60 Weird Things Under $30 On Amazon That Are Legitimately Brilliant

If you need to charge multiple devices at the same time, this heavy-duty surge protector might be just what you need. It’ll extend your outlet to accommodate up to three USB cords and six AC plugs at a time. Its removable shelf features a nonslip rubber mat that keeps phones and tablets securely in place while they charge, and it'll safeguard your devices against power surges and spikes when there's a change in the weather or the electricity in your home. Use it in the bathroom to power toothbrushes and razors, or in the kitchen to use your blender, toaster, and coffee maker at the same time each morning. No matter where you keep it, you'll be astonished by how many electronic devices it lets you use at once (nine, to be precise).