What Is TikTok Trivia?TikTok Is Giving Away $500,000 In Cash Prizes — Here’s How To Enter

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ve probably seen a notification for TikTok Trivia obstructing the views of your FYP. It’s probably been the cause of some eye rolls, but you might want to think twice before you exit out of it, because the new interactive game is giving away a total of $500,000, which means there’s some serious cash on the line. If you’re 18 years or older and are ready to put your trivia knowledge to the test, here’s the rundown on TikTok Trivia, including what it is, how to play, and more.

Remember the days of HQ Trivia circa 2017? Well, TikTok launched its own version on Feb. 22, and the two games have more in common than you’d think. Just like the OG trivia competition, TikTok Trivia is hosted live and features 12 multiple-choice questions. If you get every question right, you will be rewarded with a chunk of change from the prize pool, which varies from $30,000 to $100,000 depending on the game. The questions will cover a range of topics, including sports, beauty, music, lifestyle, and more.

Because the game is presented by Lionsgate to promote John Wick Chapter 4, TikTok Trivia won’t stick around for long. So if you want to try your hand at winning the prize money, you’re gonna want to join the fun before the final round takes place on Feb. 26.

How To Play TikTok Trivia

To play the live trivia game, you’ll need to open the TikTok app and tap the “Trivia” pop-up notification on the left side of your screen or search #TikTokTrivia in the search bar. From there, you’ll be taken to the TikTok Trivia page where you’ll need to confirm that you’re 18 years or older, and then you can register to play the games available for that day. You can register for an individual game by tapping the “Register” button beneath the prize pool amount, or register for both by tapping “Register for all rounds” at the bottom of the screen. You’re not gonna want to skip this step, because once you’re registered, you’ll receive a notification before the game goes live so you don’t miss your chance to play.

Through Feb. 24, you can play twice a day at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET. for a prize pool of $30,000 (for the first game) or $70,000 (for the second game). Then, the final two rounds, called the Survival Rounds, will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, and that’s when things will start to get good. The Survival Round games will have a prize pool worth $100,000 each, and there will be no limit to the number of questions asked, and the question difficulty will continue to increase as you go on. BRB, going to take a crash course on everything I learned in high school.

Each game takes place on the official @TikTok account and is hosted by actor and TikTok creator James Henry. Oh, and BTW, TikTok Trivia is timed, so there’s no point in cheating to score a little bit of moola.