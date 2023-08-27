Shopping

60 Weird Things Under $30 On Amazon That Are Legitimately Brilliant

Quirky and inexpensive, what’s not to love?

by Caroline Reinstadtler
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Scrolling through Amazon can provide you with hours of entertainment, not in the least because some of the things you’ll find are just plain weird. But, good weird. Order one or two of those weird and inexpensive things for yourself, and you might be surprised by how useful and effective they are in practice. From adorable floral straw covers to outlet shelves, each of these products has a delightful use of its own — and you might just become obsessed. And even better, everything happens to be under $30.

1

These Flexible Cutting Boards With An Ultra-Thin Design For Convenience

Keep these flexible cutting boards on hand in addition to their bulky wooden counterparts, and you’ll have a low-maintenance option you can clean off in a matter of moments. When you buy, you'll receive three high-quality cutting boards in three different hues, all of which add a pop of color to your kitchen while you whip up your favorite meals. Their high-density composition means they won't absorb food while you work, and when you're finished meal prepping for the night, you can toss them in the dishwasher for the easiest possible clean.

2

These Reusable Food Wraps Made With Sticky Beeswax

Ditch disposable cling wrap and tinfoil in favor of these reusable food wraps; they’re made with adhesive beeswax that sticks securely to bowls, plates, and any other receptacles you use to store your leftovers. When you buy, you'll receive three useful sizes: a small wrap, which preserves individual fruits and vegetables, a medium wrap for cheeses and snack packs, and a large wrap, which works best with bigger bowls and pieces of produce. Simply activate the beeswax with the heat of your hands, rinse off each wrap in cool water when you're finished using it, and preserve your favorite foods over and over again for up to a year.

3

This Adorable Phone Mount You Can Attach To Your Dashboard

Attach this adorable phone mount to your dashboard, and it’ll put a smile on your face every time you sit down in the driver’s seat. It's specifically designed to fit PopSockets and other collapsible sockets of similar sizes, which makes for easy one-handed navigation while you travel from place to place. Three mounts come per package, each of which is already fully adhesive, making installation easier than ever. You can buy them in multiple different colors, and even hang them in your office.

4

This Cutlery Cleaner Brush To Make Your Kitchen Utensils Seriously Sparkle

This cutlery cleaner brush makes forks, spoons, and knives positively sparkle, and it’ll keep your fingers safe from accidental nicks, scrapes, and cuts. Here’s how it works: simply scrub your desired utensil between its sturdy sides, and its wraparound design keeps your hands and fingers far away from sharp edges. Its textured grip means it won't slip from your grasp while you clean, and its double-sided bristles mean you can wash the whole utensil at once. Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers swear by it.

5

This Multipurpose Colander You Can Stretch To Fit Your Sink

This multipurpose colander makes it easier than ever to strain pasta and wash produce since you can extend it to fit your sink and collapse it to fit your cabinets. Because it'll stretch up to 19 inches, it'll fit sinks of many shapes and sizes. Its raised design stays high above the base of the sink, which prevents water from seeping back into your food. Plus, its evenly-spaced holes will keep fruits, veggies, and frozen food from falling through the cracks. Since it’s heat resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, you know it’s a durable choice.

6

This Adjustable Cell Phone Stand For Hands-Free Calling

If you’d like to call a loved one or watch a favorite show without manually holding your device in place, invest in this adjustable cell phone stand, and you’ll be able to sit back and relax while you use your favorite apps. It’s equipped with a gap that lets you charge your phone with ease, and all of its silicone pads (one on the front and four on the bottom) keep your phone from shocks and scratches. Plus, it's super easy to install: simply place the rod over the base and push it down, and you’ll have a stable stand you can use as much as you like. Over 18,000 Amazon customers gave it their highest rating.

7

This Stainless Steel Eyelash Comb With A Matching Cap For Convenient Storage

This stainless steel eyelash comb takes your mascara game from good to great with just a swipe or two since it’ll remove clumps and separate individual lashes for all-day-long volume and definition. Because it’s made of stainless steel, it’ll glide smoothly between lashes every time. When you buy, you'll receive a convenient cap that makes it incredibly easy to store. Simply toss it in your bag and go, knowing it'll stay totally damage-free in your makeup pouch.

8

These Silicone Straw Covers That Are Just As Practical As They Are Adorable

Pair these silicone straw covers with your favorite tumbler; they’re durable and reusable, and you can clean them by hand or in the dishwasher. They'll create an airtight seal around your straw in between sips, keeping dust and splashes at bay. Of course, you'll also adore their floral designs, which bring a burst of sunshine to your hydration experience. They’re made of food-grade silicone that holds up brilliantly over time, not to mention that they’re fully nontoxic.

9

These Flexible Grill Lights To Illuminate Your Delicious Dinner

If you’ll be in charge of the grill at your next backyard barbecue, use these flexible grill lights to illuminate your handiwork while you cook your hamburgers, hot dogs, and veggies. Each light is made of weather-resistant material, so you can use them in the rain, wind, or heat, and each light comes equipped with a magnetic base that holds it securely in place without budging. Plus, their strong LED lights are more than bright enough to cut through even the darkest night to help you achieve culinary excellence at every outdoor party.

10

A Clear Scrunchie Stand To Keep Your Whole Collection Organized

With this clear scrunchie stand, you won’t have to rummage around your room for a hair tie every time you need one since you’ll have all your favorite accessories already on display. With a base that's three inches wide, it'll stay securely in place without wobbling or toppling. Its 11-inch height is tall enough to accommodate up to 35 scrunchies at once, so it'll hold the whole collection. Plus, it's made of high-quality acrylic that maintains its sturdy construction over time, and it's compact enough to toss in your suitcase while you travel, so athletes will have a convenient way to store their hair ties on the road. You can also buy a version that comes with a lipstick organizer.

11

These Silicone Lids That Stretch To Fit Containers Of All Shapes & Sizes

Preserve leftovers with these silicone lids, and you’ll be able to trade your disposable plastic cling wrap for a sustainable alternative that actually saves you money in the long run. You'll receive seven lids of different sizes with your purchase, from small to extra large, so you'll always be able to find one that fits the container of your choice. Each set comes with a cotton mesh bag for convenient storage. Each lid is completely safe to go in the freezer, dishwasher, and microwave, making it a versatile choice for meals of every temperature.

12

This Snail Mucin Moisturizer With Nourishing Vitamins For Glowy Skin

This snail mucin moisturizer is packed full of nourishing vitamins and ingredients that act as superpowers for dry and tired skin; the most effective, of course, is snail mucin, which hydrates skin for a gorgeous glow. If you're worried about the harvesting process, you can buy with confidence knowing that the snail mucin is collected in a cruelty-free environment. Its other ingredients are 72% organic, with shea butter, aloe, and jojoba oil for happier skin. Plus, it's non-comedogenic ( meaning it won't clog pores), so it’s a great choice for a range of skin types.

13

This Exfoliating Coffee Scrub To Rejuvenate Skin While You Shower

Maybe you tend to take your daily dose of caffeine with breakfast, but this exfoliating coffee scrub just might help you wake up during a refreshing morning shower. It's made with the ingredients you know and love, including dead sea salt, sweet almond oil, and organic Kona coffee, and without the ones you don't. Completely free of toxins and potentially irritating additives, it's gentle enough for users with sensitive skin. So if you usually avoid body scrubs because of their potential to dry you out, this one is an excellent place to start.

14

This Chic Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit For Length & Volume That Last

With this chic magnetic eyeliner and lash kit, you’ll have all the length and volume your heart desires with none of the inconvenience of your old eyelash glue. When you buy, you'll receive five different sets of lashes, so you can choose the style that best fits every occasion. Simply apply the magnetic liner to your lash line and use tweezers to set your new lashes securely in place. They'll stay put all day long, so you'll barely have to touch up your look.

15

These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Help Protect Your Hands From Sharp Edges

If you’re honing your culinary skills, use these cut-resistant gloves to protect your hands from sharp knives and hot surfaces, and you’ll be much safer in the kitchen. They're designed with a nonslip coating that creates a thick layer of armor between your hands and the potentially dangerous object you encounter while embarking on kitchen adventures. Their high levels of protection won't get in the way of your work, since they're light and breathable to keep your hands cool while you slice, dice, and julienne your favorite ingredients. They come in four different sizes, so you can ensure the best fit.

16

These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths That’ll Put Your Paper Towels To Shame

The next time you have to replace an empty roll of paper towels, reach for these reusable Swedish dishcloths instead; you’ll be saving money and helping to save the planet. Because each dishcloth is soft to the touch when wet and gritty when dry, you can choose the texture that best fits the situation at hand. They’re completely safe for surfaces of all kinds, from marble to tile and everything in between. Made of a biodegradable cellulose and cotton blend, each dishcloth acts as the equivalent of 15 rolls of paper towels. Since you get 10 cloths per purchase, you'll be able to clean up spills for months to come.

17

These Sturdy Packing Cubes Made Of Breathable Mesh To Protect Your Clothes

When you’re preparing to embark on your next adventure, invest in these sturdy packing cubes, which fit snugly in your luggage to get you from Point A to Point B with all your essentials. Each set of five cubes has been specifically designed for vacations of up to 14 days. When you buy, you'll receive a convenient laundry bag to separate your clean and dirty clothes while you're on the road. Because each cube is made of a waterproof material, spilled shampoo and conditioner will simply slide right off, and their ergonomic zipper pulls make them unbelievably easy to open and close.

18

This Handheld Milk Frother For At-Home Baristas & Coffee Aficionados

Instead of dropping half your paycheck at the coffee shop each week, invest in this handheld milk frother, and you’ll be able to brew up all your favorite drinks on a budget. It'll beautifully blend cappuccinos, protein shakes, and matcha lattes in a matter of moments since its powerful battery-operated motor turns liquids into foam within 15 seconds. You'll also appreciate its silicone rubber handle, which gives it an ergonomic design that's gentle on wrists and hands while you work, and its sleek stainless steel stand, which makes for convenient storage. You can buy it in one of eight colors.

19

These Travel-Size Wet Wipes To Clean Your Purse On A Regular Basis

If your purse tends to get dirty faster than you can keep up, invest in these travel-size wet wipes, which you can use on a regular basis for quick refreshes that won’t require visiting the laundromat. Their textured design helps them pick up sticky messes and residue without you having to scrub, and their smooth side is well-equipped to tackle delicate materials of all kinds. You'll also appreciate that each wipe is formulated with benzalkonium chloride, which tackles germs for maximum hygiene while you tote your favorite bag from place to place.

20

This Heat-Resistant Nylon Masher For Your Favorite Meat & Potato Recipes

Upgrade your mashed potato game with this heat-resistant nylon masher, which allows you to prepare your favorite dinnertime recipes with the utmost ease. Its five-blade design will help you chop meat, mix up ground beef, and mash soft foods, from pumpkins to bananas and everything in between. All you have to do is press its head into your desired ingredients until you've achieved the right consistency. Its angled blades will effectively scrape the sides of your bowls, pots, and pans, so you can use every last crumb of your favorite foods. It’s also heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's safe to use regardless of how hot your dish is.

21

This Flat Top Foundation Brush For Buffing & Blending With Ease

The next time you apply your favorite face makeup, reach for this flat top foundation, and you’ll be able to buff and blend with the utmost ease, whether you prefer liquid, powder, or cream. Its soft bristles are densely packed together, which makes for a streak-free application every time without absorbing any excess product. Each brush undergoes a seven-step process that ensures it won't shed over time, no matter how frequently you use it, and it's super easy to clean for a hygienic application process. Over 30,000 Amazon customers have given it a five-star rating.

22

This Gentle Detangling Brush That Has Over 52,000 5-Star Ratings

This gentle detangling brush works through knots without tugging or pulling, making it a great option for anyone with a sensitive scalp and a tendency towards tangles. Here's how it works: instead of working against your hair to rip through knots, its firm bristles separate your hair sideways to gently unravel even the tightest tangles with the utmost ease. No matter your hair type or texture, it'll work effortlessly to give you a manageable mane in no time flat, and its compact size means you can simply toss it in your bag and head out the door for styling on the go.

23

This Adorable Spoon Holder With A Witchy Design That Keeps Countertops Clean

If you’re looking to add a little magic to your kitchen routine, invest in this adorable spoon holder. Even on non-Halloween occasions, this little witch will delight amateur chefs and culinary stars alike. Just place it on the edge of your pot or pan, and it'll stay securely in place to hold your spoon or ladle away from the countertop to prevent stains and spills before they begin. Because it sits on your dishes, it'll save space in your kitchen to streamline your cooking experience, and when you're finished brewing your latest potion, simply toss it in the dishwasher for a convenient clean.

24

This Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner That Works In Just Seconds

This electric makeup brush cleaner works in just seconds to keep your collection free of buildup and germs, which promotes skin health and hygiene for makeup artists and everyday beauty gurus alike. When you buy, you'll receive eight rubber collars of various sizes to accommodate all your brushes, so you can apply foundation, eyeliner, and everything in between with a cleaner set of tools. All you have to do is choose the right collar, attach it to the spinner, fill the bowl with water and soap, and insert the brush of your choice. When you press the button, it'll spin your brush to effectively clean its bristles and dry it off when you're finished.

25

These Structured Drawer Organizers With Divided Compartments For Smart Storage

If you’re looking to get your sock and underwear drawers in order, invest in these drawer organizers, which help you keep track of your favorite clothes and accessories for maximum convenience. Its nonwoven fabric construction is structured enough to withstand years of opening and closing, and it’s flexible enough for easy access to your things whenever you need them. When you buy, you’ll receive two organizers, both of which will fit neatly in drawers of most shapes and sizes.

26

These Reusable Silicone Baking Mats To Minimize Stuck-On Food Residue

If you never seem to use enough cooking spray to keep your pots and pans free of sticky residue, invest in these reusable silicone baking mats and your cleaning process will be a breeze after each meal prep session. When you buy, you'll receive four mats, which you can use to bake cookies and cakes, cook a perfect pizza pie, and even microwave a delicious late-night snack. Each mat will withstand temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can trust that they’ll hold up over time. When it's time to clean up the kitchen, you'll be astonished at how easily crumbs and residue slide off its nonstick surface. With time, they'll replace rolls and rolls of parchment paper, saving you money on disposable products.

27

This Leakproof Trash Can That Helps You Keep Your Car Clean While You Drive

Toss snack wrappers, water bottles, and other detritus into this leakproof trash can, and you’ll have a much cleaner vehicle while you drive to your next destination. Its waterproof design means it’ll withstand spills, and it’s also easy to clean after use. It'll securely attach to your side door, headrest, and console, so you can install it anywhere according to your preferences. Choose between a two-gallon and a four-gallon model, depending on the shape and size of your vehicle. Some users have even turned it into a road trip cooler, making it quite a versatile buy.

28

This Ingenious Pet Hair Remover With 112,000 5-Star Reviews And Counting

Replace your old lint roller with this ingenious pet hair remover, which gives you fur-free couches, carpets, and clothes in a matter of moments (minus the disposable sheets of paper). It's incredibly easy to use: simply roll it over your desired area to pick up lint, and when you're finished, press the button to open and empty its chamber (it's seriously that easy). It works by creating an electrostatic charge that grabs hair without the use of sticky adhesives. You can reuse it over and over again, making it a great option for pet owners with particularly furry best friends.

29

These Soothing Foot Masks That Gently Exfoliate With Botanical Ingredients

Skip the professional pedicure (and the salon prices) in favor of these soothing foot masks, which exfoliate with botanical ingredients to keep your feet feeling fresh without dropping half your paycheck. Their gentle ingredient blend means you can indulge without irritating sensitive skin; just slide your feet into the foot mask socks, wait an hour, and rinse off, and within two weeks, dry and cracked skin will fall away completely. The best part? They'll accommodate up to a size 11, so you can share with family and friends for the spa night of a lifetime.

30

These Comfortable Grippy Socks For A Better Barre Workout Every Time

Barre aficionados will adore these comfortable grippy socks, which add stability and security to your workout, so you can lift, pulse, and squeeze to your heart’s content. Their breathable cotton blend material wicks away sweat while you work out to ventilate your feet and keep them dry, and their PVC particles increase the friction between your feet and the floor, so you can have a greater sense of confidence in your workout. You'll also appreciate their closed-toe shape and cutout design, and their padded heel tabs make them super easy to slip on and take off. They also come in packs of one, two, four, and five.

31

This Microfiber Hair Towel For A Faster Dry Time After Stepping Out Of The Shower

If your hair takes forever to dry, invest in this microfiber hair towel to speed up the process in a major way. Not only will it absorb up to 1200 milliliters of water in a matter of seconds, but its breathable fabric feels amazing on your scalp while you relax and unwind. Its four-way stitching ensures it'll maintain its durable construction without unraveling or fraying, and its elastic rubber band keeps it secure while you wear it around the house. Plus, you can toss it in the washing machine as often as you need; its fade-resistant color stays bright for years to come. Each pack comes with three sweet hues from which you can choose.

32

A Hanging Purse Organizer With Clear Vinyl Pockets For Better Visibility

Instead of rummaging through your room in search of the perfect accessory, you can simply pick up this hanging purse organizer and find the right handbag at a glance every time. Its sturdy metal hook means it'll hang securely in place, and its slim design saves you serious closet space, which means you can expand your collection without renting a storage unit. Its clear vinyl pockets allow you to easily identify the purse you need in a matter of moments, and its reinforced trim ensures it'll hold up for years to come.

33

This Pancake Batter Bottle For Convenient Mixing, Pouring, & Storage Each Morning

Breakfast chefs will love this pancake batter bottle, which lets you mix, pour, and store excess batter each morning with the utmost convenience, thanks to its patented blending design. Just add all your favorite ingredients, drop in the BlenderBall wire whisk, and shake it up for the delicious batter of your dreams. You won't need an additional mixing bowl or dirty spoon to clean up, and your countertops will stay totally mess-free. When you're finished cooking, simply add soap and water, shake it up, and rinse it out for a refresh that takes less than 30 seconds. It’s also dishwasher safe, so you can give it a deeper clean anytime you need.

34

A Digital Meat Thermometer With A Large Display That's Easy To Read

This digital meat thermometer boasts a large display that’s unbelievably easy to read, so you can monitor the temperature of your latest delicious dish without the hassle. It'll read any temperature in just three seconds with the utmost accuracy, and it'll display the results on its large backlit LED screen in Fahrenheit or Celsius, depending on your preferences. Plus, it's entirely waterproof, so you can use it to detect the temperature of liquids as well. When you're finished in the kitchen, you can use its internal magnet to mount it on your fridge for easy storage.

35

This Cast Iron Bacon Press For The Best Breakfast You've Ever Had

Breakfast enthusiasts will absolutely adore this cast iron bacon press, which evenly distributes weight and heat for a flawless bite every time. Its three-pound weight makes it just heavy enough for bacon, steaks, and sandwiches, and it's made of a food-grade cast iron material that's practically indestructible, no matter how intense your cooking process may be. All you have to do is preheat your press on the pan, apply pressure to the desired area, and chow down. Its wooden handle won't conduct heat, so your hands should remain safe while you cook.

36

This Gorgeous Salon Appointment Book For Stylists On A Mission

If you’re a hairstylist, manicurist, or esthetician, you’ll absolutely adore this gorgeous salon appointment book, which will help you keep track of your clients for the week with the utmost ease. Each book comes with 196 pages to help you plan and record your appointments for the week with convenient columns and time slots, so you'll be able to keep track of your clients in 15-minute increments, from 8 AM to 8:45 PM. You'll also receive a convenient contact list that helps you remember who's who with names, details, and phone numbers. There’s also a holiday list in the back of each book to remind you about days off.

37

This Popular Collapsible Popcorn Bowl That’s Available In Tons Of Different Colors

The next time you’re preparing for a movie night with loved ones, invest in this collapsible popcorn bowl, so you can whip up a batch of your favorite cinema snack anytime, anywhere. Just fill it with kernels up to one of its many measurement lines, cover it with a lid, microwave it on high for two to three minutes, and you'll have enough popcorn to feed the whole family (or to satisfy your cravings during a new episode of your favorite show). It's made of food-grade silicone that's fully shatterproof and safe in the microwave and dishwasher. It also has handles for easy transportation.

38

A Selfie Ring Light You Can Clip Onto Your Phone Or Laptop For A Gorgeous Glow

With this selfie ring light, you’ll feel like a model at a photo shoot, even if you’re simply sitting down to your next Zoom meeting. It's fully compatible with phones, laptops, tablets, and desktop computers of all shapes and sizes. You can choose between three stunning color modes (warm, daylight, and white) to accommodate any lighting situation. It's incredibly easy to recharge in between uses and comes with a USB charging cable that's three feet long for maximum convenience.

39

This Self-Draining Soap Dish That Uses Suction Cups To Stick To Your Wall

Because this self-draining soap dish sticks to your wall with suction cups, you won’t need any additional tools or instructions; instead, you’ll have a super easy installation process that takes very little time and energy. With a weight capacity of up to 11 pounds, it'll comfortably hold even the heaviest of soaps, and its moisture-resistant material keeps your favorite body products dry between uses with its raised ridges and integrated drainage holes. If you've ever felt the urge to buy an expensive artisanal soap but you've had no idea how to take care of it, this is exactly the product you've been looking for. It comes in four colors, so you can find the best match for you.

40

This Heavy-Duty Surge Protector With Enough Outlets For All Your Devices

If you need to charge multiple devices at the same time, this heavy-duty surge protector might be just what you need. It’ll extend your outlet to accommodate up to three USB cords and six AC plugs at a time. Its removable shelf features a nonslip rubber mat that keeps phones and tablets securely in place while they charge, and it'll safeguard your devices against power surges and spikes when there's a change in the weather or the electricity in your home. Use it in the bathroom to power toothbrushes and razors, or in the kitchen to use your blender, toaster, and coffee maker at the same time each morning. No matter where you keep it, you'll be astonished by how many electronic devices it lets you use at once (nine, to be precise).

41

This Chic Wireless Charger That Powers Your Devices Faster Than Ever

If you can’t stand how long it takes for your old cords to power your electronic devices, pick up this chic wireless charger, which will have your batteries full faster than ever before. Simply place your device on its flat surface and it'll charge straight through cases of up to four millimeters in width. Each of its four charging modes is specifically equipped for a different type of device, so you can choose the one that best fits your needs. You can keep it on your nightstand or desk for easy charging anytime.

42

These Mesh Laundry Bags That Have Scored A 4.7 Out Of 5-Star Rating On Amazon

Keep your delicates safe in the washing machine with these mesh laundry bags, which allow water and detergent to pass through for a thorough clean that’s gentle on soft fabrics. Each bag is made of a high-quality honeycomb mesh that's super strong to withstand the machinations of the laundry process, and each bag is equipped with a rustproof zipper that slides open and closed with the utmost ease. Whether you're washing a beloved swimsuit, a high-quality sweater, or a pair of running shoes, you'll find that your belongings are more than safe in these bags. You'll receive three with your purchase, making them a budget-friendly pick.

43

This Root Concealer Spray That Extends Your Time Between Trips To The Salon

Extend your window of time between trips to the salon with this root concealer spray, which lasts for days and comes off in a matter of moments with your favorite shampoo. Its quick-drying formula stays in place without flaking, running, or rubbing off on your clothes, and it's formulated without harsh ingredients, so it won't irritate sensitive skin. Available in five shades, its color adaptive pigments adhere to your hair fibers and self-adjust to your shade, making it a smart choice for all textures and hues. Plus, it’s easy to use — its long nozzle ensures that your spray will go exactly where you want it to.

44

This Soothing Ice Roller That’s A Wonderful Way To Wake Up Every Morning

If you’re suffering from sinus pain, this soothing ice roller might be just what you need to calm irritation and cool off your skin. With over 16,000 five-star reviews, they're beloved by customers all over the world for a reason; they can help relieve migraines, calm redness, and revive tired skin to allay a number of uncomfortable symptoms. Simply pop it in your freezer, apply any creams or gels you like, and apply it to your skin for an immediate sense of relief. You can also use it on your back, arms, or legs to soothe exhausted muscles or use it first thing in the morning to feel more awake.

45

This Essential Spray Bottle For An Even Application Of All Your Favorite Products

Invest in this essential spray bottle to streamline your hair and skin-care routines, since it’ll evenly distribute a fine mist of all your favorite products for maximum efficacy. Its ergonomic trigger is gentle on the joints in your hands, and its quiet design means you can carry out your whole routine without waking up roommates or loved ones in the morning. You'll also appreciate its leakproof design, which allows you to fill it with liquid and toss it in your bag, reducing the risk of accidental spillage. “Flairosol’s cutting-edge spray bottle has really kept up its hype,” wrote one reviewer.

46

A Quick-Drying Towel Made Of Absorbent Microfiber For The Pool, Beach, & Gym

Take this quick-drying towel to the pool, beach, or gym, and its absorbent microfiber material will pick up water faster than its competitors, letting you hit the road without that wet dog feeling. Its lightweight and compact design makes it extremely packable, so you can take it on all sorts of outdoor adventures without losing too much room in your bag. Each set includes three towels of different sizes to accommodate your drying needs. Because it absorbs four times its own weight, it's a highly efficient purchase that's easy on your wallet. When you buy, you'll receive a breathable mesh bag for convenient transportation.

47

This Thermal Travel Mug Made Of Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel

Whether you prefer iced coffee or hot tea, this thermal travel mug lets you take your favorite beverages from place to place at the temperature you prefer. Its nonslip coated finish makes it a chic choice you'll want to tote all day long, and its user friendly design lets you drink with the utmost ease, even when your hands are mostly full. It'll keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours and cold drinks cold for up to 20, and its cool-touch exterior means your hands will stay totally burn-free, no matter how hot you like your coffee. You can get it in four colors.

48

These Scratch-Free Refrigerator Magnet Clips For Organizing & Decorating

Keep photographs and grocery lists in place on your fridge with these scratch-free refrigerator magnet clips, which make for easier organizing and decoration in your kitchen. Their durable stainless steel clips hold up beautifully over time, and their ferrite magnets grip strongly onto your fridge without scratching or nicking, so you won't damage your kitchen appliances. Whether you're showcasing a beloved piece of artwork, displaying a cherished memory, or keeping a reminder where you need to see it, this set of 36 magnets will have you covered.

49

This User-Friendly Soap Dispenser For An Easier Kitchen Clean-Up

This user-friendly soap dispenser holds up to 13 ounces of your favorite detergent, streamlining your dishwashing process for efficiency and convenience. Simply press down with your sponge, and it'll release just the right amount of soap, allowing you to wash dishes faster without taking up too much space on your kitchen counter. Since this dispenser rations soap for you, you'll reduce the amount of soap that gets wasted. Its one-handed design helps you speed up the process, and it'll work with liquid soaps of all kinds. You can grab your own in one of three colors.

50

This Tiny Toaster Oven That’s Perfect For Saving Counter Space

This mini toaster oven from Dash will change your breakfast game while freeing up plenty of much-needed counter space. Available in four fun colors that’ll liven up any kitchen, this toaster is great for small projects like toast and bagels, both of which will just take a few minutes to prepare. It even has its own crumb tray for an easy clean, and an automatic shut-off for peace of mind.

51

These Absorbent Microfiber Towel Wristbands That Reviewers Call A “Game Changer”

Put up your ponytail with these microfiber towel wristbands, and they’ll absorb water to help your hair dry quickly or wick away sweat while you work out. Their highly elastic design stretches to fit hair of all types and textures, and their super soft material means you can wear them around your wrist all day long (they'll even keep water off your sleeves while you wash your hands). Wear them while you're doing the dishes, and they'll stop water from running down your arms while you work. “An absolute game changer!” said one reviewer. “I use these day and night when washing my face. I was so sick of water running down my arms and these are just what I needed.”

52

These Extra-Long Oven Mitts With Quilted Liners For Maximum Safety

With heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, these extra-long oven mitts keep your hands and forearms safe while you tackle your next big baking project. Each mitt is almost 15 inches long, which gives you a safer grip on pots, pans, and cookware minus the slips and spills. Because they're made of silicone, they're essentially waterproof, so they'll repel liquids while you work. They're flexible and breathable, so your hands won't overheat, and their textured palms give you a secure grip for extra stability, so you're much less likely to drop your dinner. They come in 11 colors and two different sizes.

53

These Washable Fridge Mats You Can Remove & Wash Whenever You Need To

If you find that your refrigerator gets dirty faster than you can keep up, invest in these washable fridge mats, which you can remove and wash anytime something spills. Each mat is made of a food-grade material that's entirely BPA-free, and each mat features a nonslip texture that keeps it securely in place. If your fridge is fine at the moment, you can install these on your shoe rack to keep dirt contained, or even use them as stain-resistant placemats at the dinner table.

54

This Food Container Lid Organizer For Adjustable Kitchen Storage That’s So Convenient

If you’ve ever searched high and low for the right plastic container top, only to come up empty, you might appreciate this lid organizer for its convenience. Each of its compartments is entirely adjustable, so you can expand and contract them to fit your needs, and its sturdy material means it’ll hold up over time, no matter how much your collection grows. You won’t need any complicated tools or instructions to customize it, and you’ll be able to organize your lid collection in a matter of minutes.

55

This 4-Pack Of Cord Organizers To Keep Your Appliances In Order

This four-pack of cord organizers helps you keep your appliances in order, so you won’t have to sort through a tangled mess of cables each time you need to use something. When you’re ready to use an organizer, simply peel off its adhesive backing and stick it securely to any flat surface. It’s made of a durable silicone material that ensures it’ll last through years of use, and its enlarged cable slot will hold cords of every size. Because it’s compatible with glass, tile, wallpaper, and all sorts of materials, you can install your organizers in any room of the house.

56

This Half-Gallon Water Bottle That Keeps You Hydrated All Day Long

If you struggle to stay hydrated throughout the day, reach for this half-gallon water bottle, which equips you with all the water you need to quench your thirst. It’s made with convenient time markers that help you keep track of how much H2O you’ve sipped so far, and its sturdy handle makes for easy carrying from place to place, so you’ll want to bring it to work, school, and gym. You’ll also appreciate its 64-ounce capacity, which holds all the water you’ll need on any given day.

57

This Hydrating Cuticle Oil To Revive & Revitalize Dry Nails

If it's been far too long since your last manicure, use this hydrating cuticle oil to revive and revitalize dry nails, and you'll save the money you would have spent on a salon treatment. Its plant-based formula includes nourishing cold-pressed oils and vitamin E to provide long-lasting nutrition and care, so you can tackle damage, peeling, and cracking head-on for healthier hands in a matter of moments. Plus, it'll protect against breakage by promoting natural growth and thickness, so your nails will be able to withstand even the toughest nail polishes in the brightest colors.

58

These Hilarious Drink Markers To Make You Smile While You Sip

The next time you host a party with your best friends and you need to determine whose margarita is whose, use these hilarious drink markers, and you’ll crack a smile each time you take a sip. When you buy, you’ll receive six tiny buff men who will cling tightly to the side of your beverage to help you pick up the right drink each time. They’re priced so affordably that you might as well buy multiple packs to accommodate your whole crew. Each marker is individually named, with their monikers printed across their rear ends, so you can assign them personalities and storylines to your heart’s content.

59

These Pop-Up Mesh Food Covers For Heavy Duty Picnic Protection

Protect your picnic victuals with these pop-up mesh food covers, which create a heavy-duty shield between your lunch and the sneaky bugs who’d like to have a bite of their own. They have an “umbrella” design, meaning they can easily fold up when not in use for easy storage. Available in multiple sizes, you’ll get six covers per purchase. Some customers have even used them to quickly protect their gardens from pests, so they have multiple uses.

60

These Clear Fridge Organizer Bins With Built-In Handles For Maximum Convenience

If your refrigerator is in disarray, use these clear fridge organizer bins to keep your produce, condiments, and beverages in order. When you buy, you’ll receive eight bins, each of which is roomy enough to store ingredients of all sizes. Because each bin is made of a clear plastic material, you'll be able to find what you need at a glance, which saves you time spent rummaging through the fridge to find that missing ingredient. Plus, their built-in handles make them super easy to open and close, so you can access your food fast. These bins are BPA-free and easy to wash with warm water and soap.