Häagen-Dazs Just Launched Two Cocktail-Inspired Ice Creams

Right now, it feels like summer is so far out of reach, you won’t ever be able to catch it. Not only is the weather seriously questionable for May, we’re also likely going to have to forgo the majority of beachy holidays again this year for a second year in a row. But if you’re missing the warm weather and trips to the seaside, I’ve got the perfect treat from Häagen-Dazs that’ll transport you to sunnier days ahead. Here’s where to buy Häagen-Dazs’s mojito and piña colada-flavoured ice cream to brighten up your evenings and weekends.

Häagen-Dazs has introduced two new flavours of ice cream inspired by summer favourite cocktail, meaning you get the best of both worlds. The first is the Piña Colada Ice Cream, which is described as being “luxuriously creamy with coconut and pineapple ice cream, and an indulgent swirl of pineapple rum sauce.” Yum.

If that doesn’t take your fancy or you are craving a dairy-free and vegan option, there’s the Lime Mojito Sorbet, which is “infused with a touch of rum and generous swirl of sweet mint coulis,” making it a light, zesty treat for after dinner.

But how much booze do they have? Only a very small amount of alcohol: 0.97% per tub. Read: you don’t have to worry about overdoing it.

Both flavours are launching this very weekend, on May 24 to be precise, meaning no waiting around for a summer-filled treat. You can pick them up exclusively in Asda, for £4.99 each.

Honestly, we’ve never needed a hit of sunshine more!