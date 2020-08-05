On the evening of Aug. 4 there was a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The disaster happened near Beirut’s port in a highly populated area of the city with lots of attractions. Soon local people and journalists started to post on social media, explaining that cars had been flipped in the blast, glass littered the streets, and homes had been destroyed. According to the Red Cross, at least 100 people have been killed and over 4,000 have been injured. Relief efforts are ongoing to find missing people.

At times like this funding for teams on the ground who are tending to the people most affected is crucial. It's reported that the Lebanese government is allocating 100 billion Lebanese pounds to deal with the blast, but a number of charities and agencies have also committed to providing funds and support as the scale of this crisis becomes apparent.

Here are five charities and pages you can donate to in order to help Beirut. Alongside monetary donations, you can help the efforts of social media accounts like Locate Victims Beirut who are working to find people and reunite families by reposting and spreading the word.

Lebanese Red Cross The Lebanese Red Cross has provided 75 ambulances, along with staff and first responders to help the most vulnerable affected by the explosion. They’ve also established triage centres across the city in Mosques and centres to help the people they can’t reach in their homes. Donate here.

Impact Lebanon Impact Lebanon is a non-profit organisation that has set up a Just Giving page to support first responders and the people who have been affected by the explosion in Beirut. They’re working with other charities and organisations to establish how best to split resources and donations. Donate here.

Live Love Beirut Live Love Beirut has pooled funds to help support NGOs on the ground in Beirut. Their crisis relief fund supports charities who are working to treat people affected by the disaster, find people who are still missing, and rebuild the city and people’s lives. Donate here.

Lebanese Food Bank The fall out from explosions like the one in Beirut is exponential. For days, weeks, and months people can be left struggling to access food and safe spaces. The Lebanese Food Bank works with vulnerable people and families to ensure they have food and provisions. Donate here.

Beit El Baraka Beit El Baraka is a non-profit organisation established in Beirut to help older citizens. It supports the people of Lebanon by helping to provide food and housing, medical support, and agriculture. So many people’s houses have been destroyed in the blast leaving many vulnerable, meaning Beit El Baraka's work will be more important than ever. Donate here.