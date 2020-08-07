Nostalgia

Here’s Where To Find Your Favorite Snacks From The '90s Today

Now all you need is a Capri Sun to wash them down.

By Syeda Khaula Saad

If your snack supply is running low, why not fill it up with '90s faves? Here’s what you can still buy today.

DunkAroos
7-Eleven

Nothing quite brought comfort like dipping vanilla cookies into vanilla frosting with sprinkles after a long day at school. Well, you can still dunk today — DunkAroos officially came back to stores this year. Although you can’t buy these snack-dessert hybrids online, you can find them at a local 7-Eleven.

Tap