grout. Boasting a nontoxic, water-based formula, it covers grubby grout stains, bringing back that brand-new shine.

13 These Expandable Bamboo Dividers For Organizing Your Drawers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Optimize your drawer space with these bamboo drawer dividers. Perfectly suited for various drawer sizes, these adjustable and expandable organizers maintain order in kitchens, bathrooms, and offices. Crafted from water-resistant bamboo, these stylish organizers are easy to clean with a damp cloth.

14 This Set Of Hanging Shelves With Built-In Drawers ZOBER Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Streamline your storage with this hanging closet organizer. Made from durable non-woven fabric, it offers four shelves, including a divided top shelf, and five removable bins for easy tidying. Sturdy hangers keep it steady, while open fronts allow quick access. Bonus mesh pockets offer extra room for small items.

15 These V-Shaped Grippers That Prevent Your Rug From Curling iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Prevent unsightly tripping hazards with this pack of four V-shaped rug grippers. They prevent rug corners from curling, and their rubber layer shields wooden floors from potential damage. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, these grippers feature weatherproof adhesive that works on hardwood floors, tile, stone, or carpet. Unlike other solutions, these grippers stick to the rug, not the floor, ensuring a lasting fix.

16 A Paper Towel Holder That Won’t Take Up Precious Counter Space DR CATCH Self-Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from stainless steel, this paper towel holder is durable and rust-resistant. A versatile storage solution, it can hold paper towel rolls, plastic wraps, and more. It easily adheres to cabinet surfaces with the included adhesive tape or can be drilled for more permanent installation. Functional, modern, and sturdy, it comes in multiple colors.

17 This Compact Trash Can That Opens With A Wave Of Your Hand Anborry Bathroom Touchless Trash Can Amazon $27 See On Amazon This sleek trash can is perfect for small spaces, offering efficient waste disposal without compromising style. The hands-free, sensor-powered lid opens and closes quietly, while the airtight design controls odors. Its moisture-proof materials make it easy to clean and ideal for bathroom use.

18 A Toilet Bowl Scrubber That Works Without Harsh Chemicals Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pumice stones: They aren’t just for your feet. This all-inclusive toilet-cleaning kit includes a pumice stone and a storage case for efficient drying. It’s tough on stains — effortlessly eliminating grime, hard water stains, and deposits — leaving your toilet bowl spotless and shiny. It’s also gentle on surfaces, unlike a lot of toilet brushes, which makes it ideal for toilets, sinks, and tiles.

19 A Pair Of Shoe Organizers That Slide Easily Under Your Bed Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This under-bed storage solution accommodates 16 pairs of shoes and four pairs of boots, making it a great option for footwear enthusiasts. Made from durable and breathable non-woven fabric, it protects your footwear without retaining odors. Clear vinyl covers offer easy visibility, and strong handles allow convenient access.

20 A Top-Selling Bath Rug That Is Super Absorbent Gorilla Grip Non-Slip Bath Rug Amazon $13 See On Amazon Step onto luxury with this chenille bath rug. Its thick, plush pile provides a soft, cozy feel underfoot while ultra-absorbent chenille captures moisture, keeping floors clean and dry. A textured rubber backing prevents it from slipping and helps ensure long-lasting use. The fade-resistant microfiber fabric comes in over 40 colors. These rugs dry quickly and are easy to clean.

21 This Clever Sponge Holder That Also Dispenses Dish Soap S&T INC. Soap Pump Dispenser and Sponge Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Declutter your kitchen sink with this soap dispenser. This sleek organizer combines dish soap and sponge storage in one compact unit, keeping your sink area tidy. Simply press down on the top plate to dispense soap onto the included sponge; the dispenser holds 13 ounces of soap. Nonslip feet help ensure stability in wet areas.

22 A Tiered Shelf For Organizing Your Pans DecoBros Pan Shelf Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Are you sick of struggling to excavate the right pan from the stack? This versatile pan organizer is ideal for both small and large spaces. It efficiently stores pans and lids, saving valuable cabinet and countertop space. With a capacity for up to five pans vertically (or four horizontally), this organizer offers flexible solutions to keep your kitchen clutter-free.

23 These Washable Mats For Lining Your Refrigerator Shelves AKINLY Washable Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protect your fridge with these customizable fridge liners. They come in a pack of nine — just cut them to fit your needs. They can also be used as a protective layer for bookshelves, drawers, countertops, and more. Their waterproof, dustproof, and oilproof properties make them easy to clean. When used as fridge shelf liners, the cushioning effect helps to prevent spoilage or bruising of fruits and vegetables.

24 A Personal Blender That Makes Smoothies Easy To Drink On-The-Go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your busy day running smoothie-ly (eh? eh?!) with this personal blender. Blend your fruit smoothies, shakes, and icy beverages directly in the 14-ounce travel jar, which conveniently doubles as a to-go cup with a travel lid. Powerful stainless steel blades handle ice, frozen fruits, and greens effortlessly. Cleaning is a cinch as the blending jar, blades, and travel lid are all dishwasher-safe.

25 This Indoor Fly Trap That Discreetly Blends With Your Decor Safer Home Plug-In Fly Trap Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pesky flying insects won’t buzz off? This plug-in fly trap starts working immediately, attracting and trapping flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats. The UV LED light draws insects, which then get stuck on a glue card. Perfect for homes with children and pets, it contains no chemical insecticides. Discreetly designed, it blends seamlessly with your decor.

26 A Stylish Dimmable Table Lamp That Charges Your Phone White Crown LED Desk Lamp Dimmable Table Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon This modern LED desk lamp allows you to customize your lighting with adjustable brightness and color options. Available in white, silver, black, and pink, its minimalist design complements any setting. Enjoy the convenience of its wireless charging capability and its fully rotatable head. Energy-efficient and versatile, it's compatible with USB chargers, computers, and more.

27 This Stainless Steel Grater That Won’t Clog Up With Cheese Deiss Citrus & Cheese Grater Amazon $11 See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen with this slim citrus and cheese grater. Its razor-sharp stainless steel blade is built to last, and the curved sides provide extra strength for efficient use. Easy to clean, it won't clog like other graters. Dress up your dishes with ease, effortlessly shredding everything from the hardest cheeses to cinnamon sticks.

28 A Knife Sharpener You Don’t Have To Be A Professional Chef To Use AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener Amazon $22 See On Amazon Revive your dull blades with this knife sharpener. The suction cup base helps ensure safe, hands-free usage. A preset 20-degree angle restores sharpness quickly; with a few light-pressure strokes, you can reestablish your knife's edge. Eco-friendly (no electricity is required) and noise-free, it's an ideal tool to maintain effortless cutting.

29 This Compact Shelving Unit With A Sliding Drawer That Fits Under Your Sink Ravinte Pull Out Under Sink Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Maximize your awkward storage space with this pull-out under-sink organizer. This versatile two-tiered space-saver fits snugly alongside pipes and has a sliding lower basket for easy access to its contents. Easy to assemble, it’s also rustproof. Enjoy expanded storage with the hooks and included hanging cup.

30 A Rechargeable Lawn Tool That Both Trims & Shears Sun Joe 2-in-1 Cordless Grass Shear + Hedger Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t hedge your bets when it comes to keeping the garden tidy — invest in this cordless hedge trimmer. Combining two tools in one powerful and compact device, you can switch out the blades and shift between grass shearing and hedge trimming with ease. With a rechargeable 7.2V lithium-ion battery, it’s cordless and very lightweight.

31 This Best-Selling Wet Spray Mop That Works On Most Surfaces Panda Grip Wet Spray Refillable Mop (with 2 Microfiber Pads) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Achieve beautifully clean, streak-free floors with this best-selling spray mop. Simply fill the spray bottle with the cleaner of your choice, pull the trigger, and glide across any surface. Its lightweight design and maneuverable swivel head let you conquer tight spaces and tricky corners without strain. It comes with two washable, reusable microfiber pads.

32 These Transparent Sheets That Protect Your Couch From Careless Claws FTSTC Self-Adhesive Couch Protectors (10-Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Shield your furniture from kitty-related destruction with these self-adhesive couch protectors. Installation is quick and requires no tools — just peel, stick, and secure with optional pins. The sheet’s transparent design seamlessly blends into your decor, deterring cat scratching while staying practically invisible.

33 This Reusable Dog Hair Remover With Over 100,000 5-Star Reviews ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tired of pet hair everywhere? This innovative pet hair and lint roller is the ultimate in effective dog and cat hair removal. From furniture to rugs to clothing, it's incredibly effective and easy to use, ensuring every strand is picked up. Plus, it's sustainable — no messy adhesives or tape required — just roll, empty, and repeat.

34 A Foot Rest That Makes Sitting At Your Desk More Comfortable BlissTrends Under Desk Foot Rest Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ergonomically designed with two layers, this under-desk footrest is designed to relieve limb pressure when sitting for long periods. Adjustable height ensures tailored comfort, and the nonslip bottom keeps it in place. The removable cover is machine-washable. Use it under your feet or knees to promote better posture and relaxation, whether at the office or home.

35 This Cozy Comforter That Is Good For All Seasons Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon Experience year-round coziness with this all-season comforter/duvet insert. It offers the ideal balance of warmth for winter and soft breathability for summer, and the box-stitch design ensures even fill distribution. Use the eight durable tabs for duvet inserts, or choose from a dozen colors if you’re using it by itself as a stylish comforter.

36 A Set Of Oil Dispensers For A Smooth Flow With Every Pour FineDine Olive Oil Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dress up your dressing with this set of two oil and vinegar dispensers. The set includes four pouring spouts, a stainless-steel funnel for easy refills, and cute chalkboard labels for organization. The airtight and leakproof design keeps contents fresh. Made from brown glass, these bottles protect oils from sunlight and are dishwasher-safe.

37 These Battery-Powered Lights That Illuminate Your Cabinets POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $21 See On Amazon Light up your living spaces with these wireless LED strip lights. Perfect for illuminating those dark kitchen cabinets and shelves, this strip is easy to install. Just adhere it to wood, metal, or plastic surfaces with the included heavy-duty adhesive, flip the switch, and you're ready to go. Discreet in design, it stays hidden but features a large, easy-to-find power button.

38 An All-Weather Cover That Shields Your Grill From The Elements Zober BBQ Grill Cover Amazon $21 See On Amazon This waterproof and UV-protected grill cover is a tough shield against rain, snow, and sun. Crafted with heavyweight fabric, it resists rust, fading, and moisture. The air vents prevent condensation from accumulating, while the hook-and-loop fastener secures it in place. Dual handles make it easy to whip it on and off when needed.

39 These Solar-Powered Garden Lights That Turn On Automatically At Dusk Signature Garden Solar Ground Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Illuminate your garden beautifully and add some security with these elegant ground lights. Ideal for lining paths, entrances, or garden beds, they automatically switch on at dusk and off at dawn. With no wires and a weather-resistant design, these lights are a breeze to install. Enjoy the charm and safety they bring to your yard in all seasons.