Cheez-It Is Releasing A New, Limited-Edition Box With House Wine

If you’re less “riesling and raclette” and more “boxed wine and a bag of crackers,” you’re going to want to sit down. In honor of National Wine and Cheese Day on July 25, Cheez-It and House Wine are coming together for a limited-edition Cheez-It and wine combo box. If you heard something, that was just me canceling all my plans for the foreseeable future.

In partnership with House Wine, Cheez-It is releasing a new limited-edition box that puts together the most iconic of iconic duos: wine and cheese. (Yes, cheese crackers count as cheese. It’s 2020 and anything goes.) After the success of last year’s Cheez-It and wine box, which featured original Cheez-It and a red blend, they’ve decided to put out a much-anticipated sequel: a Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé box. Be still my tipsy, cheesy heart.

Now, let’s talk drink details. Just how much wine comes in the combo box? Four entire bottles worth which works out to about 20 glasses of wine. In other words, there will be plenty to share... or plenty to keep yourself entertained for more than a few happy hours.

The wine and Cheez-It combo box officially goes on sale on July 23 at 2 p.m. ET. Last year, the box sold out in minutes, according to an emailed press release. If this new wine and Cheez-It combo box interests you at all, you’ll want to set several alarms to order yours ASAP. You can place your order for the Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé box on House Wine's website.

Each White Cheddar Cheez-It and Rosé box costs $29.99, up a few dollars from last year's $25 box. For context, a box of House Wine typically runs for $21.99. A box of Cheez-Its goes for $2.99 at places like Target. Meaning, you're not really saving any money when you purchase the combo box. (In fact, you're spending about four bucks more.) However, you are saving yourself a trip down the cracker aisle thus saving yourself from panic-grabbing every other cheesy, salty snack you see. So, in a sense, you are saving yourself some cash.

Not a fan of Rosé or White Cheddar Cheez-It? First of all, how dare you. Second of all, fear not because you can literally pair any box of Cheez-Its with any box of wine. If you're a fan of reds, try a box of the original Cheez-Its with House Wine's Red Blend. More of a white wine kind of person? Cheez-It recommends pairing Extra Toasty Cheez-Its with a box of Sauvignon Blanc. (Does it have to be a box? No, but it is more fun that way.)

From there, the world is your wine and cheese oyster.