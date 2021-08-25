Chocolate lovers rejoice, Cadbury is putting a twist on one of their best-loved chocolate bars. The brand has announced it will be reimagining a a bar that landed on shelves nearly four decades ago. Yes, Cadbury’s Wispa Gold Hazelnut bar will land on Sept. 6 and it sounds delicious.

If you like chocolate then it’s likely you’re familiar with the delicious bubbly texture of a Cadbury’s Wispa. Next month you’ll be able to get your hands on the new caramel, hazelnut version. It combines the aerated chocolate with a layer of hazelnut flavoured caramel.

You’ll be able to buy it from all major supermarkets and retailers. However, if the combination of nuts and caramel sounds like something you’d enjoy then you better act fast. It’s being released as a limited edition bar and Delish outlines that there’s currently no news on whether it’ll be made a permanent addition to Cadbury’s selection.

Speaking to The Express, Junior Brand Manager at Cadbury, Joshua Collier said, “We’ve branded our Wispa Gold Hazelnut Flavour bar ‘A New Type of Gold’ due to its rarity and delicious hazelnut-flavoured caramel filling. This bar has been 18 months in the making and we hope Wispa lovers will enjoy engaging in its entertaining launch.”

The launch of the Wispa Gold Hazelnut bar differs in that customers won’t just get the opportunity to try the new sweet treat. The brand has announced that it has teamed up with YouTuber Niko Omilana to allow people to buy a “share” of the new product.

If you’re over 18 you’ll have the opportunity to buy a single fictional #WispaGoldHF ‘share’ for 69p. The pre-sale period begins on Aug. 28 and reopens on Sept. 1. The first 4,000 people from the first period and 1,000 from the second will can invest. The shares will go up and down and whatever they finish on will signify the number of bars people get. You could get your hands on up to six bars.