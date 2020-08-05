On the evening of Aug. 4 there was a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The disaster happened near Beirut’s port in a highly populated area of the city with lots of attractions. Soon local people and journalists started to post on social media, explaining that cars had been flipped in the blast, glass littered the streets, and homes had been destroyed. According to the Red Cross, at least 100 people have been killed and over 4,000 have been injured. Relief efforts are ongoing to find missing people.
At times like this funding for teams on the ground who are tending to the people most affected is crucial. It's reported that the Lebanese government is allocating 100 billion Lebanese pounds to deal with the blast, but a number of charities and agencies have also committed to providing funds and support as the scale of this crisis becomes apparent.
Here are five charities and pages you can donate to in order to help Beirut. Alongside monetary donations, you can help the efforts of social media accounts like Locate Victims Beirut who are working to find people and reunite families by reposting and spreading the word.