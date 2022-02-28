What You Should Be Doing To Save Money Around Your Home

It can be tricky to think of ways to cut down on spending, but there are tons of small changes you can make to your home that will save you money. Amazon has tons of products that cut down on costs big and small, from reducing your heating bill to preserving leftovers.

If you add up all the wasted toothpaste or peanut butter that gets thrown out at the end of the container, it would probably amount to a significant amount. This tube squeezer helps get the most out of your tube of toothpaste or face cream, while an angled spoon is designed to get into jars so you don’t have to leave any peanut butter behind.

Another handy way to save money is by replacing disposable items around the house with reusable ones (plus it’s good for the environment). Replace your disposable dryer sheets with these wool dryer balls that help reduce static and wrinkles. Instead of buying packs of paper towels that just end up in the trash, try these reusable paper towels made from cotton that can be thrown in the washing machine.

There are always ways to save more money around the house, and in this list, you’ll find solutions on Amazon that will make your life easier and your wallet fuller.

1 Replacing Your Wax Candles With These Flameless Candles That Won’t Burn Out Antizer Flameless Candles LED Candles (Pack of 9) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Candles are great for their warm glow, but it can get expensive to keep replacing them when they burn out. These flameless candles give off the same soft light as a real candle, but they’re flameless and battery-operated, so they won’t need to be replaced. They also come with a remote so you can easily adjust the brightness.

2 Adding A Door Stopper That Helps Save On Utility Bills Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your heat in during the winter (and air conditioning in during the summer) with this door draft stopper. The stopper easily slides under your door to fill and insulate the gap underneath. It also has a removable and washable cover, so you can toss it in the washing machine when it gets too dirty.

3 Using A Tube Squeezer That Gets The Most Out Of Your Toothpaste LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon There comes a time in the life of every tube of toothpaste when you have to decide whether to toss it or keep squeezing. These tube squeezers make it easy to use every last bit of toothpaste, so you can save money on buying more. The squeezers come in a pack of four and can be used for any other product that comes in a tube, like lotion or cleanser.

4 Scrapping Your Jars Clean With This Spatula That’s Designed to Fit In Tight Spaces Dreamfarm Mini Supoon Amazon $7 See On Amazon Using a regular spoon to scrape out a jar of peanut butter just won’t do the trick, but this silicone spoon is designed to get in all the nooks and crannies. This spoon has an angled handle to it can reach tough spots, as well as measurements embossed on the spoon. You can also rest the spoon on the counter without its contents spilling over.

5 Using An Alarm That Alerts You If Your Fridge Is Open FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon Leaving your fridge open accidentally is a waste of energy, but it can also cause your food to go bad prematurely. This alarm easily attaches to your fridge and emits an alarm if your fridge is left open for more than a minute. It has four different modes so you can adjust the volume.

6 Storing Food In These Sandwich Bags That Can Be Washed And Reused Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you want to save your leftovers or pack your lunch to take to work, these reusable storage bags save you money, plus they’re better for the environment. The bags have a leak-proof seal and are easy to clean. They’re also freezer safe, so you can store meat or vegetables for later.

7 Saving Energy With These Grounded Outlets That Have An On-Off Switch GE UltraPro Grounded Power Switch Amazon $9 See On Amazon Did you know that some of your electronics and appliances drain energy even when they’re not in use? These grounded power switches are a handy way to mitigate this issue with an on/off switch that easily allows you to make sure your appliances are really turned off. They’re also useful for things like holiday lights that don't always have a switch.

8 Save Money On Takeout With Storage Containers That Make Meal Prep Easy Joseph Joseph Nest Plastic Food Storage Containers Amazon $31 See On Amazon It’s tempting to give in to takeout, but cooking at home saves a lot more money. These storage containers make it a lot easier to meal prep and have all your dishes for the week ready. The 12-piece set comes with containers in a variety of sizes, so you have room for your proteins, vegetables, and even sauces on the side.

9 Using Some Fridge Liners That Keep Your Produce Fresh For Longer Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liners (6 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use these fridge liners to help extend the life of your fruit and veggies. These liners help absorb moisture and circulate air to prevent the produce from rotting prematurely. “My head of lettuce a week later is still crisp and fresh, as well as my strawberries and kiwi!” praised one reviewer.

10 Using A Notepad That Helps You Plan Grocery Shopping Julianne & Co. Weekly Magnetic Meal Planner Notepad Amazon $13 See On Amazon When I walk into the grocery store, I get overwhelmed with figuring out what to buy and how to plan my shopping. This notepad helps you plan and organize your grocery lists before you head to the store. It has a column for planning out your meals for each day, and another column to keep track of the ingredients.

11 Saving Money With These Reusable Paper Towels Mioeco Reusable Paper Towels (10-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon When you need to clean up a spill, paper towels are the easiest way to do so. These reusable paper towels made from organic cotton are just as effective as disposable towels, but you can throw them in the washing machine and use them over and over. It’ll save you money, plus it’s better for the environment.

12 Prevent Clothes From Shrinking In The Dryer With A Collapsible Drying Rack Honey Can Do Oversize Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon This collapsible drying rack makes it easy to line-dry your clothes in a small space. The rack easily folds up and can be stashed away in a closet — but when unfolded, it can hold plenty of clothing. That means you don’t have to worry about your favorite shirt shrinking in the wash.

13 Save on Laundry Detergent With This Handy Tool That Makes It Easier To Dispense Skywin Laundry Soap Station Amazon $26 See On Amazon Dispensing laundry detergent can be tricky when it gets to the bottom of the bottle. This handy laundry soap station props the bottle of soap up at an angle, so it’s easier to dispense into the measuring cup. The station has rubber feet to keep it secured in place and a strap to keep the bottle fastened.

14 Using A Tub Stopper So You Don’t Have To Call The Plumber TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you find yourself frequently calling the plumber to unclog your drains, save yourself the money with this TubShroom that collects hair and other debris. The stopper is dotted with holes that collect hair while still allowing water to flow freely down the drain. Plus, it has over 70,000 five-star reviews.

15 Keep Your Art From Falling With This Stick Putty Alcolin Reusable Museum & Gallery Quality Adhesive Putty (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This sticky putty is versatile, reusable, and can be used for everything from hanging posters to securing a lamp. The putty is used by museums and libraries to hang art, but it can also be used to hang posters or family photos. It’s also great for securing objects that are easily knocked over, especially if you have kids or pets running around.

16 Saving On Wall Repairs With These Transparent Shields Xfenvs Door Knob Wall Shield Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hitting the wall with a doorknob once or twice won’t do much damage, but if it happens over and over again, it can start to leave a mark. That’s where these wall shields come into play; the clear rubber mounts adhere to the wall and act as a buffer so the doorknob bounces off instead of slamming into the wall.

17 Doing Laundry With These Reusable Wool Balls Instead Of Dryer Sheets Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on new dryer sheets that will just disintegrate, use these wool dryer balls that can be used for 1,000 loads. Made from 100% wool, these dryer balls are more eco-friendly than dryer sheets, since they’re biodegradable. They help make your laundry softer and reduce static and wrinkles.

18 Using A Filter That Helps Save On Bottled Water Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you want filtered water without the waste of buying bottled water, you’ll want a Brita faucet filter. This device attaches directly to your kitchen sink, so all you have to do is turn the faucet on to get filtered water. Each filter lasts about four months and reduces lead, chlorine, particulates, and other unwanted substances in your drinking water.

19 A Smart Lightbulb With A Timer That Helps Save On Electric Sengled Smart Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These smart lightbulbs make it easy to save on electricity. The bulbs connect to an app on your phone that lets you adjust several settings, including color and brightness. It also lets you set a timer to turn off all of your lights, so you don’t have to lie in bed wondering if you’ve shut everything down.

20 Using Wireless Chargers That Won’t Deteriorate Yootech Wireless Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon We’ve all experienced the annoying realization that a phone charger is on its way out. Unlike wired chargers that can fray and deteriorate over time, these wireless chargers work without a cord, so you just have to place your phone on top of the charger for it to work. The chargers even work with plastic and rubber cases.

21 Reviving A Stained Couch With A Stretchy Cover MAXIJIN Super Stretch Couch Cover Amazon $28 See On Amazon Instead of getting a new couch because your old one is covered in stains, give it a facelift with this stretchy couch cover. Made from a polyester and spandex blend, this cover has plenty of stretch and comes in 16 colors. The covers come in sizes that fit a three-seat couch and an extra-large sofa.

22 Save On Electricity With These Motion Sensor Night Lights AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of leaving a light turned on all night, use these motion-activated night lights to help save on your electricity bill. The night lights come in a pack of four and have a sensor that turns on when you walk near. They also have adjustable settings, so you can turn the sensor off if you want them on consistently.

23 Making Your Own Breakfast Sandwiches With This Handy Cooker Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Everyone loves a good breakfast sandwich but buying them from restaurants can add up. Save money with this breakfast sandwich maker that makes it easy to cook your egg, protein, and muffin all in one go. The device comes apart so it’s easy to clean, and it’s compact enough that it can easily be stored away when not in use.

24 Crafting Your Own Lattes At Home With This Milk Frother Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Be your own favorite barista with this milk frother that makes it easy to craft lattes at home instead of buying expensive ones at the coffee shop. The battery-powered frother is compact, easy to use, and comes in a ton of bright colors. “It's amazing how fluffy the milk gets in just 30 seconds,” raved one reviewer.

25 Making Sure Your Meals Don’t Burn With These Timers ANTONKI Timer (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon I always regret not setting a timer when I’m cooking because it can often lead to burnt food. These timers make it easy to set the exact amount of time you want. They have a kickstand to prop them up and have a built-in magnet so you can stick them to the fridge. Unlike the timer on your oven or microwave, this one is portable.

26 Keeping Wine From Going Bad With This Vacuum Sealed Stopper Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s always a bummer when you have to dump a bottle of wine because you didn’t finish it in time. This Vacu Vin wine stopper system makes it easy to seal your bottle so it lasts up to a week instead of just a couple of days. The kit comes with a wine stopper pump, which creates the air-tight seal, and four wine stoppers.

27 Keeping Better Track Of Your Batteries And Their Life Expectancy The Battery Organizer and Tester Amazon $17 See On Amazon Batteries tend to get lost along with rubber bands and tape in the junk drawer. This battery organizer helps you keep track of up to 93 batteries, so you don’t have to turn your house inside out when the remote needs new batteries. The organizer also comes with a battery tester, so you know whether or not your batteries are still usable.

28 Saving Yourself From Rerunning The Dishwasher With These Handy Magnets BabyPop! Newest Design Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $8 See On Amazon I hate when I accidentally put dirty dishes in a clean dishwasher. Save yourself the hassle with these magnets that attach to your dishwasher so you and your whole family will know whether it’s clean or dirty before you even open it. The magnets come in four different colors.

29 Saving On Your Coffee With This Cold Brew Maker County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Toddy Amazon $21 See On Amazon Instead of buying expensive cold brew drinks every morning, make your own at home with this cold brew maker that attaches to a mason jar. The lid has a stainless steel filter attached where you can put coffee grounds (or tea leaves) to make a batch of cold brew. The lid also comes apart for easy cleanup.

30 Protecting Your Table With A Vinyl Cover OstepDecor Clear Table Vinyl Protector Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you want to protect your dining tables from spills and stains, but don’t want to cover up the look of your table, then this clear vinyl protector is the perfect compromise. The cover is waterproof, oil-resistant, and easy to clean. It can also easily be cut to fit the exact size of your table.

31 Keeping Your Snacks Fresh With This Bag Sealer Mempedont Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon No one likes a stale snack, and there never seem to be enough chip clips around. These mini bag sealers make it easy to reseal your chips, pretzels, or other snacks with a battery-operated heater that creates the seal. The device also has a cutter so you can easily open the bags when you’re ready to snack again.

32 Using This Organizer So You Don’t Lose Your Remotes Fintie Remote Control Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon If a remote gets lost under the couch or in between the cushions, it can be pricey to replace. This remote control organizer holds up to five remotes, so you don’t have to search high and low just to watch TV. It can also hold reading glasses, pens, or other things you want to keep handy. The organizer is made from leather and comes in 12 colors.

33 Saving Yourself From Calling The Plumber With These Drain Snakes Vastar Snake Hair Drain Clog Remover (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s always a sense of dread when you notice your drain starting to clog. But don’t call the plumber just yet; these flexible drain snakes make it easy to take care of the problem yourself with a barbed wand that easily collects hair and other debris clogging the drain in your shower or sink. These come in a pack of three, so you can be prepared for the next clog too.

34 Keeping Track Of Your Keys With This Handy Organizer Srxcarcare Wall Mount Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep track of your keys with this handy wall mount organizer with hooks to hold them all. The organizer comes with adhesive, so you can install it without tools and it’ll still be secure. The organizer has six hooks and also has a shelf that can hold your mail.

35 Using This Laundry Guard So You Don’t Lose Clothes Haus Maus The Original Laundry Guard Amazon $30 See On Amazon If a sock or shirt falls behind the washing machine, it’s done for. Who wants to reach into the dusty void behind their machines? This laundry guard adheres to your washer and dryer with magnets and creates a barrier so you can leave clothes and towels on top of your machines without worrying about them falling. It comes in white and slate gray.

36 Using This Silicone Dish To Make Your Bar Soap Last Longer AIMAIAIMAI Silicone Soap Dish (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon I prefer using bar soap to liquid, but I hate when the soap sits in a pool of water because it disintegrates faster. This smartly designed silicone soap dish has a dent so the excess water can drain off into the sink. The dishes come in a pack of three and can also be used in the kitchen to hold a wet sponge.