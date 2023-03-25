What To Wear When You Want To Look Nice But Still Dress Comfortably & Not Spend Much

If you don’t think an outfit can be both cozy and chic, think again. There are tons of inexpensive clothing and accessories available right on Amazon that strike the perfect balance between being stylish and easy to wear. Our picks prove that you're not just limited to sweatpants and sweatshirts when you want to be comfortable. From breezy full-length maxi dresses to delicate necklaces that only look like they come with a high price tag, here’s a curated roundup of cheap and easy picks that can instantly elevate any wardrobe. All you’ve gotta do is keep reading.

1 These Cute Ballet Flats With A Cushiony Sole Shupua Ballet Flat Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made of breathable mesh, these stretchy flats are perfect for everyday wear. They have a cushioned sole, a durable PVC outer sole, and a delicately-pointed toe that adds a touch of elegance. These shoes, which are reminiscent of the more expensive Rothy’s, are especially useful when you want to dress up an outfit but don’t feel like putting on heels. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 This Low-Maintenance Jean Jacket That’s Perfect For In-Between Weather Amazon Essentials Jean Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon This multi-season jean jacket is perfect for transitional weather. It comes in four shades, and is made from a cotton blend that has a touch of stretch for added comfort. Low-maintenance and easy to wear, this jacket can be thrown in the wash when it needs to be cleaned. Wear it over a floral-printed dress in the spring or with a sweatshirt and fleece leggings during chilly fall nights. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

3 This Stretchy Set That Makes Weekend Dressing So Much Easier PRETTYGARDEN Jumpsuit Amazon $42 See On Amazon This super soft two-piece lounge set is perfect to wear while running errands (or catching up on your favorite shows while on the couch). It has dolman sleeves, can be adjusted via a drawstring closure, and is made from stretchy fabric. If you need a last-minute dinner outfit, pair this set with strappy sandals, a shimmery bag, and a few bracelets for a quick look. Cute, comfy, versatile. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 These Tagless Briefs That Are Both Cute & Comfy Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch High-Cut Bikini Panty (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These briefs are an absolute fan favorite, with over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and an average 4.5-star rating. Made from cotton and spandex, this tagless underwear features a stylish high cut. “These were just what I was looking for: comfortable, soft, fit just right and wash nicely. And the colors are great. I’m going to buy more!” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X Plus

5 These Lightweight Slip-Ons That Can Be Worn In Or Out Of The House VenusCelia Flat Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Over 18,000 Amazon fans love these slip-on shoes, and for a good reason — they’re both comfortable and cute. These lightweight moccasin-style loafers feature a manmade sole, a soft leather upper, and a padded insole for extra comfort. Wear these for work, while out and about, or even just around the house — the possibilities are endless. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: 5 — 12

6 A Flowy Top With A Ruffled Hem Romwe Plus Size Peplum Blouse Top Amazon $34 See On Amazon This flowy peplum top gets extra points for its soft fabric and chic ruffle hem. We love how it can conveniently be dressed up or down — throw it on with a pair of jeans during downtime or wear it with black dress pants for a sleek look. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

7 An Elasticized Belt With An Eye-Catching Gold Buckle Beltox Stretch Wide Waist Belt Amazon $13 See On Amazon A more sophisticated take on the belts of the early aughts, this elastic wide waist belt has double-O rings that add a touch of sophistication. It also comes in nearly 20 colors, so you’ll have no problem matching it to your outfits. Wear it over sweater dresses, high-waist jeans, and winter coats for a unique polished look. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: XS-L — L-XXL

8 This Wrap Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon What’s not to love about a wrap dress? This smart option (which gives us major DVF vibes) has some stretch to it and boasts a tie closure for easy adjustments. Its above-the-knee length makes it casual enough to wear during the day but also dressy enough to wear at night if worn with open-toe heels and a clutch. We especially love how this pick is machine washable — no more having to run to the dry cleaners after wearing it out. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

9 This Oversized Sweater Vest For Instant Style HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $35 See On Amazon Simple yet trendy, this oversized V-neck sweater is a closet staple. Made from a soft, breathable viscose blend, this sleeveless knit can easily be worn over button-downs and jeans for a cushy off-duty look or with plaid skirts and boots for a more grunge feel. Be sure not to throw this piece into the wash, though — it’s hand wash only. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Dressy Top With Flowy Bell Sleeves LookbookStore Mesh Panel Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This bell-sleeved blouse proves that dressy tops can be comfy, too. Showcasing an airy, mesh patchwork design, this loose-fitting shirt comes in dozens of colors, including light blue, beige, and buttercup yellow. Wear it with faded jeans and tennis shoes for a relaxed yet stylish outfit, or tuck it into a silk skirt for an elegant ensemble. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 These Buttery-Soft Leggings With A Unique Cross-Front ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon This fashion-forward cross-waist option gives boring old leggings a run for their money. Silky-smooth and featuring four-way stretch, these unique leggings are a comfy win that look great, too. These may just become your new workout go-to. Available colors: 82

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Fit type: Full, 7/8

12 This Long Cardigan — With Pockets — For A Lightweight Layer LARACE Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon There are countless ways to wear this picture-perfect open front cardigan. This lightweight sweater is made from a stretchable polyester blend and has two large front pockets that are ideal for storing keys, wallets, or anything else you may need. Its loose-fitting hem makes it incredibly comfy, and its anti-wrinkle fabric means you’ll spend less time steaming or ironing. Perfect for all seasons, this handy outerwear piece will keep you covered all year long. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Large— 3X-Large

13 These Easy-To-Wear Cotton Thongs At An Unbeatable Price CULAYII Womens Cotton Thong (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Finally, a thong that’s not (literally) a pain in the behind. Made from 100% cotton, this relatively affordable underwear comes in a pack of six and features lace trim that sits securely without digging in. One Amazon reviewer shared that they found the quality to be “amazing,” while another wrote that these thongs are “comfy, just as expected.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 These Sleek White Sneakers That Feature Design-Forward Details Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a pair of simple white sneakers, so why not consider these Blowfish ones? Over 22,000 Amazon reviewers rave about these sleek shoes that are made using breathable cotton and a flexible sole. An elasticized canvas upper makes taking these shoes on and off easier, and each pair features distressed details and contrast stitching for a more edgy look. Whether you take them with you while on vacation or enlist them as your everyday pair, these shoes hit the mark. Available colors: 87

Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 This Adorable Top With Ruffled Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Ruffle Blouse Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sweet and delicate, this loose-fitting ruffle top is ideal for when you want to wear something elegant but may not feel like putting on a dress. Made from a polyester blend, this breezy blouse conveniently pairs well with jeans, skirts, shorts, and everything in between. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 These Pull-On Pants That Have The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only are these pull-on knit leggings super cute, but they’re incredibly comfortable, too. Made from a cotton blend that has a touch of stretch, these versatile bottoms perfectly shape to your body to create a sharp look. “I bought these for work and as a nicer alternative to jeans for going out. I’m very pleased,” one Amazon reviewer shared. “Good weight fabric with just the right amount of stretch, fit is spot-on and the price for the quality can’t be beat. I wear a size 14 in jeans and bought the XL.” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 6X Long

17 This Maxi Dress That Can Be Worn From Work To Weddings POSESHE V-Neck Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Oh, the drama! We love this floor-length maxi dress that can definitely be worn at any time of the day (hint: this pick works pretty well as a bridesmaid dress, too). This stretchy dress has a pull-on closure (no annoying zippers or buttons) and can be machine washed. Dressed up with sky-high heels or dressed-down with a jean jacket, this handy closet staple makes figuring out outfits much easier. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

18 This Chic Hat That Is Easily Adjustable Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $26 See On Amazon Hats off (see what we did there?) to this must-have accessory with thousands of highly-rated Amazon reviews. Both versatile and lightweight, this classic fedora features an adjustable interior strap that can be easily modified for optimal comfort. From bathing suits to maxi dresses, this hat adds a bit of understated glamour to any outfit. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: One size

19 This Bikini Underwear That Has A No-Show Seam BeReady No-Show Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for underwear that’s a bit edgier without being uncomfortable, may we suggest these no-show options? Offered in many colors, these low-rise underwear are made of barely-there, high-quality fabric, and feature a smoothing raw cut edge that makes them undetectable under most pants, skirts, and leggings. One Amazon customer was so satisfied with their purchase that they wrote, “These are great and I plan to order more. The fit is awesome, they are so soft and don’t leave a panty line. They also look great on! Great buy!” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 This Cozy Sweater Dress With A Leopard Print PRETTYGARDEN Leopard Print Oversized Pullover Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Can’t figure out what to wear? Grab this adorable sweater dress that can be worn alone or over tights, leggings, or jeans. This must-have top offers great coverage and has a casual fit. It comes in traditional leopard print, shown above, but if you’re looking for something a bit more unexpected, you’re in luck — it’s also available in many unique animal print colorways, including red, gray, and denim blue. Available colors: 12

vailable sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Strappy Sports Bra That Is Actually Comfortable To Wear JOYSPELS Criss-Cross Back Padded Workout Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This padded workout top proves that exercise gear doesn’t have to feel unbearable to wear. This workout bra boasts removable cups made from eco-friendly materials, and quick-drying fabric that is helpful during intense workouts. Its strappy back panel allows for better ventilation, and its clever design means no tight pulling on your chest or shoulders. Worn with leggings or a cute tennis skirt, this crop top can easily be worn from barre class to brunch. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 This Elegant Necklace That Can Easily Be Layered MEVECCO 14K Gold Chain Choker Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This dainty necklace is an ideal fit for those looking for an inexpensive piece of jewelry that is easy to layer and style. Made from 14-karat gold plated brass, this delicate choker is 13.5 inches long and has a 2-inch extender to help you customize its size better. It’s also lead and nickel-free and hypoallergenic, so you don’t have to worry about any annoying skin irritation. Available colors: 47

23 This Flowy Skirt You’ll Want To Wear All Summer MEROKEETY Floral High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Perfect for warm nights or worn with thick tights and cowboy boots during the cooler months, this high-waist midi skirt quickly adds a touch of color to any outfit. It's made of 100% rayon, has an elastic closure, and is available for purchase in a wide range of colors and prints. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Chunky Cardigan With Delightfully Fuzzy Texture HZSONNE Fuzzy Knitted Cardigan Chunky Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every closet needs a chunky sweater. This slouchy knit cardigan is made from fuzzy fleece works well with distressed jeans, boots, leggings, and more. We’re especially fans of its large side pockets that are particularly handy. Keep this sweater in your bag for when you get cold while out and about or pack it in your travel luggage for a cozy cardigan that doesn’t take up too much space. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Comfortable Bra With Wide Straps & An All-Over Stretch Warner's Blissful Benefits Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Over 6,000 Amazon fans give this wireless bra a perfect five stars. Smoothing and lightly-lined, this pick has wide straps, an all-over stretch, and is available in four colors — butterscotch, toasted almond, black, and white. “Very comfortable to wear,” raved one Amazon customer. “Does not feel constricting like you would with wired bras. I ended up getting three more in different colors.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This Twirlable T-Shirt Dress With Cozy Long Sleeves POPYOUNG Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon T-shirt dresses are the ultimate wardrobe hack — they allow you to look chic while still feeling comfortable. This long-sleeved option is lightweight and can be worn from dates to dinners and everywhere in between. Throw a wide belt on it for a sophisticated look, or pair it with a long, fuzzy cardigan for a simple weekend outfit. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 These Dressy Pants With A Relaxed Fit Lee Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Pant Amazon $22 See On Amazon Need dressy pants that can last all day long without feeling too restrictive? Try out this pair from Lee. These elegant straight-leg bottoms have a relaxed, stretchy fit and an elasticized waist. Even better? They’re made from a wrinkle-free cotton blend, so you won’t have to spend time ironing or steaming them. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 2 — 20 Short

28 A Halter Neck Romper That Can Be Worn From Brunch To The Beach MEROKEETY Halter Neck Romper Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re a halter top fan, but want something more out of the box, pick up this halter-neck romper that makes warm-weather dressing a breeze. Featuring a keyhole back design, two pockets, and a loose fit, this sleeveless style matches well with dressy sandals, flip-flops, and even tennis shoes. “Soft and comfortable! I really like it with a belt and jean jacket!” one Amazon shopper exclaimed. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Convertible Bralette Made Of Stretchy Cotton Fruit of the Loom Wirefree Cotton Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wire-free cotton bralette by Fruit of the Loom (thankfully) makes tight, scratchy bras a thing of the past. It’s unlined, but still supportive, and has a hook and eye closure to help you quickly take it on and off. It also comes with a J-hook option if you want to wear it as a racerback. Featuring over 6,000 Amazon reviews, shoppers love how this bralette is “well-made,” has “sturdy hooks,” and is crafted from “high-quality fabric.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

30 This Fashion-Forward Cardigan Vest With Pockets Moss Rose Long Knit Cardigan Vest Amazon $31 See On Amazon Grab this super soft cardigan vest when you’re chilly but still want to look trendy. It’s made from a high-stretch rayon blend with fashionable front panel draping, and it features a side-split hem for easy movement. This vest comes in a wide range of neutral colors and works great with turtlenecks, faded jeans, dark dress pants, and more. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — 3X

31 These Pull-On Pants With A Straight Leg Cut Rekucci Curvy Woman Comfort Plus Straight Pants Amazon $55 See On Amazon Why spend a ton of money on ho-hum dress pants when you can get these incredibly stretchy ones that are designed keeping comfort in mind? These mid-rise pull-on pants (no zippers or buttons here) are machine-washable, feature a modern straight leg, and come with front and back belt loops for you to add a cute belt. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus Tall

32 A Silk Button-Down That Comes In So Many Pretty Colors SOLY HUX Satin Silk Button Down Shirt Amazon $27 SeeOn Amazon What do you get when you combine luxury and comfort? This button-down silk top. Featuring a curved hem, this fancy (but still comfy) shirt comes in rich colors like deep green, mauve, and chocolate brown — there’s even a zebra print if you’re feeling adventurous. This versatile top is soft to the touch and can be worn to concerts, meetings, dinners, dates, holiday parties, and more. Available colors: 60

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

33 These Sunglasses That Remind Us Of Designer Shades SOJOS Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get the most out of your money with these fashionable sunglasses that cost just a fraction of the price of designer specs. Made with high-def polarized lenses, these glasses are not only cute but are also designed to help protect your eyes from UV rays and sunlight-reflected glare. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: One size

34 This Maxi Sundress With A Cool, Loose Fit ANRABESS Casual Loose Maxi Sundress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Over 11,000 Amazon fans have gushed about this sleeveless maxi dress that has an eye-catching side split hem. Worn to the beach or out to eat, this loose-fitting number can help you easily achieve a put-together look in seconds. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Pullover Sweater That Can Be Layered Or Worn Alone ALLEGRACE Plus Size Lightweight Knit Pullover Sweater Amazon $17 See On Amazon This lightweight pullover sweater, which comes in practical colors like black, coffee, and army green, is a lifesaver for those chilly mornings when you don’t know what to wear. This knit top features a slight v-neck and works well with many bottoms, including dark wash jeans, plaid skirts, and wide-leg pants. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

36 This Sleeveless Jumpsuit That Can Be Worn Countless Ways Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re stumped on what to pack for a beach vacation or can’t figure out how to dress for a date, this spaghetti strap romper can help get the job done. Our favorite part is that it can be worn countless ways — cinch it with a gilded belt for a nighttime look, or wear it with a jean jacket and white sneakers for a simple Saturday fit. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

37 This Easy-To-Wear Striped Top YunJey Round Neck Block Stripe T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Upgrade your old, stretched-out t-shirt by picking up this cute color-blocked one. Featuring a chic striped print, this short-sleeved top has over 49,000 Amazon reviews, where people praise this easy-to-wear closet staple for its “great quality” and “soft fabric.” Be sure to wash with cold water and hang dry to avoid shrinking. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

38 An A-Line Skirt In So Many Fun Colors & Prints RITERA Plus Size Casual Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Is there anything cuter than a skater skirt? We don’t think so. This skater skirt has a high waist, an A-line silhouette, an elastic inner band, and a button closure to help you easily pull it on and off. It really changes it up from some go-to shorts. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

39 These Lightweight Tassel Earrings That Comes In Dozens Of Eye-Catching Colors Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassels Amazon $14 See On Amazon These eye-catching tassel earrings only look like they cost a bunch of money. They are made using 3-layer thread tassels attached to gemstone studs, and are the perfect way to add a pop of color to any outfit. Both lightweight and high-quality, these statement earrings will most likely become your new go-to. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: One size