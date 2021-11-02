In case you missed the memo, this year marks the all-important centenary of a classic cocktail, the Bloody Mary. The beloved tomato juice, vodka, and celery combination was first created in Paris in 1921 and has survived the taste test of time. And to mark the 100th anniversary, Bloody Drinks is partnering with Lea & Perrins to bring us a new-and-improved version of their canned Bloody Mary: The Bloody Classic.

What’s so special about this collaboration? Well, it means that now, alongside the standard ingredients in Bloody Drinks’ Bloody Classic (tomato juice, vodka, Amontillado sherry, fresh lemon juice, our own pickle juice, a dash of soy, and TABASCO® Brand Pepper Sauce), you can now enjoy a dash of the authentic Lea and Perrins Worcestershire Sauce to set it apart.

Bloody Drinks was founded by two friends in 2019 and Lea & Perrins has said they are “delighted to be part of the Bloody Marys’ fascinating history and, 100 years after its creation, partner with THE canned Bloody Mary specialists at Bloody Drinks.”

In a statement, Bloody Drinks co-founders Harry Farnham and Will Best said, “Lea & Perrins is the embodiment of everything that makes a Bloody Mary so wonderfully unique. Savoury, with a subtle sweetness, an unmistakable tang and a peppery finish.”

In celebration of the collaboration, Bloody Drinks are releasing 1,921 limited edition tins to get your hands on, available from their website now.

But don’t worry if you miss the boat, because the standard Bloody Classic cans will now include Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce moving forward – and they can be found in Sainsbury’s, Selfridges, or on Amazon.