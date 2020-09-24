Orange chocolate seems to be making quite the comeback in 2020. From Twirls to Wagon Wheels, this zesty combo is becoming a regular sight on supermarket shelves, and now cookies are in the mix thanks to Maryland, who have just created a Jaffa Cake cook. I know. So here's where to buy The Jaffanator cookie because you don't want to miss out on this.

While the cookies don't contain the signature orange jam found in Jaffa Cakes, they do contain orange pieces mixed in with Maryland's chocolate chips. Food reviewer @kevssnackreviews writes that these additional citrus pieces add "some sweet bursts and chewiness" which is balanced out by the chocolate. And if you hadn't already realised, the cookies take some inspiration from The Terminator franchise with a spin on its notable tagline to create "I'll be snack."

Citrus is often a flavour associated with autumn and the festive season, which is exactly what Maryland's owner Burton's Biscuits were going for. "The orange and chocolate flavour combination is a classic taste to get you feeling cosy and prepared for the cooler months and festivities to come," the company said in a press statement.

Priced at £1.30, the special edition snack is available now in Sainbury's and Home Bargains, and will make its way to Lidl on Oct. 8 and Asda on Nov. 7.