Cadbury Is Bringing Back A 90's Christmas Classic

A once much-loved chocolate is making its way back onto shop floors. Cadbury has confirmed the return of its retro festive chocolate, Cadbury Puds much to our delight. Last sold 18 years ago, the delicious chocolates will be arriving at supermarkets in time for the festive season.

Resembling little Christmas puddings, Cadbury Puds were sweet treats released every year in December. Filled with hazelnut truffle and coated in rice crisp shells, the chocolates were popular during the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The blog Snack News and Reviews revealed that the chocolates are set to come back for the Christmas period. Those with a sweet tooth can find Cadbury Puds for a limited run launch in supermarkets according to the retail-specialist magazine The Grocer.

Alongside the Puds, Cadbury will also be releasing several other delectable items as part of their Christmas chocolate range, including a Winter Orange Dairy Milk bar and a wide range of traditional Cadbury advent calendars. In partnership with homeware brand Cath Kidston, they’ll also be releasing a limited edition tin of Roses.

According to Mondelez, Cadbury’s parent company, the range would “help retailers make it a year to remember for their shoppers, by building cherished memories and lifelong rituals.”

Cadbury Puds are now showing up on the Cadbury Gifts Direct website and retailing at 65p.

A spokesman for Cadbury said: "We’re always listening to our Cadbury fans and love hearing about the products that they want to try. This year’s Christmas range reflects that and we do have some exciting new, and returning treats for chocolate lovers. Watch this space – all will be revealed soon."

We definitely can’t wait to munch on these chocolate delights come Christmas - let the countdown begin.