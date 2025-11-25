Thanksgiving can be a minefield: The turkey might be dry. Your nephew might accidentally elbow a glass of red onto your white sweater. Your mom might ask wildly personal and inappropriate questions about when you’ll make her a grandma. (Sharon, stop.)

And yet, there’s plenty to be thankful for anyway. If you’re healthy and have good people in your life, amazing. If 2025 was the year you finally finished grad school, switched jobs, or moved into a home you love, fantastic. If you were dumped last week and can make it through the appetizers without tearing up, pat yourself on the back!

The big stuff is important, no question. But also, what about life’s tiny joys? Its frivolous delights? Aren’t those worth celebrating, too? After all, Conrad went to Paris. You’ve watched enough color analysis videos to semi-confidently pick a flattering lip color. Boyfriends around the world are learning the “Fate of Ophelia” dance. Glen Powell exists.

Hello! We are living in an era of riches.

Below, a slew of famous faces — celebrities, creators, artists, and more — sound off on the silly little things they’re grateful for this Thanksgiving. Maybe they’ll inspire answers for your own holiday dinner table.

“I’m thankful for Taylor Swift marrying a podcaster, because that basically makes us podcast friends three times removed.” — Brianna Chickenfry, host of BFFs

"I’m thankful for my online community. Without you, I’d just be talking dirty to myself.” — Hallie Batchelder, host of Extra Dirty

“Having my very own Beverly Hills Christmas Candle on QVC that smells just like my home decked out for the holidays — pine, sparkle, a little glamour, a little chaos! It’s big enough to last all season and looks absolutely fabulous on your mantle.” — Kathy Hilton, TV personality

“We just got a puppy, a Cavapoo. She likes to steal little dryer sheets and run around. I’m really lucky to have her for the holidays. Her name is Nyla — she has these bright blue eyes, and Nyla means blue [in Sanskrit]. But my doorman was like, ‘Oh, you must have named her Nyla because, like, New York/LA.’ And I was like, ‘No — wish I had thought of that, but I’m gonna go with that too.’” — Tiler Peck, New York City Ballet principal dancer

“I'm thankful for our new film effect called Asteria. It gives every photo that dreamy, nostalgic haze — and my entire Friendsgiving feed is basically proof that I refuse to post without it." — Tezza Barton, founder of the photo editing app Tezza

“I’m thankful for a statement earring that says ‘I’m ready’… even when I’m absolutely not.” — Evange Petrakis, designer of EP Jewels

“I am grateful for the sun, the moon, the stars, and every creature big and small.” — Cornelia Guest, socialite and animal rights advocate

“I’m most thankful for my family, especially my siblings, and the rare chance to all be under the same roof again. I’m grateful for our little Thanksgiving traditions: the meal we put so much love into, catching up with friends and relatives, starting Christmas shopping early, and getting our tree the day after Thanksgiving. It’s truly so special and always reminds me to slow down and enjoy this time with people I love.” — Hannah Meloche, creator