You Can Now Buy Churros-Flavoured Cereal At Your Local Tesco

Imagine yourself strolling down the streets of Spain, enjoying the nice weather, and munching on some delicious churros. Well what if I told you that you can now recreate that experience at your own breakfast table? OK, I can’t promise the Spanish sun, but I can tell you that cinnamon churro cereal is now a thing – and it’s available at your local supermarket.

We didn’t think it was possible either, but the delectable Spanish treat is now available from Tesco thanks to Nestlé, who have just released a churro version of their Curiously Cinnamon Cereal. Each box contains small churro shaped snacks, coated with a blend of sugar and spice, and has roughly 12 servings, all for £2.50.

The snack is popular in Portugal and Spain at breakfast, but is often eaten as dessert in the UK. A type of fried dough, churros are usually sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and dipped in hot chocolate, dulce de leche, or café con leche. They’re the perfect treat for anyone with a sweet tooth and it’s no wonder they’ve become one of the highest-ranked recipe searches on Google during lockdown.

We have food blogger @johnssnackreviews to thank for spotting the new product, which he shared on Instagram. A quick scroll through the comments on his post shows just how much love the new cereal is receiving already. “Omg I'm getting these,” said one comment. “I will be hunting these bad boys down,” said another.

No need to hunt for too long as this exciting new product is available at Tescos now.