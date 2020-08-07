Nostalgia
Now all you need is a Capri Sun to wash them down.
Nothing quite brought comfort like dipping vanilla cookies into vanilla frosting with sprinkles after a long day at school. Well, you can still dunk today — DunkAroos officially came back to stores this year. Although you can’t buy these snack-dessert hybrids online, you can find them at a local 7-Eleven.