A department of the Royal Household, the Royal Collection Trust, has launched Buckingham Palace Gin to make your summer evenings regal AF. Available to buy online or at RCT shops, the £40 70cl London dry gin is "infused with citrus and herbal notes derived from 12 botanicals," several of which have been sourced from the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

As a press statement sent to Bustle reads, these include "lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves, and mulberry leaves," making the perfect companion to your summer evenings. The Royal Collection Trust (RCT) recommends that you serve this floral delight by "pouring a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon." Sounds royally delish.

Like other beverages sold by the RCT, Buckingham Palace Gin will also be served at official events for the palace. And if you're after a selection of different spirits for a back garden celebration, the Trust also sell Buckingham Palace Champagne, Port, Tokaji Aszu, as well as white and red wine.

In addition to this, all proceeds made from the gin will go to the Trust's charity which "will help fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, and the promotion of access and enjoyment" to items exhibited among 15 royal residences which are regularly open to the public.

The work of the Royal Collection Trust "is undertaken without public funding of any kind," and instead finds its profits through its branded and commemorative products. Whether that's through the "finest" infusion teas, biscuits, honey (with Buckingham Palace honey dippers, of course), very expensive coffee and teapots, tableware, and jewellery.

If you or any of your family and friends are a fan of the monarchy, this is certainly the place to go.