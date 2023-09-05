40 Weird Things For Your Wardrobe That Are So Damn Clever

Getting ready in the morning can take up way too much time if you’re not happy with the way your clothes look and feel. Not only are there plenty of products out there to help make getting dressed a breeze, but there are plenty of weird yet clever accessories that’ll make the pieces you already own fit much better. From closet organizers to tape that’ll make you feel more secure in your dresses and gowns, these wardrobe warriors are nothing short of amazing.

Conquer your clothing woes with these weird yet clever things that’ll make your closet a much more zen place to be.

1 These Ergonomic Bubble Slides With Soft Foam Soles Mukinrch Bubble Slides Amazon $8 See On Amazon Upgrade your slipper game with these ergonomic bubble slides, which are just as comfortable as they are fun to wear. They're designed with nonslip soles that resist wear over time to help keep you safe while you walk on wet and dry surfaces alike. They're also flexible and lightweight enough to wear for hours at a time without any discomfort or friction; in fact, they can help reduce pressure on the soles of your feet while you walk.

2 This Convenient Honeycomb Drawer Divider For Maximum Organization Whitmor Honeycomb Drawer Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon If rummaging through your sock or underwear drawer has become something of a project, invest in this convenient honeycomb drawer divider for maximum organization. When you buy, you'll receive eight pieces that are incredibly easy to snap together. Once you have your divider set up, you can expand and contract it to fit drawers of all sizes. Plus, it's made of a durable and flexible plastic that maintains its sturdy construction for years to come.

3 These Croc Lights That Can Help Light The Way HOUSOLY Rechargeable Headlights for Crocs Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re taking your dog out for a walk, or heading back from a neighbor’s house at night, these Croc lights will help you illuminate the way. Available in four colors, each LED light can last up to 10,000 hours and can project up to 33 feet away. They’re waterproof, so they’re great in bad weather, and come with three different light modes you can use. After using them once, you’ll never want to leave home without them.

4 This Stylish Sports Bra That Has a Hidden Pocket For Your Phone QUEENIEKE Pocket Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fashion meets function when it comes to this sports bra that comes highly recommended by tons of shoppers. The racerback straps feature a hidden pocket that is roomy enough to hold your phone, cards, or cash. It’s crafted from four-way stretch material with nylon and spandex and comes in a slew of colors and prints. It’s especially great for the gym or for morning runs. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 These Bra Straps & Clips That Instantly Transform Any Bra Thsinde Bra Strap Clips & Holders (12-Count) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Over 4,700 shoppers rated these bra strap clips five stars for their ability to transform any bra in just seconds. Whether you’re looking for a subtle lift, need to create a racerback style, or adjust the length of straps, this product is incredibly versatile. The pack comes with an assortment of bra clips and three straps all in natural shades that will match any standard bra color.

6 These Sneaky Bra Extenders That Stretch To Give You A More Comfortable Fit SAMGU Bra Extenders Amazon $7 See On Amazon Extend the lifespan of your favorite lingerie with these convenient bra extenders, which you can use to customize the way your bras fit for maximum comfort. Simply hook the extender to the hooks on your bra, and its stretchy nylon material will alleviate discomfort in your back, ribs, and shoulders, so you can wear your bras all day long with the utmost ease. Because they're available at such a wallet-friendly price point, it makes sense to invest in a couple.

7 This Foldable Drying Rack You Can Hang Over Your Door Greenco 3-Tier Over The Door Folding Drying Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this foldable drying rack on laundry day for a streamlined process that saves room in your apartment or bedroom. Because you can hang it over the door, it takes up significantly less space than many of its counterparts on the market. It’s made of a breathable polyester mesh that allows your clothes to dry quickly and efficiently. The best part? It's incredibly easy to install — no tools required.

8 These Heel Pad Inserts That Will Make Your Shoes A Breeze To Walk In Makryn Premium Heel Pads Inserts Grips Amazon $8 See On Amazon Uncomfortable shoes? No problem. These heel pad inserts are crafted from a breathable microfiber cushion that will make your painful shoes a breeze to walk in. The adhesive strip simply sticks to the interior heel to provide support and protection and prevent blisters. They come in a pack of eight and are suitable for all types of shoes — boots, heels, sandals, you name it.

9 This Purse Organizer That Has Over 20,000 Glowing 5-Star Reviews ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $30 See On Amazon This purse organizer insert is a game-changer for organizing your everyday bag or work tote. The lightweight and durable design features 13 pockets (three on the outside and 10 on the inside) that are ideal for storing daily essentials such as your wallet and lipstick. It comes in a range of different colors and is available in multiple sizes that can work for any purse in your collection. You can buy it in one of 20 colors.

10 This Chic Hair Tie Bracelet To Maintain Circulation In Your Wrists Zuo Bao Hair Tie Bracelet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of cutting off the circulation in your wrists with tight hair ties, invest in this chic hair tie bracelet. All you have to do is place the bracelet on your wrist and wrap an elastic around its groove, and the next time you need to put your hair up, you can do so with the utmost ease. It's an especially great purchase if you struggle to find hair ties when you need them, whether you're an avid gym-goer or just trying to beat the heat.

11 This Clever Laundry Tool That Will Ensure You Never Have A Lost Sock SockDock Sock Laundry Tool & Storage Hanger Amazon $20 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more clever than this epic SockDock laundry tool that’ll actually make it hard to lose socks. It holds up to nine pairs of socks together and is designed to save you time when it comes to sorting and matching. You can also use this helpful gadget as an organizer, and hang your socks directly in your closet instead of using a traditional sock drawer.

12 This Transparent Hat Organizer To Put Your Collection On Display Boxy Concepts Plastic Hat Organizer for Baseball Caps (6-Pack) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Headwear aficionados will adore this transparent hat organizer, which keeps your collection safe while you display it proudly. Its odor vents let your headwear breathe, and its stackable design means you can customize its shape and size to accommodate your space. Its custom design was created for the specific purpose of storing hats, so you can keep your baseball caps, berets, and fedoras in pristine condition.

13 These Sponges That Get Deodorant Stains Out Of Your Clothes The Original Gal Pal Garment Deodorant Remover (2 Sponges) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These pink sponges are a genius hack for easily getting rid of deodorant stains out of your clothing. They come in a pack of two and are great to keep in your suitcase or toiletries case, especially if you’re traveling for work. It requires zero water — just simply scrub back and forth and voila — no more white marks.

14 These Waist Tighteners For Your Pants That’ll Help You Avoid Trips To The Tailor TOOVREN Pant Waist Tightener For Loose Jeans Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s nearly impossible to scroll on your TikTok feed without seeing these waist tighteners that are an incredible hack for loose pants. Instead of trips to the tailor, these pins easily attach to the waist to adjust the fit of your jeans or trousers. They come in adorable designs such as daisies and pearls.

15 This Breast Lift Tape That Will Replace All Of Your Uncomfortable Bras NIPPIES Breast Lift Tape Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’ll want to pay close attention to this breast lift tape, which is the ultimate hack for a subtle lift. Whether you’re looking for a solution for a plunging neckline dress or want to accentuate your cleavage, this tape is beloved by stylists and fashion insiders. The adhesive strip stays secure for long hours and can easily be cut to any size. It comes in a slew of tonal shades to match your skin such as coco, creme, and caramel.

16 This Hanging Accessory Organizer That Swivels All The Way Around For Easy Access SCUNDA Belt Organizer for Closet Amazon $20 See On Amazon Store belts and scarves in style with this hanging accessory organizer, which swivels all the way around for easy access. Its compact design helps you save serious space, no matter how large your collection may be — since its eight hooks can all hold multiple accessories at once. Plus, it requires absolutely zero assembly; simply hang it in your closet, and you can start organizing ASAP. It comes in both silver and black.

17 This Pack Of Shoe Strap Cushions That Make Wearing Strappy Sandals So Comfy Foot Petals Strappy Strips Amazon $8 See On Amazon Strappy shoes may look chic but they don’t usually lean on the comfortable side. However, these strap cushion inserts come in a pack of eight and have an adhesive backing that sticks to the inside of shoe straps. The foam material prevents the straps from digging into your skin and reduces blisters. It’s super easy to cut down for a custom size that works for any shoe.

18 These Colorful Closet Dividers That Are So Smart For Organizing Your Wardrobe ERA Accents Closet Dividers (30 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.6-star rating, these closet dividers make it easy to color code and organize your wardrobe. The round silhouette features an opening that easily slides onto the rod so you can sort your closet into sections. You can also use a marker to label each divider if you want to separate out your shirts, pants, and dresses. You can also separate clothes out by season to save time in the morning.

19 These Wire Shelf Dividers That Take Just Seconds To Install TitanSecure Wire Shelf Dividers Amazon $29 See On Amazon These wire shelf dividers come in a pack of eight and are an instant solution to organizing your closet in just seconds. Simply hook them onto your shelves to create compact sections that will help ensure that your piles of sweaters, T-shirts, or linens won’t fall over. They come in a bunch of different measurements so you can choose which size suits your space best. They’ve scored an impressive 4.7 out of five-star rating on Amazon, meaning they’ve successfully transformed plenty of closets.

20 A Hanging Shelf Organizer To Maximize Closet Space Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy solution to maximize closet space, give this hanging shelf organizer a try. The five-tier design can be used to store sweaters, purses, hats, and more. It’s crafted from a sturdy and durable material that has two metal hooks on the top that hang from your closet rod. Each compartment is 12 inches wide and the whole thing can hold up to 15 pounds.

21 This Dehumidifier For Your Closet That Helps Prevent Mildew & Odor airBOSS Closet Dehumidifier Amazon $8 See On Amazon This dehumidifier is the perfect solution for removing moisture from your closet or poorly ventilated areas around your home. It’s formulated with fragrance-free drying crystals that protect your clothes against odor and mildew. Whether you place on in your closet, laundry room, or utility closet, you can’t go wrong. One five-star reviewer raved, “My walk-in closets are really not damp but I still wanted to test these moisture removers. And was surprised to see the difference! I like the way they look, that it's easy to see when they need to be replaced, that they are spill-proof, [and] how effective they are.”

22 A Portable Fabric Steamer Perfect For Traveling URPOWER Fabric Steamer Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re always on the go or live in a small space, this fabric steamer is a must for removing stubborn wrinkles in a rush. It takes two minutes to heat up and features an automatic off button when the water gets too hot. The compact and lightweight design is perfect to keep in your suitcase and it’s totally safe to use on an array of fabrics such as silk, cotton, and wool.

23 A Pair Of Workout Leggings That Can Store All Of Your Essentials FlipBelt Mid-Weight Leggings for Running Amazon $59 See On Amazon These workout leggings are equal parts stylish as they are functional. They feature a pocket in the front that is roomy enough to hold your smartphone and have spacious pockets on each side. Based on their design, your belongings won’t bounce, and your skin won’t chafe. The material is crafted from a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that was created with runners in mind. It’s also woven with 25% spandex for ample stretch.

24 A Pack Of Hanger Hooks That Will Save You So Much Space Mlici Transparent Stackable Clothes Hangers with Hooks Amazon $13 See On Amazon These transparent hooks come in a pack of 70 and are designed to connect to your closet hangers to maximize space. You can easily hang multiple shirts or bottoms onto one hanger to free up room in your closet. The durable plastic material is strong and sturdy — in fact, it can handle a row of 20 clothing items simultaneously.

25 This Versatile Shoe Organizer That Hangs Over The Door ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer uses vertical space to create extra storage. With the capability of holding up to 24 pairs, this organizer is made from durable material and features visible mesh pockets that’ll easily showcase your collection. Shoppers love how versatile this organizer is, as it can also be used to store toiletries in your bathroom or to better organize cleaning supplies in your laundry room.

26 These Vacuum Storage Bags That Protect Your Out-Of-Season Garments Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags Amazon $18 See On Amazon These storage bags are not only ideal for maximizing closet space but are also perfect for storing away seasonal items, blankets, and towels. This set comes with an air pump that vacuum seals the bag to reduce the bulk of your belongings by up to 80%. You can also use them to make extra room in your suitcase for your next vacation. Over 47,000 Amazon customers gave them a five-star rating, with many saying they’ve been a lifesaver during moves.

27 These Nonslip Trouser Hangers With An Ingenious Open-Ended Design ZOBER Trouser Pants Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’ve struggled to store pants or jeans, look no further than these nonslip trouser hangers, since their ingenious open-ended design gives you instant access to your favorite pieces. Each hanger is sturdy enough to hold up to 10 pounds at a time, so you can stash even the heaviest denim with the utmost ease. You’ll also appreciate their rubber coating, which keeps clothes free of wrinkles and creases.

28 These Sweet Scented Sachets To Freshen Up Closets & Drawers MYARO Ocean Scented Sachets Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stash these sweet-scented sachets in your closets and drawers and your favorite pieces will smell absolutely divine, no matter how long they’ve been in storage. You can choose between a variety of scents, so whether you prefer a floral, fruity, or fresh aroma, you’ll find one you truly love. They’re also a great way to freshen up student lockers and gym bags.

29 This Expandable Closet Shelf For A Little Extra Storage Space Hershii Closet Tension Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Use this expandable closet shelf to store towels, linens, and clothes that might be out of season. With its customizable design, it’s highly likely to fit your closet, and its durable telescopic tubes are strong enough to hold even the heaviest boxes. Simply choose from a variety of size options to find the model that’s right for you and your home.

30 These Stick-On Mirror Tiles That Are Flexible & Durable kedudes Non-Glass Stick-On Mirror Tiles Amazon $17 See On Amazon Anyone who loves to craft will appreciate these stick-on mirrors since they'll take just about any DIY project to the next level. Simply cut your tiles down to your desired size, peel off their adhesive backing, and stick them firmly into place; their flexible design makes them a versatile option that won’t limit you to flat surfaces. They’re great to stick on closet walls or your bedroom. Functional purposes aside, they also make a chic decoration that looks good just about anywhere.

31 These Premium Shoe Trees You Can Expand & Collapse For Convenience 5 Pairs of Shoe Trees | 10 Premium Adjustable Length Shoes Shaper | Shoe Form Toe and Heel Guard Amazon $29 See On Amazon Since they’re incredibly lightweight, you can use these premium shoe trees to maintain the shape of your favorite footwear while you travel. Their adjustable wire frames mean they'll fit shoes in a variety of sizes (from a 6.5 to a 12 in men's sizes, to be precise). Plus, you can use them in conjunction with materials of all kinds, from cotton and canvas to leather and suede.

32 These Pet Hair Remover Balls You Can Toss In The Dryer & Washing Machine Pet Hair Remover for Laundry (34 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re the proud parent of a four-legged friend, you’ll love these pet hair remover balls, which give you lint and hair-free clothes on laundry day. With your purchase, you'll receive 24 laundry balls, which remove lint and hair in the washing machine, and 10 dryer balls, which reduce dry time and eliminate static electricity. Since they won't break down or fade, you can reuse them as often as you like, and they’ll maintain their effectiveness over time.

33 This Rechargeable Fabric Shaver That Removes Fuzz & Pilling Fast iRUNTEK Fabric Shaver Amazon $21 See On Amazon If your favorite sweater has begun to pill, reach for this rechargeable fabric shaver and it’ll look as good as new in no time. It's equipped with three efficient speed settings that remove unwanted fuzz and pilling without damaging your prized possessions and a high-tech LED light display that's super easy to read. Plus, its generously sized storage bin holds lots of debris while you work, so your device won't clog.

34 These Durable Hooks For Coats, Towels, & So Much More WEBI Over The Door Hooks Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the right place to store coats, towels, and other heavy fabrics you need to hang, invest in these durable hooks, and you’ll have all the storage you need. They're made of a strong metal that's lacquered to ward off rust, and their padded design keeps doors completely scratch-free. Plus, their hangers are so thin that you'll be able to open and close your door without any trouble at all.

35 This Wireless LED Light Bar With An Ultra-Thin Design To Blend In With Your Decor Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar Amazon $12 See On Amazon Install this wireless LED light bar in your bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen, and its ultra-thin design will help it blend in beautifully with the rest of your decor. When you buy, you'll receive all the screws and mounting tape you need for an easy installation process, whether you're a home improvement amateur or a seasoned pro. Simply tap to turn it on and off and its touch-sensitive design will take care of the rest.

36 A Hanging Jewelry Organizer With 40 Transparent Pockets Beaverve Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Use this hanging jewelry organizer to store your whole collection, and you’ll always be able to find your favorite pieces at a glance. On one side are 40 transparent pockets to display earrings, bracelets, and brooches. On the other are 20 necklace holders for pendants, lockets, and chains of all sizes. With its attached metal hanger, you can store it in your closet or over your door for convenience. It’s scored an impressive 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, so it’ll surely change up the way you organize your favorite pieces.

37 This Brilliantly Designed Hairbrush With A Secret Storage Compartment Charmonic Hair Brush Diversion Safe Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for somewhere to store cash or smaller valuables while you travel, this brilliantly designed hairbrush might fit the bill(s). Simply stash your belongings in its hidden storage compartment and seal it with the cap; this can help reduce the risk of theft by hiding away valuable items somewhere no one would think to look. The best part? It's a functional hairbrush that keeps your mane smooth and shiny while you’re on the road.

38 This Convenient Closet Shelf With A Sturdy Rod For Hangers ClosetMaid SuperSlide Ventilated Shelf Kit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Fashionistas know how hard it can be to make room for all their favorite clothes; that’s why this convenient closet shelf is such an excellent buy. Its versatile design means it’ll work beautifully in closets of all shapes and sizes, and its sturdy rod can accommodate up to 15 pounds of clothing at a time. Because it’s made of vinyl-coated steel, you can trust that it’ll hold up over time.

39 This Comfy Tank Top That Has A Built-In Bra 32 Degrees Cool Flowy Bra Cami Amazon $18 See On Amazon Designed with a built-in bra, molded cups, and adjustable straps, this cami tank top has a flowy silhouette that is comfortable on every level. It’s crafted from four-way stretch material that is perfect for low-impact workouts or just lounging on the couch. The relaxed fit pairs great with your favorite pair of leggings. It’s the perfect basic, and will soon become your new wardrobe go-to. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small —XX-Large